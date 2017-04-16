USO DE LAS TICS EN LA MODALIDAD PRESENCIAL  instrumento para que los alumnos adquieran un nivel mínimo de conocimientos i...
Enseñanza presencial tic

diapositivas sobre enseñanza de modalidad presencial con apoyo en las TIC

  1. 1. USO DE LAS TICS EN LA MODALIDAD PRESENCIAL  instrumento para que los alumnos adquieran un nivel mínimo de conocimientos informáticos. El alumno debe aprender a utilizar esta tecnología como una herramienta para su trabajo futuro, y este aprendizaje lo realiza precisamente a través de los contenidos informáticos que tiene en su plan de estudios.
  2. 2.  En la enseñanza presencial el uso de las TIC produce una ruptura de las limitaciones físicas del espacio ‘aula’, actuando como un espacio de comunicación e intercambio de información entre los miembros de la comunidad educativa (padres, profesores, alumnos).
  3. 3.  El uso pedagógico de las redes de comunicación puede propiciar que la relación entre educadores y educandos encuentre un ambiente que estimule la función del estudiante, como un agente activo de su propia instrucción, y la del maestro, como un guía más como una autoridad inapelable
  4. 4.  Las tics como apoyo a la exposición del profesor. En este caso se utiliza como un medio de enseñanza tradicional, con la diferencia de que presenta muchas posibilidades en las prestaciones audiovisuales, que lo hacen más atractivo, motivando la atención del estudiante.
  5. 5.  Las tics como medio interactivo. Aquí es donde precisamente se introduce el cambio, ya que al existir la posibilidad del alumno de interactuar con el medio, la comunicación educativa se produce sujeto-medio-sujeto.

