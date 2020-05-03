Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
R1 ANESTESIOLOGIA MAYRA INÉS MEZA MOLINA
I. REANIMACION INICIAL Y PREVENCION DE LA HEMORRAGIA USO DE TORNIQUETE VENTILACION
Recomendación 1 • Pacientes con lesiones graves, trasportarlos directamente a un centro de trauma apropiado (Grado 1B) • E...
Recomendación 2 • Compresión local para limitar el sangrado potencialmente mortal. (Grado 1A) • Uso de torniquetes adjunto...
Recomendación 3 • Evitar la hipoxemia. (1A Grade) • Normoventilación de los pacientes de trauma. (Grado 1B) • Sugerimos hi...
II. DIAGNOSTICO Y CONTROL DE LA HEMORRAGIA EVALUACION INICIAL HEMOGLOBINA LACTATO Y DEF DE BASE MONITORIZACION DE LA COAGU...
Recomendación 4 • Evaluar clínicamente el grado de hemorragia traumática utilizando una combinación de la fisiología del p...
ATLS. 9NA EDICION. 2012
Probabilidad de hemorragia masiva según puntuación TASH (trauma associated severe hemorraghe-score)
Recomendación 5 • Pacientes con shock hemorrágico y una fuente identificada de sangrado, se sometan a un procedimiento de ...
Recomendación 6 • Pacientes con shock hemorrágico y una fuente no identificada de la hemorragia se sometan a investigación...
Recomendación 8 • La Hb mínima inicial se considera un indicador de hemorragia severa asociada a coagulopatía. (Grado 1B) ...
Recomendación 9 • Recomendamos lactato sérico y / o mediciones déficit de base como pruebas sensibles para estimar y contr...
Recomendación 10 • Práctica de rutina, seguimiento temprano y repetido de la coagulación: • determinación de laboratorio t...
Recomendación 11 • Uso de coagulometros portátiles para monitorización de la función plaquetaria junto con las pruebas est...
III. Oxigenación tisular, volumen, fluidos y temperatura.
Recomendación 12 • Objetivo de presión sanguínea sistólica de 80 - 90 mmHg hasta que la hemorragia mayor se ha detenido en...
Recomendación 13 • Estrategia de reemplazo de volumen restringido para lograr la presión arterial objetivo hasta que el sa...
Recomendación 15 • Terapia de fluidos utilizando soluciones cristaloides isotónicas iniciales en el paciente hipotenso. (G...
Recomendación 16 • Objetivo de Hb de 7 a 9 g / dl. (Grado 1C) Los eritrocitos contribuyen a la hemostasia al influir en la...
Recomendación 17 • Aplicación temprana de medidas para reducir la pérdida de calor y calentar el paciente hipotérmico con ...
IV. Control rápido de la hemorragia CIRUGÍA DE CONTROL DE DAÑOS FRACTURAS DE PELVIS MEDIDAS HEMOSTÁTICAS LOCALES
Recomendación 18 • Cirugía de control de daños en el paciente que presenta lesiones graves con shock hemorrágico profundo,...
Desde 1983, Stone, et. al. Describen técnicas de laparotomía para cirugía de control de daño. Empaquetamiento y la reparac...
Otros factores que deben desencadenar un enfoque de control de daños son: Coagulopatía grave Hipotermia: <34°C Acidosis...
La cirugía de control de daños del abdomen consta de: 1) Laparotomía de resucitación para control de hemorragia con restit...
“Ortopedia de control de daños” Estabilizar fractura con fijadores externos con el objetivo de reducir el trauma asociado ...
Recomendación 19 • Pacientes con trastornos del anillo pélvico en estado de shock hemorrágico se sometan a cierre del anil...
Recomendación 20 • Pacientes con inestabilidad hemodinámica en curso a pesar de una adecuada estabilización del anillo pél...
• Uso de balón de oclusión aortica solo en circunstancias extremas en pacientes con fractura de pelvis para ganar tiempo e...
Recomendación 21 • Uso de agentes hemostáticos tópicos en combinación con otras medidas quirúrgicas o empaquetamiento en l...
 Agentes a base de colágeno: desencadenan agregación plaquetaria = formación de coágulos.
 Productos a base de gelatina, solos o en combinación con una sustancia procoagulante (trombina), reduce el flujo sanguín...
