  1. 1. CONSECUENCIAS Y SOLUCIONES POR LA QUEMA DE BASURA EN EL MUNICIPIO TINACO DEL ESTADO COJEDES. AUTORES: MORENO MAYRETT C.I V 14.354.127 FACILITADOR: MSc. Lucrecia Valdez TINACO, Octubre de 2019 Vicerrectorado de Infraestructura y Procesos Industriales Coordinación de Post Grado Maestría de Educación Ambiental Sub Programa proyectos ambientales San Carlos Estado Cojedes
  2. 2. DESCRIPCION AMPLIADA DEL OBJETO DE ESTUDIO La contaminación del aire es actualmente uno de los más graves problemas que enfrentan las ciudades, teniendo impactos negativos sobre la salud pública cuando las conce ntraciones de los contaminantes alcanzan niveles significativos. La basura definida en algunos diccionarios como “suciedad”, residuo desechado, no obstante estas definiciones encierran actitudes que desestiman el gran tema de la basura. A la basura la hemos conceptualizado como algo que carece de valor y de la que hay que deshacerse. Ante esto debemos señalar el sistema de educación en nuestro país. Se ha tratado de contrarrestar la actitud con educación difundiendo el impacto de la basura que tiene en la ecología. En el pasado la quema o incineración fue considerada el método más efectivo para deshacerse de materiales de desecho; hoy en día debido a la producción masiva de químicos y plásticos, la quema o incineración de desechos, lo convierte en un método de eliminación complejo, costoso y altamente contaminante. Un aspecto importante que agrava este problema, es la quema de la basura no aprovechable, por esta razón en las áreas donde se deposita la basura, un grave problema sanitario lo constituye la incineración inducida o espontánea de estos residuos. La ceniza de la quema de basura puede ser peligrosa para la salud humana. Puede contener sustancias químicas y metales pesados como arsénico, cadmio, cromo, cobre, dioxinas, furanos, plomo, mercurio y bifenilos policlorados. Estas sustancias químicas pueden filtrarse de la ceniza a las fuentes de aguas subterráneas. La quema de basura domés tica es una de las fuentes de dioxina más conocida. Uno de los recursos o medios para que los niños, jóvenes y adultos de una manera formal, se formen y se eduquen valorando el ambiente, es logrando que adquieran conciencia sobre la preservación y conservación del ambiente, lo que implica dar prioridad al estudio de los problemas ambientales, de forma coherente y significativa a través de la integración de estrategias de enseñanza.
  3. 3. Con este presente trabajo se pretende abordar teóricamente las consecuencias y soluciones por la quema de basura, a los habitantes de las diferentes comunidades. Se considera que las potencialidades que existen en las comunidades deben ser aprovechadas en virtud de elevar los niveles de desarrollo comunitario sustentable. En este sentido se bus ca solucionar este problema ambiental que afecta a las comunidades en el municipio Tinaco del estado Cojedes.
  4. 4. FORMULACION DEL PROBLEMA. La Educación Ambiental según Solano (2002), sólo puede ser efectiva si se convierte en una práctica real cotidiana. De esta manera, es fundamental ubicar a las personas en la realidad en la que vivimos para lograr cambios que se traduzcan en un mejoramiento ambiental. Siendo la contaminación atmosférica uno de los problemas ambientales que se extiende con mayor rapidez ya que las corrientes de aire pueden transportar el aire contaminado a todos los rincones del globo. El anhídrido carbónico y otros gases nocivos que se liberan en la atmósfera producen efectos nocivos sobre los patrones atmosféricos y afectan a la salud de las personas, animales y plantas.(Chaparro, 2003). Entre los grupos importantes de contaminantes se encuentran las sustancias orgánicas muy peligrosas, respecto a esto Allsopp, (2001) describe que en la incineración de basuras que contiene material orgánico tóxico, están las dioxinas. Otras sustancias químicas presentes en los gases generados por incineración y que también se localizan en las cenizas y otros residuos, además de las dioxinas, están: bifenilos policlorados, naftalenos policlorados, bencenos clorados, hidrocarburos poliaromáticos, numerosos compuesto s orgánicos volátiles, y metales pesados como plomo, cadmio y mercurio. Actualmente las comunidades del Municipio Tinaco del estado Cojedes enfrentan una serie de problemas ambientales producto de la falta de cultura y educación en materia ambiental, dado a esto se enfoca el objeto de estudio, para así determinar las consecuencias y soluciones por la quema de basura indiscriminada dentro del Municipio Tinaco del Estad o Cojedes.
  5. 5. PROPOSITO DE LA INVESTIGACION. OBJETIVO GENERAL. Determinar las consecuencias y soluciones por la quema de basura en el Municipio Tinaco del Estado Cojedes. OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS. 1.- Diagnosticar las consecuencias y soluciones producidas por la quema de basura en el Municipio Tinaco del estado Cojedes. 2.- Identificar el marco legal para la actividad de la quema de basura en el Municipio Tinac o del estado Cojedes. 3.-Proponer soluciones correctivas que disminuyan la quema de basura en el Municipio Tinaco del Estado Cojedes.
