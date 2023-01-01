Successfully reported this slideshow.
i EVALUATION OF TOUR GUIDES' PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA A Thesis Presented to
ii APPROVAL SHEET This thesis entitled EVALUATION OF TOUR GUIDES' PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF LOCAL TOURIST IN INTR
iii ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The researchers express their sincerest gratitude and appreciation and profound gratitude to the follo
Travel

ABSTRACT
Title: EVALUATION ON THE TOUR GUIDES' PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA
Authors:  April Mae N. Ballentos
Jerymy Canceran
Angela Faith A. Gereña
Maygie M. Oroceo
        Shainette O. Retona
Degree:  Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management
Date of Completion:  November 2022
This research objective is to evaluate the performance of tour guides in Intramuros, Manila to the satisfaction of the local tourists there who hired them and experienced their service. Descriptive was the research design that used in this study which enabled the researchers to gather essential data about the current condition in the selected field. There were 100 respondents in this study, and they were chosen using the random sampling technique.
From the findings of this study, it reveals that based on the tour guide's performance, the respondents agreed that they have Professional Knowledge as they discuss clear and accurate information about the place of interest. As to leadership, the respondents also agreed that the tour guides could lead the tour group well and motivate them to keep up with the tour. In terms of the Managerial Tasks of tour
guides, the respondents agreed as they were provided with familiarization with the locality by vehicle or foot. Lastly, the respondents also agreed that the tour guides they hired have good Communication Skill because of their delivery of points and messages.
For the level of tourists' satisfaction, the respondents agreed in terms of the tour guides Personality and Humor since they are kind and friendly. The respondents also agreed that the tour guides possessed Professionalism as they have long patience and aren't bothered even tourists asked many questions. On the other hand, the respondents disagreed about the punctuality of the tour guides since they poorly followed the schedule of each itinerary. For the Flexibility, the respondents agreed especially on the tour guides ability to cooperate with other service staff.
Upon the analyzation of the gathered data using the formula of Pearson R, it was discovered that the performance of the tour guide and the satisfaction of the local tourists have a correlation of 0.60 and are shown to have a strong positive relationship.
As for the problems encountered while evaluating the tour guide's performance, majority of the respondents strongly agreed that the tour guides in Intramuros, Manila has problem on their Organization Skill, specifically to their time management.

This study recommended that the tour guides should maintain or enhance their work performance in terms of their Professional Knowledge, Leadership, Managerial Task, and Communication Skill. It is important that thsey give service while showcasing excellent performance to the tourists. They also must focus in improving their punctuality as it affects the satisfaction of the local tourists.

ABSTRACT
Title: EVALUATION ON THE TOUR GUIDES’ PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA
Authors:  April Mae N. Ballentos
Jerymy Canceran
Angela Faith A. Gereña
Maygie M. Oroceo
        Shainette O. Retona
Degree:  Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management
Date of Completion:  November 2022
This research objective is to evaluate the performance of tour guides in Intramuros, Manila to the satisfaction of the local tourists there who hired them and experienced their service. Descriptive was the research design that used in this study which enabled the researchers to gather essential data about the current condition in the selected field. There were 100 respondents in this study, and they were chosen using the random sampling technique.
From the findings of this study, it reveals that based on the tour guide’s performance, the respondents agreed that they have Professional Knowledge as they discuss clear and accurate information about the place of interest. As to leadership, the respondents also agreed that the tour guides could lead the tour group well and motivate them to keep up with the tour. In terms of the Managerial Tasks of tour
guides, the respondents agreed as they were provided with familiarization with the locality by vehicle or foot. Lastly, the respondents also agreed that the tour guides they hired have good Communication Skill because of their delivery of points and messages.
For the level of tourists’ satisfaction, the respondents agreed in terms of the tour guides Personality and Humor since they are kind and friendly. The respondents also agreed that the tour guides possessed Professionalism as they have long patience and aren’t bothered even tourists asked many questions. On the other hand, the respondents disagreed about the punctuality of the tour guides since they poorly followed the schedule of each itinerary. For the Flexibility, the respondents agreed especially on the tour guides ability to cooperate with other service staff.
Upon the analyzation of the gathered data using the formula of Pearson R, it was discovered that the performance of the tour guide and the satisfaction of the local tourists have a correlation of 0.60 and are shown to have a strong positive relationship.
As for the problems encountered while evaluating the tour guide’s performance, majority of the respondents strongly agreed that the tour guides in Intramuros, Manila has problem on their Organization Skill, specifically to their time management.

This study recommended that the tour guides should maintain or enhance their work performance in terms of their Professional Knowledge, Leadership, Managerial Task, and Communication Skill. It is important that thsey give service while showcasing excellent performance to the tourists. They also must focus in improving their punctuality as it affects the satisfaction of the local tourists.

EVALUATION OF TOUR GUIDES' PERFORMANCETO THE SATISFACTION OF LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA.pdf

  1. 1. i EVALUATION OF TOUR GUIDES’ PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA A Thesis Presented to the Faculty of the College of Hospitality, Tourism, Business, Accountancy and Management Bestlink College of the Philippines In Partial Fulfillment of the Requirements for the Degree Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management APRIL MAE N. BALLENTOS JERYMY CANCERAN ANGELA FAITH A. GERENA MAYGIE M. OROCEO SHAINETTE O. RETONA November 2022
  2. 2. ii APPROVAL SHEET This thesis entitled EVALUATION OF TOUR GUIDES’ PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF LOCAL TOURIST IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA prepared and submitted by April Mae N. Ballentos, Jerymy Canceran, Angela Faith A. Gereña, Maygie M. Oroceo, and Shainette O. Retona in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management, has been examined and is recommended for acceptance and approval for Pre-Oral Defense. ROBERT KEVEI L. CRUZ, MAT Adviser _________________________________________________________ THESIS REVIEW PANEL Approved by the Committee on Oral Examination with a grade of 1.25. Accepted and approved in partial fulfilment of the requirements for the degree of Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management. RYAN M. IGNACIO, Ph. D Dean, College of Hospitality Tourism, Business, Accountancy, and Management Date of Final Defense: November 15, 2022 EVELYN JOY A. IGNACIO, RN, MAT ARIANNE G. ASTUDILLO, MBA Member Member ERNILSON C. CAINDOY, MAIP, RPm Chairperson
  3. 3. iii ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The researchers express their sincerest gratitude and appreciation and profound gratitude to the following individuals who contributed and extended their support in the preparation of this study to make it possible: Dr. Maria M. Vicente, President/ CEO of Bestlink College of the Philippines, for her generosity and giving opportunities for the researchers to conduct study; Ms. Edith M. Vicente, Executive Vice President, for her genuine concerns and unremitting support to the students of the institution; Dr. Charlie I. Cariño, Vice President for Academic Affairs, whose utmost understanding and support to the goals of the researchers. Engr. Diosdado T. Lleno, Vice President for Administration and Finance, for his moral support, valuable suggestions and recommendations; Dr. Ryan M. Ignacio, Dean of College of Hospitality Tourism, Business, Accountancy and Management, for his honest and constructive suggestions; Robert Kevei L. Cruz, Research Adviser, for sharing his preeminent expertise and knowledge which led to the enhancement of this study;
  4. 4. iii Ernilson C. Caindoy, Chairman, Panel of Examiners, for his unselfish generosity in sharing his wisdom and expertise; Joy Evelyn A. Ignacio, Member, Panel of Examiners, for her unbiased opinion, wisdom and words of encouragement to the researchers. Arianne G. Astudillo, Member, Panel of Examiners, for her detailed advice in correcting the research manuscript, for her insights and opinions on how to create suitable research. Respondents, who cooperated and shared their time in answering the questionnaire, and made it possible to accomplish this research; Researchers, who gave their best and put all of their effort as their dedication and determination to finish this research study.
  5. 5. iv DEDICATION Family For all the financial and moral support that has enabled the researchers to triumph all the challenges, especially during the lowest time that served as their inspiration. Friends For encouraging us along the way which extended their help in the midst of the problems while doing this work that ensured us to do our best to finish what we started. Almighty God We dedicate this research work to our powerful pillar, our Creator, Almighty God, the source of inspiration, wisdom, knowledge, and understanding.