Agentes hemostáticos basados en celulosa absorbible
Fibrina sintética y adhesivos, efectivo en sangrados de origen vascular, hueso, piel y cirugía visceral.
 Hemostáticos basados en polisacáridos: N-acetilglucosamina (glicosaminoglicanos purificados a partir de microalgas y di...
V. El manejo inicial de la hemorragia y coagulopatía REANIMACIÓN INICIAL DE LA COAGULACIÓN AGENTES ANTIFIBRINOLÍTICOS
Recomendación 22 • Ácido tranexámico debe ser administrado dentro de las 3 horas de la lesión, a una dosis de carga de 1 g...
Acido tranexámico (TXA): es un análogo sintético de la lisina, inhibidor competitivo del plasminógeno. Se distribuye por t...
CRASH-2 (2010) • Mostro que la tasa de tromboembolismo venoso no se vio alterada. Mientras que las trombosis arteriales po...
ÁCIDO -AMINOCAPROICO Análogo sintético de la lisina, 10 veces mas débil que el TXA. Se administra una dosis de carga de 1...
Recomendación 23 • El seguimiento y medidas de apoyo a la coagulación se inicien inmediatamente después de la admisión hos...
Recomendación 24 En el tratamiento inicial de los pacientes con hemorragia masiva esperada, se recomienda una de las dos e...
Como todos los derivados de la sangre, las complicaciones asociadas con el tratamiento de PFC incluyen:  Sobrecarga circu...
Fibrinógeno • Es la proteína de coagulación con las concentraciones más altas. Un litro de plasma contine 2 gr de Fibrinog...
• La administración de plasma puede estabilizar los niveles de fibrinógeno, evitando disminución adicional, pero no contri...
VI. terapia dirigida por objetivos PFC FIBRINOGENO Y CRIOPRECIPITADOS PLAQUETAS CALCIO COMPLEJO DE PROTROMBINA FACTOR VII ...
Recomendación 25 • Continuar las medidas de reanimación utilizando una estrategia dirigida por objetivos guiados por prueb...
Recomendación 26 • Si se utiliza una estrategia basada en plasma, se recomienda administrar con TP y TPTa >1,5 veces del c...
Recomendación 27 • Si se utiliza una estrategia basada en factores de coagulación, se recomienda el tratamiento con concen...
Factor de coagulación XIII Una transglutaminasa, consta de dos subunidades A y dos B. La subunidad A de FXIII se activa po...
Recomendación 28 • Tratamiento con concentrado de fibrinógeno o crioprecipitado en valores de tromboelastografia con un dé...
Recomendación 29 • Administrar plaquetas para mantener un recuento plaquetario por arriba de 50 mil (Grado 1C) • Sugerimos...
Recomendación 30 • Niveles de calcio ionizado deben ser monitorizados y mantenidos dentro del rango normal durante la tran...
Para corrección de hipocalcemia, se prefiere el cloruro de calcio sobre el gluconato de calcio. Cloruro de Calcio al 10% c...
Recomendación 31 • No se recomienda el uso del factor de la coagulación VII activado recombinante (rFVIIa) como tratamient...
Considerar su uso:  Hto >24%  Plaquetas por encima de 50 mil Fibrinógeno arriba de 1.5-2 g/l Corrección de acidosis, h...
VII. Reversión de agentes antitrombóticos ANTICOAGULANTES ORALES K-DEPENDIENTES INHIBIDORES DEL FACTOR X ACTIVADO INHIBIDO...
Recomendación 32 • La reversión del efecto de agentes antitromboticos en pacientes con sangrado activo (Grado 1C)  Antago...
Recomendación 33 • En pacientes con sangrado por trauma, recomendamos la reversión de emergencia de anticoagulantes orales...
Los derivados de cumarina (4-hidroxicumarina) son antagonistas de la Vit K La warfarina es el AVK más utilizado en el mund...
CCP dosis de 25 a 50 U / kg Algoritmos disponibles para calcular la dosis más adecuada según el peso corporal y el nivel d...
“sobrecorrección” de la reversión de warfarina El uso de CCP se asocia aun aumento en el riesgo de trombosis venosa y arte...
Recomendación 34 • Sugerimos la medición de los niveles plasmáticos de anti- factor Xa en pacientes tratados o sospechosos...
