normas en la sala de cirugía

ESCUELA DE AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERÍA(ADSECAEN) Presentado por: MAYELIN ROSARIO NEREIDA PAYANO MARTA GUSMAN IDELSA MATOS PAOLA...
ROPA PARA CIRUGÍA FILIPINAS PARA CIRUJANO PANTALONES DE CIRUGÍA GORROS PARA CIRUGÍA BOTAS PARA QUIROFANO CUBREBOCAS COFIAS...
Normas de la sala de cirugía 1. Seguir todas las precauciones estándar para prevenir la transmisión de los microorganismos...
Normas de la sala de cirugía2. Tomar todas las precauciones necesarias para prevenir lesiones causadas por bisturís y por ...
NORMAS DENTRO DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA ) 4. No comer, tomar, fumar en las áreas de trabajo denominadas restringidas y semires...
VESTIMENTA QUIRUIGICA 1. Todas las personas que ingresen al área restringida y semirestringida del quirófano deben llevar ...
NORMAS DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA 2. El vestido quirúrgico multiusos se debe lavar después de su uso en la lavandería del hospi...
NORMAS DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA 5. Cambiar el vestido quirúrgico a diario y cuando este sucio o visiblemente contaminado con ...
NORMAS DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA 8. No se deben usar gorros de red, porque no suministran una barrera contra la caspa y la caí...
NORMAS DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA 11. El personal que ingrese al área quirúrgica restringida y semirestringida no debe llevar n...
NORMAS DE LA DE SALA DE CIRUGIA 14. Se deben usar guantes estériles cuando se estén haciendo procedimientos estériles, par...
Practica de limpieza 1. Programar los procesos de limpieza para prevenir que los microorganismos exógenos contaminen las s...
Limpieza de la sala de cirugía 4. Los derrames accidentales de sangre, tejidos, fluidos corporales en las áreas afuera del...
Limpieza en la sala de cirugía 6. Todos los equipos, muebles, camillas, correas y dispositivos de seguridad utilizados en ...
Limpieza de los equipos 8. Realizar limpieza y desinfección diaria de los quirófanos, incluyendo: Lámparas, Equipos, muebl...
10. Realizar cada 8 días, limpieza y desinfección terminal de los quirófanos, incluyendo: • Equipos de ventilación • Siste...
 Quirófano  Es una estructura independientemente en la cual se practican intervenciones quirúrgicas y actuaciones de ane...
ESTRUTURA DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA  Pisos: deben de serresistenteal aguayde preferencia de vinilo solido para evitar la acum...
ESTRUTURA DEL QUIROFANO  PAREDES Y TECHOS: deben ser lisos fácilmente lavables sin brillo y sin colores fatigantes el alt...
LAS PUERTAS  Son de tipovaivén para poderabrirlasen los 2 sentidos y lavar sus 2 superficies están provistas de una venta...
ILUMINACION  La salaestaalumbradaen formadifusacon luz neóny plafones con difusores laregión anatómica que opera el ciruj...
INSTALACIONES  La sala cuenta con enchufes de corrientes eléctricas de tipo domésticos y trifásico conexiones a tierra pa...
MOBILARIO • Mesade mayo: es una mesadealturavariablecon una sola pata se usa para colocar en ella los instrumentos que ser...
Mesa de intervenciones, con un colchón de caucho conductor para colocar en posición adecuada al paciente. Es imprescindibl...
.MAQUINA DE ANESTESIA La máquina de anestesia (también llamada aparato de anestesia, equipo de anestesia, mesa de anestesi...
•Los aspiradores de secreciones se utilizan durante y después de una cirugía para retirar los fluidos quirúrgicos, tejidos...
ESFIBRILADOR Y ELECTROCAUTERIO ELECTRO se utiliza a menudo en intervenciones quirúrgicas para extirpar tejidos dañinos o i...
LARIGOSCOPIO PULSISOMETRO Y ESFIGNOMANÓMETRO El laringoscopio: es un instrumento médico simple que sirve principalmente pa...