  6. 6. v ABSTRACT Title: EVALUATION ON THE TOUR GUIDES’ PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA Authors: April Mae N. Ballentos Jerymy Canceran Angela Faith A. Gereña Maygie M. Oroceo Shainette O. Retona Degree: Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management Date of Completion: November 2022 This research objective is to evaluate the performance of tour guides in Intramuros, Manila to the satisfaction of the local tourists there who hired them and experienced their service. Descriptive was the research design that used in this study which enabled the researchers to gather essential data about the current condition in the selected field. There were 100 respondents in this study, and they were chosen using the random sampling technique. From the findings of this study, it reveals that based on the tour guide’s performance, the respondents agreed that they have Professional Knowledge as they discuss clear and accurate information about the place of interest. As to leadership, the respondents also agreed that the tour guides could lead the tour group well and motivate them to keep up with the tour. In terms of the Managerial Tasks of tour
  7. 7. v guides, the respondents agreed as they were provided with familiarization with the locality by vehicle or foot. Lastly, the respondents also agreed that the tour guides they hired have good Communication Skill because of their delivery of points and messages. For the level of tourists’ satisfaction, the respondents agreed in terms of the tour guides Personality and Humor since they are kind and friendly. The respondents also agreed that the tour guides possessed Professionalism as they have long patience and aren’t bothered even tourists asked many questions. On the other hand, the respondents disagreed about the punctuality of the tour guides since they poorly followed the schedule of each itinerary. For the Flexibility, the respondents agreed especially on the tour guides ability to cooperate with other service staff. Upon the analyzation of the gathered data using the formula of Pearson R, it was discovered that the performance of the tour guide and the satisfaction of the local tourists have a correlation of 0.60 and are shown to have a strong positive relationship. As for the problems encountered while evaluating the tour guide’s performance, majority of the respondents strongly agreed that the tour guides in Intramuros, Manila has problem on their Organization Skill, specifically to their time management.
  8. 8. v This study recommended that the tour guides should maintain or enhance their work performance in terms of their Professional Knowledge, Leadership, Managerial Task, and Communication Skill. It is important that they give service while showcasing excellent performance to the tourists. They also must focus in improving their punctuality as it affects the satisfaction of the local tourists. They should maintain or enhance their personality and humor, professionalism, and flexibility. Tour guides should always do their best when giving their service to the tourists. It is essential to meet the tourists’ expectations and satisfaction and in order to do that, the tour guides must perform well in their job. It is also recommended that the tour guides must improve their performance when it comes to time management. Following an organized plan is vital in order to have perfect flow of the tour. They also need to give more energy during the tour and enhance the tone of their voices during the discussion to have an engaging tour. Lastly, tour guides should be aware of the latest guidelines of tour guides’ performance that will help in enhancing their skills and service. They could use and read the proposed output of this research entitled “Be a Better Tour Guide: Guidelines for Enhancement of Tour Guides’ Performance.”
  9. 9. vi TABLE OF CONTENTS Page TITLE............................................................................................................. i APPROVAL SHEET................................................................................... ii ACKNOWLEDGEMENT ........................................................................... iii DEDICATION .............................................................................................. iv ABSTRACT .................................................................................................. v TABLE OF CONTENTS ............................................................................ vi LIST OF TABLES........................................................................................ vii LIST OF FIGURES ..................................................................................... viii LIST OF APPENDICES ............................................................................ ix Chapter 1 THE PROBLEM AND ITS BACKGROUND Introduction .......................................................................... 1 Statement of the Problem .................................................. 3 Significance of the Study ................................................... 5 Scope and Delimitation of the Study ............................... 6 Definition of Terms .............................................................. 7 2 REVIEW OF RELATED LITERATURES AND STUDIES Local Literature .................................................................... 9 Foreign Literature ................................................................ 10 Local Studies ....................................................................... 12 Foreign Studies ................................................................... 13 Relevance of Related Literature and Studies ................. 17 to the Present Study Paradigm of the Study ........................................................ 19
  10. 10. vi 3 METHODOLOGY Research Design ................................................................ 21 Sampling Technique .......................................................... 22 Respondents of the Study ................................................. 22 Instrument Used in the Study ........................................... 22 Construction of the Questionnaire ................................... 23 Validation of the Instrument .............................................. 23 Administration and Retrieval of the Questionnaires ...... 24 Statistical Treatment of Data ............................................ 25 4 PRESENTATION, ANALYSIS, AND INTERPRETATION OF THE DATA Demographic Profile of the Respondents ....................... 24 Level of Tour Guides’ Performance.................................. 30 Level of Tourists’ Satisfaction ........................................... 38 Significant Relationship Between Tour Guides’ Performance and Tourist’s Satisfaction............................ 46 Problems Encountered in Evaluating The Tour Guides’ Performance ........................................ 46 5 SUMMARY OF FINDINGS, CONCLUSIONS, AND RECCOMMENDATION Summary of Findings ......................................................... 49 Conclusions ......................................................................... 54 Recommendations .............................................................. 55
  11. 11. vi APPENDICES BIBLIOGRAPHY CURRICULUM VITAE
  12. 12. vii LIST OF TABLES Table 1.1 Respondents’ Profile as to Age ..................................... 28 Table 1.2 Respondents’ Profile as to Sex ...................................... 29 Table 2.1 Professional Knowledge ................................................. 30 Table 2.2 Leadership ........................................................................ 32 Table 2.3 Managerial Tasks ............................................................. 34 Table 2.4 Communication Skill ........................................................ 36 Table 3.1 Personality and Humor .................................................... 38 Table 3.2 Professionalism ................................................................ 40 Table 3.3 Punctuality ......................................................................... 42 Table 3.4 Flexibility ............................................................................ 44 Table 4 Significant Relationship.................................................... 46
  13. 13. viii LIST OF FIGURES Figure 1 Conceptual Framework ............................................... 19
  14. 14. ix LIST OF APPENDICIES Appendix A Letter Permit to Conduct the Study ................................. 59 Appendix B Letter to the Respondent .................................................. 60 Appendix C Survey Questionnaire ....................................................... 61 Appendix D Certificate of Originality .................................................... 69 Appendix E Certificate of Grammarian ................................................ 70 Appendix F Statistician’s Certificate ..................................................... 71 Appendix G Grammarian’s Curriculum Vitae ....................................... 72 Appendix H Statistician’s Curriculum Vitae 73
  15. 15. 1 Chapter 1 THE PROBLEM AND ITS BACKGROUND Tourism is now one of the most competitive industries in the globe. It is one of the pillars of each country’s economy. While it’s growing, traveling becomes prevalent to different places in the world. People explore and visit places due to different reasons but mostly for recreation, education, and business purposes. In visiting some places, it is important to have someone who will guide them, thus, the role of tour guides come in. There are a lot of tourist spots in National Capital Region but Intramuros is one of the most well-known destinations. It is located at the heart of Metro Manila and used to be one of the oldest districts in Manila, Intramuros or the so-called “Walled City” of the country. Sembrano (2018) stated that Intramuros was named a National Cultural Treasure (NCT) by the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) for its outstanding characteristics that have cultural and historical significance to the country. Intramuros is an ideal tourist destination because it provides historical and cultural experiences as well as accessibility. To give even deeper historical and cultural experiences, there are a lot of tour guides ready to
  16. 16. 2 assist the tourists. Tour guide is a professional who guides the tourists in a place of interest while sharing information and background. In line with this, according to Francis et al. (2019) tour guides have direct contacts with the visitors and the visited area, they have a variety of roles to play in response to the expectations of tourism stakeholders, including the tourists, the destination resources, the local communities, the employers, the governmental authorities, and the guides themselves. Tour guides stand as the image of the destination that is why it is important that they will be able to perform well but there are tourists who were not satisfied with their performance. There are instances that the tour guides lack of personality, insufficient knowledge about the place, not enough confidence, and other issues cause dissatisfaction to the tourists. And that is not good for the destination, image of the tour guides, and even to the tourism industry. Thus, the researchers are determined to conduct this research with the goal to obtain ideas about the satisfaction of the tourists from the tour guides performance. Through the gathered ideas and data, the researchers will analyze it and make guidelines of enhancement for the
  17. 17. 3 performance of the tour guides. STATEMENT OF THE PROBLEM This study aimed to evaluate the Tour Guides’ Performance to the Satisfaction of Local Tourists in Intramuros, Manila. Specifically, this study sought to answer the following questions: 1. What is the demographic profile of the respondents in terms of: 1.1 age; and 1.2 sex? 2. What is the tour guide’s performance in terms of: 2.1 professional knowledge; 2.2 leadership; 2.3 managerial task; and 2.4 communication skill? 3. What is the level of the tourist’s satisfaction to the tour guide’s performance in terms of: 3.1 personality and humor; 3.2 professionalism;
  18. 18. 4 3.3 punctuality; and 3.4 flexibility? 4. Is there any significant relationship between the performance of the tour guide and the satisfaction of the tourists? 5. What are the problems encountered in evaluating the tour guides’ performance to the satisfaction of local tourists in Intramuros, Manila? 6. How may the findings able to utilize in creating Guidelines for Enhancement of the Tour Guides Performance? Hypothesis The following are the hypotheses of the study based on the Statement of the Problem. H1: There is significant relationship between the tour guide’s performance and the satisfaction of the local tourists in Intramuros, Manila. H2: There is no significant relationship between the tour guide’s performance and the satisfaction of the local tourists in Intramuros, Manila.
