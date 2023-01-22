Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 22, 2023
Health & Medicine

Hypertension is the most common modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, stroke and renal failure with a reported prevalence of less than 10% in 18-19 years to greater than 60% in over 70 years old Pakistani adults.
It is estimated that more than one billion adults are hypertensive worldwide and this figure is projected to increase to 1.56 billion by the year 2025, which is an increase of 60% from year 2000
Clinical evidence suggests that lowering blood pressure with antihypertensive drugs reduces the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, heart failure , revascularization procedures and end stage renal diseases in hypertensive patients.
Various classes of antihypertensive drugs like diuretics, beta blockers, calcium channel blockers and inhibitors of renin angiotensin system have been shown to reduce hypertension complications.
Among calcium channel blockers, amlodipine is a commonly prescribed antihypertensive with proven efficacy. However, the troublesome adverse reactions of amlodipine are development of pedal edema and other vasodilation related side effects like headache, dizziness, flushing, palpitation etc.
Lercanidipine is a third generation CCB claimed to have sustained blood pressure lowering with single daily dosing and CCBs related side effects are claimed to be low.

Comparison Of Frequency Of Successful Treatment In Hypertensive Patients Treated With Amlodipine versus Lercanidipine.pptx

  1. 1. In the name of ALLAH ALMIGHTY the most merciful, the most compassionate
  2. 2. Comparison Of Frequency Of Successful Treatment In Hypertensive Patients Treated With Amlodipine versus Lercanidipine Dr. Muhammad Zeshan Ahsan Post Graduate Resident Medical Unit IV District Head Quarter Hospital Faisalabad
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION • Hypertension is the most common modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, stroke and renal failure with a reported prevalence of less than 10% in 18-19 years to greater than 60% in over 70 years old Pakistani adults. • It is estimated that more than one billion adults are hypertensive worldwide and this figure is projected to increase to 1.56 billion by the year 2025, which is an increase of 60% from year 2000.
  4. 4. Continued… • Clinical evidence suggests that lowering blood pressure with antihypertensive drugs reduces the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, heart failure , revascularization procedures and end stage renal diseases in hypertensive patients. • Various classes of antihypertensive drugs like diuretics, beta blockers, calcium channel blockers and inhibitors of renin angiotensin system have been shown to reduce hypertension complications.
  5. 5. Continued… • Among calcium channel blockers, amlodipine is a commonly prescribed antihypertensive with proven efficacy. However, the troublesome adverse reactions of amlodipine are development of pedal edema and other vasodilation related side effects like headache, dizziness, flushing, palpitation etc. • Lercanidipine is a third generation CCB claimed to have sustained blood pressure lowering with single daily dosing and CCBs related side effects are claimed to be low.
  6. 6. Hypothesis • There is a difference in the frequency of successful treatment in hypertensive patients treated with amlodipine versus lercanidipine.
  7. 7. Objective • To compare the frequncy of successful treatment in hypertensive patients treated with amlodipine versus lercanidipine
  8. 8. Operational Definitions • 1. hypertensive patients: patients having raised blood pressure (≥140/90 mmHg) on more than two occasions at least 4 hours apart on presentation in outdoor. Patients diagnosed in last 6 months period will be included. • 2. successful treatment: patients will be re evaluated after 2 weeks of treatment. 2 readings of blood pressure ‹ 140/90 mmHg taken four hours apart will be taken as successful.
  9. 9. Materials and Methods • Study design: Randomized controlled trial. • Settings: Department of Medicine, DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad. • Duration of study: six months after approval of synopsis • Sample technique: Non probability, consecutive sampling
  10. 10. Sample Size • Sample size of 68 cases (34 cases in each group) is calculated with 80% power of test and 95% significance level while taking expected frequency of successful treatment to be 94.0% with lercanidipine and 67% with amlodipine.
  11. 11. Sample Selection • Inclusion criteria: Patients of both genders aged between 18-70 years diagnosed of hypertension ( as per operational definition). Patients diagnosed in last 6 months period will be included
  12. 12. Continued… • Exclusion Criteria: 1.patients with a. diabetes ( fasting blood sugar ≥110mg/dl) b. liver disease(ser. Bilirubin≥1.2mg/dl) c. heart disease (ejection fraction≤60% on echocardiography) d. myocardial infarction in the preceding one month period as per history and clinical record of the patient 2. pregnant and lactating female
  13. 13. Data Collection Procedure • Group A: amlodipine 5mg/day orally • Group B: lercanidipine 10mg/day orally • Advised to comply with the treatment and avoid self medication. • Patients will be called for follow up after 4 weeks in OPD when treatment success will be evaluated as per operational definition. • All the blood pressure measurements will be done by a single resident( candidate himself) to eliminate bias
  14. 14. Data Analysis • All the collected data will be entered and analyzed through SPSS(statistical package for social sciences) version 20. • 1. numerical variables; age, duration of disease, initial systolic blood pressure will be presented by mean ± SD. • 2. categorical variables i-e gender, successful treatment will be presented by frequency and percentage. Chi-square test will be applied to compare the frequency of successful treatment between two groups taking p≤0.05 as significant. • 3. data will be stratified for age, gender and duration of disease to address effect modifiers. Post stratification, chi square will be applied taking p value ≤ 0.05 as significant.
  15. 15. Performa Name of patient: S/D/W/O: Registration no: Age Gender Address Duration of disease months Initial Systolic Blood Pressure mmHg Study group A B Successful treatment Yes No
  16. 16. References • Go AS, Mozaffarian D, Roger VL, Benjamin EJ, Berry JD, Blaha MJ,et al; American Heart Association Statistics Committee and Stroke Statistics Subcommittee. Heart disease and stroke statistics _2014 update: a report from the American Heart Association. Circulation 2014;129(3):e28-292. • Aziz KU. Evolution of systemic hypertension in Pakistani population. J Coll Physician Surg Pak 2015;25(4):286-91.
  17. 17. Continued… • Jarari N, Rao N, Peela JR, Ellafi KA, Shakila S, Said AR, et al. A review on prescribing patterns of anti hypertensive drugs. Clin Hypertens 2016;22:7. • James PA, Oparil S, Carter BL, Cushman WC, Dennison- Himmelfarb C, Handler J et al. 2014 evidence-based guideline for management of high blood pressure in adults: report from the panel members appointed to the Eighth Joint National Committee (JNC 8). JAMA 2014;311(5):507-20. • Elliott WJ, Ram CV. Calcium channel blockers. J Clin Hypertens (Greenwich)2011;13(9):687-9.
  18. 18. Continued… • Goda A, Tase M, Banushi A, Goda T, Pavli E, Dado E, et al. Comparative effect of lercanidipine and amlodipine in the treatment of mild to moderate hypertension. Hypertension 2010;28:e277-8. • Cao TS, Huynh VM, Tran VH. Effects of lercanidipine versus amlodipine in hypertensive patients with cerebral ischemic stroke. Curr Med Res Opin2015;31(1):163-70.
  19. 19. Thank you