  1. 1. ESCUELA DE AUXILIAR DE ENFERMERÍA(ADSECAEN) Presentado por: MAYELIN ROSARIO NEREIDA PAYANO MARTA GUSMAN IDELSA MATOS PAOLA DEL ORVE
  2. 2. ROPA PARA CIRUGÍA FILIPINAS PARA CIRUJANO PANTALONES DE CIRUGÍA GORROS PARA CIRUGÍA BOTAS PARA QUIROFANO CUBREBOCAS COFIAS PARA CIRUGÍA BATAS DE CIRUGIA SCRUBS
  3. 3. Normas de la sala de cirugía 1. Seguir todas las precauciones estándar para prevenir la transmisión de los microorganismos patógenos durante todos los procedimientos invasivos, incluyendo el uso de barreras protectoras y promoviendo el lavado de manos para reducir el riesgo de exposición a los materiales potencialmente infecciosos.
  4. 4. Normas de la sala de cirugía2. Tomar todas las precauciones necesarias para prevenir lesiones causadas por bisturís y por otros instrumentos cortantes, utilizando técnica de manos libres y la creación de una zona neutral (donde se coloquen los instrumentos y se recojan sin pasarlos de mano en mano). 3. Manejar las muestras de sangre o de otros materiales potencialmente infecciosos en recipientes que eviten las fugas durante su recolección, manipulación, procesamiento, almacenaje, transporte o embarque. Las superficies exteriores del recipiente de la muestra proveniente del campo quirúrgico, se deben limpiar con un desinfectante de nivel intermedio (Hipoclorito de sodio.
  5. 5. NORMAS DENTRO DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA ) 4. No comer, tomar, fumar en las áreas de trabajo denominadas restringidas y semirestringidas, para disminuir la probabilidad razonable de una exposición a microorganismos infecciosos 5. Informar oportunamente a salud ocupacional cualquier exposición con riesgo biológico. 6. Tener inmunización contra hepatitis B 7. Tomar precauciones con los pacientes que se sepa o se sospecha que están infectados con patógenos altamente transmisibles por vía aérea - aerosoles (sarampión, tuberculosis, varicela etc.) que incluye a. uso de mascarilla de alta eficiencia para el personal quirúrgico b. Uso de mascarilla de alta eficiencia por el paciente durante su traslado.
  6. 6. VESTIMENTA QUIRUIGICA 1. Todas las personas que ingresen al área restringida y semirestringida del quirófano deben llevar vestido quirúrgico, el cual debe ser elaborado en un material que no suelte mota (ALGODÓN O LINO) contaminación por microorganismos y para darle al personal confort y una apariencia profesional.
  7. 7. NORMAS DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA 2. El vestido quirúrgico multiusos se debe lavar después de su uso en la lavandería del hospital. Y se debe garantizar que no se contaminen durante su transporte y almacenamiento. No se recomienda el lavado de los vestidos quirúrgicos en el hogar. 3. El vestido quirúrgico desechable se debe colocar en la caneca de riesgo biológico para ser enviado al proceso de incineración, no se debe reusar. 4. Si se transita con el vestido quirúrgico por fuera de la sala de cirugía, este debe ser cambiado inmediatamente cuando se vuelva a ingresar al área quirúrgica.
  8. 8. NORMAS DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA 5. Cambiar el vestido quirúrgico a diario y cuando este sucio o visiblemente contaminado con tierra, sangre, fluidos corporales, sudor o comida. Una vez usado este se debe colocar en el compresero, y no se debe colgar o dejar en el locker para volverlo a usar. 6. En traje de dos piezas, la blusa se debe asegurar a la cintura o se debe meter entre los pantalones. 7. El personal que ingrese al área restringida y semirestringida debe utilizar gorro quirúrgico o capucha que no suelte motas para cubrir el cabello totalmente.
  9. 9. NORMAS DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA 8. No se deben usar gorros de red, porque no suministran una barrera contra la caspa y la caída del cabello. 9. Todas las personas que ingresen al área restringida de la sala de cirugía, deben llevar puesta la mascarilla quirúrgica, cuando estén abriendo el paquete quirúrgico o encuentren equipos esterilizados. La mascarilla debe cubrir la boca y la nariz y se debe asegurar de manera que no se escape el aire. 10. Las mascarillas se deben retirar con cuidado y se deben desechar en la caneca de riesgo biológico cogiendolas de las tiras. No se deben guardar, ni se deben dejar colgadas en el cuello ni tampoco se deben guardar en los bolsillos después de su uso.