  6. 6. MARCO TEORICO PRELIMINAR LA CONTAMINACION. La contaminación, es un problema muy importante y nada favorable ni como para el ambiente, ni tanto como para nosotros, este es un problema que no se puede evitar, pero podemos disminuir, o no contribuir a que siga creciendo, primeramente ¿Qué es la contaminación? La contaminación es cualquier daño, o perjudicacional ecosistema, a nosotros mismos, a plantas y animales por medio de agentes químicos o físicos, como metales, plásticos, aceite, basura, entre muchos otros que mencionare más adelante. QUEMA DE BASURA La basura, o residuo sólido domiciliario o urbano, es una mezcla de desechos provenientes de los hogares. Contiene residuos orgánicos como alimentos papeles y cartones, e inorgánicos como plásticos, vidrios y metales. Entre estos últimos hay algunos peligrosos, como los envases de plaguicidas, las pilas, los fluorescentes, etc. Idealmente, los municipios deben recoger toda la basura y disponerla en los rellenos sanitarios. CONTAMINACIÓN AMBIENTAL POR LA QUEMA DE BASURA. En el proceso de incineración de residuos sólidos (Figura 1), el fuego se produce a nivel del suelo, por lo tanto, será mayor la probabilidad de que los contaminantes no se dispersen o se diluyan afectando a las poblaciones vecinas. Los contaminantes emitidos por la quema de basura, pueden transportarse a largas distancias. Figura 1.-Proceso de contaminación por quema de residuos sólidos.
  7. 7. TIPOS DE CONTAMINANTES GENERADOS DURANTE EL PROCESO DE INCINERACIÓN. Metales Pesados Tóxicos: Los metales presentes en la basura no son destruidos en la in cineración, y a menudo son liberados al ambiente en formas más concentradas y peligrosas que en el desecho original. La combustión a altas temperaturas libera metales tóxicos como plomo, cadmio, arsénico, mercurio y cromo de distintos materiales estables como plásticos, caucho, etc., y se liberan en forma de partículas muy pequeñas o gases, aumentando de riesgo de inhalación. Químicos tóxicos producto de la combustión incompleta: Los químicos quemados son liberados al medio ambiente en forma de gases peligrosos como emisiones fugitivas durante su disposición en el botadero. Durante el proceso de la quema de residuos sólidos, se han encontrado hasta 43 compuestos orgánicos semi volátiles en las cenizas y al menos 16 químicos orgánicos. Nuevos contaminantes químicos: Los fragmentos de desechos parcialmente quemados, se recombinan, formando entre otros dioxinas y furanos, compuestos químicos ampliamente reconocidos por ser de los más tóxicos creados por los seres humanos. Las dioxinas son creadas durante la quema de materiales que contienen cloro y se distribuyen en el ambiente como parte de los gases, cenizas volátiles y cenizas sedimentadas, que puede n ser fácilmentecapturadaspor animales, peces y humanos produciendo grandes impactos a mbientales. Una vez emitidas al ambiente, las dioxinas pueden viajar agrandes distancias en el aire y corrientes marinas, convirtiéndose en un contaminante global.
  8. 8. EFECTOS DIRECTOS. Las personas más expuestas por el contacto directo con la incineración de los desechos sólidos son los recolectores y los segregadores, que se dedican a extraer material útil de la basura, para comercializarlo posteriormente como medio de subsistencia. Con el vertido incontrolado de la basura, el paisaje se degrada y se convierte en un lugar sucio y desagrada ble que al descomponerse la material orgánica produce malos olores que el viento se encarga de esparcir. EFECTOS INDIRECTOS. Las partículas provenientes de la quema de desechos a altas temperaturas liberados al ambiente, pueden combinarse con otras, formando nuevos compuestos, algunos de ellos mucho más tóxicos que los iniciales como son las dioxinas, bifenilos policlorados, el hexacloro benceno, metales, hidrocarburos; entre otros, que producen en la población cáncer, padecimientos respiratorios, malformaciones congénitas, leucemia, linfomas y sarcomas de tejidos blandos, aumento de tamaño del hígado, riñones, lesiones en el páncreas, entre otras. ASPECTOS LEGALES. Venezuela solo cuenta con la Ley para la Gestión Integral de la Basura aprobada en la Gaceta Oficial Nº 6.017 Extraordinaria el 30 de diciembre de 2010. Las estrategias para el fomento del reciclaje y otras políticas afines a la recolección y disposición final de los residuos propuestas por sanitaristas y por la Alcaldía Metropolitana han sido ignoradas por el Ejecutivo hasta la fecha.
  9. 9. MARCO METODOLOGICO. La metodología que se empleara para la realización del presente proyecto comprende la descripción, análisis e interpretación del problema de contaminación ambiental originado por la quema de basura en el Municipio Tinaco del Estado Cojedes. En el desarrollo de esta investigación, se analizaran las consecuencias y soluciones, así como también el Marco legal que debe aplicarse acerca de los efectos de la incineración de la basura en el Municipio Tinaco del Estado Cojedes portal motivo la investigación es explicativo. Para ello, en primer lugar se recurrirá a la información bibliográfica existente al respecto, posteriormente el procesamiento de la información obtenida y por último al análisis de los datos que permitirán determinar las conclusiones y recomendaciones de esta investigación.
  10. 10. REFERENCIAS CONSULTADAS. Allsop. M.; Costner, P. y Jhonton.P. 2001. Incineración y salud. Conocimientos actuales sobre los impactos de incineración en la salud humana. Chaparro. F. 2003. La gestión ambiental de la calidad del aire. Universidad Cooperativa de Colombia. Solano, D.2002. Como planificar el trabajo sobre los problemas ambientales, técnicas de diagnóstico y planteamiento de objetivos curso de planeamiento estratégico ambiental. Ruiz, Miranda E. 1989. La Contaminación ambiental. http://www.monagrafias.com/trabajo 89/. Universidad Nacional de Ucayali.

