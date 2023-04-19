Cases of Clubbing of Income.pptx

V. CIT 1994 (BOM) In the instant case, the spouse of the assessee neither possessed any technical or professional qualification nor was she paid for any technical or professional services rendered by her. Admittedly, she had passed first year arts of the bombay university and that was her only qualification. She was employed by her husband, the assessee in this case, as receptionist-cum-accountant and paid a salary for that employment. In such a case, it is not only difficult but impossible to hold that she possessed any ―technical or professional qualification‖ which is necessary to bring her within the proviso. That being so, the proviso to section 64(1)(ii) is not applicable to her and, as such, the assessee is not entitled to get the benefit thereof to bring her income out of the purview of the clubbing provision contained in section 64(1)(ii).