Mazahmat August edition

For decades Kashmiris have been battling Indian military rule in the Himalayan region. Among many of the weapons the state...
Mazahmat is a monthly newsletter launched by Kashmir Civitas to summarize important developments, issues and concerns related to the Disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir (Kashmir). It provides reliable reference of important analytical and interpretative reports on Kashmir collected from across different media and sources, local as well as global. The newsletter is prepared by Kashmir Civitas' staff researcher Gazi Ibn-i-Khaldun.

  1. 1. Resistance Unto Freedom kashmircivitas.com Volume 1, Issue 2 A U G U S T 2 0 2 0 A monthly collection of signiﬁcant developments related to Kashmir In Kashmir COVID-19 Disaster is Indian State-Made Kashmir Child Witnesses Grandfather’s Murder Drugs as India’s Weapon of War in Kashmir
  Mazahmat is a monthly newsletter launched by Kashmir Civitas to summarize important developments, issues and concerns related to the Disputed territory of Jammu & Kash- mir (Kashmir). It provides reliable reference of important analytical and interpretative reports on Kashmir collected from across different media and sources, local as well as global. The newsletter is prepared by Kashmir Civitas' staff researcher Gazi Ibn-i-Khaldun. Kashmir Civitas is an international civil society and strategic advocacy organiza- tion committed to the socio-political, educational, economic and moral uplift of Kashmiris. The organization campaigns for the fundamental right of self-deter- mination for the people of the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This foundational decree is not only premised on their inalienable rights, but includes a total of 18 United Nations Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir.
  3. 3. CONTENT Kashmir Child Witnesses Grandfather’s Murder Indian Corporate and Military Land Grab in Kashmir In Kashmir COVID-19 Disaster is Indian State-Made Drugs as India’s Weapon of War in Kashmir Hadiqa Kiani Song a Tribute to Kashmiri Freedom Struggle 1. Page No 03 05 07 08 09 Topics 2. 3. 4. 5.
  Kashmir Child Witnesses Grandfather's Murder Reminiscent of the most heinous cold-blooded murders carried out by Indian armed forces in Kashmir since 1990s, a three-year-old grandson was made to witness his grandfather's killing on July 01. To add insult, the little boy was made to sit on the old man's corpus for a photoshoot. Any rational and sensitive mind would consider it as an ugly example of Indian state's sadistic behavior in Kashmir. It was the morning of the day when Kashmiri rebels attacked the Indian military forces while they were raising routine blockades on a road in Sopore town of north Kashmir. In this encounter one military man was killed and the rebels successfully escaped the scene. Clueless about the attack, the uniformed men stopped the 65-year-old Bashir Ahmad Khan's car, pulled him out and shot him in front of his grandson. Then the military ofﬁcers as usual claimed that Khan, a civil contractor, died in crossﬁre. This was in contradiction to every fact that the visuals which they captured themselves, and the grandson's account of the scene. "They shot papa," said the child as he cried. For Indian media, which overstepped all the ethical values, the present image was just another object through which they triggered their war of narratives against Kashmiri struggle.
  Causing damage to properties and inﬂicting violence on civilians has been a system- ic policy of the Indian state in Kashmir right from the years Kashmiris began their struggle for independence. Civilians have been used as human shields by the Indian army to take on rebels for whom the locals have sympathy. The underlying purpose is to make Kashmiris feel the costs of their struggle. The present brutal murder of Mr. Khan was carried out at a time when Kashmiris are going through multiple levels of lockdown, including COVID-19, military clampdown and Internet blockade. Kashmiris, along with the whole world expressed their outrage over the killing through social media. And soon after the killing, the Internet too was snapped in the area. The photograph of Khan's grandson sitting on his dead grandfather's bloodied chest was widely circulated on social media platforms throughout the world, triggering massive outrage.
  Indian Corporate and Military Land Grab in Kashmir Kashmiris are not new to land grabbing and dispossession by oppressive rulers. Right from the years of Hindu Dogra rule and the occupation of Kashmir by the Indian state in 1947, Muslim majority population of Kashmir has been exposed to the acts, laws and discourses that alienated them from their land. However, the presently ongoing acts by the Indian state with regard to Kashmir has raised the specter of erasing Kashmiris out of their land cannot be matched even by the com- bination of all their previous steps by oppressive rulers in the history of Kashmir. The Indian state abrogated the Article 370 and Article 35A of its constitu- tion that gave the disputed territory of Kashmir an amount of autonomy. Besides, the State passed domicile law that speciﬁes rules for residence and employment of outsiders in Kashmir. And worst of all, after imprisoning entire spectrum of Kashmiri political leadership – even the pro-Indian ones – Indian State has now left Kashmir's doors open for Indian corporates and military machinery to occupy land in Kashmir as per their choice, irrespective of the consent of the people of Kashmir.