Recomendación 35 • Sugerimos medición de niveles plasmáticos de dabigatran, usando el TP diluido en pacientes tratados o s...
Dosis A una concentracion plasmática de rivaroxaban de 150 ng/ml aprox, el volumen sangrado se normalizo con una dosis de ...
Si la medición de los niveles plasmáticos no es posible o disponible se puede usar el TPTa y el TP. Si se detecta activida...
Recomendación 36 • Administración de plaquetas en pacientes con hemorragia importante o hemorragia intracraneal que han si...
El uso antes de la lesión de algún AAP no afectará la morbilidad y mortalidad en estudios retrospectivos de pacientes con ...
• Sugerimos que la desmopresina (0,3 g / kg) se administre en pacientes tratados con fármacos inhibidores de plaquetas o c...
Recomendación 37 • Tromboprofilaxis mecánica temprana con compresión neumática intermitente (IPC) mientras el paciente est...
El riesgo de TEV adquirida en el hospital es alta después de un traumatismo múltiple es superior del 50%. La tromboembolia...
Contraindicaciones para tromboprofilaxis farmacológica o Pacientes que ya reciben anticoagulación a dosis completa o Tromb...
GRACIAS
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019

18 views

Published on

Quia Europea actualizada 2019 del manejo de hemorragia y coagulopatía asociada al trauma

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guia europea de manejo de hemorragia mayor y coagulopatia asociado al trauma. 2019

  1. 1. R1 ANESTESIOLOGIA MAYRA INÉS MEZA MOLINA
  2. 2. I. REANIMACION INICIAL Y PREVENCION DE LA HEMORRAGIA USO DE TORNIQUETE VENTILACION
  3. 3. Recomendación 1 • Pacientes con lesiones graves, trasportarlos directamente a un centro de trauma apropiado (Grado 1B) • El tiempo trascurrido entre la lesión y el control de la hemorragia sea minimizado (Grado 1A).
  4. 4. Recomendación 2 • Compresión local para limitar el sangrado potencialmente mortal. (Grado 1A) • Uso de torniquetes adjuntos para detener el sangrado por lesiones expuestas en las extremidades, en el entorno prequirúrgico. (Grado 1B) • Limitar el sangrado potencialmente mortal en presencia de una sospecha de fractura pélvica en el entorno prequirúrgico. (Grado 1B)
  5. 5. Recomendación 3 • Evitar la hipoxemia. (1A Grade) • Normoventilación de los pacientes de trauma. (Grado 1B) • Sugerimos hiperventilación en presencia de signos de herniación cerebral inminente. (Grado 2C)
  6. 6. II. DIAGNOSTICO Y CONTROL DE LA HEMORRAGIA EVALUACION INICIAL HEMOGLOBINA LACTATO Y DEF DE BASE MONITORIZACION DE LA COAGULACIÓN
  7. 7. Recomendación 4 • Evaluar clínicamente el grado de hemorragia traumática utilizando una combinación de la fisiología del paciente, patrón de lesión anatómica, mecanismo de la lesión y la respuesta del paciente a la reanimación inicial. (Grado 1C) • Sugerimos el uso del índice de shock para evaluar el grado de choque hipovolémico (Grado 2C)
  8. 8. ATLS. 9NA EDICION. 2012
  9. 9. Probabilidad de hemorragia masiva según puntuación TASH (trauma associated severe hemorraghe-score)
  10. 10. Recomendación 5 • Pacientes con shock hemorrágico y una fuente identificada de sangrado, se sometan a un procedimiento de control de sangrado inmediato (Grado 1B)
  11. 11. Recomendación 6 • Pacientes con shock hemorrágico y una fuente no identificada de la hemorragia se sometan a investigación adicional. (Grado 1B) Recomendación 7 • Uso de FAST para detección de liquido libre en pacientes con trauma de tórax. (Grado 1C) • Uso temprano de TAC contrastada de cuerpo entero en lesiones con riesgo de sangrado (Grado 1B)
  12. 12. Recomendación 8 • La Hb mínima inicial se considera un indicador de hemorragia severa asociada a coagulopatía. (Grado 1B) • Uso de mediciones de Hb repetidas como un marcador de laboratorio para el sangrado, un valor inicial de Hb en el rango normal puede enmascarar el sangrado. (Grado 1B)
  13. 13. Recomendación 9 • Recomendamos lactato sérico y / o mediciones déficit de base como pruebas sensibles para estimar y controlar la extensión de la hemorragia y shock. (Grado 1B) Fiabilidad de lactato menor cuando el trauma se asocia a consumo de alcohol.
