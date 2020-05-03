Successfully reported this slideshow.
BIOLOGIA MOLECULAR APLICADA A LA ANESTESIA R1 ANESTESIOLOGÍA MAYRA INÉS MEZA MOLINA H.G.R. 1 MORELIA
MEMBRANA CELULAR
La membrana célular  Estructura trilaminar: doble capa de fosfolipidos  Lipidos y proteínas  Espesor 7-10 nm
Composición química  Lipidos: fosfolípidos, colesterol y glucolípidos  Proteinas: lipoproteínas y lipoproteínas  Carboh...
Lípidos de la membrana  Fosfolípidos: molécula de glicerol esterificada con 2 ácidos grasos, se agrega un fosfato para fo...
 Esfingolipidos: derivados de la esfingosina, unida a un acido graso en su grupo amino forma la ceramida:  Ceramida + fo...
LAS PROTEINAS DE LA MEMBRANA  Permeable a CO2, O2, alcohol  Impermeable a sustancias hidrosolubles: iones, glucosa, urea...
LOS CARBOHIDRATOS DE LA MEMBRANA  Se encuentran en forma de glucoproteínas y glucolipidos  Sobresalen al exterior de la ...
 Funciones:  Filtracion: capilares del glomerulo renal, acido hialurnico  Selectividad: incorporación de sustancias de ...
Renovación de la membrana plasmática  Retículo endoplásmico liso: lípidos  Retículo endoplásmico rugoso: proteínas  Com...
ORGANELOS INTRACELULARES
RETICULO ENDOPLÁSMICO  Cisternas (sacos aplanados), tubulos y vesículas  Ret endoplásmico rugoso: configuración principa...
RETÍCULO ENDOPLÁSMICO LISO  Carece de ribosomas adheridos a su membrana, forma túbulos y no cisternas  Funciones: 1. Sín...
 Funciones (cont.): 3. Desintoxicación: sust. Toxicas liposolubles (drogas, insecticidas, herbicidas, conservadores) se d...
COMPLEJO DE GOLGI  Dictiosomas (pila de Golgi)  Cara cis y cara tras  Vesículas de trasporte o transición  Vacuolas de...
FUNCIONES:  Secreción proteínica: proteínas glucosiladas  Formación de oligosacáridos: Incorporación de carbohidratos: N...
LISOSOMAS  Bolsas de enzimas hidrolíticas (hidrolasas acidas):  Proteasas  Nucleasas, DNAasa, RNAasa  Glucosidasas  L...
NUCLEO CELULAR  DNA nuclear codifica la síntesis proteica de la celula  Componentes:  Envoltura nuclear  Cromatina (DN...
Funciones  Contener y guardar los cromosomas que transportan la información genética, (mitosis).  Organiza los genes en ...
MITOCONDRIAS  Doble membrana  Espacio perimitocondrial  Membrana mitocondrial interna forma las crestas: partículas F (...
Función de las mitocondrias  Oxidación mitocondrial:  Glucolisis: 2 ATP  Oxidacion total: 36 ATP, CO2 y H2O por cada mo...
VIAS DE SEÑALIZACION CELULAR
Clasificación  Neurotransmisores (señalización sináptica): sust producidas y liberadas por neuronas  Hormonas (secreción...
Moléculas de señalización hidrófobas: receptores intracitoplasmaticos  Hormonas esteroideas  Vitamina D  Retinoides  E...
Al ser liposolubles atraviesan fácilmente el plasmanela (difusión simple) y activan proteínas receptoras (receptores) cito...
Moléculas de señalización hidrofilicas: receptores de superficie  Hormonas proteicas  Glucoproteinas  Neurotransmisores...
Receptores de la superficie celular  Receptores asociados a canales: Son proteínas integrales que actúan como canales ion...
Receptores de la superficie celular  Receptores ligados a proteínas G: Activan o inactivan indirectamente a una enzima li...
Activación de la adenilciclasa Adenil ciclasa ATP AMPc fosfodiesterasa Adenosin-5- monofosfato Activa una proteína quinasa...
Activación de un canal iónico El calcio se almacena en el retículo liso asociado a la proteína calsecuestrina (50 iones po...
Receptores de la superficie celular  Receptores catalíticos ligados a enzimas Son proteínas integrales con un dominio cit...
GRACIAS