  As soon as the autonomy laws were abrogated, Indian State immediately began to identify land for companies and military bases. Indian State's neocolonial intent is revealing itself as the days pass. More recently, the puppet administration that has been put in place in Kashmir, withdrew a 1971 circular that required a no objection certiﬁcate (NOC) from Kashmir's home department for acquisition or requisition of land in favor of the Indian Armed Forces like the Army, BSF, CRPF, etc. Now, the Army, CRPF and the BSF would no longer need the NOC for acquisition or requisition of land in Jammu and Kashmir. This ruling is an outcome of direct rule from New Delhi that was imposed on Kashmir last year. In the midst of the land theft under the guise of security and development, Kashmir is becoming a project of neocolonialism as the world is busy battling COVID-19. Below given is a compilation of some important articles that can help understand the implications of such colonial land grab for Kashmiris.
  In Kashmir COVID-19 Disaster is Indian State-Made As the world is focused on the rising tide of COVID-19 cases in Indian, the state policies in mili- tary controlled Kashmir is leading to a situation whose impact is going to be lasting in the region. COVID-19 seems to be the God-sent opportunity for the State in the aftermath of eroding autonomy and passing of the domicile law recently in Kash- mir. As the virus cases are increasing in Kashmir day by day due to failure of the system, the news reports and eye-witness accounts are coming that India is hideously moving Indian Hindus into Kash- mir. This is the harbinger of the most anticipated demographic change in the Muslim majority region. By 20 July, COVID-19 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir crossed 15,000 mark despite strict lockdowns and police brutality in the region. More than 263 people have died so far. Healthcare mismanagement, hospital conditions and lack of travel checks for those entering Kash- mir from outside are mainly responsible for the rising number of cases. Laborers that are being transported to Kashmir from outside have tested coronavirus positive, and thousands are still waiting to be transported. The inﬂux of laborers has triggered concern among health ofﬁcials in Kash- mir. They say the inﬂux will stretch the already over- burdened health services and infrastructure in the Valley.
  Drugs as India's Weapon of War in Kashmir For decades Kashmiris have been battling Indian military rule in the Himalayan region. Among many of the weapons the state has used to crush the uprisings in Kashmir, spreading malaise of drug addiction has been the most hideous. The state police, New Delhi's frontline force in subverting the Kashmir inde- pendence movement, is the vehicle that facili- tates spread of drugs among youth in the Valley, because as per the calculations of New Delhi analysts bulging youth population in Kashmir are the drivers of present-day revolution in Kashmir. While this fact is very well known in Kashmiri neighbourhoods, no one is able to point ﬁnger at the systematic role of police in spreading drugs for fear of their lives. In the middle of chaos creat- ed by COVID-19 in Kashmir, drug abuse is rising at alarming rate. Doctors Association in Kashmir is requesting the public to help combat the deadly menace before it is too late. "It is bafﬂing and horriﬁc," Dr. Suhail Naik, the head of the association, said. From 15% heroin abuse recorded in 2016, it has now gone up to 90%, said doctors at a government de-ad- diction centre in Srinagar, the main city in the region. While 489 drug addicts had visited the out-patient department in 2016-17, a whooping number 3,622 addicts sought prescription between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. The numbers witnessed a further surge in 2018-19 when 5,113 patients sought medical help. From April to June 2019, another 1,095 patients, who visited the centre reported drug abuse. Without naming the police, social activists in the region believe that it is a big underground narcotic nexus that targets youth and children. The more worrisome trend is that many patients even after getting treatment once again turn to drugs when they join the society. While about a million of Indian soldiers, who can track every move- ment of people and their activities, are placed in Kashmir, they choose to intensify the spread of the drug abuse in the Valley.
  Hadiqa Kiani Song a Tribute to Kashmiri Freedom Struggle Since the Indian State revoked the autonomy of the Occupied territories of Kashmir in August 2019, the Kashmir issue has inter- nationally received an immense amount of attention. Globally known celebrities have come forward to show support to Kash- mir. Many songs have been dedicated to Kashmir's decades-long struggle in the past few months. Now it is the singer and song- writer Hadiqa Kiani's new track Diami Bahar (Eternal Spring) that was released online. Kiani dedicated the song for the martyrs of Kashmir and Turkey. The Pakistani celebrity, Kiani, took to Insta- gram and shared details about the song. The song creates a mon- tage of visuals from Kashmiri, Pakistani and Turkish struggles, highlighting cooperation of the three and their moral support to one another. This is what Kiani wrote ahead of the song's release on Kashmir's Martyrs Day, July 13: "Releasing a beautiful collaboration tomor- row in light of Kashmir Martyr's Day with Turkish artists Ali Tolga Demirtas and Turgay Evren. The tribute is done in Turkish, Urdu and Kashmiri and it streams live July 13. I'll post the link tomorrow, stay tuned and stay blessed. Praying for peace, love and freedom for all." The song went viral and became a hit, frustrating Indians all over the world. Just after a few days of the song's release, it disappeared from YouTube for a while, but soon appeared back as people started complaining.
  11. 11. Website: www.kashmircivitas.com Email: info@kashmircivitas.com Copyright© 2020 Kashmir Civitas All rights reserved Resistance Unto Freedom