  19. 19. 5 Significance of the Study The beneficiaries of the study are the various sectors as follows: Students. This will help improve the students’ motivation in building competencies, and it could also help them to be an effective individual in tour guiding services. Tourists. This is of great benefit to local tourists to have a positive experience by evaluating the performance of the tour guides. Tour Guides. This will benefit and guide them in developing the service that they will provide to the tourists, with the goal of highly satisfying them. School Administrator. This study will motivated them in organizing activities such as Tour Guiding Competencies, which will help develop the skills of the tourism students and ensure that they are ready for the field of work. Researchers. This helped the researchers gain knowledge about work performance of tour guides and the satisfaction of tourists.
  20. 20. 6 Future Researchers. This study will serve as a solid reference for their research and use this as their guide to improve the lacking part of this study. Scope and Delimitation The study aimed to evaluate the Tour Guide’s Performance to the Satisfaction of Local Tourists in Intramuros, Manila. The respondent of this study is limited to (100) local tourists who hired tour guides in Intramuros, Manila. Definition of Terms To better understand this study, the researchers operationally defined the following terms: Communication Skill is a tour guides’ ability to communicate clearly and accurately with the tourists. Enhancement is the improvement of tour guides’ performance to gain the satisfaction of the tourists which is the goal of this research. Evaluation is the judgment or assessment of the tour guides performance done using a survey questionnaire formulated with the Likert Scale.
  21. 21. 7 Flexibility refers to the trait of tour guide which make them adaptable when it comes to unexpected incidents and schedule changes during the tour. Humor is the fun and playful trait of tour guide during their service. It makes the experience of the tourists lively and memorable. Leadership refers to a trait a tour guides that allow them to lead the tour group effectively and avoid conflicts. This trait enables them to motivate the group and keep up with the tour. Managerial task refers to one of the tour guide’s work performance that includes planning of the itinerary and the arrangements of the tourists experience during the tour which is essential to make their experience flawless. Performance is the act when tour guide give their service to the tourist like the discussion and the tour. Punctuality refers to the ability of a tour guide in managing time competently which is very important to be possessed by a tour guide.
  22. 22. 8 Satisfaction is a fulfillment that the tourists feel when their expectations are met by the tour guides. To gain it, tour guides should perform well and give their best to each of the service they do. Tour Guide is a professional who guides the tourist in a place of interest while sharing information and background about it. Tourist is a person who visits a place of interest or destination and who hired tour guides.
  23. 23. 9 Chapter 2 REVIEW OF RELATED LITERATURE AND STUDIES This chapter deals on the different literature and studies related to the present study. This principally includes both the foreign and local literature as well as the local and foreign studies. Local Literature Jan (2022), tour guides play a crucial role in the tourist's expertise at a destination. As a front-line service provider, they left a lasting impression on the tourist and that is to satisfy them beyond their expectations. In that way, tourists will be more likely to purchase the same service because you exceeded their expectations. According to the Department of Tourism (2021), a tour guide who knows their stuff refers to knowledgeable people with area qualifications to lead groups or individual visitors through a particular attraction, activity, site, or destination for a fee, commission, or any other form of remuneration. Potpot (2020), they are an important part of our experience of a place. They are the difference between a simple day of sightseeing and a fantastical travel memory.
  24. 24. 10 A tour guide should have something of everything if they want to be excellent in satisfying a tourist. The tour guide’s primary responsibility and commitment is to never “mis-guide”, and never give out wrong information. A tour guide is a person who showcases natural and man- made assets of tourism in a certain locality. Tour guide should be the embodiment of a very good character (Zurbito, 2018). Foreign Literature The presence of tour guides, according to Aniq et al. (2021), is one of the most significant components of a travel agency's long-term success. They are critical in fostering tourist satisfaction and a desire to return. Tourist’s behavior is influenced by tour guides and tourist satisfaction, which influences their plans to return and their reputation. According to Nguya et al. (2021), tourist satisfaction with tour guiding services is boosted by the tour guide's ability to display appropriate abilities, perform the promised service, and have adequate knowledge of the destination. As stated by Al-Okaily (2021), there is currently no unified framework for tour guide performance in the tourism literature and offers an integrated model for tour guide performance based on qualitative
  25. 25. 11 interviews with tour guides, which builds on the current literature on job performance. A few tour guide specific behaviors were identified and categorized thematically under these patterns of work performance by focusing on three areas: task, citizenship, and counterproductive performance. According to Mohammad (2019), tour guide performance influences tourists' sustainable behavior at cultural heritage sites using structural equation modeling. The performance of tour guides was found to have substantial direct and indirect implications on visitor sustainability behavior. Tourist happiness and experience strongly mediates the association between tour guide performance and long-term visitor behavior. It adds to our knowledge of the function of tour guides in increasing visitor appreciation and enjoyment. In the tourism business, tour guides play an important role. The performance of a tour guide not only influences a tourist's impressions of a destination, but it also has a substantial impact on how a travel agency is rated. (Nien-Te K. 2018).
  26. 26. 12 Local Studies As studied by Lopez (2021) that one of the strengths of a tour guide is to provide quality service to tourists and make sure to satisfy them in all they do. Tourist satisfaction has a huge impact on increasing tourism destination competitiveness in the current globalization conditions. The most important factor in the tour guiding business is to know what things tourists want the most in order to be able to give them the best quality of a tour that satisfies them and that helps the tourism market grow. As mentioned by Erana et al. (2021) that tour guides are frontline employees in the tourism industry who play a significant role in introducing destinations. Tour guiding services are the main component of tour services offered by tourism companies. Tour guides can give quality service to tourists who are not only necessary for business success but also helps to improve the image of the destination. A tour guide is an individual who leads groups of tourists around a town, museum, or other tourist attraction. The tour guide provides correct and accurate information on the features, events, history, and
  27. 27. 13 navigational location. It is therefore given that they must have broad knowledge of the destination (Cruz, 2019). Foreign Studies According to Huang, S. et al. (2020) tour guide performance significantly impacts behavioral intention and results show that tourists will be satisfied with the services generated when tour guides give a good performance in doing their job. He also added that customers with high levels of satisfaction have an enormous impact on their revisit intention, and positive word of mouth will also recommend those destinations to others. Once the customer is satisfied with the service provided, the customer will be more likely to purchase the service again and again creating a positive word of mouth and exhibiting destination loyalty more deeply rooted in the tourism industry. As proposed by Weiler and Ham (2019) tour guide creates a memorable experience for the tourist. Moreover, they also need to compete with other tour guides in terms of their performance to fulfill the tourists' needs to be aware of the tourist experience during the tour in order to implement certain services for the visitors and their continuous
  28. 28. 14 training needs to acquire the latest knowledge and to respond to tourists’ needs and desires. According to Alazaizeh et al. (2019), tour guide performance significantly impacts the relationship between tourist satisfaction and behavioral intention. An excellent service provided by a tour guide will create positive word of mouth marketing and will also build destination loyalty toward tourists. Tour guides also play an essential role as frontline workers in contributing to and improving customer experiences in the tourism sector. Additionally, tour guides act as tour leaders, pathfinders, storytellers, and mentors for visiting tourists and are major players in maintaining the sustainable operation of travel agencies in the industry. According to a study proposed by Wang (2018) excellent service quality will directly lead to tourist or customer satisfaction, providing good packages and knowledgeable tourist guides. By providing quality service, loyalty will automatically be achieved. As mentioned by Frleta & Jurdana (2018) it will have a positive impact on your product or services including positive word of mouth, repurchasing products and showing loyalty towards your products and services. Satisfied tourists will also stimulate future visiting intentions with
  29. 29. 15 the appropriate skills, knowledge, and right attitude, and tourist’s satisfaction will be met. As mentioned by Kuo et al. (2018) that most tourists were not satisfied with tour guides’ performance in terms of their skills, including communicating with foreign tourists and the lack of knowledge about history while guiding them. A study conducted by Çetı˙nkaya and Öter (2020) reported that the lack of personality shown by the tour guides affects the tourists' satisfaction and, in turn, will adversely affect their behavioral intention. A study conducted by Kuo et al. (2019) shows that customer satisfaction is a response to customer products and services. However, satisfying tourists is not that easy because satisfaction is a subjective behavioral element. He added that an unsatisfied customer will only lead to negative word of mouth and disloyalty towards your service as a tour guide. Understanding the factors that influence tourist satisfaction is crucial since tourist satisfaction is becoming one of the most important topics in the tourism sector. While tourists who experience a good quality of service will display encouraging future behavior such as favorable word of mouth, repurchasing, or recommending the product or service to
  30. 30. 16 others. To ensure tourist satisfaction is achieved, most travel operators need to make concerted efforts to improve their staff competencies and establish good relationships with their customers. Relevance of Related Literature and Studies to The Present Study As mentioned by Jan (2022), tour guides play a crucial role in the tourist's expertise at a destination. As a front-line service provider, they left a lasting impression on the tourist and that is to satisfy them beyond their expectations. In that way, tourists will be more likely to purchase the same service because you exceeded their expectations. Nguya et al. (2021) stated that tourist satisfaction with tour guiding services is boosted by the tour guide's ability to display appropriate abilities, perform the promised service, and have adequate knowledge of the destination. Erana et al. (2021) that tour guides are frontline employees in the tourism industry who play a significant role in introducing destinations. Tour guides can give quality service to tourists who are not only necessary for business success but also helps to improve the image of the destination.
