Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Modern_2.pptx for java

Jan. 21, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

What is ESB (v2).pptx
WellyLukmanulhakim1
highticketai-com-htai-sales (1).pdf
RobertHarvey71
Python develoopment company for custom applications development with a wealth...
Flexsin
C++20 const mismatch with defaulted copy constructor
진화 손
20210629_104540Information Security L1.pdf
Shyma Jugesh
Document Whatsapp Messaging
Geminate Consultancy Services
Top 4 Advantages of Software as a Service (SaaS)
Xduce
Adopting a composable architecture
Rachael Hibbert
1 of 439 Ad

Modern_2.pptx for java

Jan. 21, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Software

Object oriented programming

Object oriented programming

Software
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
10.5k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
305k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
21.2k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
25.7k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
1.1k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
8.2k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.1k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

What is ESB (v2).pptx
WellyLukmanulhakim1
4 views
highticketai-com-htai-sales (1).pdf
RobertHarvey71
2 views
Python develoopment company for custom applications development with a wealth...
Flexsin
4 views
C++20 const mismatch with defaulted copy constructor
진화 손
2 views
20210629_104540Information Security L1.pdf
Shyma Jugesh
0 views
Document Whatsapp Messaging
Geminate Consultancy Services
0 views
Top 4 Advantages of Software as a Service (SaaS)
Xduce
0 views
Adopting a composable architecture
Rachael Hibbert
8 views
Bit Coin.pptx
BrahmaReddy67
2 views
Blender Cheatsheet v1
MahfuzMamun5
0 views
Robolaunch-Cloud Robotics Platform - ROS with Kubernetes.pdf
Tomoya Fujita
8 views
12 Software Quality Assurance Chapter 21.pptx
killerguy3
0 views
Jasper Reports.pptx
Aayush Chimaniya
0 views
biostar-p4m900-m7-fe-quick-start-guide.pdf
JonathanAlejandroRon
4 views
TypeScript VS JavaScript.pptx
Albiorix Technology
3 views
14 WBS, AOA, PDM.pptx
killerguy3
0 views
Compilers.pptx
MohammedMohammed578197
0 views
APPLICATION OF PYTHON IN GEOSCIENCE
AhasanHabibSajeeb
0 views
Future-Proofing Your Automation Pipeline
Applitools
13 views
ch10.pptx
gdfgdfgdf1
0 views
What is ESB (v2).pptx
WellyLukmanulhakim1
4 views
16 slides
highticketai-com-htai-sales (1).pdf
RobertHarvey71
2 views
15 slides
Python develoopment company for custom applications development with a wealth...
Flexsin
4 views
7 slides
C++20 const mismatch with defaulted copy constructor
진화 손
2 views
4 slides
20210629_104540Information Security L1.pdf
Shyma Jugesh
0 views
15 slides
Document Whatsapp Messaging
Geminate Consultancy Services
0 views
37 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.2k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.3k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.9k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.5k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.8k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.2k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.1k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.5k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.1k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.5k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Modern_2.pptx for java

  1. 1. Lecture 1 Introduction to Java
  2. 2. What is a Computer Program?  For a computer to be able to do anything (multiply, play a song, run a word processor), it must be given the instructions to do so.  A program is a set of instructions written by humans for computers to perform tasks.  The instructions are written in programming languages such as C, C++, Java, etc.
  3. 3. Recipe Analogy Comparing a computer program to a food recipe Food Recipe  a chef writes a set of instructions called a recipe  the recipe requires specific ingredients  the cook follows the instruction step-by-step  the food will vary depending on the amount of ingredients and the cook Computer Program  a programmer writes a set of instructions called a program  the program requires specific inputs  the computer follows the instructions step-by-step  the output will vary depending on the values of the inputs and the computer
  4. 4. Compiling Programs  Computers do not understand the languages (C++, Java, etc) that programs are written in.  Programs must first be compiled (converted) into machine code that the computer can run.  A compiler is a program that translates a programming language into machine code.
  5. 5. Running Programs  All programs follow a simple format: Input Execution Output  Inputs can be from users, files, or other computer programs  Outputs can take on many forms: numbers, text, graphics, sound, or commands to other programs
  6. 6. Multiple Compilers  Because different operating systems (Windows, Macs, Unix) require different machine code, you must compile most programming languages separately for each platform. program compiler compiler compiler Win MAC Unix
  7. 7.  Java is a little different.  Java compiler produces bytecode not machine code.  Bytecode can be run on any computer with the Java interpreter installed. Java Program compiler Java Bytecode Win MAC Unix Interpreter Java Interpreter
  8. 8. Advantages and Disadvantages of Java Advantages:  Java is platform independent. Once it's compiled, you can run the bytecode on any machine with a Java interpreter. You do not have to recompile for each platform.  Java is safe. Certain common programming bugs and dangerous operations are prevented by the language and compiler.  Java standardizes many useful operations like managing network connections and providing graphical user interfaces. Disadvantages:  Running bytecode through the interpreter is not as fast as running machine code, which is specific to that platform.  Because it is platform independent, it is difficult to use platform specific features (e.g., Windows taskbar, quick launch) in Java.  Java interpreter must be installed on the computer in order to run Java programs.
  9. 9. Your First Java Program  Open your text-editor and type the following piece of Java code exactly: class HelloWorld { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("Hello World!"); } }  Save this file as HelloWorld.java (watch capitalization) in the following directory: c:java
  10. 10. Compiling and Running Your First Program  Open the command prompt in Windows  To run the program that you just wrote, type at the command prompt: cd c:java  Your command prompt should now look like this: c:java>  To compile the program that you wrote, you need to run the Java Development Tool Kit Compiler as follows: At the command prompt type: c:java> javac HelloWorld.java  You have now created your first compiled Java program named HelloWorld.class  To run your first program, type the following at the command prompt: c:java>java HelloWorld Although the file name includes the .class extension , this part of the name must be left off when running the program with the Java interpreter.
  11. 11. You’ve created your first Java program!
  12. 12. Object-Oriented Programming  Java is an object-oriented programming language  For the rest of this lecture, we’ll introduce you to the basic principles of object-oriented programming.  We won’t be using these principles immediately, but they will become important over the next few weeks.
  13. 13. OOP Concepts  In object-oriented programming (OOP), programs are organized into objects  The properties of objects are determined by their class  Objects act on each other by passing messages
  14. 14. Object  Definition: An object is a software bundle that has State and Behavior.  Software Objects are often used to model real-world objects.  Example: dogs have states (name, color, hungry, breed) and behaviors (bark, fetch, and wag tail).
  15. 15. Object Examples  Example 1: Dogs  States: name, color, breed, and “is hungry?”  Behaviors: bark, run, and wag tail  Example 2: Cars  States: color, model, speed, direction  Behaviors: accelerate, turn, change gears
  16. 16. Class  Definition: A class is a blueprint that defines the states and the behaviors common to all objects of a certain kind.  In the real world, you often have many objects of the same kind. For example, a guard dog, herding dog, snoop dog . . .  Even though all dogs have four legs, and bark, each dog’s behavior is independent of other dogs.  For example: Dog #1 is a black Poodle, Dog #2 is a red Irish Setter
  17. 17. Message  Definition: Software objects interact and communicate with each other by sending messages to each other.  Example: when you want your dog to gather a herd of goats, you whistle and send him out.
  18. 18. Summary of OOP  When writing an object-oriented program, we define classes, which describe categories of objects, and the states and behaviors that they have in common.  We then create objects which belong to classes, and share the common features of their class.  Objects interact with each other by passing messages.  You will be creating your own classes and objects soon!
  19. 19. Lecture 2 Variables and Primitive Data Types
  20. 20. What is a Variable?  Variables are places where information can be stored while a program is running.  Their values can be changed at any point over the course of a program
  21. 21. Creating Variables  To create a variable, declare its name and the type of information that it will store.  The type is listed first, followed by the name.  Example: a variable that stores an integer representing the highest score on an exam could be declared as follows: int highScore ; type name
  22. 22. Creating Variables (continued)  Now you have the variable (highScore), you will want to assign a value to it.  Example: the highest score in the class exam is 98. highScore = 98;  Examples of other types of variables: String studentName; boolean gameOver;
  23. 23. Naming Variables  The name that you choose for a variable is called an identifier. In Java, an identifier can be of any length, but must start with: a letter (a – z), a dollar sign ($), or, an underscore ( _ ).  The rest of the identifier can include any character except those used as operators in Java such as + , - , * .  In addition, there are certain keywords reserved (e.g., "class") in the Java language which can never be used as identifiers.
