منا و إلنا

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ÉædEGhÉæe »U³A�« l� qLF�« w� UMð«—UN� e¹eFð WDA½ WOLKFð ¡«uł√ oKšË WOÐU³ý WOFL²−�  UÞUA½ rOEMðË œ«bŠ w� Æœ:º«ª°üJhOGóYEG w...
»d(« ô ¡«b¼≈ qLF�« o¹d� tłu²½ s* qLF�« ‚«—Ë√ ¡«eł_« s¹ËUMŽ Èu²;« WOMH�« UM�ULŽ√  «œdł ·«džuðuH�« hBI�« w½Už√Ë dFý  UÞUAM�«...
UM�≈Ë UM� 1 W�bI*« UM�≈Ë UM� 4 W�bI*« Üôë∏d’ 2006 “u9 s� Y�U¦�« Ÿu³Ý_« w� åUM�≈Ë UM�ò —«b�≈ lD²�½ r� °W×{«Ë »U³Ý_Ë ÎUF�u²�...
UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� 2 W�bI*« 3 W�bI*«
UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� :AGógE’G ÜÉÑ°ûdGhÉjÉÑ°üdG¤EG ...Éægh¿B’G,π°†aC’Gƒëf 5 W�bI*« 8 W�bI*« ÉædEGhÉæe »U³A�« l� qLF�« w� UMð...
UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� ôjó≤Jhôµ°T ¨qOK)« nÝu¹ ¨W½u�Š tK�« qC� ¨·U�Ž Ê«uD½√ ¨„d¹ ÍœU� v�≈ q¹e'« dJA�UÐ tłu²½ ÊULF½Íe�—¨Ê«dO�Ž‚...
UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� qO�œ ÆWOMH�« UM�ULŽ√ qO�œ ÆqLF�« ‚«—Ë√ ÆqLF�« o¹d� Æ¡«b¼≈ Æ»d×K� ô ÆWLK� ∫W�bI*« Æ¡«eł_«s¹ËUMŽÆ UÞUAM�...
UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� á«æØdGÉædÉªYCG W�bI*« ¨·öG�« 1 W�bI*« ¨No War 2≠3 W�bI*« ¨ÂœUBð 4 W�bI*« ¨Ÿ«d� 15 W�bI* ¨qO�b�« sŽ s×½...
UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� äÉWÉ°ûædGhøjQÉªàdGπ«dO ÆUM�≈Ë UM� ∫qLŽ ‚«—Ë√ w� …œ—«u�«  UÞUAM�«Ë s¹—UL²�UÐ ©16 ≠ 15 W×H� ® ÎôËbł o�d½...
UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� ◊UAM�«Øs¹dL²�« ◊UAM�«Øs¹dL²�« W�bN²�*«  U¾H�« ·«b¼√ Íd¹bIð X�Ë Íd¹bIð X�Ë  UEŠö�Øœ«u�  UEŠö�Øœ«u� d−Š ...
W; U½—u� s� d−Š s� WÐ—uý uGMÐ UMCFÐ —ÒbI½ WŠd� WKHŠ øUM¹uIOÐ uý U¹U³�Ë »U³ý »U³A�« UMLNð lO{«u� s×½ »U³A�« ‰bł W³F� ø—U²�M...
áëŸ ÆUM¼U³²½« XHKð w²�« s¹ËUMF�« d¦�√ s� s×½ ÆÈdš√Ë W¾� 5Ð e=O9 ôË UNK� W¹dLF�«  U¾H�« lOLł qLAð UN½≈ ¨UNIO³Dð œu½ w²�« —u...
3 s×½ 2 s×½
UM�≈Ë UM� 5 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 8 s×½ ƒ¨æH ÆU¼œ«d�√  «—UN� d¹bIðË ·—UF²�« vKŽ WŽuL−*« …bŽU�� w� …bOH� w¼Ë »U³A�« UN³×¹ w²�«  UÞU...
UM�≈Ë UM� 7 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 6 s×½ Éæ°†©HQuó≤f U�bMŽ ¡UIK�« ¡bÐ bMŽ ·—UF²�« w� s¹dL²�« «c¼ q¦� Â«b�²Ý« UMMJ1 s� iFÐ  «—b�Ë  «...
UM�≈Ë UM� 9 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 12 s×½ ?Éæjƒ≤«Hƒ°T ∫”u�b� w� UMKLŽ w� UM¹uIð w²�« —u�_« s� ¨»U³A�« l� qLF�« …dJ� ¨UM�≈Ë UM� qLF�...
UM�≈Ë UM� 11 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 10 s×½ VŠ ÆV(«Ë ÊËUF²�«Ë …—UN*« Æq�«u²�«Ë ‰UBðô« WOHO� ÆW�UI¦�« ÆW�dF*« Æ…¡UHJ�« Æ…—UN*« ÆwŽuD²...
UM�≈Ë UM� 13 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 16 s×½ Éæª¡J™«°VGƒe ∫bK³�««bO� ‰u×J�« ¨ÊUšb�« ¨ UÐUIM�« ¨‚uI(« ¨WO�M'« WOÐd²�« ∫?Ð ÊuÐd�²*«Ë ‰U...
ÜÉÑ°ûdG œu½ Ë√® rNF� qLF½ s¹c�« »U³A�« ∫©6®ÎUF� qLF�« vKŽ rNF−A½Ë ©p�– ∫bK³�««bO� ¨ ö�UŽ  UÐUý ¨Êu¹u½UŁ »öÞ  UÐUýË ÊU³ý ¨Ê...
UM�≈Ë UM� 17 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 20 s×½ øëf ÜÉÑ°ûdG rNFO−AðË ©rNF� qLF�« œu½ Ë√® rNF� qLF½ s¹c�« »U³A�« hzUBšË UMBzUBš UM�—UAðË ...
UM�≈Ë UM� 19 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 18 s×½ ∫óLáÑ©d Æ…bŽ lO{«u� vKŽ UNIO³Dð sJ1Ë »U³A�« UN³×¹ w²�« »UF�_« s� w¼Ë ÆrN�H½√ 5OMF*« ”UM�...
W; WOM� s¹—U9 ÆÆÆ`LD½ qO×²�*« rK(« …œ«—ù« UMF�«Ë s� —u� jD�½ ·dB²½ —UÞ≈ ‚—Ë vKŽ dHŠ  UEŠö� äÉ¶MÓe UýU³�« d�ł ¨13Ø6Ø6Ë 6Ø6Ø...
áëŸ UM�U�¬ „—UAðË qC�_« u×½ UMLO¼UH� sŽ d³ÓFÔ½ w� U½bŽU�ð —UJ�√Ë s¹—U9 vKŽ ¡e'« «c¼ Íu²×¹ Æ UÐuFB�« rž— —«dL²Ýô« v�≈ UMF�...
3 qC�_« u×½ 2 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� á«æaøjQÉ“ sŽ dO³F²�« w�  UOMIð ÀöŁ UM�b�²Ý« b�Ë ÆŸ«bÐù«Ë dO³F²�« vKŽ WOMH�« s¹...
UM�≈Ë UM� 5 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 8 qC�_« u×½ ...íª£f W−O²½ ÂuO�« s� WOM�“ …d²� bFÐ Àb×¹ Ê√ `LD½ «–U�ò ∫`O{uð vKŽ s¹dL²�« «c...
UM�≈Ë UM� 7 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 6 qC�_« u×½ π«ëà°ùŸGº∏◊G qO×²�*« rK(« rK×½ Ê√ dNI¹ ô Íc�« ËbF�« »—U×½ Ê√Ë qL²×¹ ô Íc�« Êe(...
UM�≈Ë UM� 9 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 12 qC�_« u×½ Éæ©bGhøeQƒ°U d³FðWO�«džuðu�—u�s�oKDM½ÆU¼dOOGðv�≈vF�½UMF�«Ës�—u�√·UA²�«s¹dL²�««c¼·bN...
UM�≈Ë UM� 11 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 10 qC�_« u×½ ?Qƒ°üdG√ò¡HuÒ¨f¿CGOƒfGPÉe
UM�≈Ë UM� 13 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 16 qC�_« u×½ ...§£îf Õd²I½ Ê√ sJ1Ë ÆqC�_« u×½ jD�½ Ê√ U¹«e� w¼ U�Ë jOD�²�« WOL¼√ ÎUF� g�U...
UM�≈Ë UM� 15 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 14 qC�_« u×½ πªY§£ »é«JGÎ°S’G§«£îà∏dQÉWEG ∫WO�U²�«  U½uJ*« —UÞù« Íu²×¹ ÆÈb*« q¹uÞ jD�* —...
UM�≈Ë UM� 17 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 20 qC�_« u×½ ±ô°üàfQÉWEG …dOš_« «uM��«w�t²OKŽU�X³Ł√b�ËwDOD�ð—UÞ≈u¼Behave Framework ·dB²½—...
UM�≈Ë UM� 19 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 18 qC�_« u×½ ?±ô°üàdGƒgÉe qLŽ Ë√ qF� t²EŠö� sJL*« s� YOŠ s� œb×� ÊU�e�« ÊUJ*« WOLJ�« …b*«...
W; iFÐ q¦� UMK� iFÐ bŽU�M� UMK� —UJ�√ qI½ …u� œU%ù« WO�UHA�« ÆÆÆuKŠ uý —«dŠ√ UMK� —U³� Ω »U³ý W�«dý r]OI�« wÐU−¹ù« vKŽ wM³...
áëŸ `O{uð U½bŽU�¹Ë ÆUM�öŠ√ oOI%Ë qC�_« u×½ UMOFÝ w� WOÝUÝ√  UIKDM�Ë  «—U³²Ž« w¼ ∆œU³*« sŽ ©1® »U³A�« 5DýUM�«Ë  UDýUM�« s� ...
3 UMzœU³� s� 2 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� ¢†©HπãeÉæ∏c ¢†©HóYÉ°ùæeÉæ∏c
UM�≈Ë UM� 5 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 8 UMzœU³� s� QGôMCGÉæ∏c IƒbOÉ–E’G
UM�≈Ë UM� 7 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 6 UMzœU³� s� á«aÉØ°ûdG ...ƒ∏Mƒ°T
UM�≈Ë UM� 9 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 12 UMzœU³� s� QÉÑc ÜÉÑ°TácGô°T ?ÉæjCGQƒgÉe ÆUMH�«u� g�UM½Ë ©4® s¹¡«bM�« s¹c¼ q¦� √dI½ ÉjÉ...
UM�≈Ë UM� 11 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 10 UMzœU³� s� ?QÉÑµdG ÜÉÑ°ûdGácGô°TøeøëføjCG vKŽ tF¹“uðË 5²×HB�« qHÝ√ rÝd�« a�½ o¹dÞ sŽ ...
