Hypertension is the most common modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, stroke and renal failure with a reported prevalence of less than 10% in 18-19 years to greater than 60% in over 70 years old Pakistani adults.

It is estimated that more than one billion adults are hypertensive worldwide and this figure is projected to increase to 1.56 billion by the year 2025, which is an increase of 60% from year 2000

Clinical evidence suggests that lowering blood pressure with antihypertensive drugs reduces the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, heart failure , revascularization procedures and end stage renal diseases in hypertensive patients.

Various classes of antihypertensive drugs like diuretics, beta blockers, calcium channel blockers and inhibitors of renin angiotensin system have been shown to reduce hypertension complications.

Among calcium channel blockers, amlodipine is a commonly prescribed antihypertensive with proven efficacy. However, the troublesome adverse reactions of amlodipine are development of pedal edema and other vasodilation related side effects like headache, dizziness, flushing, palpitation etc.

Lercanidipine is a third generation CCB claimed to have sustained blood pressure lowering with single daily dosing and CCBs related side effects are claimed to be low.