  24. 24.  Java is a case-sensitive language – the capitalization of letters in identifiers matters. A rose is not a Rose is not a ROSE  It is good practice to select variable names that give a good indication of the sort of data they hold  For example, if you want to record the size of a hat, hatSize is a good choice for a name whereas qqq would be a bad choice Naming (Continued)
  25. 25.  When naming a variable, the following convention is commonly used:  The first letter of a variable name is lowercase  Each successive word in the variable name begins with a capital letter  All other letters are lowercase  Here are some examples: pageCount loadFile anyString threeWordVariable
  26. 26. POP QUIZ  Which of the following are valid variable names? 1)$amount 2)6tally 3)my*Name 4)salary 5)_score 6)first Name 7)total#
  27. 27. Statements  A statement is a command that causes something to happen.  All statements in Java are separated by semicolons ;  Example: System.out.println(“Hello, World”);  You have already used statements to create a variable and assign it a value.
  28. 28. Variables and Statements  One way is to declare a variable and then assign a value to it with two statements: int e; // declaring a variable e = 5; // assigning a value to a variable  Another way is to write a single initialization statement: int e = 5; // declaring AND assigning
  29. 29. Java is a Strongly-Typed Language  All variables must be declared with a data type before they are used.  Each variable's declared type does not change over the course of the program.  Certain operations are only allowed with certain data types.  If you try to perform an operation on an illegal data type (like multiplying Strings), the compiler will report an error.
  30. 30. Primitive Data Types  There are eight built-in (primitive) data types in the Java language  4 integer types (byte, short, int, long)  2 floating point types (float, double)  Boolean (boolean)  Character (char) **see Appendix II: Summary of Primitive Data Types for a complete table of sizes and formats**
  31. 31. Integer Data Types  There are four data types that can be used to store integers.  The one you choose to use depends on the size of the number that we want to store.  In this course, we will always use int when dealing with integers. Data Type Value Range byte -128 to +127 short -32768 to +32767 int -2147483648 to +2147483647 long -9223372036854775808 to +9223372036854775807
  32. 32.  Here are some examples of when you would want to use integer types: - byte smallValue; smallValue = -55; - int pageCount = 1250; - long bigValue = 1823337144562L; Note: By adding an L to the end of the value in the last example, the program is “forced” to consider the value to be of a type long even if it was small enough to be an int
  33. 33. Floating Point Data Types  There are two data types that can be used to store decimal values (real numbers).  The one you choose to use depends on the size of the number that we want to store.  In this course, we will always use double when dealing with decimal values. Data Type Value Range float 1.4×10-45 to 3.4×1038 double 4.9×10-324 to 1.7×10308
  34. 34.  Here are some examples of when you would want to use floating point types:  double g = 7.7e100 ;  double tinyNumber = 5.82e-203;  float costOfBook = 49.99F;  Note: In the last example we added an F to the end of the value. Without the F, it would have automatically been considered a double instead.
  35. 35. Boolean Data Type  Boolean is a data type that can be used in situations where there are two options, either true or false.  Example: boolean monsterHungry = true; boolean fileOpen = false;
  36. 36. Character Data Types  Character is a data type that can be used to store a single characters such as a letter, number, punctuation mark, or other symbol.  Example:  char firstLetterOfName = 'e' ;  char myQuestion = '?' ;  Note that you need to use singular quotation marks when assigning char data types.
  37. 37. Introduction to Strings  Strings consist of a series of characters inside double quotation marks.  Examples statements assign String variables: String coAuthor = "John Smith"; String password = "swordfish786";  Strings are not one of the primitive data types, although they are very commonly used.  Strings are constant; their values cannot be changed after they are created.
  38. 38. POP QUIZ What data types would you use to store the following types of information?: 1)Population of Ethiopia 2)Approximation of π 3)Open/closed status of a file 4)Your name 5)First letter of your name 6)$237.66 int double boolean String char double
  39. 39. Appendix I: Reserved Words The following keywords are reserved in the Java language. They can never be used as identifiers: abstract assert boolean break byte case catch char class const continue default do double else extends final finally float for goto if implements import instanceo f int interfac e long native new package private protected public return short static strictfp super switch synchronize d this throw throws transient try void violate while
  40. 40. Appendix II: Primitive Data Types The following tables show all of the primitive data types along with their sizes and formats: Data Type Description byte Variables of this kind can have a value from: -128 to +127 and occupy 8 bits in memory short Variables of this kind can have a value from: -32768 to +32767 and occupy 16 bits in memory int Variables of this kind can have a value from: -2147483648 to +2147483647 and occupy 32 bits in memory long Variables of this kind can have a value from: -9223372036854775808 to +9223372036854775807 and occupy 64 bits in memory Integers
  41. 41. Appendix II: Primitive Data Types (cont) Data Type Description float Variables of this kind can have a value from: 1.4e(-45) to 3.4e(+38) double Variables of this kind can have a value from: 4.9e(-324) to 1.7e(+308) Real Numbers char Variables of this kind can have a value from: A single character boolean Variables of this kind can have a value from: True or False Other Primitive Data Types
  42. 42. Lecture 3 Operators
  43. 43. What are Operators? • Operators are special symbols used for – mathematical functions – assignment statements – logical comparisons • Examples: 3 + 5 // uses + operator 14 + 5 – 4 * (5 – 3) // uses +, -, * operators • Expressions can be combinations of variables, primitives and operators that result in a value
  44. 44.  There are 5 different groups of operators:  Arithmetic operators  Assignment operator  Increment/Decrement operators  Relational operators  Conditional operators The Operator Groups
  45. 45. Arithmetic Operators  Java has 6 basic arithmetic operators + add - subtract * multiply / divide % modulo (remainder) ^ exponent (to the power of)  Order of operations (or precedence) when evaluating an expression is the same as you learned in school (PEMDAS).
  46. 46. Order of Operations  Example: 10 + 15 / 5;  The result is different depending on whether the addition or division is performed first (10 + 15) / 5 = 5 10 + (15 / 5) = 13 Without parentheses, Java will choose the second case  Note: you should be explicit and use parentheses to avoid confusion
  47. 47. Integer Division  In the previous example, we were lucky that (10 + 15) / 5 gives an exact integer answer (5).  But what if we divide 63 by 35?  Depending on the data types of the variables that store the numbers, we will get different results.
  48. 48. Integer Division Example  int i = 63; int j = 35; System.out.println(i / j); Output: 1  double x = 63; double y = 35; System.out.println(x / y); Ouput: 1.8  The result of integer division is just the integer part of the quotient!
  49. 49. Assignment Operator  The basic assignment operator (=) assigns the value of var to expr var = expr ;  Java allows you to combine arithmetic and assignment operators into a single operator.  Examples: x = x + 5; is equivalent to x += 5; y = y * 7; is equivalent to y *= 7;
  50. 50. Increment/Decrement Operators count = count + 1; can be written as: ++count; or count++; ++ is called the increment operator. count = count - 1; can be written as: --count; or count--; -- is called the decrement operator.
  51. 51. The increment/decrement operator has two forms:  The prefix form ++count, --count first adds 1 to the variable and then continues to any other operator in the expression int numOranges = 5; int numApples = 10; int numFruit; numFruit = ++numOranges + numApples; numFruit has value 16 numOranges has value 6  The postfix form count++, count-- first evaluates the expression and then adds 1 to the variable int numOranges = 5; int numApples = 10; int numFruit; numFruit = numOranges++ + numApples; numFruit has value 15 numOranges has value 6
  52. 52. Relational (Comparison) Operators operation is true when . . . a > b a is greater than b a >= b a is greater than or equal to b a == b a is equal to b a != b a is not equal to b a <= b a is less than or equal to b a < b a is less than b • Relational operators compare two values • Produces a boolean value (true or false) depending on the relationship
  53. 53. int x = 3; int y = 5; boolean result; 1) result = (x > y); now result is assigned the value false because 3 is not greater than 5 2) result = (15 == x*y); now result is assigned the value true because the product of 3 and 5 equals 15 3) result = (x != x*y); now result is assigned the value true because the product of x and y (15) is not equal to x (3) Examples of Relational Operations
  54. 54. Conditional Operators Symbol Name && AND || OR ! NOT  Conditional operators can be referred to as boolean operators, because they are only used to combine expressions that have a value of true or false.