UM�≈Ë UM� 13 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 16 UMzœU³� s� q¼ ørÒOI�« Ác¼ q¦� aOÝdð œu½ q¼ øUMðU�dB²Ð rJ×²ð w²�« r]OI�« w¼ U� UM�H½√ ...
UM�≈Ë UM� 15 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 14 UMzœU³� s� lL& X½U�Ë vKO� t²³ODšË fO� tLÝ« »Uý ÃUF�« WM¹b� w� gOF¹ ÊU� ¨ÊU�e�« .b� w�...
UM�≈Ë UM� 17 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 20 UMzœU³� s� »HÉéjE’G≈∏Y»æÑf (9) ‫ﺍﻟﻔﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺃﻋﻤﺎﻟﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﺍﻳﺎ‬
UM�≈Ë UM� 19 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 18 UMzœU³� s� UM¹uI¹ «cN� ¨tOKŽ wM³½Ë ©negative® w³K��« s� ÎôbÐ ©positive® wÐU−¹ù« vKŽ e...
UM�≈Ë UM� 21 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 24 UMzœU³� s� á«∏eCÉJáØbh
UM�≈Ë UM� 23 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 22 UMzœU³� s� o¹dÞ sŽ UMðUÐU�Š lł«d½ Æ—uDÔ½Ë s�×Ô½Ë r=OIÔ½Ë q�ÓQÚ²½ U½bŽU Ó �Ú²Ð ¨U½œ...
W; w½U¼ v�≈ VKI�« s� WO% »UýË qHÞ WOM¼– WD¹dš rOKF²�« VO�UÝ√ sŽ UMÐ—U& s� Â«d²Šô« ørKF²½ nO� qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� WO³¹—bð W�œ√ U...
áëŸ W�—UA*« sŽ d³F¹ t½_ UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM³−F¹ rN�H½√ »U³A�« 5ÐË »U³A�« 5ÐË UMMOÐ ©1® —«uŠ WIKŠ qC�_« u×½Ë UMzœU³� s�Ë s×½...
3 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ 2 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� ÊÉg¤EGÖ∏≤dGøeá«– wD�ð vKŽ r¼dOž «ËbŽUÝ s¹c�« »U³A�« qz«Ë√ s� w½U¼ ...
UM�≈Ë UM� 5 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 8 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ á«ægPá£jôN ÆUN�—UAðË —UJ�_« `O{uðË w½UF*« ·UA²�« vKŽ WOM¼c�« WD¹d)...
UM�≈Ë UM� 7 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 6 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ .áé«àf.ábGó°U.groupe .á∏eÉ©e.ºq¡ØJ.∫É°üJG.äÉeƒ∏©eπ≤f.Ò>ƒJÒ> .≥jôa ...
º«∏©àdGÖ«dÉ°SCGøY ø5ÐuKÝ_« UL¼ U� ø5I�d*« 5LÝd�« nB½ nO� øULNM� Í√ U½d³²š«Ë o³Ý q¼ ø«–U*Ë ødšü« vKŽ qCH½ ULN¹√Ë øUMÐ—U& w¼...
:ÉæHQÉŒøe ..á∏bÉfCGóàHG ...ÉfOóYOGORGÉe¿ÉYô°Sh ©1®  UŽuD²*«Ë 5ŽuD²*« 5Ð WJ³ý oKš ’U�ý√ WOFL'« w�Ë ¨rNK�UA� sŽ Àb×²�«Ë rNz«...
UM�≈Ë UM� 13 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 16 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ?º∏©àf∞«c UMðUOŠ w� q�Q²�« o¹dÞ sŽ p�–Ë rKF²�« w� WOÝUÝ√ ∆œU³� ·...
UM�≈Ë UM� 15 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 14 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�H½QÐ nA²J½ U�bMŽ 80% s� d¦�√ d�c²½Ë lL�½ U�bMŽ 20% d�c²½ Èd½Ë...
UM�≈Ë UM� 17 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 20 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ p�dŽ√ ô U0— wM�dFð ô U0— ‰UHÞ√ UMMJ� Î«—«dŠ√ ÊuJM� U½b�ÔË Ÿu'« s...
UM�≈Ë UM� 15 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 18 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ πØW¤EGπØWøeè¡f Child≠to≠Child Approach Child-to-Child ideas and ...
UM�≈Ë UM� 21 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 24 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ πØW¤EGπØWøeπªYä’É› ©6®qHD�«‚uIŠ …«œUM*« ¨lOL−K� WOÐd²�« ¨‰UHÞ_« ...
UM�≈Ë UM� 23 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 22 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ © © 6 6 ® jAM*« W�“— sŽ ® jAM*« W�“— sŽ © © 7 7 ® WEŠö� ® WEŠö�
UM�≈Ë UM� 25 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 28 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ á«ÑjQóJádOCG Æp�– dO¹UF�Ë UM� UNM� VÝUM*« —UO²š« U½«b×²¹Ë Æ»U³A�...
UM�≈Ë UM� 27 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 26 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ∫»öD�«ÍœU½Ë÷uF�tOM¹—W�ÝR�sŽ  UŽ«eM�«qŠËWOMÞ«u*«ËWOÞ«d�u1b�«ËÊU�½...
W; WIŁ ÍbMŽ Ÿ«bÐù« bÒIF²Ð »UF�√ U½—bIð WŠd� …dŠ WK¾Ý√  UÞUAM�« w� ŸuM²�« eOOL²�«Ë WL�u�« «bO��«Ø“b¹ù« ∫ UÞUA½ WOŽ«bÐ≈ WÐU²...
áëŸ UNM�Ë ¨WDA½ WOLKFð ¡«uł√ oKš w� U½bŽU�ð s¹—U9Ë —UJ�√ vKŽ ¡e'« Íu²×¹ w� ŸuM²�« WOL¼√Ë U½—bIð WŠd� …dŠ WK¾Ý√Ë b=IF²Ð »UF...
..á≤K…óæY v�≈ UM²łUŠ UMHA²�« U� ÊUŽdÝË UMMOÐ ·—UFð Àb×¹ r�Ë U� ŸUL²ł« w� UM�—Uý  «d*« s� r� Î«dO¦�Ë Æ©1® U¼œ«d�√ 5Ð WI¦�« ...
¢Vô©eøeQƒ°U á≤jôWΩGóîà°SÉH Sténopéôjƒ°üàdG Sténopéôjƒ°üàdG Sténopé ´GóHE’G ©µ® WEŠö� UM�≈Ë UM� 5 qO²�u� UM�≈Ë UM� 8 qO²�u�
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
منا و إلنا
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
14 views
Jun. 22, 2021

منا و إلنا

دليل

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Creative, Inc.: The Ultimate Guide to Running a Successful Freelance Business Joy Deangdeelert Cho
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(5/5)
Free
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
Quiet Your Inner Critic: Overcoming Imposter Syndrome to Get Gutsy and Play Bigger Becky Mollenkamp ACC
(4/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

منا و إلنا

