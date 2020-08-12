Assignment 1 power point presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
This is the first assignment on short term course under FDP
Material contains some basics of discrete distributions

  1. 1. To III Semester B. Sc. Statistics (Complementary) Class
  2. 2. Standard distributions Random Variable Discrete Continuous Finite no. of values/ infinite but countable no. of values Takes an uncountable values
  3. 3. Standard distributions  Two types 1. Discrete Probability distribution 2. Continuous Probability distribution  Discrete Probability distribution 1. Uniform distribution 2. Bernoulli (point binomial) distribution 3. Binomial distribution 4. Poisson distribution 5. Geometric distribution
  4. 4. Here the total probability is distributed uniformly for all its possible values Definition : A random variable with n possible values is said to follow the uniform distribution of discrete type if its probability mass function (pmf) is Uniform distribution (discrete)
  5. 5. Examples 1. Coin tossing experiment, X=1, when head comes and X=2, when tail comes, then 2. Tossing of an unbiased die, let X denote the no. shown by the die, then
  6. 6. Two – point distribution: Consider a random variable which is taking two different values, x1 and x2 , with probabilities P( X = x1 ) = p and P( X = x2 ) = 1-p ; 0<p<1. Such a random variable is said to follow two-point distribution.
  7. 7. Mean and Variance Mean = E( X ) = x1 p + x2 (1- p) Variance = E( X 2 ) -E( X ) 2
  8. 8. Binomial Experiment A binomial experiment has the following properties: •Experiment consists of n identical and independent trials •Each trial results in one of two outcomes: success or failure P(success) = p P(failure) = q = 1 - p for all trials •The random variable of interest, X, is the number of successes in the n trials. •X has a binomial distribution with parameters n and p
  9. 9. Probability Mass Function (pmf) xnx qp xnx n xP    )!(! ! )(
  10. 10. Mean and Standard Deviation The mean (expected value) of a binomial random variable is The standard deviation of a binomial random variable is np npq