  55. 55. Truth Table for Conditional Operators x y x && y x || y !x True True True True False True False False True False False True False True True False False False False True
  56. 56. boolean x = true; boolean y = false; boolean result; 1. Let result = (x && y); now result is assigned the value false (see truth table!) 2. Let result = ((x || y) && x); (x || y) evaluates to true (true && x) evaluates to true now result is assigned the value true Examples of Conditional Operators
  57. 57.  Examples: (a && (b++ > 3)) (x || y)  Java will evaluate these expressions from left to right and so will evaluate a before (b++ > 3) x before y  Java performs short-circuit evaluation: it evaluates && and || expressions from left to right and once it finds the result, it stops. Using && and ||
  58. 58. Short-Circuit Evaluations (a && (b++ > 3)) What happens if a is false?  Java will not evaluate the right-hand expression (b++ > 3) if the left-hand operator a is false, since the result is already determined in this case to be false. This means b will not be incremented! (x || y) What happens if x is true?  Similarly, Java will not evaluate the right-hand operator y if the left-hand operator x is true, since the result is already determined in this case to be true.
  59. 59. POP QUIZ 1) What is the value of number? int number = 5 * 3 – 3 / 6 – 9 * 3; 2) What is the value of result? int x = 8; int y = 2; boolean result = (15 == x * y); 3) What is the value of result? boolean x = 7; boolean result = (x < 8) && (x > 4); 4) What is the value of numCars? int numBlueCars = 5; int numGreenCars = 10; int numCars = numGreenCars++ + numBlueCars + ++numGreeenCars; -12 false true 27
  60. 60. References  Summary of Java operators http://java.sun.com/docs/books/tutorial/java/nutsandbolts/opsummary.html  Order of Operations (PEMDAS) 1. Parentheses 2. Exponents 3. Multiplication and Division from left to right 4. Addition and Subtraction from left to right
  61. 61. Lecture 4 Control Structures
  62. 62. Program Flow  Java will execute the statements in your code in a specific sequence, or "flow".  The "flow" of the program and can be described through a "flow diagram": a more sophisticated program a simple program statement statement statement statement statement statement statement statement statement statement
  63. 63. What are Control Structures?  Control structures alter the flow of the program, the sequence of statements that are executed in a program.  They act as "direction signals" to control the path a program takes.  Two types of control structures in Java:  decision statements  loops
  64. 64. Decision Statements  A decision statement allows the code to execute a statement or block of statements conditionally.  Two types of decisions statements in Java:  if statements  switch statements
  65. 65. If Statement if (expression) { statement; } rest_of_program;  expression must evaluate to a boolean value, either true or false  If expression is true, statement is executed and then rest_of_program  If expression is false, statement is not executed and the program continues at rest_of_program
  66. 66. If Statement Flow Diagram The if decision statement executes a statement if an expression is true execute statement execute rest_of_program Is expression true? yes no if (expression) { statement1; } rest_of_program
  67. 67. If-Else Statement if (expression) { statement1; } else{ statement2; } next_statement;  Again, expression must produce a boolean value  If expression is true, statement1 is executed and then next_statement is executed.  If expression is false, statement2 is executed and then next_statement is executed.
  68. 68. If-Else Flow Diagram if (expression){ statement1; } else { statement2; } rest_of_program The if-else decision statement executes a statement if an expression is true and a different statement if it is not true. is “expression” true? execute statement1 execute rest_of_program no yes execute statement2
  69. 69. Chained If-Else Statements if (grade == 'A') System.out.println("You got an A."); else if (grade == 'B') System.out.println("You got a B."); else if (grade == 'C') System.out.println("You got a C."); else System.out.println("You got an F.");
  70. 70. Switch Statements  The switch statement enables you to test several cases generated by a given expression.  For example: switch (expression) { case value1: statement1; case value2: statement2; default: default_statement; } Every statement after the true case is executed  The expression must evaluate to a char, byte, short or int, but not long, float, or double.
  71. 71. y y n n switch (expression){ case value1: // Do value1 thing case value2: // Do value2 thing ... default: // Do default action } // Continue the program expression equals value1? Do value1 thing Do value2 thing Do default action expression equals value2? Continue the program
  72. 72. Break Statements in Switch Statements  The break statement tells the computer to exit the switch statement  For example: switch (expression) { case value1: statement1; break; case value2: statement2; break; default: default_statement; break; }
  73. 73. switch (expression){ case value1: // Do value1 thing break; case value2: // Do value2 thing break; ... default: // Do default action break; } // Continue the program expression equals value1? expression equals value2? do default action Do value1 thing Do value2 thing break break break Continue the program y y n n
  74. 74. Remember the Chained If-Else . . . if (grade == 'A') System.out.println("You got an A."); else if (grade == 'B') System.out.println("You got a B."); else if (grade == 'C') System.out.println("You got a C."); else System.out.println("You got an F.");
  75. 75.  This is how it is accomplished with a switch:  if-else chains can be sometimes be rewritten as a “switch” statement.  switches are usually simpler and faster switch (grade) { case 'A': System.out.println("You got an A."); break; case 'B': System.out.println("You got a B."); break; case 'C': System.out.println("You got a C."); break; default: System.out.println("You got an F."); }
  76. 76. Loops  A loop allows you to execute a statement or block of statements repeatedly.  Three types of loops in Java: 1. while loops 2. for loops 3. do-while loops (not discussed in this course)
  77. 77. The while Loop while (expression){ statement }  This while loop executes as long as the given logical expression between parentheses is true. When expression is false, execution continues with the statement following the loop block.  The expression is tested at the beginning of the loop, so if it is initially false, the loop will not be executed at all.
  78. 78.  For example: int sum = 0; int i = 1; while (i <= 10){ sum += i; i++; }  What is the value of sum? 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 10 = 55
  79. 79. The for Loop The control of the for loop appear in parentheses and is made up of three parts: 1. The first part, the init_expression,sets the initial conditions for the loop and is executed before the loop starts. 2. Loop executes so long as the loop_condition is true and exits otherwise. 3. The third part of the control information, the increment_expr, is usually used to increment the loop counter. This is executed at the end of each loop iteration. for (init_expr; loop_condition; increment_expr) { statement; }
  80. 80.  For example: int sum = 0; for (int i = 1; i <= 10; i++) { sum += i; }  What is the value of sum? 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 + 7 + 8 + 9 + 10 = 55
  81. 81.  Example 3: for(int div = 0; div < 1000; div++){ if(div % 2 == 0) { System.out.println("even: " + div); } else { System.out.println("odd: " + div); } }  What will this for loop do? prints out each integer from 0 to 999, correctly labeling them even or odd
  82. 82.  If there is more than one variable to set up or increment they are separated by a comma. for(i=0, j=0; i*j < 100; i++, j+=2) { System.out.println(i * j); }  You do not have to fill all three control expressions but you must still have two semicolons. int n = 0; for(; n <= 100;) { System.out.println(++n); }
  83. 83. The while loop Test condition is true? Execute loop statement(?) Next statement y n Initialize count Test condition is true? Execute loop statement(s) Increment count New statement The for loop y n
  84. 84. The continue Statement  The continue statement causes the program to jump to the next iteration of the loop. /** * prints out "5689" */ for(int m = 5; m < 10; m++) { if(m == 7) { continue; } System.out.print(m); }
  85. 85.  Another continue example: int sum = 0; for(int i = 1; i <= 10; i++){ if(i % 3 == 0) { continue; } sum += i; }  What is the value of sum? 1 + 2 + 4 + 5 + 7 + 8 + 10 = 37
  86. 86. The break Statement  We have seen the use of the break statement in the switch statement.  You can also use the break statement to exit the loop entirely. // prints out numbers unless // num is ever exactly 400 while (num > 6) { if(num == 400) { break; } System.out.println(num); num -= 8; }
  87. 87. Nested Loops  You can nest loops of any kind one inside another to any depth. What does this print? for(int i = 10; i > 0; i--) { if (i > 7) { continue; } while (i > 3) { if(i == 5) { break; } System.out.println(--i); } System.out.println(i); } 6 5 5 4 3 2 1
  88. 88. POP QUIZ 1. In the switch statement, which types can expression evaluate to? 2. What must be used to separate each section of a for statement. 3. Which statement causes a program to skip to the next iteration of a loop. 4. Write a for loop that outputs 100-1 in reverse sequence. 5. Write a for loop that outputs all numbers that are divisible by 3 between 0-50. char, byte, short, int semicolons continue
  89. 89. Lecture 5 Arrays A way to organize data
  90. 90. What are Arrays?  An array is a series of compartments to store data.  Each compartment is appropriately sized for the particular data type the array is declared to store.  An array can hold only one type of data! E.g. int[] can hold only integers char[] can hold only characters
  91. 91. Array Visualization primes[0] int[] primes = new int[10]; Specifies an array of variables of type int // An array of 10 integers index values We are creating a new array object The name of the array The array object is of type int and has ten elements primes[1] primes[2] primes[3] primes[4] primes[9]
  92. 92. Declaring an Array Variable  Array declarations use square brackets. datatype[] label;  For example: int[] prices; String[] names;
  93. 93. Creating a New "Empty" Array Use this syntax: new int[20]  The new keyword creates an array of type int that has 20 compartments  The new array can then be assigned to an array variable: int[] prices = new int[20];  When first created as above, the items in the array are initialized to the zero value of the datatype int: 0 double: 0.0 String: null
  94. 94. Array Indexes  Every compartment in an array is assigned an integer reference.  This number is called the index of the compartment  Important: In Java (and most other languages), the index starts from 0 and ends at n-1, where n is the size of the array
  95. 95. Accessing Array Elements  To access an item in an array, type the name of the array followed by the item’s index in square brackets.  For example, the expression: names[0] will return the first element in the names array
  96. 96. Filling an Array  Assign values to compartments: prices[0] = 6.75; prices[1] = 80.43; prices[2] = 10.02;
  97. 97. Constructing Arrays  To construct an array, you can declare a new empty array and then assign values to each of the compartments: String[] names = new String[5]; names[0] = "David"; names[1] = "Qian"; names[2] = "Emina"; names[3] = "Jamal"; names[4] = "Ashenafi";
  98. 98. Another Way to Construct Arrays  You can also specify all of the items in an array at its creation.  Use curly brackets to surround the array’s data and separate the values with commas: String[] names = { "David", "Qian", "Emina", "Jamal", "Ashenafi"};  Note that all the items must be of the same type. Here they are of type String.  Another example: int[] powers = {0, 1, 10, 100};
  99. 99. Length of array String[] names = { "David", "Qian", "Emina", "Jamal", "Ashenafi" }; int numberOfNames = names.length; System.out.println(numberOfNames); Output: 5  Important: Arrays are always of the same size: their lengths cannot be changed once they are created!