  1. 1. ÉædEGhÉæe »U³A�« l� qLF�« w� UMð«—UN� e¹eFð WDA½ WOLKFð ¡«uł√ oKšË WOÐU³ý WOFL²−�  UÞUA½ rOEMðË œ«bŠ w� Æœ:º«ª°üJhOGóYEG wŽUL²łô« qLF�« w� 5DýU½Ë  UDýU½ l� —ËUA²�UÐ Íd²� WO�«œ:¢Sƒeób/≥«°ùæJ UJÐ«dð w1≈:AGõLC’GáØ∏ZCGº«ª°üJ ’u�dŠ dLŽ:»æaêÉàfEG u{ sÝuÝ:ó«°†æJ 2006 nO� ¨”u�b� ŸËdA� sŽ —œU� arcenciel. • ••••••• åWÒOŽUL²łô« WOLM²�« ŸËdA� Z�U½dÐò s� ¡eł å”u�b�ò ŸËdA� Æw�Ëb�« pM³�« s� q¹uL²Ð —ULŽô«Ë ¡U/ô« fK−� tÐ ÂuI¹ Íc�« n¹d�« w�  «—bI�« ¡U/« WÒOFLłË ©RMF®÷ÒuF� tM¹— W�ÝR� s� Ò q� ÂuIð ÆŸËdA*« «c¼ cOHM²Ð arcenciel WÒOFLłË ©ADR® ÊU�½ö� WOLM²�« WOFLł l� n¹d�« w�  «—bI�« ¡U/« WÒOFLł X½ËUFð b�Ë ÆUM�≈Ë UM� ÃU²½UÐ WIKF²*«  UÞUAM�« cOHMð w� DPNAW¾O³�«Ë
  2. 2. »d(« ô ¡«b¼≈ qLF�« o¹d� tłu²½ s* qLF�« ‚«—Ë√ ¡«eł_« s¹ËUMŽ Èu²;« WOMH�« UM�ULŽ√  «œdł ·«džuðuH�« hBI�« w½Už√Ë dFý  UÞUAM�«Ë s¹—UL²�« qO�œ 4≠1 5 6 7 7 7 12 ¨ 9 10 10 10 11 11 áeó≤ŸG
  3. 3. UM�≈Ë UM� 1 W�bI*« UM�≈Ë UM� 4 W�bI*« Üôë∏d’ 2006 “u9 s� Y�U¦�« Ÿu³Ý_« w� åUM�≈Ë UM�ò —«b�≈ lD²�½ r� °W×{«Ë »U³Ý_Ë ÎUF�u²� ÊU� UL� ÊuOK� w�«uŠ ÆÆÆq²� ¨—U�œ ¨»«dš ∫WO½U�½≈ dOž ÂU¹_ W¹«bÐ ÊU� “u9 12 ÆÆdš¬ ÊU�½≈ w½uOK� s� d¦�√ …UOŠ XKA½«Ë ¨ÎUM�√ d¦�√ ÊUJ� sŽ ÎU¦×Ð t�eM� „dð sÞ«u� ¨»¬ dNý W¹UN½ q³� åUM�≈Ë UM�ò —«b�≈ …œUŽ≈ U½—d� ¨…œËbF� ÂU¹√ cM� ÆÆw�U¼_« l� UMKLŽË UMÐ—U& o=Łu½ w� Ì ·U� X�Ë UM� `²¹ r� nÝú�Ë …bŽ «uKÒF� s¹c�« »U³A�« 5DýUM�«Ë  UDýUM�« v�≈ VKI�« s� WO% ÆÆÆÎ«bł W³F� WM×� ¡UMŁ√ rNO�U¼√ rŽœ w� «uL¼UÝ s¹c�«Ë W¾ýUM�«Ë ‰UHÞ_« l�  UÞUA½ w�
  4. 4. UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� 2 W�bI*« 3 W�bI*«
  5. 5. UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� :AGógE’G ÜÉÑ°ûdGhÉjÉÑ°üdG¤EG ...Éægh¿B’G,π°†aC’Gƒëf 5 W�bI*« 8 W�bI*« ÉædEGhÉæe »U³A�« l� qLF�« w� UMð«—UN� e¹eFð WDA½ WOLKFð ¡«uł√ oKšË WOÐU³ý WOFL²−�  UÞUA½ rOEMðË
  6. 6. UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� ôjó≤Jhôµ°T ¨qOK)« nÝu¹ ¨W½u�Š tK�« qC� ¨·U�Ž Ê«uD½√ ¨„d¹ ÍœU� v�≈ q¹e'« dJA�UÐ tłu²½ ÊULF½Íe�—¨Ê«dO�Ž‚—UÞ¨fG¹—œ—«“Ë—¨w�U¹d²�«s¹d�½¨Í—ušU�ÂUO¼¨ Ó 6Ú�uÔ�5HÚ�Óœ ¨qOK)« nÝu¹ ¨W½u�Š tK�« qC� ¨·U�Ž Ê«uD½√ ¨„d¹ ÍœU� v�≈ q¹e'« dJA�UÐ tłu²½ ÊULF½Íe�—¨Ê«dO�Ž‚—UÞ¨fG¹—œ—«“Ë—¨w�U¹d²�«s¹d�½¨Í—ušU�ÂUO¼¨ Ó 6Ú�uÔ�5HÚ�Óœ ¨qOK)« nÝu¹ ¨W½u�Š tK�« qC� ¨·U�Ž Ê«uD½√ ¨„d¹ ÍœU� v�≈ q¹e'« dJA�UÐ tłu²½ s¹œU½Ë »u¹√ qOL� dJA½ UL� Æ© ÊULF½Íe�—¨Ê«dO�Ž‚—UÞ¨fG¹—œ—«“Ë—¨w�U¹d²�«s¹d�½¨Í—ušU�ÂUO¼¨ Ó 6Ú�uÔ�5HÚ�Óœ s¹œU½Ë »u¹√ qOL� dJA½ UL� Æ© ÊULF½Íe�—¨Ê«dO�Ž‚—UÞ¨fG¹—œ—«“Ë—¨w�U¹d²�«s¹d�½¨Í—ušU�ÂUO¼¨ Ó 6Ú�uÔ�5HÚ�Óœ 6Ø ÊULF½Íe�—¨Ê«dO�Ž‚—UÞ¨fG¹—œ—«“Ë—¨w�U¹d²�«s¹d�½¨Í—ušU�ÂUO¼¨ Ó 6Ú�uÔ�5HÚ�Óœ Ø ÊULF½Íe�—¨Ê«dO�Ž‚—UÞ¨fG¹—œ—«“Ë—¨w�U¹d²�«s¹d�½¨Í—ušU�ÂUO¼¨ Ó 6Ú�uÔ�5HÚ�Óœ 6Ø ÊULF½Íe�—¨Ê«dO�Ž‚—UÞ¨fG¹—œ—«“Ë—¨w�U¹d²�«s¹d�½¨Í—ušU�ÂUO¼¨ Ó 6Ú�uÔ�5HÚ�Óœ Ø ÊULF½Íe�—¨Ê«dO�Ž‚—UÞ¨fG¹—œ—«“Ë—¨w�U¹d²�«s¹d�½¨Í—ušU�ÂUO¼¨ Ó 6Ú�uÔ�5HÚ�Óœ 20 ¡UI� w� UN²�—UA*® W½UÐ“ W½ULł v�≈Ë qLF�« dO�O²� ÆnOý—_« s� WO�«džuðu� —u� .bI²� —UDOÐ œuK� Í—U�Ë œË—UÐ ¡UI� w� UN²�—UA*® W½UÐ“ W½ULł v�≈Ë qLF�« dO�O²� ÆnOý—_« s� WO�«džuðu� —u� .bI²� —UDOÐ œuK� Í—U�Ë œË—UÐ ¡UI� w� UN²�—UA*® W½UÐ“ W½ULł v�≈Ë qLF�« dO�O²� πª©dG≥jôa ÍœU� ¨œuLŠ Õd� ¨dÐdÐ qGO� ¨VM¹“ uÐ√ bL×� l� —ËUA²�UÐ qLF�« ‚«—Ë√ œ«bŠ w�  bŽ√ 5Ý¬ ¨tK�« ‚“— ÂUA¼ ¨U³OK� U1— ¨s�(« „ö� ¨÷uF� uł≠Í—U� ¨UMŠ qOAO� ¨w½U¹dÝ ÍœU� ¨œuLŠ Õd� ¨dÐdÐ qGO� ¨VM¹“ uÐ√ bL×� l� —ËUA²�UÐ qLF�« ‚«—Ë√ œ«bŠ w�  bŽ√ 5Ý¬ ¨tK�« ‚“— ÂUA¼ ¨U³OK� U1— ¨s�(« „ö� ¨÷uF� uł≠Í—U� ¨UMŠ qOAO� ¨w½U¹dÝ ÍœU� ¨œuLŠ Õd� ¨dÐdÐ qGO� ¨VM¹“ uÐ√ bL×� l� —ËUA²�UÐ qLF�« ‚«—Ë√ œ«bŠ w�  bŽ√ ¨—uŽU� XLJŠ ¨fO*« U½— ¨”u½U�dł Ã—uł ¨Íd²� WO�«œ ¨”u½U�dł „Uł ¨ÍbH� rO¼«dÐ« ¨hOB�« rO¼«dÐ« ¨ÿu³�« U¹dŁ ¨ÍœuF��« U* ¨UÐU³�« U1œ ¨—uŽU� UO�«œ ¨g³N�« vHDB� .d� ¨tOI� bLŠ√ ¨◊ËƒU½—_« U¹U� ¨œuLŠ ‚«“d�« b³Ž ¨‰UO� …—UÝ ¨W½u�Š U½— ¨Íœd� rO¼«dÐ« ¨hOB�« rO¼«dÐ« ¨ÿu³�« U¹dŁ ¨ÍœuF��« U* ¨UÐU³�« U1œ ¨—uŽU� UO�«œ ¨g³N�« vHDB� .d� ¨tOI� bLŠ√ ¨◊ËƒU½—_« U¹U� ¨œuLŠ ‚«“d�« b³Ž ¨‰UO� …—UÝ ¨W½u�Š U½— ¨Íœd� rO¼«dÐ« ¨hOB�« rO¼«dÐ« ¨ÿu³�« U¹dŁ ¨ÍœuF��« U* ¨UÐU³�« U1œ ¨—uŽU� UO�«œ ¨g³N�« vHDB� ÆqOKš bL×� ¨wKO³ł rOLB²Ð X�U�Ë 6Ø13Ë 6 w� UýU³�« d�ł w� WOMH�«  UÞUAM�« vKŽ UJÐ«dð w1≈ X�dý√ Æ¡«eł_«  U�öž w� UýU³�« d�ł w� WOMH�«  UÞUAM�« vKŽ UJÐ«dð w1≈ X�dý√ Æ¡«eł_«  U�öž w� UýU³�« d�ł w� WOMH�«  UÞUAM�« vKŽ UJÐ«dð w1≈ X�dý√ Õd� ¨dÐdÐ qGO� ¨VM¹“ uÐ√ bL×� ¨UJÐ«dð w1≈ ¨œ«bŠ w� ÃU²½≈ s� WOMH�« ‰ULŽ_« lOLł ÂUA¼ ¨U³OK� U1— ¨s�(« „ö� ¨÷uF� uł≠Í—U� ¨UMŠ qOAO� ¨w½U¹dÝ ÍœU� ¨œuLŠ Õd� ¨dÐdÐ qGO� ¨VM¹“ uÐ√ bL×� ¨UJÐ«dð w1≈ ¨œ«bŠ w� ÃU²½≈ s� WOMH�« ‰ULŽ_« lOLł ÂUA¼ ¨U³OK� U1— ¨s�(« „ö� ¨÷uF� uł≠Í—U� ¨UMŠ qOAO� ¨w½U¹dÝ ÍœU� ¨œuLŠ Õd� ¨dÐdÐ qGO� ¨VM¹“ uÐ√ bL×� ¨UJÐ«dð w1≈ ¨œ«bŠ w� ÃU²½≈ s� WOMH�« ‰ULŽ_« lOLł Æ”u½U�dł Ã—ułË ”u½U�dł „Uł ¨fO*« U½— ¨ÍbH� 5Ý¬ ¨tK�« ‚“— ÂUA¼ ¨U³OK� U1— ¨s�(« „ö� ¨÷uF� uł≠Í—U� ¨UMŠ qOAO� ¨w½U¹dÝ ÍœU� ¨œuLŠ Æ”u½U�dł Ã—ułË ”u½U�dł „Uł ¨fO*« U½— ¨ÍbH� 5Ý¬ ¨tK�« ‚“— ÂUA¼ ¨U³OK� U1— ¨s�(« „ö� ¨÷uF� uł≠Í—U� ¨UMŠ qOAO� ¨w½U¹dÝ ÍœU� ¨œuLŠ bLŠ√Ë Íd²� WO�«œ d¹uBð s� UNCFÐË ¨œ«bŠ w� d¹uBð s� WO�«džuðuH�« —uB�« rEF� Æ÷uF� tOM¹— W�ÝR�Ë qOO�M�—√ nOý—√ s� —uBÐ UÒMF²Ý« b�Ë ÆtOI� bLŠ√Ë Íd²� WO�«œ d¹uBð s� UNCFÐË ¨œ«bŠ w� d¹uBð s� WO�«džuðuH�« —uB�« rEF� Æ÷uF� tOM¹— W�ÝR�Ë qOO�M�—√ nOý—√ s� —uBÐ UÒMF²Ý« b�Ë ÆtOI� bLŠ√Ë Íd²� WO�«œ d¹uBð s� UNCFÐË ¨œ«bŠ w� d¹uBð s� WO�«džuðuH�« —uB�« rEF� ÂU� Íc�« ’u�dŠ dLŽ l� —ËUA²�UÐ qLF�« Ã«dš≈Ë  U�UD³�« rOLB²Ð œ«bŠ w� X�U� Æ’uBM�« bOCM²Ð u{ sÝuÝ X�U�Ë ÆwMH�« ÃU²½ùUÐ UýU³�« d�ł w� W¹—ËUA²�«  «¡UIK�« rOEMð W½u�Š tK�« qC�Ë œ«bŠ w�Ë Íd²� WO�«œ XI�½ ÆfKÐ«dÞË «bO�Ë wÞ«u�« d�'«Ë åWÒOŽUL²łô«WOLM²�«ŸËdA�Z�U½dÐòs�¡ełå”u�b�òŸËdA� Æ”u�b�ŸËdA�sŽ—œU� tM¹— W�ÝR� s� Ò q� ÂuIð Æw�Ëb�« pM³�« s� q¹uL²Ð —ULŽô«Ë ¡U/ô« fK−� tÐ ÂuI¹ Íc�« åWÒOŽUL²łô«WOLM²�«ŸËdA�Z�U½dÐòs�¡ełå”u�b�òŸËdA� Æ”u�b�ŸËdA�sŽ—œU� tM¹— W�ÝR� s� Ò q� ÂuIð Æw�Ëb�« pM³�« s� q¹uL²Ð —ULŽô«Ë ¡U/ô« fK−� tÐ ÂuI¹ Íc�« åWÒOŽUL²łô«WOLM²�«ŸËdA�Z�U½dÐòs�¡ełå”u�b�òŸËdA� Æ”u�b�ŸËdA�sŽ—œU� «c¼ cOHM²Ð arcenciel tM¹— W�ÝR� s� Ò q� ÂuIð Æw�Ëb�« pM³�« s� q¹uL²Ð —ULŽô«Ë ¡U/ô« fK−� tÐ ÂuI¹ Íc�« arcenciel tM¹— W�ÝR� s� Ò q� ÂuIð Æw�Ëb�« pM³�« s� q¹uL²Ð —ULŽô«Ë ¡U/ô« fK−� tÐ ÂuI¹ Íc�« WÒOFLłË ©ADR® n¹d�« w�  «—bI�« ¡U/« WÒOFLłË ©RMF®÷ÒuF� w� W¾O³�«Ë ÊU�½ö� WOLM²�« WOFLł l� n¹d�« w�  «—bI�« ¡U/« WÒOFLł X½ËUFð b�Ë ÆŸËdA*« ÆUM�≈Ë UM� ÃU²½UÐ WIKF²*«  UÞUAM�« cOHMð ?