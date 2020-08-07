Erm whitepaper (2)



This white paper explains the concepts, legal requirements, strategies, and global framework for the implementation of risk management. It also deals with fraud and reputation risk management and how the negative reputation of an entity may harm the operations and profitability.



This white paper may be useful in performing the advisory role in Risk Management and Risk Governance.



“Today’s fast-paced business environment encounters a complex and ever-changing risk landscape that may negatively impact organizational value. The only way to respond to it is by having a dynamic and holistic perspective of the risk management approach to ensure business continuity.”

– Jack Zahran, President, Pinkerton

