Mazahmat August edition

Mazahmat is a monthly newsletter launched by Kashmir Civitas to summarize important developments, issues and concerns related to the Disputed territory of Jammu & Kashmir (Kashmir). It provides reliable reference of important analytical and interpretative reports on Kashmir collected from across different media and sources, local as well as global. The newsletter is prepared by Kashmir Civitas' staff researcher Gazi Ibn-i-Khaldun.