  31. 31. 17 A study by Çetı˙nkaya and Öter (2020) reported that the lack of personality shown by the tour guides affects the tourists' satisfaction and, in turn, will adversely affect their behavioral intention. Therefore, tour guides are the face of tourism because they are the ones that interact with tourists and give services. It claims that a lack of personality impacts the enjoyment of tourists that is why it is critical for them to be knowledgeable about the places, to provide exceptional service, and to have excellent communication skills in order to satisfy the tourists. Based on the mentioned claims, there is a relationship between the tour guide's performance and the satisfaction of the tourists.
  32. 32. 18 Figure 1 Conceptual Framework Feedback
  33. 33. 19 First, the input of this research involved the demographic profile of the respondents that were gathered by the researchers that consisted of age and sex. It also involved the level of the tour guide’s performance and the level of satisfaction of the local tourists in Intramuros, Manila. It also contained the problems encountered in evaluating the tour guides performance to the satisfaction of local tourists in Intramuros Manila. Then the process of this study included the formulation of the survey questionnaires, the validation of the research instrument, the administration of the questionnaires, and the statistical analysis and interpretation of data. Lastly, the output which was the creation of the Guidelines for the Enhancement of the Tour Guides Performance that will help them upgrade their service in their field of work.
  34. 34. 20 Chapter 3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY This chapter outlines the procedure and strategies that were used to collect and analyze data. It discusses the research design, respondents of the study, sampling technique, instrument used in the study, validation of the instrument, administration and retrieval of the questionnaire, and the statistical treatment of data. Research Design This research will use descriptive research design. According to McCombes, S. (2020), descriptive research aims to characterize population, circumstance, or phenomenon in a methodical and precise manner. It can answer queries like “what”, “where”, “when”, and “how”, but not “why”. It can explore one or more variables using several research approaches. This research design was used since it is the most appropriate research design for this study in terms of collecting the needed data, as well as in analyzing it. This method will be used to determine the characteristics, preferences, or beliefs of the respondents.
  35. 35. 21 Sampling Technique Random Sampling is the sampling technique that was used in this study. According to Cherry K., (2021), a random sample is a selection of people chosen randomly by researchers to answer the questions that will represent an entire group as a whole. The researchers used random sampling technique to select 100 respondents needed for this study because it provides the best opportunity of assembling an unbiased sample that is truly representative of a whole group. Respondents of The Study The selected respondents of this study are limited to (100) local tourists who hired Tour guides in Intramuros, Manila and they were chosen using the random sampling technique. Instrument Used in the Study The instrument utilized by the researchers in this study to gather data was the survey questionnaire. Construction Of The Questionnaire The researchers read some sample questions, books, thesis, internet, and dissertations to form an idea to be applied in the survey
  36. 36. 22 questionnaire. Then, the instrument was presented to their adviser, who in turn, suggested some changes and corrections. The researchers considered all the corrections until it became the final instrument. The survey questionnaire was constructed based on the statement of the problem. The survey questionnaire consists of four (4) parts. Part 1, it consisted the profile of respondents in terms of name, age, and sex, Part 2, it identified the rating of the local tourists in the level of the tour guide’s performance. Part 3, identified the rating in the level of the local tourists’ satisfaction. Part 4, consisted of the problems encountered in evaluating the tour guides performance to the satisfaction of local tourists in Intramurals, Manila. Validation of the Instrument To validate the survey questionnaire, the researchers requested from (10) local tourists who are not included in the total number of respondents to see and answer in the said instrument. This was to determine whether the instrument is reliable or if it needs revisions. The adviser checked all the queries and suggestions enclosed and the researchers ensured that every piece of advice was considered for the improvement of the said tool.
  37. 37. 23 Administration and Retrieval Of Questionnaire The researchers sought permission from the Program Head of Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management to conduct the study. After the permit has been approved, the researchers went to Intramuros, Manila to personally administer the questionnaire to the 50 local tourists there who hired tourists. The other 50 was conducted through the Google form which was disseminated online. The researchers expected 100 percent retrieval of the questionnaire to make sure that the study was valid and reliable. Any information or data that were gathered from the survey questionnaire were treated with utmost confidentiality. Statistical Treatment of Data The researchers used the following formulas to interpret the table containing the data 1. Frequency and Percentage The frequency distribution was the itemized summary of responses for each question based on categories established in the study or based on the set of replies pre-establish in the questionnaires. Percentage distribution summary was the itemized summation of the percentage of the frequency of response for each question based on the
  38. 38. 24 arithmetical percentage of the frequency distribution to the total number of responses. This was used in addressing statement of the problem no.1 2. Weighted Mean Weighted mean was used to determine the sum of all numbers of responses out of the total number of respondents. This was used in addressing statement of the problem no.2 and 3. Where: X = Computed mean ΣFX = the sum of the product of the frequency and assigned point Σn = the total number of respondents
  39. 39. 25 3. Ranking This was used to reinforce the description of percentage and weighted mean to determine the positional importance of items or subjects analyzed. 4. Pearson correlation coefficient formula: Where: N = the number of pairs of scores Σxy = the sum of the products of paired scores Σx = the sum of x scores Σy = the sum of y scores Σx2 = the sum of squared x scores Σy2 = the sum of squared y scores 5. Likert Scale A Likert Scale is one dimensional that the researchers use to collect respondents’ attitudes and opinions. It’s a standard
  40. 40. 26 classification format for studies. This scale ranges from group general topics to most specific ones. SCALE WEIGHTED MEAN VERBAL INTERPRETATION 5 4.50 – 5.00 Strongly Agree 4 3.50 – 4.49 Agree 3 2.50 – 3.49 Neutral 2 1.50 – 2.49 Disagree 1 1.00 – 1.49 Strongly Disagree
  41. 41. 27 Chapter 4 PRESENTATION, ANALYSIS, AND INTERPRETATION OF DATA This chapter deals on the presentation, analysis, and interpretation of data. The data presented in tables, analyzed, and interpreted using the descriptive rating of data. 1. What is the respondents’ profile in terms of: Table 1.1 Respondents profile as to Age Age Frequency Percentage Ranking 12-18 years old 22 22% 2 19-31 years old 61 61% 1 32-59 years old 17 17% 3 Total 100 100% Table 1.1 shows the frequency and percentage of the respondent’s profile as to age. In 19-31 years shows the frequency of 61 and percentage of 61%, while the range of 12-18 years old shows a frequency of 22 and percentage of 22%, then the 32-59 years old shows a frequency of 17 and percentage of 17%.
  42. 42. 28 Table 1.2 Respondents Profile as to Sex Gender Frequency Percentage Ranking Male 29 29% 2 Female 71 71% 1 Total 100 100% Table 1.2 shows the frequency and percentage of Respondent’s Profile as to Sex. The female shows a frequency of 71 and a percentage of 71% while the male shows a frequency of 29 and a percentage of 29%. Thus, this means that the highest number of respondents comes from female.
  43. 43. 29 2. What are the level of tour guides performance in terms of: Table 2.1 Professional Knowledge Mean score Description Ranking Clear and accurate discussion of information about the place of interest. 4.56 Strongly Agree 1 Can exchange high quality information that may fulfill the tourists’ quest for new knowledge experience. 4.44 Agree 4 Provide education, historical details, and cultural insight to tourist. 4.49 Agree 3 Tour guide presents clear and objective information to address such queries. 4.4 Agree 5 Prepare to discuss knowledge about the area of tour. 4.54 Strongly Agree 2 Total 4.49 Agree Table 2.1 shows the mean score, description, and ranking of Professional Knowledge. Clear and accurate discussion of information
  44. 44. 30 about the place of interest shows a mean score of 4.56 and the highest ranking of 1 with the description of Strongly Agree. Prepare to discuss knowledge about the area of tour shows a mean score of 4.54 and the second highest ranking with the description of Strongly Agree. Provide education, historical details, and cultural insight to tourist shows a mean score of 4.49 and the third highest ranking with the description of Agree. Can exchange high quality information that may fulfill the tourists’ quest for new knowledge and experience shows a mean score of 4.44 and the fourth highest ranking with the description of Agree. Tour guide presents clear and objective information to address such queries shows a mean score of 4.4 and the fifth highest ranking with the description of Agree. This table shows that Professional Knowledge has a total mean score of 4.49 with the description Agree. As studied by Al-Okaily (2021), professionalism entails knowledge mastery, which reflects the tour guide's acquisition of career- related information from various fields that can enlighten and result to satisfying tour narratives. It also includes the tour guide's willingness to communicate and share high-quality information that may assist the tourist fulfill his or her quest for new information experiences.
