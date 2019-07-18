Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. A Natural Skin Care Range To Purchase Travel any where, look anywhere, and you might observe that there are obviously well over a thousand skin care brands in the market currently. There are so many choices, picking the appropriate skin care products might be a little bit overwhelming. We are going to help you to filter the options by using a simple criteria of what may be critical in choosing skincare products. I may eliminate most of the companies with checking that the items have been created by a brand which is; independently owned, are toxin-free, and are cruelty-free. These are important values that we all embrace and everyone supports from a brand.
  2. 2. Independently-owned brands are brands that have not taken any investment money in exchange for a perecent of ownership of the company. These companies are typically refered to as Indie brands. There are numerous Indie brands across the country that operate on a small basis because of their small size. And there are a few Indie brands that are leading the movement and have grown into a nationwide existence. There are additionally clean beauty or two Indie brands that are pursuing the prize of being globally traded. One such brand in the Indie vertical is Russell Organics. The brand is selling across all beauty channels from mass to luxury. Russell Organics is also internationally distributed, with a publicly stated desire of becoming the only globally traded Indie brand. When choosing an Indie brand be cautious of hidden outside investors. We have researched this, and nearly all of the larger so-called Indie brands has received external investors. The following filter for selecting a great skin care brand is it being toxin free. What does this really mean? There are many chemicals, botanical ingredients, waxes, and extracts used to formulate products. A large percent of these ingredients may be synthetic chemicals which have been proven to be harmful to people and to the environment. Russell Organics is heading the Clean Beauty trend by never using harmful ingredients and by completely listing every ingredient in every product. Look on your own. Look at labels. Do you see ingredients listed as fragrance? Did you realize that fragrance can have over 700 chemicals and you would never realize which ones? Talk about a dangerous situation. Did you ever walk into a room and smell a perfume and at once have water eyes and start to sneeze? These are the harmful chemicals that can also be hiding in your skincare products. A great resource to check on ingredients is Environmental Working Group that has made a deep compilation of ingredients and listed their level of toxicity. The last filter is the brand being cruelty-free. What does cruelty-free mean? There is a lot of confusion regarding the term. Let us begin by identifying that to be cruelty-free, the product is required to be a vegan product. That means no animal derived ingredients like milk, honey, beeswax are never used in any product. That eliminates at least 80 percent of the brands on the market. The other issue for being cruelty-free is having not tested products on animals. All of the global mass beauty brands have conducted testing on animals. This lust for profits at the expense of killing animals is inexcusable and should not be supported by purchasing their products. In summary, these simple key filters will help you to reduce down the list of choices to those brands that are worthy of your support. From there it may be an easy process of selecting the proper skin care product for your skin type.

