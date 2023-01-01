ABSTRACT

Title: EVALUATION ON THE TOUR GUIDES’ PERFORMANCE TO THE SATISFACTION OF THE LOCAL TOURISTS IN INTRAMUROS, MANILA

Authors: April Mae N. Ballentos

Jerymy Canceran

Angela Faith A. Gereña

Maygie M. Oroceo

Shainette O. Retona

Degree: Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management

Date of Completion: November 2022

This research objective is to evaluate the performance of tour guides in Intramuros, Manila to the satisfaction of the local tourists there who hired them and experienced their service. Descriptive was the research design that used in this study which enabled the researchers to gather essential data about the current condition in the selected field. There were 100 respondents in this study, and they were chosen using the random sampling technique.

From the findings of this study, it reveals that based on the tour guide’s performance, the respondents agreed that they have Professional Knowledge as they discuss clear and accurate information about the place of interest. As to leadership, the respondents also agreed that the tour guides could lead the tour group well and motivate them to keep up with the tour. In terms of the Managerial Tasks of tour

guides, the respondents agreed as they were provided with familiarization with the locality by vehicle or foot. Lastly, the respondents also agreed that the tour guides they hired have good Communication Skill because of their delivery of points and messages.

For the level of tourists’ satisfaction, the respondents agreed in terms of the tour guides Personality and Humor since they are kind and friendly. The respondents also agreed that the tour guides possessed Professionalism as they have long patience and aren’t bothered even tourists asked many questions. On the other hand, the respondents disagreed about the punctuality of the tour guides since they poorly followed the schedule of each itinerary. For the Flexibility, the respondents agreed especially on the tour guides ability to cooperate with other service staff.

Upon the analyzation of the gathered data using the formula of Pearson R, it was discovered that the performance of the tour guide and the satisfaction of the local tourists have a correlation of 0.60 and are shown to have a strong positive relationship.

As for the problems encountered while evaluating the tour guide’s performance, majority of the respondents strongly agreed that the tour guides in Intramuros, Manila has problem on their Organization Skill, specifically to their time management.



This study recommended that the tour guides should maintain or enhance their work performance in terms of their Professional Knowledge, Leadership, Managerial Task, and Communication Skill. It is important that thsey give service while showcasing excellent performance to the tourists. They also must focus in improving their punctuality as it affects the satisfaction of the local tourists.