  10. 10. NORMAS DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA 11. El personal que ingrese al área quirúrgica restringida y semirestringida no debe llevar nada de joyas ni relojes. La joyería puede caer en el campo quirúrgico o sobre la herida quirúrgica, Si no se guardan los collares, pueden contaminar el frente de la bata quirúrgica. 12. Es necesario mantener las uñas cortas, limpias y sin esmalte, para disminuir los microorganismos que se encuentran debajo del lecho sugungueal. El riesgo de roturas en los guantes aumenta si las uñas sobrepasan las yemas de los dedos. Las uñas largas pueden ocasionar lesiones al manejar al paciente. 13. No se deben usar uñas postizas porque estas favorecen el crecimiento de hongos, por causa de la humedad entre la uña natural y la postiza.
  11. 11. NORMAS DE LA DE SALA DE CIRUGIA 14. Se deben usar guantes estériles cuando se estén haciendo procedimientos estériles, para otras tareas se debe usar guantes de Patrón. 15. Se deben lavar las manos antes y después de usar guantes. 16. Se debe utilizar protectores de ojos y faciales para reducir el riesgo de exposición de las membranas mucosas de la boca, nariz y ojos. Estos se deben descontaminar tan pronto como sea posible de acuerdo a las instrucciones del fabricante.
  12. 12. Practica de limpieza 1. Programar los procesos de limpieza para prevenir que los microorganismos exógenos contaminen las salas de cirugía, antes, durante y después de cada procedimiento quirúrgico y al final de cada día 2. Antes de la primera cirugía programada, todas las superficies horizontales en el quirófano (muebles, lámparas, equipo) se deben limpiar en húmedo para retirar el polvo, con un trapo limpio y libre de motas empapado en desinfectante de nivel intermedio 3. Para la segunda cirugía y para las siguientes intervenciones quirúrgicas se debe hacer una limpieza total en los intervalos entre cada una de ellas. Se deben limpiar de polvo los equipos antes de llevarlos al quirófano.
  13. 13. Limpieza de la sala de cirugía 4. Los derrames accidentales de sangre, tejidos, fluidos corporales en las áreas afuera del campo quirúrgico deben limpiarse lo más pronto posible, utilizando un papel absorbente que no suelte motas y empapado en solución desinfectante de nivel intermedio. 5. Los artículos desechables (batas, guantes, sondas de succión, cánulas y suministros abiertos y utilizados, ropa quirúrgica etc.) se deben colocar en la caneca de riesgo biológico para ser enviados al proceso de incineración. Los artículos reutilizables se deben entregar a la central de esterilización en contenedor cerrado con detergente enzimático, utilizando equipo de protección personal.
  14. 14. Limpieza en la sala de cirugía 6. Todos los equipos, muebles, camillas, correas y dispositivos de seguridad utilizados en el paciente, deben ser limpiados y desinfectados después de cada procedimiento quirúrgico, incluyendo la maquina de anestesia. 7. Limpiar y desinfectar el piso alrededor del campo quirúrgico. Al finalizar el día y cada 8 días lavar y desinfectar todo el piso.
  15. 15. Limpieza de los equipos 8. Realizar limpieza y desinfección diaria de los quirófanos, incluyendo: Lámparas, Equipos, muebles con ruedas y rodachinas Manijas de gabinetes y botones Pasillos y pisos e) Maquinas de anestesia Lavamanos Superficies horizontales (autoclaves ) Canecas y guardián Áreas de papelería Equipos fijos y montados en el techo.
  16. 16. 10. Realizar cada 8 días, limpieza y desinfección terminal de los quirófanos, incluyendo: • Equipos de ventilación • Sistema de drenaje anestésico • Armarios, gabinetes y repisas • Techos, paredes y pisos • Relojes y timbres • Oficinas, salas de espera y vestieres • Carros de transporte de insumos y contenedores Vitrinas.
  17. 17.  Quirófano  Es una estructura independientemente en la cual se practican intervenciones quirúrgicas y actuaciones de anestesia.