¬LƒàføŸ 5DýUM�«Ë  UDýUM�« v�≈ qLF�« «c¼ tłu²¹ ∫‰UHÞ_«Ë W¾ýUM�«Ë »U³A�« l� 5K�UF�« WOK¼√  UOFLł w�  ö�UŽË 5K�UŽ ”—«b�  ULKF�Ë …cðUÝ√ ”—«b�  ULKF�Ë …cðUÝ√ ”—«b�  ULKF�Ë …cðUÝ√ s¹bzU�Ë  «bzU� ·UAJ�« WOÐU³A�« WOFL²−*« WOLM²�UÐ r²N¹ h�ý Í√ qC�_« u×½ πª©dG¥GQhCG ∫w¼ ¡«eł√ W�Lš s� åUM�≈Ë UM�ò ÊuJ²¹ UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨qC�_« u×½ ¨UMzœU³� s� ¨s×½ ‚«—Ë√ WŽuL−� vKŽ ¡eł q� Íu²×¹ ÆqO²�u�Ë ÆqLŽ Ë√ UNK¹bFð WO½UJ�≈ ¨qLF�« ‚«—Ë√ qJý l−A¹ W�U{≈ÎUC¹√UMMJ1ËÆUN�cŠË√…b¹bł‚«—Ë√W�U{≈ ÆUMÐ—U&Ë UMðUłUO²Š« vKŽ ¡UMÐ …b¹bł ¡«eł√ 7 W�bI*« 6 W�bI*«
  7. 7. UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� qO�œ ÆWOMH�« UM�ULŽ√ qO�œ ÆqLF�« ‚«—Ë√ ÆqLF�« o¹d� Æ¡«b¼≈ Æ»d×K� ô ÆWLK� ∫W�bI*« Æ¡«eł_«s¹ËUMŽÆ UÞUAM�«Ës¹—UL²�«qO�œÆw½Už√dFýÆhBI�«Æ «œdłÆ·«džuðuH�« øUM¹uIOÐ uý ÆWŠd� WKHŠ ÆUMCFÐ —bI½ ÆuGMÐ ¨d−Š s� WÐ—uý ÆU½—u� s� ÆW; ∫s×½ Æø—U² Ú �MÚ� uý Æ‰bł W³F� Æs×½ – »U³A�« ÆUMLNð lO{«u� Æ»U³A�« ÆU¹U³�Ë »U³ý Æ…u� œU%ù« Æ—UJ�√ qI½ ÆiFÐ bŽU�M� UMK� ÆiFÐ q¦� UMK� ∫UMzœU³� s� Æ UEŠö� WH�Ë ÆwÐU−¹ù« vKŽ wM³½ Ær]OI�« Æ—U³� – »U³ý W�«dý Æ—«dŠ√ UMK� ÆuKŠ uý ÆWO�UHA�« —u�Æ…œ«—ù«ÆqO×²�*«rK(«Æ`LD½ÆWOM�s¹—U9ÆW;∫qC�_«u×½Æ UEŠö�ÆWOK�Qð VKI�«s�WO%ÆW;∫UM�≈ËUM�rKF²½Æ UEŠö�ÆrÝ—Æ·dB²½—UÞ≈ÆjD�½ÆUMF�«Ës� nO� ÆÂ«d²Šô« ÆUMÐ—U& s� ÆrOKF²�« VO�UÝ√ sŽ ÆWOM¼– WD¹dš Æ»UýË qHÞ Æw½U¼ v�≈ Æ UEŠö� ÆU½—u� s� ÆWO³¹—bð W�œ√ ÆqHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� Æ80% 40% 20% ÆørKF²½ ÆWOŽ«bÐ≈WÐU²�ÆŸuM²�«ÆU½—bIðWŠd�…dŠWK¾Ý√Æb=IF²Ð»UF�√ÆŸ«bÐù«ÆWIŁÍbMŽ∫qO²�u� Æ UEŠö� ÆnOý—_« s� —u� Ærap vIOÝu� Æd²MŽ uÐ√ Ã«d� Ær�öÝË U¹UOŠ W³F� 9 W�bI*« 12 vIOÝu� Æd²MŽ uÐ√ Ã«d� Ær�öÝË U¹UOŠ W³F� 12 vIOÝu� Æd²MŽ uÐ√ Ã«d� Ær�öÝË U¹UOŠ W³F� W�bI*« vIOÝu� Æd²MŽ uÐ√ Ã«d� Ær�öÝË U¹UOŠ W³F� W�bI*« vIOÝu� Æd²MŽ uÐ√ Ã«d� Ær�öÝË U¹UOŠ W³F�
  8. 8. UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� á«æØdGÉædÉªYCG W�bI*« ¨·öG�« 1 W�bI*« ¨No War 2≠3 W�bI*« ¨ÂœUBð 4 W�bI*« ¨Ÿ«d� 15 W�bI* ¨qO�b�« sŽ s×½ ¨·öG�« 4 s×½ ¨d−Š 13 s×½ ¨U¹U³�Ë »U³ý 14 s×½ ¨»U³A�« 15 s×½ ¨lO{«u*« 20 s×½ ¨’U�ý√ 3 UMzœU³� s� ¨·öG�« 1 UMzœU³� s� ¨w½bF� qJý 10≠11 UMzœU³� s� ¨w½bF� qJý 13 UMzœU³� s� ¨w½bF� qJý 14 UMzœU³� s� ¨w½bF� qJý 18 UMzœU³� s� ¨WO�—Ë  U�UB� 19 UMzœU³� s� ¨ UL�−� 20 UMzœU³� s� ¨‚—Ë vKŽ dHŠ U¹«b¼ 24 UMzœU³� s� ¨wÝ«dÐ  u{ qC�_« u×½ ¨·öG�« 2≠3 qC�_« u×½ ¨w½bF� qJý 4 qC�_« u×½ ¨w½bF� qJý 6 qC�_« u×½ ¨w½bF� qJý 12 qC�_« u×½ ¨dÒOG½ UMO� «uÝ 16 qC�_« u×½ ¨‚—Ë vKŽ dHŠ UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨·öG�« 1 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨w½bF� qJý 9 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨ÊULÝ— 17 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨w½bF� qJý 20 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨»U³ý 3 24 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨w½bF� qJý äGhOCGhíFGƒdhäGOôL 14≠15 s×½ ¨»U³A�« 16 s×½ ∫UMLNð lO{«u� 12Ë 9 s×½ ¨UM¹uIOÐ uý 17 s×½ ¨»U³A�« Ω s×½ 16 UMzœU³� s� ¨wŽu�«  Uł—œ 10≠11 UMzœU³� s� ¨—U³� – UMzœU³� s� ¨—U³� – UMzœU³� s� ¨—U³� »U³ý W�«dý 22≠23 UMzœU³� s� ¨q�Qð – UMzœU³� s� ¨q�Qð – UMzœU³� s� ¨q�Qð qLŽ WO³�u� W�dŠ 10 qC�_« u×½ ¨qLŽ jD�� 11 qC�_« u×½ ¨w−Oð«d²Ýô« jOD�²�« —UÞ≈ 14 qC�_« u×½ ¨U¼b¹d½ w²�« bz«uH�« 15 qC�_« u×½ ¨·dB²½ —UÞ≈ 8≠9 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨rKF²�« VO�UÝ√ sŽ 5≠7 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨WOM¼– WD¹dš 14≠15 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨80% 40% 20% 16 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨rKF²½ nO� WŠu� 22≠23 ¨18≠19 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨X��«  «uD)« 24 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s�  ôU−� 25≠27 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨WO³¹—bð W�œ√ ±GôZƒJƒa 8Ë 6 W�bI*« ¨»U³ý 16 W�bI*« ¨s�UCð 2≠3 s×½ ¨U½—u� 7 s×½ ¨UMCFÐ —bI½ 9 s×½ ¨w�uð 13 s×½ ¨U¹U³�Ë »U³ý 17 s×½ ¨ÊUÐUý 19 s×½ ¨‰bł 2 UMzœU³� s� ¨iFÐ q¦� UMK� 3 UMzœU³� s� ¨iFÐ bŽU�M� UMK� 4 UMzœU³� s� ¨—UJ�√ qI½ 5 UMzœU³� s� ¨…u� œU%ô« 6 UMzœU³� s� ¨WO�UHA�« 7 UMzœU³� s� ¨uKŠ uý 8 UMzœU³� s� ¨—«dŠ√ UMK� 9 UMzœU³� s� ¨W�«dý 17 UMzœU³� s� ¨wÐU−¹ù« vKŽ wM³½ 21 UMzœU³� s� ¨WOK�Qð WH�Ë 4 qC�_« u×½ ¨nMFK� ô 8 qC�_« u×½ ¨U³KŠ s� qHÞ —u� 9≠12 qC�_« u×½ ¨·«džuðuH�« —u� s¹d9 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨·öG�« 2≠3 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨w½U¼ 4 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨»UýË qHÞ 8 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨rKF²�« VO�UÝ√ sŽ 11Ë 10 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨UMÐ—U& s� 