  100. 100. Example String[] names = { "Aisha", "Tamara", "Gikandi", "Ato", "Lauri"}; for(int i = 0; i < names.length; i++){ System.out.println("Hello " + names[i] + "."); } Output: Hello Aisha. Hello Tamara. Hello Gikandi. Hello Ato. Hello Lauri.
  101. 101. Modifying Array Elements  Example: names[0] = “Bekele"  Now the first name in names[] has been changed from "Aisha" to "Bekele".  So the expression names[0] now evaluates to "Bekele".  Note: The values of compartments can change, but no new compartments may be added.
  102. 102. Example int[] fibs = new int[10]; fibs[0] = 1; fibs[1] = 1; for(int i = 2; i < fibs.length; i++) { fibs[i] = fibs[i-2] + fibs[i-1]; }  After running this code, the array fibs[] contains the first ten Fibonacci numbers: 1 1 2 3 5 8 13 21 34 55 Note: array indexes can be expressions
  103. 103. Exercise 1  Which of the following sequences of statements does not create a new array? a. int[] arr = new int[4]; b. int[] arr; arr = new int[4]; c. int[] arr = { 1, 2, 3, 4}; d. int[] arr; just declares an array variable
  104. 104. Exercise 2  Given this code fragment, int[] data = new int[10]; System.out.println(data[j]);  Which of the following is a legal value of j? a. -1 b. 0 c. 3.5 d. 10 // out of range // legal value // out of range // out of range
  105. 105. Exercise 3  Which set of data would not be suitable for storing in an array? a. the score for each of the four quarters of a Football match b. your name, date of birth, and score on your physics test c. temperature readings taken every hour throughout a day d. your expenses each month for an entire year // these are different types
  106. 106. Exercise 4  What is the value of c after the following code segment? int [] a = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}; int [] b = {11, 12, 13}; int [] c = new int[4]; for (int j = 0; j < 3; j++) { c[j] = a[j] + b[j]; } c = [12, 14, 16, 0]
  107. 107. 2-Dimensional Arrays  The arrays we've used so far can be thought of as a single row of values.  A 2-dimensional array can be thought of as a grid (or matrix) of values  Each element of the 2-D array is accessed by providing two indexes: a row index and a column index  (A 2-D array is actually just an array of arrays) 0 1 0 8 4 1 9 7 2 3 6 value at row index 2, column index 0 is 3
  108. 108. 2-D Array Example  Example: A landscape grid of a 20 x 55 acre piece of land: We want to store the height of the land at each row and each column of the grid.  We declare a 2D array two sets of square brackets: double[][] heights = new double[20][55];  This 2D array has 20 rows and 55 columns  To access the acre at row index 11 and column index 23 user: heights[11][23]
  109. 109. MIT-AITI 2003 Lecture 6 Methods Methods
  110. 110.  Methods also known as functions or procedures.  Methods are a way of capturing a sequence of computational steps into a reusable unit.  Methods can accept inputs in the form of arguments, perform some operations with the arguments, and then can return a value the is the output, or result of their computations. The Concept of a Method method inputs outputs
  111. 111.  Square root is a good example of a method.  The square root method accepts a single number as an argument and returns the square root of that number.  The computation of square roots involves many intermediate steps between input and output.  When we use square root, we don’t care about these steps. All we need is to get the correct output.  Hiding the internal workings of a method from a user but providing the correct answer is known as abstraction Square Root Method
  112. 112.  A method has 4 parts: the return type, the name, the arguments, and the body: double sqrt(double num) { // a set of operations that compute // the square root of a number }  The type, name and arguments together is referred to as the signature of the method Declaring Methods type name arguments body
  113. 113. The Return Type of a Method  The return type of a method may be any data type.  The type of a method designates the data type of the output it produces.  Methods can also return nothing in which case they are declared void.
  114. 114. Return Statements  The return statement is used in a method to output the result of the methods computation.  It has the form: return expression_value;  The type of the expression_value must be the same as the type of the method: double sqrt(double num){ double answer; // Compute the square root of num and store // the value into the variable answer return answer; }
  115. 115. Return Statements  A method exits immediately after it executes the return statement  Therefore, the return statement is usually the last statement in a method  A method may have multiple return statements. Can you think of an example of such a case?
  116. 116. Brain Teaser Answer  Example: int absoluteValue (int num){ if (num < 0) return –num; else return num; }
  117. 117. void Methods  A method of type void has a return statement without any specified value. i.e. return;  This may seem useless, but in practice void is used often.  A good example is when a methods only purpose is to print to the screen.  If no return statement is used in a method of type void, it automatically returns at the end
  118. 118. Method Arguments  Methods can take input in the form of arguments.  Arguments are used as variables inside the method body.  Like variables, arguments, must have their type specified.  Arguments are specified inside the paren- theses that follow the name of the method.
  119. 119.  Here is an example of a method that divides two doubles: double divide(double a, double b) { double answer; answer = a / b; return answer; } Example Method
  120. 120. Method Arguments  Multiple method arguments are separated by commas: double pow(double x, double y)  Arguments may be of different types int indexOf(String str, int fromIndex)
  121. 121. The Method Body  The body of a method is a block specified by curly brackets. The body defines the actions of the method.  The method arguments can be used anywhere inside of the body.  All methods must have curly brackets to specify the body even if the body contains only one or no statement.
  122. 122. Invoking Methods  To call a method, specify the name of the method followed by a list of comma separated arguments in parentheses: pow(2, 10); //Computes 210  If the method has no arguments, you still need to follow the method name with empty parentheses: size();
  123. 123. Static Methods  Some methods have the keyword static before the return type: static double divide(double a, double b) { return a / b; }  We'll learn what it means for a method to be static in a later lecture  For now, all the methods we write in lab will be static.