  14. 14. Recomendación 10 • Práctica de rutina, seguimiento temprano y repetido de la coagulación: • determinación de laboratorio tradicional TPa, recuento de plaquetas y fibrinógeno e INR • Método viscoelástico. (Grado 1C)
  15. 15. Recomendación 11 • Uso de coagulometros portátiles para monitorización de la función plaquetaria junto con las pruebas estándar de laboratorio en pacientes con sospecha de disfunción plaquetaria.
  16. 16. III. Oxigenación tisular, volumen, fluidos y temperatura.
  17. 17. Recomendación 12 • Objetivo de presión sanguínea sistólica de 80 - 90 mmHg hasta que la hemorragia mayor se ha detenido en la fase inicial después de un traumatismo sin lesión cerebral.(Grado 1C) • En los pacientes con TCE grave (GCS ≤8), se recomienda mantener una presión arterial media ≥80 mmHg (Grado 1C)
  18. 18. Recomendación 13 • Estrategia de reemplazo de volumen restringido para lograr la presión arterial objetivo hasta que el sangrado puede ser controlado. (Grado 1B) Recomendación 14 • En presencia de hipotensión que amenaza la vida, se recomienda la administración de vasopresores, además de fluidos para mantener la presión arterial objetivo. (Grado 1C)
  19. 19. Recomendación 15 • Terapia de fluidos utilizando soluciones cristaloides isotónicas iniciales en el paciente hipotenso. (Grado 1A) • Uso de soluciones electrolíticas balanceadas y evitar el uso de solución de NaCl al 0,9%. (Grado 1B) •Soluciones hipotónicas como el Ringer lactato debe evitarse en pacientes con traumatismo craneoencefálico grave. (Grado 1B) •Uso de coloides restringido debido a los efectos adversos sobre la hemostasia.(Grado 1C)
  20. 20. Recomendación 16 • Objetivo de Hb de 7 a 9 g / dl. (Grado 1C) Los eritrocitos contribuyen a la hemostasia al influir en la capacidad de respuesta bioquímica y funcional de las plaquetas, y como apoyo a la generación de trombina. Una reducción aguda del Hct se traduce en un aumento en el tiempo de sangrado.
  21. 21. Recomendación 17 • Aplicación temprana de medidas para reducir la pérdida de calor y calentar el paciente hipotérmico con el fin de lograr y mantener la normotermia. (Grado 1C) Control estricto de temperatura entre 35.5 a 37°C
  22. 22. IV. Control rápido de la hemorragia CIRUGÍA DE CONTROL DE DAÑOS FRACTURAS DE PELVIS MEDIDAS HEMOSTÁTICAS LOCALES
  23. 23. Recomendación 18 • Cirugía de control de daños en el paciente que presenta lesiones graves con shock hemorrágico profundo, signos de sangrado en curso y coagulopatía.(Grado 1B) Lesiones penetrantes Lesión abdominal mayor Fracturas de pelvis inestable
  24. 24. Desde 1983, Stone, et. al. Describen técnicas de laparotomía para cirugía de control de daño. Empaquetamiento y la reparación quirúrgica definitiva diferida.
  25. 25. Otros factores que deben desencadenar un enfoque de control de daños son: Coagulopatía grave Hipotermia: <34°C Acidosis: pH <7.2 Lesión vascular importante inaccesible La necesidad de procedimientos que requieren mucho tiempo Lesión grave concomitante fuera del abdomen.(Grado 1C) • Tratamiento quirúrgico primario definitivo en el paciente hemodinámicamente estable y en ausencia de cualquiera de los factores anteriores. (Grado 1C)
  26. 26. La cirugía de control de daños del abdomen consta de: 1) Laparotomía de resucitación para control de hemorragia con restitución del flujo de sangre y control de la contaminación 2) Tratamiento en cuidados intensivos: recalentamiento, corrección de desequilibrio acido-base y coagulopatías, optimización de la ventilación y del estado hemodinámico. 3) Reparación quirúrgica definitiva.