  45. 45. 31 Table 2.2 Leadership Mean Score Descriptio n Ranking Make sure that everyone follows the tour rule. 4.3 Agree 4 Gives clear instructions. 4.31 Agree 2 Good at decision-making. 4.29 Agree 3 Motivate the tourists to keep up with the tour. 4.39 Agree 1 Acts with integrity and honesty. 4.01 Agree 5 Total 4.26 Agree Table 2.2 shows the mean score, description, and ranking of Leadership. Motivate the tourists to keep up with the tour shows a mean score of 4.39 and the first highest ranking with the description of Agree. Gives clear instruction shows a mean score of 4.31 and the second highest ranking with the description of Agree. Good at decision-making shows a mean score of 4.29 and the third highest ranking with the description of
  46. 46. 32 Agree. Make sure that everyone follows the tour rule shows a mean score of 4.3 and the fourth highest ranking with the description of Agree. Acts with honesty and integrity shows a mean score of 4.01 and the fifth highest ranking with the description of Agree. This table shows that Leadership has a total mean score of 4.26 with the description of Agree. Al-Okaily (2021) also mentioned that on order to manage tourists and the tours, tour guides must act as leaders. They must ensure that everyone follows the tour rules to avoid any potential problems; for example, if a tourist continues to hold up the group, this can cause conflict among the tour member. Table 2.3 Managerial Tasks Mean score Description Ranking Familiarize tourists with the locality by vehicle or foot. 4.28 Agree 1 Planned historical spots to visit chronologically. 4.27 Agree 2 Ensured that the group remains safe and together all 4.26 Agree 3
  47. 47. 33 the time. Well prepared tourist experienced. 3.96 Agree 4 Manage time accurately for a perfect flow of the tour. 3.84 Agree 5 Total 4.12 Agree Table 2.3 shows the mean score, description, and ranking of Managerial Task. Familiarize tourists with the locality by vehicle or foot shows a mean score of 4.28 and the first highest ranking with the description of Agree. Planned historical spots to visit chronologically shows a mean score of 4.27 and the second highest ranking with the description of Agree. Ensured that the group remains safe and together all the time shows a mean score of 4.26 and the third highest ranking with the description of Agree. Well prepared tourist experienced shows a mean score of 3.96 and the fourth highest ranking with the description of Agree. Manage time accurately for a perfect flow of the tour. shows a mean score of 3.84 and the fifth highest ranking with the description of Agree. This table shows that Managerial Task has a total mean score of 4.12 with the description of Agree.
  48. 48. 34 As also mentioned by Al-Okaily (2021), tour guides' extensive core duties included organizational tasks centered on the flow of tour events and their time coordination. This included coordinating tour accommodations such as checking in and out of restaurants and hotels as well as arranging tourists' experiences during their visit in the destinations. (e.g., sightseeing). Monitoring was also described as a continuous process of recognizing tour activities in order to track a visit's progress in achieving a desired destination experience. The goal was to give tourists and related service providers with relevant data on the progress or delay of itinerary schedules, so that any unexpected tour failings could be addressed quickly. Table 2.4 Communication Skill Mean score Description Ranking Speaks clearly when discussing information. 4.25 Agree 3 Information shared by the tour guide about the place of interest. 4.18 Agree 4 The engagement between the tour guide and the tourist. 4.26 Agree 2
  49. 49. 35 Quick response of the tour guides to their questions 4.13 Agree 5 The delivery of the tour guides points and messages. 4.27 Agree 1 Total 4.22 Agree Table 2.4 shows the mean score, description, and ranking of Communication. The delivery of the tour guides points and messages shows a mean score of 4.27 and the first highest ranking with the description of Agree. The engagement between the tour guide and the tourist shows a mean score of 4.26 and the second highest ranking with the description of Agree. Speaks clearly when discussing information shows a mean score of 4.25 and the third highest ranking with the description of Agree. Information shared by the tour guide about the place of interest shows a mean score of 4.18 and the fourth highest ranking with the description of Agree. Quick response of the tour guides to their questions shows a mean score of 4.13 and the fifth highest ranking with the description of Agree. This table shows Communication has a total mean score of 4.22 with the description of Agree. As mentioned by Al-Okaily (2021), communication skill could be defined as the capability of a tour guide to communicate information in a clear and coherent manner. The essence of the profession requires tour
  50. 50. 36 guides to interact with a wide range of people on a daily basis for a variety of reasons, including presentations, interpretation, persuasion, and relationship building. Tour guide proficiency, particularly in verbal and nonverbal communication, thus emerged to be a precondition for successfully commanding attention and achieving a wide range of guiding purposes. 3. What are the level of tourist satisfaction in terms of: Table 3.1 Personality and Humor Mean Score Description Ranking They are happy and cheerful to discuss the history of the place. 4.22 Agree 5 Kind and friendly. 4.32 Agree 1 Quickly gives response for tourist if there’s anything wrong. 4.23 Agree 4 They are confident to answer the questions. 4.27 Agree 2 They have the ability to make tourists laugh and engage to the topic. 4.25 Agree 3
  51. 51. 37 Total 4.26 Agree Table 3.1 shows the mean score, description, and ranking of Personality and Humor. Kind and friendly shows a mean score of 4.22 and the first highest ranking with the description of Agree. They are confident to answer the questions. Shows a mean score of 4.27 and the second highest ranking with the description of Agree. They have the ability to make tourists laugh and engage to the topic shows a mean score of 4.25 and the third highest ranking with the description of Agree. Quickly gives response for tourist if there’s anything wrong shows a mean score of 4.23 and the fourth highest ranking with the description of Agree. They are happy and cheerful to discuss the history of the place shows a mean score of 4.22 and the fifth highest ranking with the description of Agree. This table shows Personality and Humor has a total mean score of 4.26 with the description of Agree. As explained by Pabel and Pearce (2018), tour guides who incorporate humor into their tourism experiences can satisfy tourists' desire for fun and playfulness as positive affective events in group tours. For instance, lively tour guide interpretations that cater to visitors' desire for engaging experiences can make battlefield tourism more enjoyable for visitors. As a result, tour guide humor that is in line with tourists' goals may cause them to
  52. 52. 38 feel good. Additionally, as travelers continue to have amusing affective experiences, the positive feelings they initially felt at a destination will be continually reinforced. As a result, the proximal variable of tour guide humor is probably positive emotion. Table 3.2 Professionalism Mean score Description Ranking They are presentable and well-groomed. 3.9 Neutral 5 They are courteous and address the tourists respectfully. 4.25 Agree 3 Very careful to the sensitivity of the tourists. 4.26 Agree 2 Can maintain their composure even under pressure. 4.19 Agree 4 Have long patience and aren’t bothered even they are many questions asked. 4.28 Agree 1 Total 4.18 Agree
  53. 53. 39 Table 3.2 shows the mean score, description, and ranking of Professionalism. Have long patience and aren’t bothered even there are many questions asked. shows a mean score of 4.28 and the first highest ranking with the description of Agree. Very careful to the sensitivity of the tourists shows a mean score of 4.26 and the second highest ranking with the description of Agree. They are courteous and address the tourists respectfully shows a mean score of 4.25 and the third highest ranking with the description of Agree. Can maintain their composure even under pressure shows a mean score of 4.19 and the fourth highest ranking with the description of Agree. They are presentable and well-groomed shows a mean score of 3.9 and the fifth highest ranking with the description of Neutral. This table shows Professionalism has a total mean score of 4.18 with the description of Agree. According to Ap and Wong (2020), one of the important front-line participants in the tourist sector is the tour guide. They have the power to turn a tourist's visit from a tour into an experience by their understanding and interpretation of a destination's attractions and culture, as well as through their communication and service skills. Given how fiercely destinations compete for tourists, service professionalism has become a high priority. The tourism sector is a distinctly service-based one that places a strong priority
  54. 54. 40 on providing top-notch services. Since there were matters with tour guides' varying levels of professionalism. Table 3.3 Punctuality Mean score Description Ranking They have the ability to competently manage time and responsibility treat each task set for oneself. 1.53 Disagree 5 Tour guides can fulfill any promises and contracts at a strictly appointed time. 2.03 Disagree 2 Responsible for tourists and their own time. 1.78 Disagree 4 Follow a schedule from itinerary with various time frame. 2.32 Disagree 1 Have organizational skills to be able to run through the structure for each tour in advance. 1.94 Disagree 3 Total 1.92 Disagree Table 3.3 shows the mean score, description, and ranking of Punctuality. Follow a schedule from itinerary with various time frame shows a mean score of 2.32 and the first highest ranking with the description of
  55. 55. 41 Disagree. Tour guides can fulfill any promises and contracts at a strictly appointed time shows a mean score of 2.03 and the second highest ranking with the description of Disagree. Have organizational skills to be able to run through the structure for each tour in advance shows a mean score of 1.94 and the third highest ranking with the description of Disagree. Responsible for tourists and their own time shows a mean score of 1.78 and the fourth highest ranking with the description of Disagree. They have the ability to competently manage time and responsibility treat each task set for oneself shows a mean score of 1.53 and the fifth highest ranking with the description of Disagree. This table shows Punctuality has a total mean score of 1.92 with the description of Disagree. As mentioned by Gray (2022), Punctuality is required in order to have guests at places of interest at set times. They typically adhere to a timetable based on an itinerary. Your tour guide must make specific time allocations for these time frames and assist guests in arriving on time. Not only punctuality is vital for reaching tour destinations, but guests are likely to have different plans for the day. Respecting the time of others in the group is encouraged.