  124. 124. main - A Special Method  The only method that we have used in lab up until this point is the main method.  The main method is where a Java program always starts when you run a class file with the java command  The main method is static has a strict signature which must be followed: public static void main(String[] args) { . . . }
  125. 125. main continued class SayHi { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("Hi, " + args[0]); } }  When java Program arg1 arg2 … argN is typed on the command line, anything after the name of the class file is automatically entered into the args array: java SayHi Sonia  In this example args[0] will contain the String "Sonia", and the output of the program will be "Hi, Sonia".
  126. 126. class Greetings { public static void main(String args[]) { String greeting = ""; for (int i=0; i < args.length; i++) { greeting += "Jambo " + args[i] + "! "; } System.out.println(greeting); } }  After compiling, if you type java Greetings Alice Bob Charlie prints out "Jambo Alice! Jambo Bob! Jambo Charlie!" Example main method
  127. 127. class Factorial { public static void main (String[] args) { int num = Integer.parseInt(args[0])); System.out.println(fact(num)); } static int fact(int n) { if (n <= 1) return 1; else return n * fact(n – 1); } }  After compiling, if you type java Factorial 4 the program will print out 24 Recursive Example
  128. 128. class Max { public static void main(String args[]) { if (args.length == 0) return; int max = Integer.parseInt(args[0]); for (int i=1; i < args.length; i++) { if (Integer.parseInt(args[i]) > max) { max = Integer.parseInt(args[i]); } } System.out.println(max); } }  After compiling, if you type java Max 3 2 9 2 4 the program will print out 9 Another Example
  129. 129. Summary  Methods capture a piece of computation we wish to perform repeatedly into a single abstraction  Methods in Java have 4 parts: return type, name, arguments, body.  The return type and arguments may be either primitive data types or complex data types (Objects)  main is a special Java method which the java interpreter looks for when you try to run a class file  main has a strict signature that must be followed: public static void main(String args[])
  130. 130. Lecture 7 Classes and Objects - Part I
  131. 131. What is an Object?  An Object has two primary components:  state – properties of the object  behavior – operations the object can perform  Examples object state behavior dog breed, isHungry eat, bark grade book grades mean, median light on/off switch
  132. 132. Objects in Java  A class defines a new type of Object  To create a Object type to represent a light switch . . . class LightSwitch { // state and behavior here }
  133. 133. Fields  An Object's state is stored in variables called fields  Fields are declared (and optionally initialized) inside the braces of the class  Light switch example with a field . . . class LightSwitch { boolean on = true; }
  134. 134. Methods  An Object's behavior is defined by its methods  Methods, like fields, are written inside the braces of the class  Methods can access the fields (the state) of their object and can change them
  135. 135. Light Switch Example class LightSwitch { boolean on = true; // field boolean isOn() { // returns return on; // the state } void switch() { // changes on = !on; // the state } }
  136. 136. Constructing Objects  We use the new keyword to construct a new instance of an Object  We can assign this instance to a variable with the same type of the Object  Note: classes define new datatypes ! LightSwitch ls = new LightSwitch();
  137. 137. LightSwitch ls = new LightSwitch(); ls.on; ls.isOn(); ls.switch(); Using Fields and Methods  To access the field of an instance of an Object use instance.field  To access the method of an instance use instance.method(arguments)
  138. 138. Example Using Light Switch  What does this main method print out? LightSwitch ls = new LightSwitch(); System.out.println(ls.on); ls.switch(); System.out.println(ls.isOn()); true false
  139. 139. Person Example class Person { String name = “Jamal”; int age = 26; String getName() { return name; } void setName(String n) { name = n; } int getAge() { return age; } void setAge(int a) { age = a; } boolean smellsBad(){return true;} }
  140. 140. Constructing Person Objects  To create an instance of the Person class with a name of "George" and an age of 22  Can we create a Person that has the name George and the age 22 from the moment it is created?  Answer: Yes! Person george = new Person(); george.setName("George"); george.setAge(22);
  141. 141. Constructors  Constructors are special methods used to construct an instance of a class  They have no return type  They have the same name as the class of the Object they are constructing  They initialize the state of the Object  Call the constructor by preceding it with the new keyword
  142. 142. Person Constructor  Now we can construct George as follows: class Person { String name; int age; Person(String n, int a) { name = n; age = a; } // . . . } Person george = new Person("George", 22);
  143. 143. Default Constructor  When you do not write a constructor in a class, it implicitly has a constructor with no arguments and an empty body  Result: every class has a constructor class LightSwitch { // Leaving out the constructor // is the same as . . . LightSwitch() {} }
  144. 144. Multiple Constructors  A class can have multiple constructors class LightSwitch { boolean on; LightSwitch() { on = true; } LightSwitch(boolean o) { on = o; } }
  145. 145. This Keyword  Instance can refer to itself with the keyword this class LightSwitch { boolean on; LightSwitch() { this.on = true; //(same as on=true;) } LightSwitch(boolean on) { this.on = on; }
  146. 146. Cascading Constructors  A constructor can call another constructor with this(arguments) class LightSwitch { boolean on; LightSwitch() { this(true); } LightSwitch(boolean on) { this.on = on; } }
  147. 147. Classes Recap  Classes have fields to store the state of the objects in the class and methods to provide the operations the objects can perform.  We construct instances of a class with the keyword new followed by a call a constructor method of the class.  We can assign an instance to a variable with a datatype named the same as the class.  If you do not provide a constructor, the class will have one with no arguments and no statements by default.
  148. 148. Apple Example class Apple { String color; double price; Apple(String color, double price) { this.color = color; this.price = price; } Apple(double price) { this("green", price); } String getColor() { return color; } double getPrice() { return price; } void setPrice(double p) { price = p; } }
  149. 149. Apple Quiz  What will these lines print out? Apple a = new Apple("red", 100.0); System.out.println(a.getColor()); System.out.println(a.getPrice()); a.setPrice(50.5); System.out.println(a.getPrice()); Apple b = new Apple(74.6); System.out.println(b.getColor()); System.out.println(b.getPrice()); b.setPrice(a.getPrice()); System.out.println(b.getPrice()); red 100.0 50.5 green 74.6 50.5
  150. 150. Lecture 8 Classes And Objects II
  151. 151. Recall the LightSwitch Class class LightSwitch { boolean on = true; boolean isOn() { return on; } void switch() { on = !on; } }
  152. 152. A Different LightSwitch Class class LightSwitch { int on = 1; boolean isOn() { return on == 1; } void switch() { on = 1 - on; } }
  153. 153. Abstraction  Both LightSwitch classes behave the same.  We treat LightSwitch as an abstraction: we do not care about the internal code of LightSwitch, only the external behavior  Internal code = implementation  External behavior = interface
  154. 154. Why is Abstraction Important?  We can continue to refine and improve the implementation of a class so long as the interface remains the same.  All we need is the interface to an Object in order to use it, we do not need to know anything about how it performs its prescribed behavior.
  155. 155. Breaking the Abstraction Barrier  A user of LightSwitch that relied on the boolean field would break if we changed to an integer field class AbstractionBreaker { public static void main(String[] args) { LightSwitch ls = new LightSwitch(); if (ls.on) // now broken! System.out.println("light is on"); else System.out.println("light is off"); } }
  156. 156. Public versus Private  Label fields and methods private to ensure other classes can't access them  Label fields and methods public to ensure other classes can access them.  If they are not labeled public or private, for now consider them public.