12 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨Â«d²Šô« 13 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨WIKŠ t³ý 14≠15 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨80% 40% 20% 24≠27 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨WO³¹—bð W�œ√  U�öž 28 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨U½—u� s� 1 qO²�u� ¨ÁułË 3 qO²�u� ¨UMðUF�uð 4 qO²�u� ¨»U³ý ÊuDýU½ 5 qO²�u� ¨…dJ� ÍbMŽ 7 qO²�u� ¨W�—u�« s¹d9 8 qO²�u� ¨wÐuMO²Ý 9≠10 qO²�u� ¨bÒIF²Ð »UF�√ 11≠12 qO²�u� ¨…dŠ WK¾Ý√ 13 qO²�u� ¨wÐU×�√Ë U½√ 14≠15 qO²�u� ¨eOOL²�«Ë WL�u�« 16 qO²�u� ¨«bOÝØ“b¹≈ 17 qO²�u� ¨WOŽ«bÐ≈ WÐU²� 18 qO²�u� ¨r�öÝË U¹UOŠ 19 qO²�u� ¨d²MŽ uÐ√ Ã«d� 20 qO²�u� ¨dO��« fJŽ ¢ü°ü≤dG 4 s×½ ¨d−Š s� WÐ—uý 20 s×½ ¨dNM�« 15 UMzœU³� s� ¨ÃUF�« WM¹b�Ë fO�Ë vKO� ÊÉZCG,ô©°T 7 qC�_« u×½ ¨qO×²�*« rK(« 17 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� ∫WOIOMOH�« ·dŠ_« ÎU½UOŠ√ UM�b�²Ý« qLF�« «c¼ w� 11 W�bI*« 10 W�bI*«
  9. 9. UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� äÉWÉ°ûædGhøjQÉªàdGπ«dO ÆUM�≈Ë UM� ∫qLŽ ‚«—Ë√ w� …œ—«u�«  UÞUAM�«Ë s¹—UL²�UÐ ©16 ≠ 15 W×H� ® ÎôËbł o�d½ ∫V�×Ð UN³¹u³ð U½d²š«Ë Æ UEŠö�Ë …b½U�� œ«u� ¨Íd¹bIð X�Ë ¨·«b¼√ ¨W�bN²�*«  U¾H�« ¨Ê«uMF�« 13 W�bI*« 16 W�bI*«
  10. 10. UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� ◊UAM�«Øs¹dL²�« ◊UAM�«Øs¹dL²�« W�bN²�*«  U¾H�« ·«b¼√ Íd¹bIð X�Ë Íd¹bIð X�Ë  UEŠö�Øœ«u�  UEŠö�Øœ«u� d−Š s� WÐ—uý 4 ¨s×½ ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ WŽuL−*« œ«d�√ ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨»U³ý ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł«  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� U¼—bI½Ë UMð«—UN�Ë UMð«—b� nA²J½ Ê√ WŽuL−*« qLŽ w� WIO�œ 30≠40 ∫Í—UO²š« d−Š s� WÐ—uý WB� WO�—Ë  UFDI� ¨—U−Š√ ¨…d−MÞ uGMÐ 5 ¨s×½ ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ WŽuL−*« œ«d�√ ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨»U³ý ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł«  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� iF³�« UMCFÐ vKŽ ·dF²½ Ê√ WIO�œ 20≠30 uGM³�«  UFÐd� a�½ UMCFÐ —ÒbI½ 6 ¨s×½ ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ WŽuL−*« œ«d�√ ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨»U³ý ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł«  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� WIO�œ 15≠20 WŠd� WKHŠ 7 ¨s×½ ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ WŽuL−*« œ«d�√ ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨»U³ý ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł«  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� øUM¹uIOÐ uý 8 ¨s×½ ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ WŽuL−*« œ«d�√ ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨»U³ý ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł«  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� w²�« d�UMF�«Ë —u�_« nA²J½ Ê√ qC�_« u×½ UMKLŽ w� UM¹uIð w²�« d�UMF�«Ë —u�_« nA²J½ Ê√ qC�_« u×½ UMKLŽ w� UM¹uIð w²�« d�UMF�«Ë —u�_« nA²J½ Ê√ WIO�œ 30 ‚—Ë  UFDI� wÝd� »U³A�« 15 ¨s×½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuLKF� ¨Z�«dÐ uDD�� ¨ÊuDýU½  ULKF�Ë »U³A�«  U¾HÐ …œdł œb×½ Ê√ UNF� qLF�« œu½ Ë√ UNF� qLF½ w²�« ÎUF� qLF�« vKŽ UNFO−AðË ÎUF� qLF�« vKŽ UNFO−AðË UNF� qLF�« œu½ Ë√ UNF� qLF½ w²�« ÎUF� qLF�« vKŽ UNFO−AðË UNF� qLF�« œu½ Ë√ UNF� qLF½ w²�« WIO�œ 30  UFDI� lO{«u*« 16 ¨s×½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuLKF� ¨Z�«dÐ uDD�� ¨ÊuDýU½  ULKF�Ë UMLNð w²�« lO{«u*UÐ …œdł œb×½ Ê√ »U³A�« rNðË WIO�œ 30  UFDI� s×½ Ω »U³A�« 17 ¨s×½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuLKF� ¨Z�«dÐ uDD�� ¨ÊuDýU½  ULKF�Ë V¹dIð ·bNÐ UMBzUBš œb×½ Ê√ UMLO� h×HðË UMMOÐ dEM�«  UNłË 30 q�_« vKŽ WIO�œ 17 s×½ Ω »U³A�« WŠu� ‰bł W³F� 19Ë 18 ¨s×½ ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuLKF� ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨»U³ý  ULKF�Ë ¡«—ü lL²�½Ë UMH�«u� lł«d½ Ê√ WHK²�� …b¹bł  U�uKF� nA²J½ Ê√ …b¹bł  U�uKF� nA²J½ Ê√ 30 q�_« vKŽ WIO�œ o�«Ë√ ôË o�«Ë√ ∫ÊU²Šu� dNM�« WOKO¦9 20 ¨s×½ ¨s×½ Z�«dÐ uDD��  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� UMLO�Ë UMKLŽ VO�UÝ√ v�≈ dEM½ Ê√ WIO�œ 30 ∫WOŠd�LK� œ«u� ÆÆa�« bz«dł ¨‚—Ë ¨q³Š ÆÆa�« bz«dł ¨‚—Ë ¨q³Š UMzœU³� s¹d9 1≠8 ¨UMzœU³� s� ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ¨U¹U³�Ë »U³ý ¨»U³ý ÊuDýU½  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� UMzœU³� r¼√ œb×½ Ê√ WIO�œ 40 WOM¼– WD¹dš s¹dL²�« o³�¹ b� ©6 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ lł«d½® »U³ý W�«dý s� s×½ s¹√ ø—U³� – 10≠11 ¨UMzœU³� s� ¨UMzœU³� s�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� ¨—«d� uF½U�  U�«dA�« ◊U/√ w� dEM½ Ê√ ÊuJ½ Ê√ œu½ s¹√Ë s×½ s¹√ œb×½ Ê√  U�«dA�« ◊U/√ w� dEM½ Ê√ ÊuJ½ Ê√ œu½ s¹√Ë s×½ s¹√ œb×½ Ê√  U�«dA�« ◊U/√ w� dEM½ Ê√ dOOG²�« w� WOKLŽ  «uDš w� dJH½ Ê√ dOOG²�« w� WOKLŽ  «uDš w� dJH½ Ê√ WIO�œ 40≠60 ∫W�«dA�« ◊U/√ s� a�½ —U³J�« Ω »U³A�« øUM¹√— u¼ U� 12 ¨UMzœU³� s�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� ¨—«d� uF½U� 5Ð W�öF�« w� UMH�«u� g�UM½ Ê√ —U³J�«Ë »U³A�« WIO�œ 30≠40 ∫s� a�½ U¹U³�Ë »U³ý U¹ ¡«b½ —U³� U¹ ¡«b½ WM¹b�Ë fO�Ë vKO� WB� ÃUF�« 15 ¨UMzœU³� s� ¨UMzœU³� s� ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨ÎUMÝ d³�√ U¹U³�Ë »U³ý ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨ÎUMÝ d³�√ U¹U³�Ë »U³ý ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� UNA�UM½Ë UMLO� v�≈ dEM½ Ê√ WIO�œ 40≠60 ÃUF�« WM¹b�Ë fO�Ë vKO� W¹UJŠ  UL�−� 19 ¨UMzœU³� s� ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨ÎUMÝ d³�√ U¹U³�Ë »U³ý ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨ÎUMÝ d³�√ U¹U³�Ë »U³ý ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� UMDO×� w�  UOÐU−¹ù« œb×½ Ê√ WIO�œ 40≠60 oOBKð  UBI� ¨‚—Ë s� WOM� œ«u� øÂuO�UÐ UM¹√— sŽ d³FM� 24 ¨UMzœU³� s� ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨ÎUMÝ d³�√ U¹U³�Ë »U³ý ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ¨ÊuDýU½ ¨ÎUMÝ d³�√ U¹U³�Ë »U³ý ¨ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF�  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� b¹b−²�« ·bNÐ UMKLŽ ZzU²½ q�Q²½ Ê√ 5�×²�«Ë WIO�œ 15 Âö�√Ë ‚«—Ë√  UÞUAM�«Ë s¹—UL²�« qO�œ WOM� s¹—U9 Êuðd� vKŽ dHŠ ≠  UL�−� ‰öþ ≠ WO½bF� ‰UJý√ ≠ 2≠3 ¨qC�_« u×½ ¨qC�_« u×½ U¹U³�Ë »U³ý ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ‰UHÞ_« Ÿb³½Ë oK�½ Ê√ UMLNð —u�√ sŽ dÒ³F½ Ê√ Ÿb³½Ë oK�½ Ê√ UMLNð —u�√ sŽ dÒ³F½ Ê√ Ÿb³½Ë oK�½ Ê√ WOM� ÎôULŽ√ Z²M½ Ê√ UMLNð —u�√ sŽ dÒ³F½ Ê√ WOM� ÎôULŽ√ Z²M½ Ê√ UMLNð —u�√ sŽ dÒ³F½ Ê√ qJ� WŽUÝ w�«uŠ wM� s¹d9 ∫WOM� œ«u� a�« WO½bF� `zUH� ¨‚«—Ë√ ¨hI� ©s¹dL²�« V�×Ð® ¨qC�_« u×½ ¨qC�_« u×½ ÆÆÆ`LD½ 5 ¨qC�_« u×½ ÆÆÆ`LD½ ¨qC�_« u×½ ÆÆÆ`LD½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ¡U�dý U¹U³�Ë »U³ý U¹U³�Ë »U³ý WOKŠd*« UM�«b¼√ œb×½ Ê√ qC�ú� UM�uNH� „—UA²½ Ê√ WIO�œ 40≠50  UFDI� ·«džuðuH�« —u� s¹d9 9 ¨qC�_« u×½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ U¹U³�Ë »U³ý v�≈ vF�½ UMF�«Ë s� —u�√ nA²J½ Ê√ U¼dOOGð WIO�œ 40≠50 WO�«džuðu� —u� Ê«u�√ hI� o¹eKðË mL� o¹eKðË mL� qLŽ jD�� 10 ¨qC�_« u×½ U¹U³�Ë »U³ý  ULKF�Ë ÊuLKF� Z�«dÐ uDD�� Z�«dÐ uDD�� jOD�ð w� …bOH� …«œ√ vKŽ ·dF²½ Ê√ wKŠd� ·bN� qLF�« WIO�œ 40≠50 d¦�√ Ë√ qLŽ jD�� …«œ√ s� a�½ w−Oð«d²Ýô« jOD�²�« —UÞ≈ 11 ¨qC�_« u×½ w−Oð«d²Ýô« jOD�²�« —UÞ≈ ¨qC�_« u×½ w−Oð«d²Ýô« jOD�²�« —UÞ≈ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ Z�«dÐ uDD�� —«d� uF½U� —«d� uF½U� UMKLF� WO−Oð«d²Ý« WDš —uD½ Ê√  U�Kł …bŽ jOD�²�«  U½uJ� W×zô s� a�½ w−Oð«d²Ýô« ·dB²½ —UÞ≈ 13≠15 ¨qC�_« u×½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ Z�«dÐ uDD�� —«d� uF½U� —«d� uF½U� w×B�« ‰UBðô« w� WDš —uD½ Ê√ „uK��« dOOGðË  U�Kł …bŽ ·dB²½ —UÞ≈ s� a�½ WOM¼– WD¹dš 5≠7 ¨UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuŽuD²�Ë ÊuDýU½ »U³A�« »U³A�« w½UF*« nA²J½ Ê√ —UJ�_« `ýu½ Ê√ w½UF*« nA²J½ Ê√ —UJ�_« `ýu½ Ê√ w½UF*« nA²J½ Ê√ WIO�œ 30 ‚«—Ë√ Âö�√ rKF²�« VO�UÝ√ sŽ 9 ¨UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuŽuD²�Ë ÊuDýU½ »U³A�« »U³A�« w²�« rOKF²�« VO�UÝ√ w� dEM½ Ê√ U¼—U²�½ WIO�œ 30≠40 W×zôË rÝ— Â«d²Šô« 12 ¨UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuŽuD²�Ë ÊuDýU½ »U³A�« »U³A�« UMH�«u� lł«d½ Ê√ WIO�œ 30 rKF²½ nO� 13≠16 ¨UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuŽuD²�Ë ÊuDýU½ »U³A�« »U³A�« rKF²�« w� WOÝUÝ√ ∆œU³� nA²J½ Ê√ WIO�œ 40 rKF²½ nO� WŠu� 80% 40% 20% qLŽ ‚«—Ë√ v�≈ qHÞ s� WOMž√ · qHÞ Child to Child • approach ‰UHÞ_« · X��«  «uD)« ·  ôU−*« · 17≠24 ¨UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ¨UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuŽuD²�Ë ÊuDýU½ »U³A�« ZNM�« vKŽ ·dF²½ Ê√ UMÐ—U& l� Ê—UI½ Ê√ ZNM�« vKŽ ·dF²½ Ê√ UMÐ—U& l� Ê—UI½ Ê√ ZNM�« vKŽ ·dF²½ Ê√ WŽUÝ s� d¦�√ qLF�« ‚«—Ë√ s� a�½ WO³¹—bð W�œ√ 25≠27 ¨UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuŽuD²�Ë ÊuDýU½ »U³A�« »U³A�« UM� …d�«u²� W�œ√ vKŽ ·dF²½ Ê√ WIO�œ 30 d¦�√ Ë√ V�×Ð  U¹u²;UÐ oLF²�« —dI½ b� UMðUłUO²Š« ÆÆWIŁ ÍbMŽ 2≠3 ¨qO²�u� ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuŽuD²�Ë ÊuDýU½ »U³A�« »U³A�« WI¦�«¡UMÐw�WLN�d�UMŽsŽrKF²½Ê√ WŽuL−*« sL{ WIO�œ 30 w�«uŠ …b½U�� …¡«d� W�—u�« s¹d9 7 ¨qO²�u� ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuŽuD²�Ë ÊuDýU½ »U³A�« »U³A�« Ÿb³½ Ê√ Ÿ«bÐù« Ÿu{u� g�UM½ Ê√ Ÿb³½ Ê√ Ÿ«bÐù« Ÿu{u� g�UM½ Ê√ Ÿb³½ Ê√ WIO�œ 15 w�«uŠ A4 W�—Ë hI� bÒIF²Ð »UF�√ 8≠9 ¨qO²�u� ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuŽuD²�Ë ÊuDýU½ »U³A�« »U³A�« …bOH� »UF�QÐ dJH½ Ê√ W³FK�« V�×Ð Ê—bIð WŠd� …dŠ WK¾Ý√ 11 ¨qO²�u� ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽË  ö�UŽ ÊuŽuD²�Ë ÊuDýU½ »U³A�« »U³A�« WK¾Ý_« Ác¼ q¦� mOB½ Ê√  UÐUłù« „—UA²½ Ê√ WK¾Ý_« Ác¼ q¦� mOB½ Ê√  UÐUłù« „—UA²½ Ê√ WK¾Ý_« Ác¼ q¦� mOB½ Ê√ WIO�œ 30≠40 Êuðd� s�  UFÐd� oOBKð ¨Âö�√ 15 W�bI*« 14 W�bI*«
  11. 11. W; U½—u� s� d−Š s� WÐ—uý uGMÐ UMCFÐ —ÒbI½ WŠd� WKHŠ øUM¹uIOÐ uý U¹U³�Ë »U³ý »U³A�« UMLNð lO{«u� s×½ »U³A�« ‰bł W³F� ø—U²�M� uý  UEŠö� äÉ¶MÓe 27Ø6Ø6 «bO� ¨DPNA e�d� ¨WÐUý W¹dLŽ W¾� ¨ÎUŽuD²�Ë ÎUOŽUL²ł« ÎUDýU½ 15 l� ‘UI½ WIKŠ s� ¡«—¬ ©1® ©X� ‰uð® qLŽ  «Ëœ√ s� …UŠu²�� ©2® Building Community, A Tool Kit For Youth and Adults, 2001 Created by Innovation Center For Community Youth Development National 4-H Council Sites: www.theinnovationcenter.org, www.Fourhcouncil.edu ÎUB�ý 50 s� d¦�√Ë ÎUB�ý 25 ¨ÎUB�ý 16 œbF�« WŽuM²�  UŽuL−� l� W³FK�« XI³Þ b�Ë ©3® 28Ø6Ø6 UýU³�« d�ł ¨ÍœU�Ë „Uł l� —«uŠ ©4®  ËdOÐ ¨Ãb�u� ‰U½uýU½d²½√ ¨Torch s� —u� ©5® 13Ø6Ø6 ”u�b� ŸËdA� ¨5OŽUL²ł« 5K�UŽË  ö�UŽ l� ŸUL²ł« ZzU²½ s� ©6® 20Ø6Ø6 ”u�b� ŸËdA� ¨5OŽUL²ł« 5K�UŽË  ö�UŽ l� ŸUL²ł« ZzU²½ s� ©7® 2000 ¨WOÐdF�« œ—«u*« Wý—Ë sŽ —œU� ¨s¹dš¬Ë œ«bŠ w� œ«bŽ≈ ¨”UM�« l� qLF�« w� —UJ�√ sŽ dNM�« bNA� ©8® www.mawared.org : ‫ﺍﳌﻮﻗﻊ‬ 1 3≠2 4 6≠5 7 8 12≠9 13 15≠14 16 17 19≠18 20 øëf