  18. 18. ESTRUTURA DE LA SALA DE CIRUGIA  Pisos: deben de serresistenteal aguayde preferencia de vinilo solido para evitar la acumulación de cargas estáticasen los muebles. Las esquinasy bordes de los pisosse hacen redondos para facilitarsu aseo
  19. 19. ESTRUTURA DEL QUIROFANO  PAREDES Y TECHOS: deben ser lisos fácilmente lavables sin brillo y sin colores fatigantes el alto del quirófano se acepta que sea de 3.3 metros para dar espacio a las lámparas de iluminación. No se construyenrepisas en losque puedaacumularpolvoen las salas destinadas al uso de procedimientos radiológicos las paredes devén de tener recubrimiento de plomo
  20. 20. LAS PUERTAS  Son de tipovaivén para poderabrirlasen los 2 sentidos y lavar sus 2 superficies están provistas de una ventanilla y son de 1.50 mts. de ancho que permiten el paso holgado de unacamilla
  21. 21. ILUMINACION  La salaestaalumbradaen formadifusacon luz neóny plafones con difusores laregión anatómica que opera el cirujano, se iluminan con una intensidad de 200 a 300 bujías que parten de campanas móviles sujetas al techo o montadas en rieles. Para facilitar su manejo tienen maneralesestériles
  22. 22. INSTALACIONES  La sala cuenta con enchufes de corrientes eléctricas de tipo domésticos y trifásico conexiones a tierra para impedir interferencias, todo ello con enchufes antiexplosivos y con mantenimiento constante para impedir el peligro de choques electricos,cuenta con tomas de aire a presión, tomas de oxigeno empotrados en las paredes cuenta connegatoscopios
  23. 23. MOBILARIO • Mesade mayo: es una mesadealturavariablecon una sola pata se usa para colocar en ella los instrumentos que serán de usoinmediato. • Mesa de instrumental: se visten con un paño estéril para poder colocar sobre ella el instrumental utilizado en la intervención.
  24. 24. Mesa de intervenciones, con un colchón de caucho conductor para colocar en posición adecuada al paciente. Es imprescindible que tenga toma de tierra.
  25. 25. .MAQUINA DE ANESTESIA La máquina de anestesia (también llamada aparato de anestesia, equipo de anestesia, mesa de anestesia o carro de anestesia) es un equipo compuesto por elementos mecánicos, neumáticos y electrónicos. Su finalidad es administrar de manera segura y por vía pulmonar, con ventilacióne spontanea o mecánica, gases como el oxígeno, el óxido nitroso, el aire y vapores anestésicos (enflurano, halotano, isoforano, sevorane, desfluorane ) que permitan realizar una anestesia adecuada,monitorizando además todas sus funciones y las requeridas en el paciente (ECG,Saturación de Oxigeno,EtCO2, NIBP,Temperatura, etc). La máquina de anestesia es parte integral en la realización de varios procedimientos anestésicos comola administración de anestesia general, regional, regional intravenosa y reanimación.
  26. 26. •Los aspiradores de secreciones se utilizan durante y después de una cirugía para retirar los fluidos quirúrgicos, tejidos (incluidos los huesos), gases y fluidos corporales. Un fluoroscopio es una fuente de rayos X y una pantalla fluorescente entre las que se coloca un paciente. .
  27. 27. ESFIBRILADOR Y ELECTROCAUTERIO ELECTRO se utiliza a menudo en intervenciones quirúrgicas para extirpar tejidos dañinos o indeseados. También se puede utilizar para cauterizar y sellar vasos sanguíneos. Esto ayuda a reducir o detener el sangrado durante una cirugía o luego de una lesión. CAUTERINO. Desfibrilador. Se emplea para interrumpir un tipo de arritmia cardiaca, o cuando el corazón deja de funcionar
  28. 28. LARIGOSCOPIO PULSISOMETRO Y ESFIGNOMANÓMETRO El laringoscopio: es un instrumento médico simple que sirve principalmente para examinar la glotis y las cuerdas vocales. Pulsímetro: es un dispositivo que permite a un usuario medir su frecuencia cardíaca en tiempo real. Esfigmomanómetro: Instrumento para medir la fuerza y frecuencia del pulso.