  157. 157. A Better LightSwitch class LightSwitch { private boolean on = true; public boolean isOn() { return on; } public void switch() { on = !on; } }
  158. 158. Enforcing the Abstraction Barrier  By labeling the on field private . . .  Now AbstractionBreaker's attempt to access the on field would not have compiled to begin with. class LightSwitch { private boolean on = true; // . . . } if (ls.on) // would never have compiled
  159. 159. Equality Quiz 1  Is (a == b) ?  Answer: Yes  Is (g == h) ?  Answer: No int a = 7; int b = 7; Person g = new Person("Jamal", 26); Person h = new Person("Jamal", 26);
  160. 160. Primitives vs Objects  Two datatypes in Java: primitives and objects  Primitives: byte, short, int, long, double, float, boolean, char == tests if two primitives have the same value  Objects: defined in Java classes == tests if two objects are the same object
  161. 161. References  The new keyword always constructs a new unique instance of a class  When an instance is assigned to a variable, that variable is said to hold a reference or point to that object  g and h hold references to two different objects that happen to have identical state Person g = new Person("Jamal", 26); Person h = new Person("Jamal", 26);
  162. 162. Reference Inequality  g != h because g and h hold references to different objects Person g = new Person("Jamal", 26); Person h = new Person("Jamal", 26); "Jamal" 26 "Jamal" 26 g h
  163. 163. Reference Equality  greg1 == greg2 because greg1 and greg2 hold references to the same object Person greg1 = new Person("Greg", 23); Person greg2 = greg1; "Greg" 23 greg2 greg1
  164. 164. Equality Quiz 2  true or false? a) g == h b) g.getAge() == h.getAge() c) greg1 == greg2 d) greg1.getAge() == greg2.getAge(); Person g = new Person("Jamal", 26); Person h = new Person("Jamal", 26); Person greg1 = new Person("Greg", 23); Person greg2 = greg1; false true true true
  165. 165.  You can get information on all in-built Java classes/methods by browsing the Java Application Programming Interface (API)  This documentation is essential to building any substantial Java application  Available on your CD's Java API
  166. 166. Lecture 9 Lists and Iterators
  167. 167. Arrays Review  Arrays are a simple data structure  Arrays store a row of values of the same type  Primitive types (int, double, etc.) // array that can hold 10 chars char[] letters = new char[10];  Objects (Students, Dates etc.) // array that can hold 3 LightSwitches LightSwitch[] switches = new LightSwitch[3];
  168. 168. Arrays Review  Access each value through an index: int[] intArray = new int[20]; intArray[0] = 4 ; intArray[1] = 75;  Array indices start at 0, not 1  first element of intArray is intArray[0]  last element of intArray is intArray[19]  Important: Array lengths cannot be changed once they are declared!
  169. 169. Is there something better?  As we learned in the Gradebook lab, because of their fixed length, arrays can be annoying to use.  Is there something like an array but that will handle all the resizing automatically?  YES!
  170. 170. ArrayList  ArrayList stores its elements internally as an array.  get method is fast – just retrieves the element at the specified index  add method is slow – may have to create a larger array and copy over all the elements.
  171. 171. Linked List Data Structure  A linked list is like a freight train: each link stores an item and is connected to the next link  The list holds a reference to the first (and maybe the last) element Linked List Link 1 Link 2 Link n Item 1 Item 2 Item n . . .
  172. 172. LinkedList  LinkedList stores its elements internally in a linked list data structure.  add method is fast – just appends a new link to the end of the list  get method is slow – has to walk down the list retrieve the element at the specified index
  173. 173. iterator method  Both ArrayList and LinkedList have a method named iterator  Returns an object of type Iterator  We use the Iterator to iterate over the elements of the list.
  174. 174. Iterators  We use Iterators to iterate over the elements of lists  hasNext method returns true when there are more elements to iterate over  next method returns the next element in the iteration
  175. 175. Casting  Because the next method returns type Object, you must cast the return value to the actual type of the value.  "Casting" means "promising" the compiler that the object will be of a particular type  This allows you to use methods of the actual type without the compiler complaining
  176. 176. GradeBook Iteration class GradeBook { private ArrayList grades; void printGrades() { Iterator gradeIter = grades.iterator(); while(gradeIter.hasNext()) { Double g = (Double)gradeIter.next(); System.out.println(g.doubleValue()); }
  177. 177. for(Iterator studentIter = students.iterator(); studentIter.hasNext();) { Student s = studentIter.next(); System.out.println(s.getDescription()); (Student)studentIter.next(); Quiz  Which list implementation is fast when accessing arbitrary indices?  What is wrong with the iteration below? ArrayList Casting
  178. 178. Lecture 10 Static and Final
  179. 179. public class MyMath { public double PI = 3.14159; public double square (double x) { return x * x; } public static void main(String[ ] args) { MyMath m = new MyMath(); System.out.println("m: value of PI is " + m.PI); System.out.println("m: square of 5 is " + m.square(5)); MyMath n = new MyMath(); System.out.println("n: value of PI is " + n.PI); System.out.println("n: square of 5 is " + n.square(5)); } } MyMath Example
  180. 180.  In Example 1, to calculate the square of 5 we need to create an instance of MyMath class: MyMath m = new MyMath();  Then we invoke it’s square() method with the argument 5: m.square(5); Objects Review
  181. 181. MyMath Output  The results of invoking square() method on instances m and n are the same: m: value of PI is 3.14159 m: square of 5 is 25 n: value of PI is 3.14159 n: square of 5 is 25  square() behaves the same no matter which instance it is called on.  So . . . why not have one square() method for the entire class?
  182. 182. Also . . .  The value of PI = 3.14159 is the same for all instances of MyMath class.  Why do we need to store a value of PI separately for each instance of MyMath?  Instead, can we have only one common value of PI for the whole MyMath class?
  183. 183. MyMath with static public class MyMath { // add keyword "static" to field declaration public static double PI = 3.14159; // add keyword "static" to method declaration public static double square (double x) { return x * x; } // main method is always declared "static" public static void main( String[ ] args) { // MyMath m = new MyMath(); - No longer need this line! // MyMath n = new MyMath(); - No longer need this line! // Now invoke square() method on the MyMath class System.out.println("Value of PI is " + MyMath.PI); System.out.println("Square of 5 is" + MyMath.square(5)); } }
  184. 184. Static Pi Field  We added word static to the declaration of the final variable PI: public static double PI = 3.14159;  It means that now we have only one value of variable PI for all instances of MyMath class; PI is now a class data field
  185. 185. The final keyword  We declared PI as public static double PI = 3.14159; but this does not prevent changing its value: MyMath.PI = 999999999;  Use keyword final to denote a constant : public static final double PI = 3.14159;  Once we declare a variable to be final, it's value can no longer be changed!
  186. 186. Final References  Consider this final reference to a Point: public static final Point ORIGIN = new Point(0,0);  This prevents changing the reference ORIGIN: MyMath.ORIGIN = new Point(3, 4);  BUT! You can still call methods on ORIGIN that change the state of ORIGIN. MyMath.ORIGIN.setX(4);
  187. 187. MyMath with static & final public class MyMath { // add keyword final to field declaration public static final double PI = 3.14159; public static double square (double x) { return x * x; } public static void main( String[ ] args) { System.out.println("Value of PI is " + MyMath.PI); System.out.println("Square of 5: " + MyMath.square(5)); } }
  188. 188. Static Fields  Only one instance of a static field data for the entire class, not one per object.  "static" is a historic keyword from C/C++  "Class fields" is a better term  As opposed to "instance fields"
  189. 189. Static Square Method  We also added the word "static" to the declaration of the method square(): public static double square(double x) { return x * x; }  Now the method square() is shared by all instances of the class—only one square method for the class, not one for each instance.
  190. 190. Static Methods  Static methods do not operate on a specific instance of their class  Have access only to static fields and methods of the class  Cannot access non-static ones  "Class methods" is a better term  As opposed to "instance methods"
  191. 191.  Let's take a look at Java's Math class in the API  You cannot create an instance of the Math Class, it's just a place to store useful static methods  All the methods and fields are static: Math.sqrt(16) Math.PI Math.abs(-3) Java's Math Class
  192. 192. Static Field Examples  Constants used by a class (usually used with final keyword)  Have one per class; don’t need one in each object public static final double TEMP_CONVERT= 1.8;  If this is in class Temperature, it is invoked by  double t = Temperature.TEMP_CONVERT * temp;  Constants are all capital letters by tradition (C, C++)  For example: PI , TEMP_CONVERT etc.
  193. 193. Static Method Examples  For methods that use only the arguments and therefore do not operate on an instance public static double pow(double b, double p) // Math class, takes b to the p power  For methods that only need static data fields  Main method in the class that starts the program  No objects exist yet for it to operate on!
  194. 194. POP QUIZ Should it be static or non-static?  Speed of light field  getName() method in a Person class  A sum method that returns the resulting of adding both its arguments  Width data field in a Rectangle class static non static non
  195. 195. Lecture 11 Packages, Access, and Scope
  196. 196. Access & Organization  Let’s say you have 100’s of files on your PC. What kind of problems do you encounter?  can’t find particular files  duplicate or similar file names  hard to keep personal files private  Solution: Sort and organize your files into subdirectories
  197. 197. Packages  Organize your classes into sets or units  Reduce problems with name conflicts  Identify your classes in a set with specific functionality How to specify the package for a class: package <package name>;
  198. 198. Using Packages  A class can always access other classes in its own package  A class can always access public classes in other packages Q: What happens if we don’t specify a package as public or private? A: the default level of access is package
  199. 199. Levels of Access Control Visibility private package (default) public From the same class yes yes yes From any class in same package no yes yes From any class outside the package no no yes Big line to cross!
