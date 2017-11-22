Power point inicial

Literatura Infantil Representantes
  1. 1. Literatura Infantil Representantes
  2. 2. ANTONIO MACHADO Poeta y escritor español. Se caracterizó por iniciar una poesía de compromiso humano. Sus obras más conocidas son: - "Juan de Maraña“ - "La Lola se va a los puertos“ - "La prima Fernanda"
  3. 3. FEDERICO GARCÍA LORCA Escritor español también conocido por su destreza en muchas otras artes. Sus obras más conocidas son: - Comedia sin Título - Títeres de cachiporra
  4. 4. JULIO RAMÓN RIBEYRO ZÚÑIGA Fue un escritor peruano, considerado uno de los mejores cuentistas de la literatura latinoamericana. Sus obras más conocidas son: - Gallinazos sin plumas - Los cautivos - Las botellas y los hombres
  5. 5. Investiga: Conoce más representantes de la literatura haciendo clic AQUI

