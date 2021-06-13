Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TASTY AND NUTRITIOUS 18 CURRY DISHES VIEW THE EASY RECIPES AT WWW.REALLYGREATSITE.COM
PASTA 30-MINUTE RECIPES
EASY BREAKFAST RECIPES
EASY BREAKFAST RECIPES
The Ingredients 1 cup yogurt 1 tablespoon lemon juice 2 teaspoons ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 2 teaspoons caye...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Healthcare
63 views
Jun. 13, 2021

Weight loss really easy

While losing 10 pounds (4.5 kg) in a week is technically possible, it is not recommended:

https://www.doctortrick.com/2021/05/Weight-Loss-Really.html

Short-term, intense eating plans are considered crash diets — meaning that your weight is likely to rebound after you finish the program. Furthermore, because of their restrictive nature, these diets aren’t appropriate if you have a history of eating disorders.

Thus, these diets aren’t a healthy, sustainable, or long-term solution.

With rapid weight loss, most of the weight you lose is water weight, not body fat. That’s because you can’t safely burn through 10 pounds (4.5 kg) of body fat in just 1 week

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Weight loss really easy

  1. 1. TASTY AND NUTRITIOUS 18 CURRY DISHES VIEW THE EASY RECIPES AT WWW.REALLYGREATSITE.COM
  2. 2. PASTA 30-MINUTE RECIPES
  3. 3. EASY BREAKFAST RECIPES
  4. 4. EASY BREAKFAST RECIPES
  5. 5. The Ingredients 1 cup yogurt 1 tablespoon lemon juice 2 teaspoons ground cumin 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 2 teaspoons cayenne pepper 2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper  1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger  4 teaspoons salt, or to taste  3 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-size pieces  4 long skewers  1 tablespoon butter  1 clove garlic, minced  1 jalapeno pepper, finely chopped  2 teaspoons ground cumin 2 teaspoons paprika  1 tablespoon salt, or to taste 1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce  1 cup heavy cream  1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro  Chicken Tikka Masala Recipe REFERENCE: ALLRECIPES.COM

×