  27. 27. “Ortopedia de control de daños” Estabilizar fractura con fijadores externos con el objetivo de reducir el trauma asociado al procedimiento Cirugía de osteosíntesis definitiva puede realizarse después de 4 a 14 días.
  28. 28. Recomendación 19 • Pacientes con trastornos del anillo pélvico en estado de shock hemorrágico se sometan a cierre del anillo pélvico inmediato y estabilización. (Grado 1B)
  29. 29. Recomendación 20 • Pacientes con inestabilidad hemodinámica en curso a pesar de una adecuada estabilización del anillo pélvico reciban control quirúrgico precoz del sangrado y/o empaquetamiento pre-peritoneal y/o embolización angiográfica. (Grado 1B)
  30. 30. • Uso de balón de oclusión aortica solo en circunstancias extremas en pacientes con fractura de pelvis para ganar tiempo en lo que se establece un control adecuado de la hemorragia (Grado 2C).
  31. 31. Recomendación 21 • Uso de agentes hemostáticos tópicos en combinación con otras medidas quirúrgicas o empaquetamiento en lesiones de parénquima con sangrado arterial o venoso. (Grado 1B)
  32. 32.  Agentes a base de colágeno: desencadenan agregación plaquetaria = formación de coágulos.
  33. 33.  Productos a base de gelatina, solos o en combinación con una sustancia procoagulante (trombina), reduce el flujo sanguíneo
  34. 34. Agentes hemostáticos basados en celulosa absorbible
  35. 35. Fibrina sintética y adhesivos, efectivo en sangrados de origen vascular, hueso, piel y cirugía visceral.
  36. 36.  Hemostáticos basados en polisacáridos: N-acetilglucosamina (glicosaminoglicanos purificados a partir de microalgas y diatomeas) Polisacáridos microporosos (almidón de patata)
  37. 37. V. El manejo inicial de la hemorragia y coagulopatía REANIMACIÓN INICIAL DE LA COAGULACIÓN AGENTES ANTIFIBRINOLÍTICOS
  38. 38. Recomendación 22 • Ácido tranexámico debe ser administrado dentro de las 3 horas de la lesión, a una dosis de carga de 1 g en infusión durante 10 min, seguido de una infusión IV de 1 g cada 8 hrs. (Grado 1A) • Considerar la administración de la primera dosis de ATX camino al hospital. (Grado 1C) • Administración de ATX sin esperar los resultados de la tromboelastografia (grado 1B)
  39. 39. Acido tranexámico (TXA): es un análogo sintético de la lisina, inhibidor competitivo del plasminógeno. Se distribuye por todos los tejidos y la vida media en el plasma es de 120 min.
  40. 40. CRASH-2 (2010) • Mostro que la tasa de tromboembolismo venoso no se vio alterada. Mientras que las trombosis arteriales postraumaticas (IAM) fueron mas bajas con el uso del TXA • El tratamiento temprano (<1 hra de la lesión) redujo significativamente el riego de muerte por hemorragia en un 2.5%. Administrado entre 1 y 3 horas redujo el riesgo 1.3% • El tratamiento administrado después de las 3 horas aumento el riesgo de muerte debido a hemorragia por un 1.3%
  41. 41. ÁCIDO -AMINOCAPROICO Análogo sintético de la lisina, 10 veces mas débil que el TXA. Se administra una dosis de carga de 150 mg/kg seguido de una infusión continua de 15 mg/kg/h. Vida media de 60 a 75 min.
  42. 42. Recomendación 23 • El seguimiento y medidas de apoyo a la coagulación se inicien inmediatamente después de la admisión hospitalaria. (Grado 1B) Una intervención temprana para la coagulación es esencial: reduce la necesidad de trasfusión de CE, PFC y plaquetas, reducir la incidencia de fallo multiorganico postraumático, acortar la estancia hospitalaria y mejora la supervivencia Principios basados en el algoritmo y tratamiento de la coagulación dirigido por objetivos
  43. 43. Recomendación 24 En el tratamiento inicial de los pacientes con hemorragia masiva esperada, se recomienda una de las dos estrategias siguientes:  Plasma (PFC o plasma patógeno inactivado) en relación de Plasma:CE de al menos 1: 2 según sea necesario. (Grado 1B)  Concentrado de fibrinógeno y CE según el nivel de Hb. (Grado 1C)
  44. 44. Como todos los derivados de la sangre, las complicaciones asociadas con el tratamiento de PFC incluyen:  Sobrecarga circulatoria  Incompatibilidad ABO  Trasmisión de enfermedades infecciosas  Reacciones alérgicas leves Lesión pulmonar aguda relacionada con la trasfusión (TRALI): efecto adverso grave asociado con presencia de anticuerpos de leucocitos en el plasma trasfundido.