  12. 12. áëŸ ÆUM¼U³²½« XHKð w²�« s¹ËUMF�« d¦�√ s� s×½ ÆÈdš√Ë W¾� 5Ð e=O9 ôË UNK� W¹dLF�«  U¾H�« lOLł qLAð UN½≈ ¨UNIO³Dð œu½ w²�« —u�_« lOL' W¹d¼uł ås×½ò ©1® UÐUýË ÊU³ý ¨5DýU½ Í√— d¹uDð w� UN�«b�²Ý«Ë U¼d¹bIðË UMð«—UN� ·UA²�« vKŽ U½bŽU�ð  UÞUAM� Ã–U/ vKŽ ¡e'« «c¼ Íu²×¹ WKHŠË UMCFÐ —=bI½ s¹d9Ë uGMÐË d−Š s� WÐ—uý ∫ UÞUAM�« Ác¼ s�Ë ÆqC�_« u×½ »U³A�« l� UMKLŽ ÆWŠd� Æ5OŽUL²ł« 5K�UŽË  ö�UŽË »U³ý 5DýU½ ¡«—¬ ÷dFO� UMKLŽ w� UM¹uIð —u�√ v�≈ ¡e'« ‚dD²¹Ë …œdłË ©p�– œu½ Ë√® rNF� qLF½ s¹c�« U¹U³B�«Ë »U³A�« W×zô œb×M� ¨UMF�«Ë v�≈ UMÐ ¡e'« œuF¹Ë »U³A�«Ë 5OŽUL²łô« 5K�UF�«Ë  ö�UF�« s×½ UMðU�öŽË UMLO�Ë UMH�«u� w� dEM½Ë ÆWLN*« lO{«u*UÐ lO−Að w� UMLO¼UH� WFł«d�Ë UMH�«u� qOK%Ë ¨iF³�« UMCFÐ v�≈ UMðdE½ W�—UA� p�– w� U½bŽU�¹Ë ¨ÎUF� Æ «c�« vKŽ œUL²Žô« Ë√ WO�UJðô« ÆÈdš√ Ã–U/Ë  U�U{≈Ë  ö¹bFð ¡e'« «c¼ qL²×¹ ÆrJ� W�¡ö� d¦�_«  ö¹bF²�« ‰Ušœ≈ vKŽ rJð—bIÐ o¦½ UM�≈Ë UM� 1 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 4 s×½ ôéMøeáHQƒ°T ¨WOJO�UM¹œ d¦�√ ◊UAM�« qF'Ë Æ©2® UNð«—b�Ë WŽuL−*«  «—UN� ·UA²�ô qšbL� WBI�« Ác¼ q¦� Â«b�²Ý« UMMJ1 ÆÎUI³�� WBI�« wJŠ vKŽ ÍË«d�« ÊdL²¹ Ê√ qC�_« s�Ë Æ©‚—Ë s�  UFDI� Ë√® —U−Š√Ë WOIOIŠ …d−MÞ —UCŠ≈ U½bOH¹ ¨WOJO�UM¹œ d¦�√ ◊UAM�« qF'Ë Æ ÆÎUI³�� WBI�« wJŠ vKŽ ÍË«d�« ÊdL²¹ Ê√ qC�_« s�Ë Æ©‚—Ë s�  UFDI� Ë√® —U−Š√Ë WOIOIŠ …d−MÞ —UCŠ≈ U½bOH¹ ¨WOJO�UM¹œ d¦�√ ◊UAM�« qF'Ë Æ UNð«—b�Ë WŽuL−*«  «—UN� ·UA²�ô qšbL� WBI�« Ác¼ q¦� Â«b�²Ý« UMMJ1 ÆÎUI³�� WBI�« wJŠ vKŽ ÍË«d�« ÊdL²¹ Ê√ qC�_« s�Ë Æ©‚—Ë s�  UFDI� Ë√® —U−Š√Ë WOIOIŠ …d−MÞ —UCŠ≈ U½bOH¹ UNð«—b�Ë WŽuL−*«  «—UN� ·UA²�ô qšbL� WBI�« Ác¼ q¦� Â«b�²Ý« UMMJ1 ∫WBI�« wJ×½ WÐ—uý a³DM� ¨ÎUM�Š ∫W¹dI�« rOJŠ ‰U�Ë Æ”UM�« ÂUFÞ bH½ ÆUNÐ ·UH'« ◊UŠ√ W¹d� ÊU�e�« .b� w� ÊU� U� U¹ ÊU� œ«bŽù r¼—U−Š√ l� w�U²�« ÂuO�« w� W¹dI�« WŠUÝ w� bł«u²�« ”UM�« s� VKÞË ÆÂUFÞ UM¹b� błu¹ ô t½√ U0 d−Š s� d−(«  dCŠQ� ÆUN�eM� w� UÞUD³�« s� 5²³Š œułË XEŠô ¨d−(« b−²�  özUF�« ÈbŠ≈ XNłuð U�bMŽË ÆWÐ—uA�« œ«bŽù r¼—U−Š√ l� w�U²�« ÂuO�« w� W¹dI�« WŠUÝ w� bł«u²�« ”UM�« s� VKÞË ÆÂUFÞ UM¹b� błu¹ ô t½√ U0 d−Š s� d−(«  dCŠQ� ÆUN�eM� w� UÞUD³�« s� 5²³Š œułË XEŠô ¨d−(« b−²�  özUF�« ÈbŠ≈ XNłuð U�bMŽË ÆWÐ—uA�« œ«bŽù r¼—U−Š√ l� w�U²�« ÂuO�« w� W¹dI�« WŠUÝ w� bł«u²�« ”UM�« s� VKÞË ÆÂUFÞ UM¹b� błu¹ ô t½√ U0 d−Š s� ÆWI¹b(« w� nDIð r� —e'« s�  U³Š UN¹b� ‰«“ U� t½√  d�cðË UÞUD³�« Èdš√ WKzUŽ XEŠô ÆWŠU��« v�≈ UÞUD³�«Ë ÂUFD�UÐ W¾OK� d−(« WÐ—uý X×{√Ë Æ«cJ¼Ë UO�u�UH�« UNF�  dCŠQ� —e'« Èdš√ WKzUŽ  √— ÆrNF� —e'« «ËdCŠQ� ÆWI¹b(« w� nDIð r� —e'« s�  U³Š UN¹b� ‰«“ U� t½√  d�cðË UÞUD³�« Èdš√ WKzUŽ XEŠô ÆWŠU��« v�≈ UÞUD³�«Ë ÂUFD�UÐ W¾OK� d−(« WÐ—uý X×{√Ë Æ«cJ¼Ë UO�u�UH�« UNF�  dCŠQ� —e'« Èdš√ WKzUŽ  √— ÆrNF� —e'« «ËdCŠQ� ÆWI¹b(« w� nDIð r� —e'« s�  U³Š UN¹b� ‰«“ U� t½√  d�cðË UÞUD³�« Èdš√ WKzUŽ XEŠô ÆWŠU��« v�≈ UÞUD³�«Ë °W¹dI�« XKH²Š«Ë ÆVOD�« vKŽ rNð«—b� Ë√ rNð«—UN� bŠ√ WÐU²� o¹dÞ sŽ p�–Ë a³D�« …d−MÞ v�≈ rNÐ W�Uš …d−Š W�U{≈ —uC(« s� VKD½ ∫g�UM½Ë WŽuL−*« sL{ ZzU²M�« √dI½ Æ…d−MD�« w� UNF{ËË ©…d−Š Ë√® W�—Ë øUMð«—b�Ë UMð«—UN� sŽ kŠö½ «–U� øWŽuL−L� UMðu� ◊UI½ w¼ U� ø»U³A�« l� UMKLŽ w� Ác¼ …uI�« ◊UI½ s� bOH²�½ nO� ÆÆÆZzU²M�« h�K½ ÆUMð«—b�Ë UMð«—UN� „—UAð WKŠd� v�≈ ‰UI²½ô« q³� WBI�« ÈeG� WA�UM�  UŽuL−*« iFÐ —dIð b� ∫WEŠö� WKHŠË UMCFÐ —=bI½ s¹d9Ë uGMÐË d−Š s� WÐ—uý ∫ UÞUAM�« Ác¼ s�Ë ÆqC�_« u×½ »U³A�« l� UMKLŽ WKHŠË UMCFÐ —=bI½ s¹d9Ë uGMÐË d−Š s� WÐ—uý ∫ UÞUAM�« Ác¼ s�Ë ÆqC�_« u×½ »U³A�« l� UMKLŽ
  13. 13. 3 s×½ 2 s×½
  14. 14. UM�≈Ë UM� 5 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 8 s×½ ƒ¨æH ÆU¼œ«d�√  «—UN� d¹bIðË ·—UF²�« vKŽ WŽuL−*« …bŽU�� w� …bOH� w¼Ë »U³A�« UN³×¹ w²�«  UÞUAM�« bŠ√ s� uGMÐ áMôeá∏ØM Æ©2® œ«d�_« d¹bIð ·bNÐ ·—UF²K� ◊UA½ ÎUC¹√ «c¼Ë ÆWKHŠ w� UM½√ qO�²½ ÆWFÝ«Ë W�dž Ë√ WŠUÝ Ë√ WI¹b×� lÝ«Ë ÊUJ� w� ÊuJ½ Ê√ qC�_« s� œbŽ d³�√ l� dOB� Y¹bŠ ¡«dłSÐ ÂuI½ ·uÝ UM½√ r¼d³�½ WKH(« Ác¼ w� —uC(UÐ VŠd½ ∫ «uD)« dšü« h�A�UÐ UN³×½ «–U*Ë …bOł WH� ‰uŠ u¼ UM¦¹bŠË —uC(« s� sJ2 ∫Y¹b(« ¡UMŁ√ ULNF³²½ ÊUðbŽU� błuðË 1IóYÉb Æ—uC(« s� sJ2 œbŽ d³�√ v�≈ rKJ²½ UM¦¹bŠ UMON½√ ULK� dš¬ h�ý v�≈ tłu²½Ë ÆbŠ«Ë h�ý l� 2IóYÉb UMO�≈ h�ý rKJ²¹ U�bMŽ lL²�½ ÆÎU¾Oý ‰uI½ ôË UMO�≈ h�ý rKJ²¹ U�bMŽ lL²�½ ÆÎU¾Oý ‰uI½ ôË UMO�≈ h�ý rKJ²¹ U�bMŽ lL²�½ ∫©≥® 5OŽUL²łô« 5K�UF�«Ë  ö�UF�« œ«bŽ√ V�×Ð ÎUFÐd� ±∂ oKš o¹dÞ sŽ oO³D²�« U½d²š« b�Ë ”u�b� V¹—bð s� ‰U¦� «c¼Ë s�  «eO� —UO²š« qC�_« s�Ë ¨…eO� lÐd� q� Íu²×¹ Æ UFÐd� s� W�—u�« ÊuJ²ð ÆuGM³�« W�—Ë s� a�½ ∫dOC×²�« Æ◊UAM�« WO�UF� s� b¹e¹ «cN� ¨WOMF*« WŽuL−*« œ«d�√ V�×Ð p�– s� q�√ Ë√ d¦�√ ÊuJð Ê√ sJ1Ë ¨ÎU¹œuLŽ W�LšË ÎUOI�√ W�Lš ¨ÎUFÐd� 25 …œUF�UÐ ÊuJð ∫uGM³�«W�—Ë Æ©3® ◊UAM�« UNO�≈ tłu²¹ w²�« WŽuL−*« œbŽ ÆW½U)« w� tLÝ« V²J¹Ë W½U)« …eO�Ë VÝUM*« h�A�« b−¹ Ê√ tM� VKD½Ë h�ý qJ� W��½ Ÿ“u½ ∫VFK�«WI¹dÞ Í√ rÝ« —dJ²¹ ô YO×Ð ©UNLEF� Ë√®  U½U)« q� U� h�ý ú1 U�bMŽ W³FK�« wN²Mð Ædš¬ h�ý sŽ Y×³¹ U¼bFÐ Æ©h�ý s� d¦�√ Ë√® ezUH�« h�AK� ©ÈuKŠ q¦�® W¹e�— W¹b¼ wDF½ b�Ë Æ…bŠ«Ë W½Uš s� d¦�√ w� h�ý ÆUMð«—UN�Ë UMð«—b� sŽ UMHA²�« «–U� WA�UM� W³FK�« l³²¹ ƒ¨æH ƒ¨æH s�  «eO� —UO²š« qC�_« s�Ë ¨…eO� lÐd� q� Íu²×¹ Æ UFÐd� s� W�—u�« ÊuJ²ð ÆuGM³�« W�—Ë s� a�½ s�  «eO� —UO²š« qC�_« s�Ë ¨…eO� lÐd� q� Íu²×¹ Æ UFÐd� s� W�—u�« ÊuJ²ð ÆuGM³�« W�—Ë s� a�½ s�  «eO� —UO²š« qC�_« s�Ë ¨…eO� lÐd� q� Íu²×¹ Æ UFÐd� s� W�—u�« ÊuJ²ð ÆuGM³�« W�—Ë s� a�½ ∫uGM³�«W�—Ë ∫uGM³�«W�—Ë ∫WIK(« sL{ g�UM½ ¨¡UN²½ù« bFÐ øw¼ U� ø—u�_« iFÐ UM¼U³²½« vŽd²Ý« q¼ øs¹dL²�« «c¼ q¦� ¡UN²½≈ bFÐ v²Š UMCFÐ d¹bI²Ð —«dL²Ýô« UMMJ1 nO�
