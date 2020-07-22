Idea innovadora

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOLUCIONES INNOVADORAS ACCESO A LA EDUCACIÓN EN LOS JÓVENES DE BAJOS RECURSOS. AUTOR: MAYRA ALEJANDRA MENDIVELSO BETANCOUR...
INTRODUCCION • Como bien es conocido nuestro país es un país en desarrollo con un acceso mínimo a la educación y más cuand...
EDUCACION EN DOS RUEDAS Al vivir en un lugar que ha sufrido la violencia a manos del conflicto armado por años he mirado c...
EDUCACION EN DOS RUEDAS Con el fin de llevar educación a los niños más vulnerables de las distintas comunidades, se buscar...
EDUCACION EN DOS RUEDAS • se los dotara a cada estudiante de una bicicleta en la cual se transportarán para llegar a cada ...
EDUCACION EN DOS RUEDAS REQUISITOS Para ser parte de de este proyecto los chicos deben cumplir con los siguentes requisito...
CONCLUSIONES • Este proyecto busca ayudar a los necesitados claro no podemos decir que sera un rotundo éxito y hay muchos ...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • Eyzaguirre, B. (2004). Claves para la educación en pobreza. Estudios públicos, 93(04), 249-277. • Rodríguez...
ideas para aportar en la educación

  1. 1. SOLUCIONES INNOVADORAS ACCESO A LA EDUCACIÓN EN LOS JÓVENES DE BAJOS RECURSOS. AUTOR: MAYRA ALEJANDRA MENDIVELSO BETANCOURTH ASIGNATURA: CÁTEDRA IBEROAMERICANA: INNOVACION CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA JULIO-2020
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION • Como bien es conocido nuestro país es un país en desarrollo con un acceso mínimo a la educación y más cuando se trata de las poblaciones más vulnerables, como lo son las personas desplazadas, indígenas, afrodescendientes y aquellas que cuentas con recursos precarios para sobrevivir , viviendo en lugares donde el acceso de redes eléctricas es nula y las personas se transportan por medios inimaginables como ye hemos visto en las noticias es casi increíble que en pleno siglo XXI aún hay lugares sin luz eléctrica ni agua potable pero un país como el nuestro es más común de lo que pensamos . • Para aportar un poco en la educación he creado una idea para que más niños de escasos recursos tengan accesos a ella de manera segura gratuita y de calidad.
  3. 3. EDUCACION EN DOS RUEDAS Al vivir en un lugar que ha sufrido la violencia a manos del conflicto armado por años he mirado como niños con grades aspiraciones de salir adelante y ayudar a sus familias, pero tiene acceso limitado y/o nulo a la educación he creado una idea para ayudar y aportar en la educación de los niños y niñas de mi municipio. Desde los centros educativos hay programas que son un requisito obligatorio para poder culminar la educación secundaria, en mi institución en la cual recibí mi formación académica dicho programa era conocido como "trabajo social". El trabajo social como bien es llamado es para aportar y ayudar a mejorar la sociedad para formar y fomentar los valores y conocimiento y que mejor manera de ayudar a la sociedad que llevando educación a personas de bajos recursos.
  4. 4. EDUCACION EN DOS RUEDAS Con el fin de llevar educación a los niños más vulnerables de las distintas comunidades, se buscará en el mapa geográfico las áreas más vulnerables y alejadas del municipio con el fin de llevar el cocimiento a la puerta de cada casa de los niños y niñas que sueñan con un mejor futuro y también se busca reforzar algunos temas aprendidos por los niños y niñas si es el caso. se enviará a un grupo de cuatro estudiantes orientados por un docente capacitado a la hora de educar, los estudiantes inscritos en el programa en colaboración con los docentes crearan guías con las diferentes temáticas que se darán conocer, guías que sean creativas y de fácil entendimiento tanto para los tutores (estudiantes inscritos en el programa) como para los niños y niñas que hagan parte del programa
  5. 5. EDUCACION EN DOS RUEDAS • se los dotara a cada estudiante de una bicicleta en la cual se transportarán para llegar a cada rincón de las veredas y/o corregimientos. En conjunto con la comunidad, se buscará un lugar para reunir a los niños y niñas un ejemplo salón comunal, las clases o tutorías se realizarán en los días sábado y domingo en horas de la mañana. se los dividirá en grupos dependiendo del nivel de escolaridad prekínder, 1,2,3,4,5 de primar y 6,7,8 de secundaria los cuales estarán orientados por un tutor. Al iniciar el ciclo de aprendizaje se hará un pretest para saber los conocimientos previamente • Al cumplir el cierre de tema se realizará un pequeño pretest para tener en cuenta los conocimientos adquiridos. • Toda la evidencia será guardada en maletea didáctica la cual se llevará en las bicicletas con el fin de que sean utilizadas por generaciones venideras y llevadas a las diferentes veredas y/o corregimientos.
  6. 6. EDUCACION EN DOS RUEDAS REQUISITOS Para ser parte de de este proyecto los chicos deben cumplir con los siguentes requisitos: 1. cursar los agrados academicos decimo y/o undecimo 2. cumplir con un rango de edad entre 15 y 18 años 3.. tener notas (califiacaciones) sobresalientes 4. En el programa deberan estar inscritos maximo 30 y como minimo 20 estudiantes 5. ser responble y comprometerce a llevar acobo su labor como tutor y constructor de educacion
  7. 7. CONCLUSIONES • Este proyecto busca ayudar a los necesitados claro no podemos decir que sera un rotundo éxito y hay muchos cosas pendientes y por mejorar pero podemos llevar y fectuar el cambio aportando un poco para mejorar la educacion en nuestra comunidad.
  8. 8. BIBLIOGRAFIA • Eyzaguirre, B. (2004). Claves para la educación en pobreza. Estudios públicos, 93(04), 249-277. • Rodríguez Torres, M. C. (2012). Educación y pobreza, un análisis de eficiencia relativa departamental. Escuela de Economía. • Aguado Quintero, L. F., Girón Cruz, L. E., & Salazar Silva, F. (2007). Una aproximación empírica a la relación entre educación y pobreza. Problemas del desarrollo, 38(149), 35-60. • Documento No 2 Lineamientos de política para la atención educativa a poblaciones vulnerables