  200. 200. Import Classes and Packages  Specify the class you want to import: import java.util.Date;  You can import multiple classes: import java.util.ArrayList;  You can also import whole packages: import java.util.*;  Default imported package: import java.lang.*;
  201. 201. Package Example: Person.java package examples; class Person { String name; // add a field to store a birthday // write a method to set the birthday // write a method to get the birthday }
  202. 202. Using java.util.Date package examples; class Person { String name; java.util.Date birthday; void setBirthday(java.util.Date d) { birthday = d; } java.util.Date getBirthday() { return birthday; } }
  203. 203. Importing java.util.Date package examples; import java.util.Date; class Person { String name; Date birthday; void setBirthday(Date d) { birthday = d; } Date getBirthday() { return birthday; } }
  204. 204. Importing java.util.ArrayList package examples; import java.util.Date; import java.util.ArrayList; class Person { String name; Date birthday; ArrayList friends; void setBirthday(Date d) { birthday = d; } // . . . }
  205. 205. Importing java.util.* package examples; import java.util.*; class Person { String name; Date birthday; ArrayList friends; void setBirthday(Date d) { birthday = d; } // . . . }
  206. 206. Packages Quiz 1 package example1; public class A { public int a = 5; } package example1; public class B { int b = 5; } package example1; public class C { private int c = 5; } package example1; public class quiz{ void main() { A ant = new A(); B bug = new B(); C cat = new C(); // Which are correct? int testa = ant.a; int testb = bug.b; int testc = cat.c; } }
  207. 207. Package Quiz 2 package example2; import example1.*; public class quiz{ void main() { A ant = new A(); B bug = new B(); C cat = new C(); // Which are correct? int testa = ant.a; int testb = bug.b; int testc = cat.c; } } package example1; public class A { public int a = 5; } package example1; public class B { int b = 5; } package example1; public class C { private int c = 5; }
  208. 208. SCOPE
  209. 209. Scope of a Variable  Definition: the block (section) of code for which your variable (identifier) exists  The scope is set to the block in which you defined your variable  This is the block of code where you can use the variable
  210. 210. Scope Quiz 1 class TestScope { int x = 0; void f() { int y = 20; x = 10; } void print() { System.out.println(x); f(); System.out.println(x); System.out.println(y); } } What is the output of print()? This file won't compile, so print will never execute
  211. 211. Method Scope class TestScope { int x = 0; void f() { int y = 20; x = 10; } void print() { System.out.println(x); f(); System.out.println(x); System.out.println(y); // ERROR } }  x is defined for the whole class block.  y is defined inside the method f().
  212. 212. Scope Quiz 2 class TestScope { int x = 0; void f() { int y = 20; x = 10; } void print() { int y = 0; System.out.println(x); f(); System.out.println(x); System.out.println(y); } }` Does this fix the problem? What is the output of print()? 0 10 0
  213. 213. Scope Quiz 3 class TestScope { int x = 0; int y = 0; void f() { int y; y = 20; x = 10; } void print() { System.out.println(x); f(); System.out.println(x); System.out.println(y); } } Now, we declare a new field, y. What is the output of print()? 0 10 0
  214. 214. Scope Quiz 4 class TestScope { int x = 0; int y = 0; void f() { y = 20; x = 10; } void print() { System.out.println(x); f(); System.out.println(x); System.out.println(y); } } Now, we change the method f(). What is the output of print()? 0 10 20
  215. 215. Scope Quiz 5 package examples; class Operations{ int square(int a) { a = a * a; return a; } void print() { int a = 5; System.out.println(square(a)); System.out.println(a); } }  What is the output of print()? 25 <- square(a) 5 <- a
  216. 216. Scope Quiz 6 package examples; class Operations{ int a = 5; int square(int a) { a = a * a; return a; } void print() { System.out.println(square(a)); System.out.println(a); } }  What is the output of print()? 25 <- square(a) 5 <- a
  217. 217. Scope Quiz 7 package examples; class Operations{ int a = 5; int square(int a) { this.a = a*a; return a; } void print() { System.out.println(square(a)); System.out.println(a); } }  What is the output of print()? 5 <- square(a) 25 <- a
  218. 218. Loop Scope void adding() { for (int j = 0; j<5; j++) { int sum += j; } System.out.println(sum); }  What’s wrong with the above segment of code? ERROR: sum is only defined inside the for loop
  219. 219. Loop Scope Fixed void adding() { int sum = 0; for (int j = 0; j<5; j++) { sum += j; } System.out.println(sum); }  sum is now defined for the whole block of code for the adding method
  220. 220. Summary of Scope  Definition: the block (section) of code for which your variable (identifier) exists  The scope is set to the block in which you defined your variable  This is the block of code where you can use the variable
  221. 221. Lecture 12 Inheritance
  222. 222. What is Inheritance?  In the real world: We inherit traits from our mother and father. We also inherit traits from our grandmother, grandfather, and ancestors. We might have similar eyes, the same smile, a different height . . . but we are in many ways "derived" from our parents.  In software: Object inheritance is more well defined! Objects that are derived from other object "resemble" their parents by inheriting both state (fields) and behavior (methods).
  223. 223. Dog Class public class Dog { private String name; private int fleas; public Dog(String n, int f) { name = n; fleas = f; } public String getName() { return name; } public int getFleas() { return fleas; } public void speak() { System.out.println("Woof"); } }
  224. 224. Cat Class public class Cat { private String name; private int hairballs; public Cat(String n, int h) { name = n; hairballs = h; } public String getName() { return name; } public int getHairballs() { return hairballs; } public void speak() { System.out.println("Meow"); } }
  225. 225. Problem: Code Duplication  Dog and Cat have the name field and the getName method in common  Classes often have a lot of state and behavior in common  Result: lots of duplicate code!
  226. 226. Solution: Inheritance  Inheritance allows you to write new classes that inherit from existing classes  The existing class whose properties are inherited is called the "parent" or superclass  The new class that inherits from the super class is called the "child" or subclass  Result: Lots of code reuse!
  227. 227. Dog String name int fleas String getName() int getFleas() void speak() Cat String name int hairballs String getName() int getHairballs() void speak() Dog int fleas int getFleas() void speak() Cat int hairballs int getHairballs() void speak() Animal String name String getName() using inheritance superclass subclass subclass
  228. 228. Animal Superclass public class Animal { private String name; public Animal(String n) { name = n; } public String getName() { return name; } }
  229. 229. Dog Subclass public class Dog extends Animal { private int fleas; public Dog(String n, int f) { super(n); // calls Animal constructor fleas = f; } public int getFleas() { return fleas; } public void speak() { return System.out.println("Woof"); } }
  230. 230. Cat Subclass public class Cat extends Animal { private int hairballs; public Cat(String n, int h) { super(n); // calls Animal constructor hairballs = h; } public int getHairballs() { return hairballs; } public void speak() { return System.out.println("Meow"); } }
  231. 231. Inheritance Quiz 1  What is the output of the following? Dog d = new Dog("Rover" 3); Cat c = new Cat("Kitty", 2); System.out.println(d.getName() + " has " + d.getFleas() + " fleas"); System.out.println(c.getName() + " has " + c.getHairballs() + " hairballs"); Rover has 3 fleas Kitty has 2 hairballs (Dog and Cat inherit the getName method from Animal)
  232. 232. Inheritance Rules  Use the extends keyword to indicate that one class inherits from another  The subclass inherits all the fields and methods of the superclass  Use the super keyword in the subclass constructor to call the superclass constructor
  233. 233. Subclass Constructor  The first thing a subclass constructor must do is call the superclass constructor  This ensures that the superclass part of the object is constructed before the subclass part  If you do not call the superclass constructor with the super keyword, and the superclass has a constructor with no arguments, then that superclass constructor will be called implicitly.
