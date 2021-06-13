Weight loss really easy

While losing 10 pounds (4.5 kg) in a week is technically possible, it is not recommended:



Short-term, intense eating plans are considered crash diets — meaning that your weight is likely to rebound after you finish the program. Furthermore, because of their restrictive nature, these diets aren’t appropriate if you have a history of eating disorders.



Thus, these diets aren’t a healthy, sustainable, or long-term solution.



With rapid weight loss, most of the weight you lose is water weight, not body fat. That’s because you can’t safely burn through 10 pounds (4.5 kg) of body fat in just 1 week