  45. 45. Fibrinógeno • Es la proteína de coagulación con las concentraciones más altas. Un litro de plasma contine 2 gr de Fibrinogeno. •Por lo tanto, en espera de los resultados de laboratorio o tromboelastrografia, se ha propuesto administrar 2 grs de fibrinógeno para imitar la proporción 1:1, que corresponde a las primeras 4 unidades de CE. • Datos experimentales recientes muestran que la administración de fibrinógeno no suprime la síntesis de fibrinógeno endógena.
  46. 46. • La administración de plasma puede estabilizar los niveles de fibrinógeno, evitando disminución adicional, pero no contribuyen a un aumento significativo a menos que los niveles infundidos sean muy altos. •Además si no se dispone de plasma pre-descongelado, se presenta un retraso en la administración del PFC de 93 min.
  47. 47. VI. terapia dirigida por objetivos PFC FIBRINOGENO Y CRIOPRECIPITADOS PLAQUETAS CALCIO COMPLEJO DE PROTROMBINA FACTOR VII ACTIVADO
  48. 48. Recomendación 25 • Continuar las medidas de reanimación utilizando una estrategia dirigida por objetivos guiados por pruebas de laboratorio de coagulación y/o tromboelastografia. (Grado 1C)
  49. 49. Recomendación 26 • Si se utiliza una estrategia basada en plasma, se recomienda administrar con TP y TPTa >1,5 veces del control normal o evidencia en la tromboelastografia de deficiencia de factores de la coagulación . (Grado 1C) • Transfusión de plasma debe evitarse en pacientes sin sangrado importante.(Grado 1B) • Evitar la transfusión de PFC como tratamiento de hipofibrinogenemia (Grado 1C)
  50. 50. Recomendación 27 • Si se utiliza una estrategia basada en factores de coagulación, se recomienda el tratamiento con concentrado de fibrinógeno o crioprecipitado al tener evidencia de déficit de factores de la coagulación (laboratorio y tromboelastografia) (Grado 1C) • Sugerimos se incluya la monitorización del factor XIII y que se reemplace en pacientes con deficiencia del mismo (Grado 2C)
  51. 51. Factor de coagulación XIII Una transglutaminasa, consta de dos subunidades A y dos B. La subunidad A de FXIII se activa por la trombina y cataliza la reticulación de la fibrina. La fuerte reticulación de la fibrina previene la fibrinólisis. FXIII está presente en diferentes concentraciones en los crioprecipitados, PFC y en el concentrado FXIII. Recombinante FXIII-A2 (rFXIII-A2) se ha desarrollado para la profilaxis y el tratamiento del sangrado en pacientes con deficiencia hereditaria de la subunidad A de FXIII
  52. 52. Recomendación 28 • Tratamiento con concentrado de fibrinógeno o crioprecipitado en valores de tromboelastografia con un déficit de fibrinógeno funcional o un nivel de fibrinógeno en plasma de menos de 1,5 - 2,0 g / l. (Grado 1C) •Sugerimos una suplementación fibrinógeno inicial de 3-4 g. Esto es equivalente a 15 - 20 unidades de crioprecipitado o 3 - 4 concentrados de fibrinógeno. (Grado 2C)
  53. 53. Recomendación 29 • Administrar plaquetas para mantener un recuento plaquetario por arriba de 50 mil (Grado 1C) • Sugerimos el mantenimiento de un recuento plaquetario por encima de 100 mil en pacientes con sangrado activo y/o lesión cerebral traumática. (Grado 2C) •Si se administran, sugerimos una dosis inicial de 4 a 8 unidades plaquetarias o una aféresis plaquetaria. (Grado 2C)
  54. 54. Recomendación 30 • Niveles de calcio ionizado deben ser monitorizados y mantenidos dentro del rango normal durante la transfusión masiva. (Grado 1C) • Recomendamos la administración de cloruro de calcio para corregir la hipocalcemia (Grado 2C) Rango normal: 1.1-1.3 mmol/L, es influenciado por el pH, un incremento de 0.1 de pH reduce la concentración por 0.05 mmol/L aproximadamente
  55. 55. Para corrección de hipocalcemia, se prefiere el cloruro de calcio sobre el gluconato de calcio. Cloruro de Calcio al 10% contiene 270 mg de calcio elemental por cada 10 ml Gluconato de calcio