  56. 56. 42 Table 3.4 Flexibility Mean score Description Ranking Ability to cope up with unexpected urgent incidents. 4.2 Agree 4 Capable of solving problems and conflicts emerged from tour arrangements. 4.24 Agree 2 Accessible whenever customers’ needs them. 4.22 Agree 3 They are able to cooperate with other service staff. 4.54 Strongly Agree 1 They are able to generate rapport among tour group members. 4.22 Agree 3 Total 4.28 Agree Table 3.4 shows the mean score, description, and ranking of Flexibility. They are able to cooperate with other service staff shows a mean score of 4.54 and the first highest ranking with the description of Strongly Agree. Capable of solving problems and conflicts emerged from tour arrangements. shows a mean score of 4.24 and the second highest ranking with the description of Agree. Accessible whenever customers need them
  57. 57. 43 shows a mean score of 4.22 and the third highest ranking with the description of Agree. They are able to generate rapport among tour group members shows a mean score of 4.22 and the highest ranking with the description of Agree. Ability to cope up with unexpected urgent incidents shows a mean score of 4.2 and the fourth highest ranking with the description of Agree. This table shows Flexibility has a total mean score of 4.28 with the description of Agree. As mentioned by Grayline (2022), at times, tour guides will need to go with the flow. They may need to use various approaches based on the audience they will be entertaining. A flexible approach to a situation can make a good tour even better. Excellent tour guides are adjustable when it comes to unexpected issues and schedule changes. Not only is flexibility necessary for situations that arise, but it’s also crucial for the people that come. Being flexible with demanding personalities or people who prefer to go against the flow will probably happen. Putting up with a few demands might be necessary to keep the time together positive and enjoyable.
  58. 58. 44 4. Is there any significant relationship between the performance of the tour guide and the satisfaction of the tourists? Table 4 Pearson r Interpretation Overall satisfaction 0.601575641 Strong Positive relationship Overall loyalty According to table 4, the performance of the tour guide and the satisfaction of the local tourists have a correlation of 0.60 and are shown to have a strong positive relationship. 5. What are the problems encountered in evaluating the performance of the tour guide in Intramurals, Manila in terms of; Table 5 Ranking Knowledge- Not familiar about the place of interest. 5 Communicative style- Words are unclear and audible. 6 Energy- Impotent in introducing a place. 2 Tone- The voice and intonation are not engaging. 3
  59. 59. 45 Enthusiasm- Tour guide seems uninterested of what they are doing. 8 Behavior- His/she’s body language makes the tourist uncomfortable. 10 Organization Skill- Lack of time management. 1 Self-esteem- Lack of confidence in showcasing the destination to the tourists. 7 Seasonality- The guidance profession is deeply affected by natural disasters and epidemics. 9 Technological Role- Tourists use digital interpretation instead of guides. 4 Total 3.50 Table 5 shows the mean score and ranking of Problems Encountered in Evaluating Tour Guides Performance to the Satisfaction of Local Tourists in Intramuros, Manila. Organization Skill- Lack of time management shows a mean score of 4.96 and the first highest ranking. Energy- Impotent in introducing a place shows a mean score of 4.95 and the second highest ranking. Tone- The voice and intonation are not engaging shows a mean score of 4.90 and the third highest ranking. Technological Role- Tourists use digital interpretation instead of guides shows a mean score of 4.48 and the
  60. 60. 46 fourth highest ranking. Knowledge- Not familiar about the place of interest a mean score of 3.45 and the fifth highest ranking. Communicative style- Words are unclear and audible shows a mean score of 2.48 and the sixth highest ranking. Self-esteem- Lack of confidence in showcasing the destination to the tourists shows a mean score of 2.48 and the seventh highest ranking. Enthusiasm- Tour guide seems uninterested of what he/she doing shows a mean score of 2.47 and the eighth highest ranking. Seasonality- The guidance profession is deeply affected by natural disasters and epidemics shows a mean score of 2.46 and the ninth highest ranking. Behavior- their body language makes the tourist uncomfortable shows a mean score of 2.42 and the tenth highest ranking. The table shows Problems Encountered has a total mean score of 3.50.
  61. 61. 47 Chapter 5 SUMMARY OF FINDINGS, CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATIONS This chapter sought to give the summary of findings based on the analysis employed in the previous chapter, conclusion from the interpretation of the data as well as the recommendation. Summary of Findings Based to the gathered data, the researchers came up with the following findings: 1. Profile of the Respondents 1.1 Sixty – one or 61% belong to the group of age 19-31 years old, twenty – two or 22% belong to the group of age 12-18 years old and seventeen or 17% belong to the group of age 32-59 years old; 1.2 Seventy – one or 71% of the respondent are female while twenty – nine or 29% of the respondents are male. 2. What are the level of tour guides performance in terms of: 2.1 Professional Knowledge, the first three ranks are: a) Clear and accurate discussion of information about the place of interest shows a mean score of 4.56 with the description of strongly agree;
  62. 62. 48 b) Prepare to discuss knowledge about the area of tour shows a mean score of 4.54 with the description of Strongly Agree; c) Provide education, historical details, and cultural insight to tourist shows a mean score of 4.49 with the description of Agree. 2.2 Leadership, the first three ranks are: a) Motivate the tourists to keep up with the tour shows a mean score of 4.39 with the description of Agree; b) Gives clear instruction shows a mean score of 4.31 with the description of Agree; c) Good at decision-making shows a mean score of 4.29 with the description of Agree. 2.3 Managerial Tasks, the first three ranks are: a) Familiarize tourists with the locality by vehicle or foot shows a mean score of 4.28 with the description of Agree; b) Planned historical spots to visit chronologically shows a mean score of 4.27 with the description of Agree; c) Ensured that the group remains safe and together all the time shows a mean score of 4.26 with the description of Agree.
  63. 63. 49 2.4 Communication Skill, the first three ranks are: a) The delivery of the tour guides points and messages shows a mean score of 4.27 with the description of Agree; b) The engagement between the tour guide and the tourist shows a mean score of 4.26 with the description of Agree; c) Speaks clearly when discussing information shows a mean score of 4.25 with the description of Agree. 3. What are the level of tourist satisfaction in terms of: 3.1 Personality and Humor, the first three ranks are: a) Kind and friendly shows a mean score of 4.22 with the description of Agree; b) They are confident to answer the questions. shows a mean score of 4.27 with the description of Agree; c) They have the ability to make tourists laugh and engage to the topic shows a mean score of 4.25 with the description of Agree. 3.2 Professionalism, the first three ranks are: a) Have long patience and aren’t bothered even there are many questions asked. shows a mean score of 4.28 with the description of Agree; b) Very careful to the sensitivity of the tourists shows a mean score of 4.26 with the description of Agree;
  64. 64. 50 c) They are courteous and address the tourists respectfully shows a mean score of 4.25 with the description of Agree. 3.3 Punctuality, the first three ranks are: a) Follow a schedule from itinerary with various time frame shows a mean score of 2.32 with the description of Disagree; b) Tour guides can fulfill any promises and contracts at a strictly appointed time show a mean score of 2.03 with the description of Disagree; c) Have organizational skills to be able to run through the structure for each tour in advance shows a mean score of 1.94 with the description of Disagree. 3.4 Flexibility, the first three ranks are: a) They are able to cooperate with other service staff shows a mean score of 4.54 with the description of Strongly Agree; b) Capable of solving problems and conflicts emerged from tour arrangements shows a mean score of 4.24 with the description of Agree; c) Accessible whenever customers need them shows a mean score of 4.22 with the description of Agree. 4. The performance of the tour guide and the satisfaction of the tourists have a significant, strong positive relationship. This means satisfaction of the tourists rises, so will the tour guide, and vice versa.
  65. 65. 51 5. What are the problems encountered in evaluating the performance of the tour guide in Intramuros, Manila in terms of: a) Organization Skill- Lack of time management shows a mean score of 4.96 with the description of Strongly Agree; b) Energy- Impotent in introducing a place shows a mean score of 4.95 with the description of Strongly Agree; c) Tone- The voice and intonation are not engaging shows a mean score of 4.90 with the description of Strongly Agree. Conclusion Based on the summary and findings, the researchers concluded the following: 1. The respondents profile shows a majority in the ages 19-31 years old. It shows that most of the local tourist respondents are young adults. The respondents profile also shows that the majority of the respondents are female with highest percentage of 71%. 2. The tour guides in Intramuros, Manila showed good work performance based on the positive rating that they received from the
  66. 66. 52 respondents. They have professional knowledge, sense of leadership, good managerial task, and excellent communication skill. 3. The local tourists in Intramuros, Manila were satisfied with the tour guides’ personality and humor, flexibility, and professionalism. On the other hand, the punctuality of the tour guides there is not satisfying for the local tourists. 4. There is a significant relationship between the tour guide’s performance and the satisfaction of local tourists. They have a strong positive relationship and it means that the better the tour guide’s performance is, the higher the tourists’ satisfactions are. 5. There are problems encountered while evaluating the tour guides in Intramuros, Manila. Based on the results, a lot of the respondents experienced that a lot of tour guides there lack in time management, lack in energy during the tour, and their tone when discussing were not engaging. 6. The findings showed the areas of tour guides’ performance that needed the enhancement to meet the satisfaction of the tourists. It was then utilized as the basis of the creation of the brochure containing guidelines for enhancement of tour guides’ performance.
