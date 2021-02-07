Successfully reported this slideshow.
COLABORACIÓN PARA LA INFORMÁTICA ACTIVIDAD 3 MAYRA EDITH CORONA NAVARRO CENTRO DE ESTUDIOS UNIVERSITARIOS DE OCCIDENTE 07 ...
MIS ACTIVIDADES FAVORITAS Ir a Caminar Jugar con mi hija Escuchar música Tener mi espacio para mi sola Meditar Trato...
MI MÚSICA FAVORITA Música pop Música balada Rock en español Rock en ingles principal de los 80´y 90´
Mis gustos favoritos y musicales

×