Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
AJOLOTEC
PLATAFORMAS E-LEARNING • Espacio virtual • Permite gestionar acciones a través de internet • Interacción Tutor-Alumno
¿CÓMO SURGE? • Esta empresa surge a partir de la necesidad de la sociedad de agilizar las formas de aprendizaje, y de ense...
MISIÓN • Proporcionar un mercado en donde prácticamente cualquier persona pueda adquirir y administrar plataformas e learn...
VISIÓN • Ofrecer una variada cartera de productos de calidad que se anticipen y satisfagan los deseos y necesidades de los...
OBJETIVOBrindar un servicio de calidad, de manera que nuestras plataformas puedan ser implementadas en sectores como: • Ce...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
Ajolotec
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ajolotec

34 views

Published on

Ajolotec

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ajolotec

  1. 1. AJOLOTEC
  2. 2. PLATAFORMAS E-LEARNING • Espacio virtual • Permite gestionar acciones a través de internet • Interacción Tutor-Alumno
  3. 3. ¿CÓMO SURGE? • Esta empresa surge a partir de la necesidad de la sociedad de agilizar las formas de aprendizaje, y de enseñanza, con un modelo centralizado donde todo el conocimiento recae en el alumno.
  4. 4. MISIÓN • Proporcionar un mercado en donde prácticamente cualquier persona pueda adquirir y administrar plataformas e learning, para el beneficio del público.
  5. 5. VISIÓN • Ofrecer una variada cartera de productos de calidad que se anticipen y satisfagan los deseos y necesidades de los consumidores
  6. 6. OBJETIVOBrindar un servicio de calidad, de manera que nuestras plataformas puedan ser implementadas en sectores como: • Centros escolares. • Universidades presenciales. • Universidades con extensión virtual. • Instituciones educativas virtuales. • Escuelas de negocios. • Consultoras.
  7. 7. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

×