  56. 56. Recomendación 31 • No se recomienda el uso del factor de la coagulación VII activado recombinante (rFVIIa) como tratamiento de primera línea (Grado 1B) • Considerar solo si la hemorragia es mayor y persiste la coagulopatía a pesar de todos los intentos de controlar el sangrado. (Grado 2C)
  57. 57. Considerar su uso:  Hto >24%  Plaquetas por encima de 50 mil Fibrinógeno arriba de 1.5-2 g/l Corrección de acidosis, hipotermia e hipocalcemia. Dosis inicial de 200 mcg/kg, con una segunda y tercer dosis de 100 mcg/kg a la 1 y 3 horas.
  58. 58. VII. Reversión de agentes antitrombóticos ANTICOAGULANTES ORALES K-DEPENDIENTES INHIBIDORES DEL FACTOR X ACTIVADO INHIBIDORES DIRECTOS DE LA TROMBINA AGENTES ANTIPLAQUETARIOS
  59. 59. Recomendación 32 • La reversión del efecto de agentes antitromboticos en pacientes con sangrado activo (Grado 1C)  Antagonistas de la vitamina K Anticoagulantes orales directos – inhibidores del factos Xa Anticoagulantes orales directos – inhibidores de trombina Agentes antiplaquetarios
  60. 60. Recomendación 33 • En pacientes con sangrado por trauma, recomendamos la reversión de emergencia de anticoagulantes orales K dependientes, con el uso temprano del concentrado de complejo de trombina (PCC) y 5 mg IV de fitomenadiona (vit. K1) (Grado 1A)
  61. 61. Los derivados de cumarina (4-hidroxicumarina) son antagonistas de la Vit K La warfarina es el AVK más utilizado en el mundo Existen tres opciones terapéuticas para la reversión de los AVK como la warfarina: vitamina K, PFC y CCP Para la reversión inmediata de VKA, deben administrarse factores de coagulación faltantes, FII, FIX y FX, pueden reemplazarse con CCP.
  62. 62. CCP dosis de 25 a 50 U / kg Algoritmos disponibles para calcular la dosis más adecuada según el peso corporal y el nivel de INR. Se recomienda una dosis gradual. INR DOSIS 2-0 – 4.0 25 U/Kg 4.1 – 6.0 35 U/Kg > 6.1 50 U/Kg
  63. 63. “sobrecorrección” de la reversión de warfarina El uso de CCP se asocia aun aumento en el riesgo de trombosis venosa y arterial en el periodo de recuperación Más de 10 mg de vitamina K1 pueden prevenir la re-warfarinización durante días y el uso excesivo de CCP
  64. 64. Recomendación 34 • Sugerimos la medición de los niveles plasmáticos de anti- factor Xa en pacientes tratados o sospechosos de ser tratados con agentes orales tales como rivaroxaban, apixaban o edoxabán. (Grado 2C) • Si la medición no es posible o esté disponible, se sugiere que se busque el consejo de un hematólogo experto. (Grado 2C) • Si el sangrado amenaza la vida, sugerimos el tratamiento con TXA 15 mg / kg (o 1 g) IV o CPP (25-50 U / kg) hasta disponer de los antídotos específicos.(Grado 2C)
  65. 65. Recomendación 35 • Sugerimos medición de niveles plasmáticos de dabigatran, usando el TP diluido en pacientes tratados o sospechosos de ser tratados con dabigatran. (Grado 2C) •Si la medición no es posible o esté disponible, se sugiere la medición del tiempo de trombina para tener una estimación cualitativa de la presencia de dabigatran (Grado 2C) •Si el sangrado amenaza la vida de un paciente en uso de dabigaran, sugerimos el tratamiento con idaruzicumab 5 g IV (Grado 1B) y se sugiere el tratamiento con TXA 15 mg/kg (o 1 g) IV. (Grado 2C)
  66. 66. Dosis A una concentracion plasmática de rivaroxaban de 150 ng/ml aprox, el volumen sangrado se normalizo con una dosis de CCP de 25 U/kg  280 ng/ml – CCP 50 U/Kg  480 ng/ml – incluso un a dosis de CCP 100 U/Kg, fue incapaz de reducir la perdida elevada de sangre
  67. 67. Si la medición de los niveles plasmáticos no es posible o disponible se puede usar el TPTa y el TP. Si se detecta actividad anti factor Xa, se sugiere una dosis inicial de CCP de 25 U/Kg. Esta recomendada una co-administración de 15 mg/Kg de TXA en el paciente traumatizado.