  234. 234. Implicit Super Constructor Call If I have this Food class: public class Food { private boolean raw; public Food() { raw = true; } } then this Beef subclass: public class Beef extends Food { private double weight; public Beef(double w) { weight = w } } is equivalent to: public class Beef extends Food { private double weight; public Beef(double w) { super(); weight = w } }
  235. 235. Inheritance Quiz 2 public class A { public A() { System.out.println("I'm A"); } } public class B extends A { public B() { System.out.println("I'm B"); } } public class C extends B { public C() { System.out.println("I'm C"); } } What does this print out? C x = new C(); I'm A I'm B I'm C
  236. 236. • Subclasses can override methods in their superclass • What is the output of the following? ThermUS thermometer = new ThermUS(100); System.out.println(thermometer.getTemp()); Overriding Methods class ThermUS extends Therm { public ThermUS(double c) { super(c); } // degrees in Fahrenheit public double getTemp() { return celsius * 1.8 + 32; } } class Therm { public double celsius; public Therm(double c) { celsius = c; } public double getTemp() { return celcius; } } 212
  237. 237. Calling Superclass Methods  When you override a method, you can call the superclass's copy of the method by using the syntax super.method() class Therm { private double celsius; public Therm(double c) { celcius = c; } public double getTemp() { return celcius; } } class ThermUS extends Therm { public ThermUS(double c) { super(c); } public double getTemp() { return super.getTemp() * 1.8 + 32; } }
  238. 238. Access Level • Classes can contain fields and methods of four different access levels: • private: access only to the class itself • package: access only to classes in the same package • protected: access to classes in the same package and to all subclasses • public: access to all classes everywhere
  239. 239. Variable Type vs Object Type  Variables have the types they are given when they are declared and objects have the type of their class.  For an object to be assigned to a variable is must be of the same class or a subclass of the type of the variable.  You may not call a method on a variable if it's type does not have that method, even if the object it references has the method.
  240. 240. Which Lines Don't Compile? public static void main(String[] args) { Animal a1 = new Animal(); a1.getName(); a1.getFleas(); a1.getHairballs(); a1.speak(); Animal a2 = new Dog(); a2.getName(); a2.getFleas(); a2.getHairballs(); a2.speak(); Dog d = new Dog(); d.getName(); d.getFleas(); d.getHairballs(); d.speak(); } // Animal does not have getFleas // Animal does not have getHairballs // Animal does not have speak // Animal does not have getFleas // Animal does not have getHairballs // Animal does not have speak // Dog does not have getHairballs
  241. 241. Remember Casting?  "Casting" means "promising" the compiler that the object will be of a particular type  You can cast a variable to the type of the object that it references to use that object's methods without the compiler complaining.  The cast will fail if the variable doesn't reference an object of that type.
  242. 242. Which Castings Will Fail? public static void main(String[] args) { Animal a1 = new Animal(); ((Dog)a1).getFleas(); ((Cat)a1).getHairballs(); ((Dog)a1).speak(); Animal a2 = new Dog(); ((Dog)a2).getFleas(); ((Cat)a2).getHairballs(); ((Dog)a2).speak(); Dog d = new Dog(); ((Cat)d).getHairballs(); } // a1 is not a Dog // a1 is not a Cat // a1 is not a Dog // a2 is not a Cat // d is not a Cat
  243. 243. Programming Example  A Company has a list of Employees. It asks you to provide a payroll sheet for all employees.  Has extensive data (name, department, pay amount, …) for all employees.  Different types of employees – manager, engineer, software engineer.  You have an old Employee class but need to add very different data and methods for managers and engineers.  Suppose someone wrote a name system, and already provided a legacy Employee class. The old Employee class had a printData() method for each Employee that only printed the name. We want to reuse it, and print pay Borrowed with permission from Course 1.00 Notes
  244. 244. public … Main(…){ Employee e1…("Mary","Wang"); ... e1.printData(); // Prints Employee names. ... } Employee e1 lastName firstName printData Encapsulation Message passing "Main event loop" private: REVIEW PICTURE
  245. 245. Employee class class Employee { // Data private String firstName, lastName; // Constructor public Employee(String fName, String lName) { firstName= fName; lastName= lName; } // Method public void printData() { System.out.println(firstName + " " + lastName);} } This is a simple super or base class.
  246. 246. Inheritance Class Employee firstName lastName printData() Class Manager salary firstName lastName Class Engineer hoursWorked wages firstName lastName printData() getPay() is-a printData() getPay() Already written: is-a You next write:
  247. 247. Engineer class class Engineer extends Employee { private double wage; private double hoursWorked; public Engineer(String fName, String lName, double rate, double hours) { super(fName, lName); wage = rate; hoursWorked = hours; } public double getPay() { return wage * hoursWorked; } public void printData() { super.printData(); // PRINT NAME System.out.println("Weekly pay: $" + getPay(); } Subclass or (directly) derived class
  248. 248. Manager class class Manager extends Employee { private double salary; public Manager(String fName, String lName, double sal){ super(fName, lName); salary = sal; } public double getPay() { return salary; } public void printData() { super.printData(); System.out.println("Monthly salary: $" + salary);} } Subclass or (directly) derived class
  249. 249. Inheritance… Class Manager Salary firstName lastName printData getPay Class SalesManager firstName lastName printData getPay Salary salesBonus is-a
  250. 250. SalesManager Class class SalesManager extends Manager { private double bonus; // Bonus Possible as commission. // A SalesManager gets a constant salary of $1250.0 public SalesManager(String fName, String lName, double b) { super(fName, lName, 1250.0); bonus = b; } public double getPay() { return 1250.0; } public void printData() { super.printData(); System.out.println("Bonus Pay: $" + bonus; } } (Derived class from derived class)
  251. 251. Main method public class PayRoll { public static void main(String[] args) { // Could get Data from tables in a Database. Engineer fred = new Engineer("Fred", "Smith", 12.0, 8.0); Manager ann = new Manager("Ann", "Brown", 1500.0); SalesManager mary= new SalesManager("Mary", "Kate", 2000.0); // Polymorphism, or late binding Employee[] employees = new Employee[3]; employees[0]= fred; employees[1]= ann; employees[2]= mary; for (int i=0; i < 3; i++) employees[i].printData(); } } Java knows the object type and chooses the appropriate method at run time
  252. 252. Output from main method Fred Smith Weekly pay: $96.0 Ann Brown Monthly salary: $1500.0 Mary Barrett Monthly salary: $1250.0 Bonus: $2000.0 Note that we could not write: employees[i].getPay(); because getPay() is not a method of the superclass Employee. In contrast, printData() is a method of Employee, so Java can find the appropriate version.
  253. 253. Object Class  All Java classes implicitly inherit from java.lang.Object  So every class you write will automatically have methods in Object such as equals, hashCode, and toString.  We'll learn about the importance of some of these methods in later lectures.
  254. 254. Lecture 13 Abstract Classes and Interfaces
  255. 255. What is an Abstract Class?  An abstract class is a class that cannot be instantiated—we cannot create instances of an abstract class.  One or more methods may be declared, but not defined. (The programmer has not yet written code for a few methods).  The declared methods and classes have the keyword abstract in their signature.
  256. 256. public class Employee { private String name; private double salary; public Employee(String n, double s) { name = n; salary = s; } public String getName() { return name; } public double getSalary() { return salary; } public String description() { return "employee with a salary of $ " + salary; } } Employee Class
  257. 257. public class Student { private String name; private String course; public Student(String n, String c) { name = n; course = c; } public String getName() { return name; } public String getCourse() { return course; } public String description() { return "a student majoring in " + course; } } Student Class
  258. 258. Common Functionality  Student and Employee may have common fields and methods. private String name; getName()  Instead of repeating code, introduce a superclass
  259. 259. Example Hierarchy  Consider the following class structure: Person Employee Student Superclass Subclasses
  260. 260. public class Person { String name; public Person(String n) { name = n; } public String getName() { return name; } } Person Class
  261. 261. public class Employee extends Person { // private String name; private double salary; public Employee(String n, double s) { super(n); salary = s; } // public String getName() { return name; } public double getSalary() { return salary; } public String description() { return "an employee with a salary of $" + salary; } } Employee Subclass of Person
  262. 262. public class Student extends Person{ // private String name; private String course; public Student(String n, String c) { super(n); course = c; } // public String getName() { return name; } public String getCourse() { return course; } public String description() { return "a student majoring in " + course; } } Revised Student
  263. 263. description() Method  Let’s create Person, Employee, and Student object Person kwame = new Student("Kwame", "CS"); Employee kojo = new Employee("Kojo", 200000); Student yaa = new Student("Yaa", "Math");  Description of an Employee and a Student returns: employee with a salary of ¢200000 student majoring in Math  Can we say: kwame.description()  NO! the variable kwame is of type Person, which does not have a description() method defined
  264. 264. public class Person { String name; public Person(String n) { name = n; } public String getName() { return name; } // add a method to return the // description of a Person } Let's Revise Person