  67. 67. 53 Recommendations Based on the summary of findings and the conclusions, the researchers formulated the following recommendations: 1. Tour guides should keep their good performance to both sex and all age range of their tourists that are part of the tour group. 2. The tour guides should maintain or enhance their work performance in terms of their Professional Knowledge, Leadership, Managerial Task, and Communication Skill. It is important that they give service while showcasing excellent performance to the tourists. 3. Tour guides must focus in improving their punctuality as it affects the satisfaction of the local tourists. They should maintain or enhance their personality and humor, professionalism, and flexibility. 4. Tour guides should always do their best when giving their service to the tourists. It is essential to meet the tourists’ expectations and satisfaction and in order to do that, the tour guides must perform well in their job. 5. The tour guides must improve their performance when it comes to time management. Following an organized plan is vital in order to have
  68. 68. 54 perfect flow of the tour. They also need to give more energy during the tour and enhance the tone of their voices during the discussion to have an engaging tour. 6. Tour guides should be aware of the latest guidelines of tour guides’ performance that will help in enhancing their skills and service. They could use and read the proposed output of this research entitled “Be a Better Tour Guide: Guidelines for Enhancement of Tour Guides’ Performance.”
  69. 69. 55 Proposed Output The researchers made guidelines to give guidance and tips to the tour guides about the enhancement of their performance as they give service to the tourists which will be helpful to both sides. This output has important tips based on the gathered and analyzed data from this study.
  70. 70. 56
  71. 71. 57 APPENDIX A Letter to Conduct this Study RUBY D. ODULIO, Ph. D BSTM, Program Head BESTLINK COLLEGE OF THE PHILIPPINES 1017 Brgy. Kaligayahan, Quirino Highway, Novaliches, Quezon Madam: Good day! We have the honor to request from your good office we, researchers be allowed to conduct a research study.We are currently enrolled at the BESTLINK COLLEGE OF THE PHILIPPINES taking up Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management this Academic Year 2022 – 2023. As a requirement in the said program, we are conducting a study, EVALUATION OF TOUR GUIDES PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA. Furthermore, may we request permission to distribute survey questionnaire to selected Local Tourists as respondents of the study. The result of which will be treated with utmost confidentiality. We hope that this will merit your kind attention and favorable response. Thank you for your kindness and support The Researchers Approved: RUBY D. ODULIO, Ph.D. BSTM, Program Head
  72. 72. 58 APPENDIX B Letter to the Respondents Dear Respondents, You have chosen as one of the respondents of the study titled, “EVALUATION OF TOUR GUIDES PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA”. This questionnaire is data gathering tool that aims to determine the Tour Guides Performance during the Academic Year 2022-2023. Please answer all the items confidently. Rest assured that all the data gathered will be kept confidential and will only be used for the purpose of the present study. Thank you very much and God bless you!
  73. 73. 59 APPENDIX C Survey Questionnaire 1. Respondents Profile 1.1 Age 12-18 19-31 32-59 1.2 Sex Male Female Scale Verbal Interpretation 5 Strongly Agree (SA) 4 Agree (A) 3 Neutral (N) 2 Disagree (D) 1 Strongly Disagree (SD)
  74. 74. 60 1. What are the level of tour guides performance in terms of: Professional Knowledge SA (5) A (4) N (3) D (2) SD (1) Discusses accurate information that is worth and valuable. Can exchange high quality information that may fulfill the tourists’ quest for new knowledge experience. Provide education, historical detail, and cultural insight to tourists. Tour guide presents clear and objective information to address such queries. Prepared to discuss knowledge about the area of tour. Leadership SA (5) A (4) N (3) D (2) SD (1) Make sure that everyone follows the tour rule. Gives clear instructions. Good at decision-making. Motivate the tourists to keep up with the tour. Acts with integrity and honesty.
  75. 75. 61 Managerial Tasks SA (5) A (4) N (3) D (2) SD (1) Familiarized tourists with the locality by vehicle or foot. Planned historical spots to visit chronologically. Ensured that the group remains safe and together all the time. Well-prepared tourist experience. Manage time accurately for a perfect flow of the tour. Communication SA (5) A (4) N (3) D (2) SD (1) Speaks clearly when discussing information. Ask the tourists if they have any questions about what they are discussing. Responds appropriately to the tourists and pay attention. Can read body language, they can
  76. 76. 62 2. What are the level of tourists satisfaction in terms of: visually see if the tourists are receiving and understanding their messages. They are specific; they deliver clear and concise point about their messages. Professionalism SA (5) A (4) N (3) D (2) SD (1) Their presentation of themselves and the way they are well groomed is satisfactory to the tourists. The courteousness and politeness of the tour guides pleased the tourists. The respect of the tour guides when it comes to their sensitivity made the tourists happy. The composure of the tour guides even under pressure appeased the tourists. Their patience delighted the tourists.
  77. 77. 63 Personality and Humor SA (5) A (4) N (3) D (2) SD (1) The tone of the tour guides as they discuss information and the history of the place are well complemented by the tourists. Their warmth and friendliness give an ecstatic surprise to the tourists. The quick responses of the tour guides when something went wrong made a positive impact to the tourists. The confidence of the tour guides during the tour exceeded tourists’ expectations. The way the tour guides made them laugh and feel at ease the entire time made the tourists feel rewarded. Communication Skills SA (5) A (4) N (3) D (2) SD (1) The information that the tour guides shared satisfied the tourists. The engagement between the tour guides and the tourists is appeasing.
  78. 78. 64 The quick responds of the tour guides to their questions pleased the tourists. The understanding level of the tour guides to the tourists is fulfilling. The delivery of the tour guides points and messages to the tourists are convincing. Flexibility SA (5) A (4) N (3) D (2) SD (1) The coping of the tour guides with the unexpected incidents made the tourists contented. Their capability of solving problems and conflicts that emerged from tour arrangements pleased the tourists. They are approachable whenever they are needed which is fulfilling to the tourists. The cooperation of the tour guides with other service staff is appreciated by the tourists. They are able to generate rapport among the tour group members which exceeded the expectations of
  79. 79. 65 3. What are the problems encountered in evaluating the performance of the tour guide in Intramuros, Manila in terms of; the tourists. Punctuality SA (5) A (4) N (3) D (2) SD (1) Their ability to competently manage the time is appreciated by the tourists. The fulfillment of the tour guides to any promises and contracts at the strictly appointed time pleased the tourists. When it comes to their time, the tour guides was so responsible that fascinated the tourists. They followed a schedule from an itinerary with various time frame made the tourists feel contented. Their organizational skills to be able to run through the structure for each tour in advance fulfilled the tourists.
  80. 80. 66 SA (5) A (4) N (3) D (2) SD (1) Knowledge- Not familiar about the place of interest. Communication Style- Words are unclear and inaudible. Energy- Impotent in introducing a place. Tone- The voice and intonation is not engaging. Enthusiasm- Tour guides seems uninterested on what they are doing. Behavior- His body language makes the tourist uncomfortable. Organizational Skill- Lack of time management Self-esteem- Lack of confidence in showcasing the destination to the tourists. Seasonality- The guidance profession is deeply affected by natural disasters and epidemics. Technological Role- Tourists use digital interpretation instead of guides.
  81. 81. 67 APPENDIX D Certificate of Originality This is to certify, that this research paper is an outcome of our independent and original work. We have duty acknowledged all the sources from which the ideas and extracts have been taken. The project is free from any plagiarism and has not been submitted elsewhere for publication. Affiliated Institution: BESTLINK COLLEGE OF THE PHILIPPINES Title of the paper: EVALUATION OF TOUR GUIDE’S PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA Name of Author (s): BALLENTOS, APRIL MAE N. CANCERAN, JERYMY GEREÑA, ANGELA FAITH OROCEO, MAYGIE M. RETONA, SHAINETTE O.
