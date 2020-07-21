Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sample architectural drafting contract

Sample architectural drafting contract

  1. 1. Date____  Zimarc Architectural Service  zimarc•com  Drafting Services Contract  This Contract is between:  “OWNER”  --- Address: ---    AND,     “CONTRACTOR”  Zimarc Architectural Drafter (​non-licensed)  Address: ---    Project Address: ----    Project Description:     The Owner has hired the Contractor to create a ​preliminary design study and a building code compliance  report for converting an 8 unit ​multi-family residential ​building to 4 unit ​multi-family residential ​building  located at ---.   The Scope of Work:    The Contractor will provide graphic exhibits for the Owner adequate to start the permitting process in the City of  Los Angeles. Services include measured plan drawings of the existing residence, layout of new bedroom addition  per Owner’s direction and redline markups. The Contractor will provide the Owner with a preliminary electronic  review set once the new layout is complete. One revision to the layout, if necessary, is included in these terms.  Additional revisions may incur additional cost. All printing is by Owner.        Including:   1. As-built drawings  2. Preliminary proposed plan, section and elevation drawings  3. Preliminary 3D rendering    4. Site visit and photography of existing condition   5. LADBS code research   6. One design revision if needed. Any additional revision will be charged hourly.    Page 1 of 3
  2. 2. Date____  Zimarc Architectural Service  zimarc•com      Excludes:   1. Construction detail drawing,  2. Consultant fees such as architect, structural engineer, title 24 report, surveyor, MEP, and etc.   3. Permits or plan check   4. 3D rendering or perspective  5. Test or inspection if required by city  6. Landscape drawing   7. Prints     Start and completion of Work:   The work to be performed under this contract shall be commenced upon deposit is paid to the consultant. The  project shall be completed within --- weeks after receiving the deposit.     Payment:   Payment shall be made to the Contractor. The Owner agrees to pay the sum of $--- as follows:    Due On / Description    Amount  Date /EST.  Retainer fee/ Contract signed     $---    Upon Completion     $ ---    Total    $ ---      • This payment is just for One design revision if necessary and Any additional work will be charged hourly.  • This payment does not include structural engineering costs and the structural engineer will be paid through  a separate contract with the Owner.        Page 2 of 3
  3. 3. Date____  Zimarc Architectural Service  zimarc•com  ACCEPTANCE OF CONTRACT :  I have read and understood this contract; the documents incorporated into this contract, and agree to all terms  and conditions.     Contractor Representative :    By ___________________________ Date _______ Sign ______________        Property Owner:    By ___________________________ Date _______ Sign _______________     Terms of services:    ●This Contract and its attachments constitute the entire agreement between the parties. There are no other  agreements, oral or written, pertaining to the work to be performed under this Contract. This Contract can be  modified only by an agreement in writing signed by the parties.   ●The Owner shall pay the ​Contractor​ the fixed sum listed above as payment for the work performed under this  contract. The fee does not include design, materials, architecture and structural fee as well as costs for  government agencies permitting processes.  ●Every effort will be made to establish precise measured drawings. There shall be a reasonable allowance on  all dimensions specified in work plans. All sizes are outside approximate sizes based on field observation of an  existing condition. Owner and Owner’s Contractor will be responsible for verifying all dimensions.  ●The Contractor is not responsible for design defects, construction specifications and details or any other  matter relating to the design, development or construction of the project and Contractor assumes no  responsibility for any damage, including structural failures, due to any deficiencies, omissions or errors in the  design of these plans.   ●The Owner and Owner’s contractor must review the plans with an architect or structural engineer to check all  dimensions, quantities, spacing and structural members prior to building and ordering materials.  ●The Contractor makes no warranties, express or implied, under this Agreement or otherwise, in connection  with these services. His liability, if any, is strictly limited to a refund of the amount paid under this Agreement  and no other damages, whether in the contract or in tort, in law or in equity are available to you.  ●The Contractor is not liable for any ​architectural, structural or mechanical approval by this contract.   ●This contract does not include any time for revisions should abnormal conditions arise once demolition has  been completed and the entire affected structure is available to be inspected.   Page 3 of 3