  68. 68. Recomendación 36 • Administración de plaquetas en pacientes con hemorragia importante o hemorragia intracraneal que han sido tratados con agentes antiplaquetarios. (Grado 2C) •La medición de la función plaquetaria en los pacientes tratados o sospechosos de ser tratados con agentes antiplaquetarios. (Grado 2C) •El tratamiento con concentrados de plaquetas si la disfunción plaquetaria está documentado en un paciente con hemorragia continua microvascular. (Grado 2C)
  69. 69. El uso antes de la lesión de algún AAP no afectará la morbilidad y mortalidad en estudios retrospectivos de pacientes con fracturas de pelvis o traumatismos en general sin lesión cerebral. El uso de clopidogrel antes de una lesión cerebral aumenta la mortalidad, la morbilidad, incluyendo la progresión de la lesión y la necesidad de intervención neuroquirurgica. La aspirina antes de la lesión no afecto a los resultados de mortalidad en una lesión leva a moderada, pero aumento el volumen de la hemorragia y la mortalidad en una hemorragia intracraneal 5 unidades plaquetarias para aspirina y 10 a 15 unidades para clopidogrel.
  70. 70. • Sugerimos que la desmopresina (0,3 g / kg) se administre en pacientes tratados con fármacos inhibidores de plaquetas o con Enfermedad de Von Willebrand. (Grado 2C) Desmopresina (1-desamino-8-D-arginina vasopresina) mejora la adherencia y agregación plaquetaria, primera elección en hemorragias en pacientes con Enf. De Von Willebrand Dosis estándar 0,3 g/kg diluidos en 50 ml de sol salina para 30 min. Se ha estudiado el efecto combinado de trasfusión de plaquetas con desmopresina, mostrando recuperación de la función normal de plaquetas mas rápido pero sin disminución del riesgo de progresión de hemorragia o mortalidad.
  71. 71. Recomendación 37 • Tromboprofilaxis mecánica temprana con compresión neumática intermitente (IPC) mientras el paciente esta siendo inmovilizado y tiene riesgo de sangrado. (Grado 1C) • Uso combinado de tromboprofilaxis farmacológica con IPC dentro de las 24 horas después de que la hemorragia ha sido controlada. (Grado 1B) • No recomendamos el uso de medias de compresión gradual como tromboprofilaxis (Grado 1C) ni el uso rutinario de filtros de vena cava inferior como tromboprofilaxis. (Grado 1C)
  72. 72. El riesgo de TEV adquirida en el hospital es alta después de un traumatismo múltiple es superior del 50%. La tromboembolia pulmonar en la tercer causa de muerte en los que sobreviven mas de 3 días. Los efectos secundarios de la heparina incluyen trombosis trombocitopenica inducida por heparina, se observa con mayor frecuencia a HNF que con HBPM
  73. 73. Contraindicaciones para tromboprofilaxis farmacológica o Pacientes que ya reciben anticoagulación a dosis completa o Trombocitopenia significativa (<50 mil) o Trastorno de la coagulación hereditario o adquirido o Evidencia de sangrado activo o Hipertensión no controlada (>230/120) o Punción lumbar o analgesia espinal en las próximas 12 hrs o en las 4 horas previas (24 hrs si fue traumatica) o Procedimiento con un arto riesgo de hemorragia o Accidente cerebrovascular hemorrágico
  74. 74. GRACIAS

×