  82. 82. 68 APPENDIX E Grammarian’s Certificate This is to certify that the undersigned has reviewed and went through all the pages of the research paper entitled “EVALUATION OF TOUR GUIDES PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA” by BALLENTOS, APRIL MAE N., CANCERAN, JERYMY, GEREÑA, ANGELA FAITH, OROCEO, MAYGIE M., RETONA, SHAINETTE O., aligned with the set of structural rules that govern the composition of sentences, phrases, and words in the English language Signed this 10th day of November in the year 2022 at Bestlink College of the Philippines. Signed: GELYN T. BANAL Grammarian
  83. 83. 69 APPENDIX F Statistician’s Certificate This is to certify that this research study entitled “EVALUATION OF TOUR GUIDES PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA” by BALLENTOS, APRIL MAE N., CANCERAN, JERYMY, GEREÑA, ANGELA FAITH, OROCEO, MAYGIE M., RETONA, SHAINETTE O. in partial fulfillment for the degree of Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management has been statistically reviewed by the undersigned. MRS. ROMELA SALES Statistician
  84. 84. 70 APPENDIX G Grammarian Curriculum Vitae PERSONAL INFORMATION Name : Gelyn T. Banal Age : 27 Address : #133 Damong Maliit Brgy. Nagkaisang Nayon, Novaliches Quezon City Email Add. : gelbanal22@gmail.com Contact No. : 0956-967-3565 EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION: COLLEGE 2011-2015 Colegio De Sta. Teresa De Avila Bachelor of Secondary Education Major in English SECONDARY EDUCATION 2007-2011 Llano High School PRIMARY EDUCATION 2001-2007 Damong Maliit Elementary School
  85. 85. 71 APPENDIX H Statistician’s Curriculum Vitae PERSONAL INFORMATION Name : Romela B. Sales Address : #7147 Azalea st. Cam. Cal., City Email Add. : sromela.rs@gmail.com Contact No. : 00949-5940413/02-83559496 Objective: To be able to find a suitable and rewarding job where there is a lot of opportunity to learn new things, utilize my knowledge, ability and experience as well as excel in whatever field in responsibility that will be entrusted upon me. WORK EXPERIENCE EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND 2018- Present Part Time Mathematics Instructor Bestlink College of the Philippines 2017-2018 Novaliches Part time Mathematics Instructor Our Lady of Lourdes 2015-present Part time Mathematics Instructor University of Caloocan 2005-Present Mathematics teacher/Adviser Maligaya High School Marikina Polytechnic College Master in Teaching Mathematics Sy:2019 to present Marikina City
  86. 86. 72 Character Preference: I hereby certify that the above information are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. ROMELA BAUTISTA SALES Polytechnic University of the Philippines Master in Educational Management SY: 2010-2012 Sta Mesa, Manila Pangasinan State University- Bayambang Bachelor in Secondary Education-Major in Mathematics SY:1993-2000 Bayambang, Pangasinan Speaker Eugenio Perez Nat’l High School SY: 1989-1993 San Carlos City, Pangasinan Central – I Elementary School SY : 1983 – 1989 San Carlos City , Pangasinan Grace A. Tariman Principal (Maligaya High School) (02)4183680 Maria D. Cinco Head Teacher III-Mathematics Dept. Robert C. Torrecampo Department Head - Mathematics Azenith Oliquino Senior High School Coordinator (02)9368664
  87. 87. 73 BIBLIOGRAPHY Alazaizeh, et.al (2019). Tour guide performance and sustainable visitor behavior at cultural heritage sites. Journal of Sustainable Tourism. https://doi.org/10.1080/09669582.2019.165876 Al-Okaily, N. (2021). A Model for Tour Guide Performance. Taylor and Francis Online homepage. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15256480.2021.190 5584?src=recsys Booking Live (2021). 6 Essential Skills of A Tour Guide. Booking Live.https://www.bookinglive.com/6-skills-become-great-tour- guide-operator/ Çetı˙nkaya & Öter, Z. (2016). Role of tour guides on tourist satisfaction level in guided tours and impact on revisiting intention: A research in Istanbul. European Journal of Tourism, Hospitality and Recreation, https://doi.org/10.1515/ejthr-2016- 0005 Cetin, G. et.al. (2018). The professional relationship between tour guides and tour operators. Taylor and Francis Online homepage. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15022250.2017.1330844 Chang, K. (2018). Examining the Effect of Tour Guide Performance, Tourist Trust, Tourist Satisfaction, and Flow Experience on Tourists' Shopping Behavior. Taylor and Francis Online homepage.
  88. 88. 74 https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10941665.2012.739 189?src=recsys Erana, et.al (2021). Praxis and challenges of Tour guides in Quirino province, Philippines. International Journal of Tourism & Hospitality Reviews. https://doi.org/10.18510/ijthr.2021.822 Frleta, D., & Jurdana, D. (2018). Seasonal variation in urban tourist satisfaction. Tourism Review, https://doi.org/10.1108/TR-09-2017-0148 Gratch, A. (2020). Tour guide performances: four modes of framing tourist experience. Taylor and Francis Online homepage. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10462937.2020.180 5121?src=recsys Gray Line (2022). 11 Qualities Your Tour Guide Should Have. Gray Line.https://graylinelasvegas.com/blog/11-qualities-your- tour-guide-should-have Hansen, A. et.al. (2018). Tour guides’ performance and tourists’ immersion: facilitating consumer immersion by performing a guide plus role. Taylor and FrancisOnlinehomepage.https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/150 22250.2016.1162347
  89. 89. 75 Huang, S et.al (2016). Effects of interpretive guiding outcomes on tourist satisfaction and behavioral intention. Journal of Travel Research, https://doiorg/10.1177/0047287513517426 Kassawnh, M. (2019). The impact of behaviors and skills of tour guides in guiding tourist groups. African Journal of Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure. https://doi.org/2223-814X Kuo, N. et.al. (2018). The Asymmetric Effect of Tour Guide Service Quality on Tourist Satisfaction. Taylor and Francis Online homepage. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/1528008X.2018.1483283?sr c=recsys Nzayisenga, E. (2018). Tour guides performance and tourist satisfaction. Academia. Potpot, 2020, Tour Guides | Adding More Value to Post- Pandemic Trips http://www.traveltrilogy.com/2020/06/tour-guides-after-covid-19.html Suryana, M. (2022). A Systematic Literature Review of Tour Guide Performance. Journal of Tourism Sustainability. https://doi.org/10.35313/jtospolban.v2i2.38 Syakier, W. et.al. (2021). Tour Guide Performances, Tourist Satisfaction And Behavioural Intentions. Taylor and Francis Online homepage.https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/152800 8X.2021.1891599
  90. 90. 76 Yan, M. et.al. (2019). The Relationship between Tour Guide Humor and Tourists’ Behavior Intention A Cross-Level Analysis. Research Gate. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/357838859
  91. 91. 77 CURRICULUM VITAE PERSONAL INFORMATION Name : Retona, Shainette O. Sex : Female Age : 21 Address : Phase 7B Package 1 Block 59 Lot 13, Bagong Silang Caloocan City Email Add. : retonashainette@gmail.com Contact No. 09095062668 EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION COLLEGE SECONDARY EDUCATION 2018-2019 Bestlink College of the Philippines Home Economics - Cookery PRIMARY EDUCATION 2012-2013 Pag-asa Elementary School 2019-2023 Bestlink College of the Philippines Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management
  92. 92. 78 PERSONAL INFORMATION Name : Gereña, Angela Faith A. Sex : Female Age : 21 Address : B 31 L 7 Carissa 2a Brgy. Kaypian City of San Jose DelMonte Bulacan Email Add. : gerenaangelafaith@gmail.com Contact No. 0951-723-2259 EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION COLLEGE 2019-2023 Bestlink College of the Philippines Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management SECONDARY EDUCATION 2018-2019 Academia De San Lorenzo Dema-Ala Inc PRIMARY EDUCATION 2012-2013 Angels of God Learning School
  93. 93. 79 PERSONAL INFORMATION Name : Ballentos, April Mae N. Sex : Female Age : 21 Address : #941 Franville II subd. Area A Camarin Caloocan City Email Add. : aprilmaeballentos30@gmail.com Contact No. : 09266297649 EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION COLLEGE 2019-2023 Bestlink College of the Philippines Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management SECONDARY EDUCATION 2018-2019 Bestlink College of the Philippines PRIMARY EDUCATION 2012-2013 Camarin (Main) Elementary School
  94. 94. 80 PERSONAL INFORMATION Name : Oroceo, Maygie M. Sex : Female Age : 21 Address : 200 st. Milagrosa,Bagong barrio, Cal. City Email Add. : oroceomaygie@gmail.com Contact No. : 09489422431 EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION COLLEGE 2019-2023 Bestlink College of the Philippines Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management SECONDARY EDUCATION 2018-2019 Asag, National High School PRIMARY EDUCATION 2012-2013 Lonoy, Elementary School
  95. 95. 81 PERSONAL INFORMATION Name : Canceran, Jerymy Sex : Female Age : 24 Address : 615 Interior O Callejon Cruz Street Bagbag Novaliches,Quezon City Email Add. : inseojems@gmail.com Contact No. : 09611278461 EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION COLLEGE 2019-2023 Bestlink College of the Philippines Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management SECONDARY EDUCATION 2010-2014 Super Child Academy PRIMARY EDUCATION 2004-2010 Placido Del Mundo Elementary School

×