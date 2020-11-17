The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TheSpoltoreResidencia ByMayHaddad-2015
About being with artists/ educators Cam Lecce & Jorg Grunet at Hausegallerie 5+, Spoltore, Italy, 19 May-2 June 2015
Meeting the artist in me Learning new skills Feeling more self confident Enjoying the company of Cam and Jorg Learning abo...
Art works by May Artista en residencia Collage Arts: found objects Water-colors Masks Papier Mache Installations
May Haddad ‫تمزقت‬ ،‫الفرحانة‬ ‫البنت‬ The happy girl is torn apart Collection: Un falso memoir (3) Spoltore, Italy 1 6 15...
May Haddad Separation ‫فراق‬ Spoltore, Italy May 2015 A collage of natural objects, gold leaves and red color pigments 30x...
may haddad Emotions in watercolors ‫مائية‬ ‫بألوان‬ ‫أحاسيس‬ Spoltore, May 2015 •A discovery ‫إكتشاف‬ (one) •The dancing t...
Masks and papier mache Zenobia The Skull Vertebrae
May Haddad Zenobia Spoltore, May 2015 Stages in mask’s production : clay, mould, papier mache and coloring
Zenobia is reborn. Palmyra remains the star of the eastern world
Sculpturefromfoundobjects AdemonstrationbyJorgtoshowMaytheprocess
Loving the works of Cam & Jorg Interacting with the masks of Cam Interacting with Jorg’s art works Creating installations ...
Installation of Cam’s masks
‫لى‬‫إ‬‫األقنعة‬‫ك‬‫خذ‬‫تأ‬ ‫د‬‫لوجو‬‫ا‬‫من‬‫هل‬‫مذ‬‫لم‬‫ا‬‫ع‬ Masks, a leap into an amazing world of being
Other happenings Enjoying photography and documentation Poetry reading: HoHo HaHa Poetry Activism, solidarity and communit...
Poetry reading 29 5 15
36
Activism- No Ombrina Sabato 23 Maggio 2015
Tecniche Relazionali , Università degli Studi di Chieti-Pescara "G. D'Annunzio" May 2015
Jorg’s Studio
The view from Spoltore
Beaches in Pescara: getting ready for the summer
Photos from the arts process
Posing in Spoltore Featuring Cam, May and Paola
@MayHaddad-edits 2020
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015

18 views

Published on

About being with artists/educators Cam Lecce & Jorg Grunet at Hausegallerie 5+, Spoltore, Italy,
19 May-2 June 2015

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Spoltore Residencia / By May Haddad - 2015

  1. 1. TheSpoltoreResidencia ByMayHaddad-2015
  2. 2. About being with artists/ educators Cam Lecce & Jorg Grunet at Hausegallerie 5+, Spoltore, Italy, 19 May-2 June 2015
  3. 3. Meeting the artist in me Learning new skills Feeling more self confident Enjoying the company of Cam and Jorg Learning about the arts and work of Jorg and Cam Cooking delicious meals and enjoying Italian wines Creating art works Activism and community actions Facilitating an educational session at the university Feeling calm and happy being in Spoltore: nature, architecture, birds, cats, goats , flowers etc. Meeting new friends Feeling productive, useful and happy Shopping at the village market ☺ Sight seeing and exploring the beauty of the Abruzzo region Listening to music and songs that I love Mesmerised at Jorg’s studio ☺ Poetry reading
  4. 4. Art works by May Artista en residencia Collage Arts: found objects Water-colors Masks Papier Mache Installations
  5. 5. May Haddad ‫تمزقت‬ ،‫الفرحانة‬ ‫البنت‬ The happy girl is torn apart Collection: Un falso memoir (3) Spoltore, Italy 1 6 15 Paper collage 58 x 76 cm may_haddad@hotmail.com
  6. 6. May Haddad Separation ‫فراق‬ Spoltore, Italy May 2015 A collage of natural objects, gold leaves and red color pigments 30x40 cm may_haddad@hotmail.com
  7. 7. may haddad Emotions in watercolors ‫مائية‬ ‫بألوان‬ ‫أحاسيس‬ Spoltore, May 2015 •A discovery ‫إكتشاف‬ (one) •The dancing turtle ‫الراقصة‬ ‫السلحفاة‬ (one) •The tulip ‫التيوليب‬ (three) •Birds, dying… ‫تموت‬ ،‫(العصافير‬four) Water-color and organic pigments on paper 30x21 cm may_haddad@hotmail.com
  8. 8. Masks and papier mache Zenobia The Skull Vertebrae
  9. 9. May Haddad Zenobia Spoltore, May 2015 Stages in mask’s production : clay, mould, papier mache and coloring
  10. 10. Zenobia is reborn. Palmyra remains the star of the eastern world
  11. 11. Sculpturefromfoundobjects AdemonstrationbyJorgtoshowMaytheprocess
  12. 12. Loving the works of Cam & Jorg Interacting with the masks of Cam Interacting with Jorg’s art works Creating installations with Cam’s masks
  13. 13. Installation of Cam’s masks
  14. 14. ‫لى‬‫إ‬‫األقنعة‬‫ك‬‫خذ‬‫تأ‬ ‫د‬‫لوجو‬‫ا‬‫من‬‫هل‬‫مذ‬‫لم‬‫ا‬‫ع‬ Masks, a leap into an amazing world of being
  15. 15. Other happenings Enjoying photography and documentation Poetry reading: HoHo HaHa Poetry Activism, solidarity and community action An educational session at the university Delicious meals and fantastic wines Meeting wonderful people Enjoying Spoltore and Abruzzo region And more…
  16. 16. Poetry reading 29 5 15
  17. 17. 36
  18. 18. Activism- No Ombrina Sabato 23 Maggio 2015
  19. 19. Tecniche Relazionali , Università degli Studi di Chieti-Pescara "G. D'Annunzio" May 2015
  20. 20. Jorg’s Studio
  21. 21. The view from Spoltore
  22. 22. Beaches in Pescara: getting ready for the summer
  23. 23. Photos from the arts process
  24. 24. Posing in Spoltore Featuring Cam, May and Paola
  25. 25. @MayHaddad-edits 2020

×