  15. 15. UM�≈Ë UM� 7 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 6 s×½ Éæ°†©HQuó≤f U�bMŽ ¡UIK�« ¡bÐ bMŽ ·—UF²�« w� s¹dL²�« «c¼ q¦� Â«b�²Ý« UMMJ1 s� iFÐ  «—b�Ë  «—UN0 U� W�dF� vKŽ WŽuL−*« œ«d�√ s� iFÐ ÊuJ¹ ÆrNzö�“ ∫ «uD)« w²�« …eO*« Ë√ …—UNLK� Á—bI¹Ë WŽuL−*« s� dš¬ ÎUB�ý œd� q� ÂbI¹ ∫ «uD)« w²�« …eO*« Ë√ …—UNLK� Á—bI¹Ë WŽuL−*« s� dš¬ ÎUB�ý œd� q� ÂbI¹ ∫ «uD)« ÆlOL'« .bIð s� b�Q²½ ÆUNÐ vÒK×²¹ w²�« …eO*« Ë√ …—UNLK� Á—bI¹Ë WŽuL−*« s� dš¬ ÎUB�ý œd� q� ÂbI¹ ÆlOL'« .bIð s� b�Q²½ ÆUNÐ vÒK×²¹ w²�« …eO*« Ë√ …—UNLK� Á—bI¹Ë WŽuL−*« s� dš¬ ÎUB�ý œd� q� ÂbI¹ U½bOH¹ nO�Ë UNÐ vK×²½ w²�«  «—UN*« WŽuL−*« sL{ U¼bFÐ g�UM½ ÆWŽuL−*« qLŽ ÂbIð w� «c¼
  16. 16. UM�≈Ë UM� 9 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 12 s×½ ?Éæjƒ≤«Hƒ°T ∫”u�b� w� UMKLŽ w� UM¹uIð w²�« —u�_« s� ¨»U³A�« l� qLF�« …dJ� ¨UM�≈Ë UM� qLF�« ¨lL²−*«Ë W¹bK³�«Ë »U³A�« ∫wK�UJ²�« v×M*« ¨UNÐ „—UA½ w²�«  U³¹—b²�« l�Ë ¨5OŽUL²łô« 5K�UF�« s×½ UMMOÐ uLM¹ Íc�« WKzUF�« —uFýË ÆrN�H½√ »U³A�« l�Ë 5Ð—b*«Ë  UÐ—b*« ©4® —«uŠ sŽ
  17. 17. UM�≈Ë UM� 11 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 10 s×½ VŠ ÆV(«Ë ÊËUF²�«Ë …—UN*« Æq�«u²�«Ë ‰UBðô« WOHO� ÆW�UI¦�« ÆW�dF*« Æ…¡UHJ�« Æ…—UN*« ÆwŽuD²�« qLF�« VŠ Æ «d³šË  «—b� »U�²�« Æ’öšù« Æs�UC²�« ÆlL²−*« W�bš ÆqLF�« ÆrNF� W�—UA*«Ë WO�ËR�*« wzUDŽ≈ ÆrNF� wKLFÐ ÂUE²½ô«Ë W¹b'« Ær¼dLŽ s� V¹dI�« ÍdLŽ ÆÎUF� q³I²�*«Ë WIOI(« Æo³�*« dOC×²�« Æ UŽUL²łô« ÆV¹—bð Æ—UJ�√ Æ…√d'« Æ¡U�c�« ÆWI¦�« experience. trainers. knowledgeÆ U�uKF*« ÆWLz«b�«  «d{U;« ÆqLF�« WÝ—U2 ÊËUF²�«Ë…—UN*«Æq�«u²�«Ë‰UBðô«WOHO�ÆW�UI¦�«ÆW�dF*«Æ…¡UHJ�«Æ…—UN*« VŠ ÆV(«Ë Æs�UC²�« ÆlL²−*« W�bš ÆqLF�«  «—b� »U�²�« Æ’öšù« Æ   « d³š Ë ÍdLŽ ÆwŽuD²�« qLF�« VŠ W¹b'« Ær¼dLŽ s� V¹dI�« Â UE²½ ô « Ë WO�ËR�*« wzUDŽ≈ ÆrNF� wKLFÐ Æ¡U�c�« ÆWI¦�« ÆrNF� W�—UA*«Ë Æ … √ d' « Æ UŽUL????²łô« ÆV¹—bð Æ—UJ�√ dO????C??×²�« Æo³????????�???????*« W????????IO??I(« ÆqLF�« WÝ—U2 ÆÎUF� q³I²�*«Ë  «d{U;« Æ WLz « b� « Æ…¡UHJ�« Æ…—UN*« Æ U�uKF*« Æ W� dF* « Æq�«u²�«Ë ‰UBðô« WOHO� ÆW�UI¦�« ÊËUF²�«Ë …—UN*« ÆlL²−*« W�bš ÆqLF�« VŠ ÆV(«Ë Æ’öšù« Æs�UC²�«
  18. 18. UM�≈Ë UM� 13 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 16 s×½ Éæª¡J™«°VGƒe ∫bK³�««bO� ‰u×J�« ¨ÊUšb�« ¨ UÐUIM�« ¨‚uI(« ¨WO�M'« WOÐd²�« ∫?Ð ÊuÐd�²*«Ë ‰ULF�« ‰UHÞ_« r²N¹ ¨©WOKJON�«® w½b*« lL²−*« ¨ŸuD²�« ¨ÊUšb�« ∫?Ð ”—«b*« »öÞ r²N¹ ÆWO�M'« WOÐd²�«Ë nOI¦²�« ¨wF�U'« hB�²�« ∫U³KŠ ¨WO½U−� WO{U¹—  UÞUA½ ¨nOI¦ðË tOłuðË œUý—≈ ¨qLŽ sŽ Y×³�«Ë W�UD³�« ©ÆÆWÝ—b*« – ©ÆÆWÝ—b*« – ©ÆÆWÝ—b*« lL²−*« – lL²−*« – lL²−*« q¼_«® W¹d(« ¨lOL'« 5Ð q�«u²�« ∫fKÐ«dÞØW½U³²�«»UÐ ¨W×KÝ_« ¨»U$ù«Ë Ã«Ëe�« ¨wzUM¦�« W�öŽ ¨WO�Mł  U�uKF� ‰u×� ¨5šbð ¨ «—b�� ∫ÊU�œù« ÉjÉÑ°UhÜÉÑ°T ©7® ‫ﺍﻟﻨﺸﺎﻁ‬ ‫ﺍﺛﻨﺎﺀ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﺨﺪﻣﻨﺎﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻃﺎﺑﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺷﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻗﺼﺎﺻﺎﺕ‬  UI¼«d� ¨W¾ýUM�« ¨»U³ýË ‰UHÞ« ¨ÊU³ýË  UÐUý ¨U¹U³�Ë »U³ý ∫—«b�ô« «c¼ w� dOÐUFð …bŽ Âb�²�½ ©5® Æa�« …œb×� W¹dLŽ  U¾� »U³ýË ¨ UM³�«Ë œôËô« ¨5I¼«d�Ë
  19. 19. ÜÉÑ°ûdG œu½ Ë√® rNF� qLF½ s¹c�« »U³A�« ∫©6®ÎUF� qLF�« vKŽ rNF−A½Ë ©p�– ∫bK³�««bO� ¨ ö�UŽ  UÐUý ¨Êu¹u½UŁ »öÞ  UÐUýË ÊU³ý ¨ÊuÐd�²�  UÐUýË ÊU³ý »d�²�« dDš w� ∫ÊuOFłd� 13≠ —ULŽ√ »U³ý ‰ULŽ ´ ÊuÐd�²� —ULŽ√ »d�²�« dDš ´ ‰ULŽ »U³ý ¨15 15≠18 —ULŽ√ Êu¹u½UŁ »öÞ ¨10≠13 ∫wÞ«u�«d�ł ¨ «—b�� uM�b� ¨ÊuK�UŽ »U³ý W�UŽ≈ ËË– ’U�ý√ ∫U³KŠ ¨ÊuK�UŽ ¨‰Uł— ¨»U³ý ¨‰UHÞ√ ¨ÊuÐd�²� ¨ÊËœdA²� ¨Êu�uF� ¨ÊuO�√ ÂU²¹√ ¨cO�öð ∫fKÐ«dÞØW½U³²�«»UÐ 7≠17 W¹dLF�« W¾H�« s� ÀU½≈Ë —u�– l{u�« ¨nOMŽË Í—u�– lL²−*« ÆÎU�UŽ wLKF�« Èu²�*«Ë w½b²� ÍœUB²�ô« q�UA� s� »U³A�« w½UF¹ Æw½b²� –ËcýË dJ³� Ã«Ë“ ¨WO�uKÝ WO�Mł  «¡«b²Ž«Ë UM�≈Ë UM� 15 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 14 s×½
  20. 20. UM�≈Ë UM� 17 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 20 s×½ øëf ÜÉÑ°ûdG rNFO−AðË ©rNF� qLF�« œu½ Ë√® rNF� qLF½ s¹c�« »U³A�« hzUBšË UMBzUBš UM�—UAðË UMH�uð q¼ øÎUF� qLF�« vKŽ ÆrNMOÐË UMMOÐ ·ö²šô«Ë tÐUA²�« tłËQÐ UMH¹dFðË ¨»U³A�« v�≈ UMðdE½Ë UMLO� `O{uð ¡bÐ w� W×zö�« Ác¼ q¦� bOHð …œd'« œ«bŽ≈ ‘UIM�« wMG¹Ë ÆUMBzUBšË ©U½dE½ WNłË s�® »U³A�« hzUBš s¹Ëb²� WŠuK�« Ác¼ q¦� Â«b�²Ý« UMMJ1 ÆUNKK×½Ë ZzU²M�« lł«d½ ÆWŽuM� W¹dLŽ  U¾� lL& W�d²A� dE½ WNłË s� ÜÉÑ°ûdG ?QÉàîæeƒ°T ∫W²�U�WOKO¦9Ác¼ ÊUDOš Ë√ q³Š Â«b�²Ý« p�c� sJ1Ë ¨dN½ w²ÒH{ Êö¦1 ¡wA�« iFÐ s¹bŽU³²� 5Dš —uA³D�UÐ ÷—_« vKŽ rÝd½ Æ…d¹eł s¹uJ²� WHO×� s� W�—ËË dNM�« w� …“—UÐ —u�� vKŽ W�ôbK� ÎU�«—Ë√ Âb�²�½Ë Æ—uA³D�« s� ÎôbÐ ÊUDOš Ë√ q³Š Â«b�²Ý« p�c� sJ1Ë ¨dN½ w²ÒH{ Êö¦1 ¡wA�« iFÐ s¹bŽU³²� 5Dš —uA³D�UÐ ÷—_« vKŽ rÝd½ Æ…d¹eł s¹uJ²� WHO×� s� W�—ËË dNM�« w� …“—UÐ —u�� vKŽ W�ôbK� ÎU�«—Ë√ Âb�²�½Ë Æ—uA³D�« s� ÎôbÐ ÊUDOš Ë√ q³Š Â«b�²Ý« p�c� sJ1Ë ¨dN½ w²ÒH{ Êö¦1 ¡wA�« iFÐ s¹bŽU³²� 5Dš —uA³D�UÐ ÷—_« vKŽ rÝd½ wðQ¹ rŁ ÆÊ«œœd²¹Ë ÊU�U�O� Íu� —UO²�« sJ�Ë ¨tM� —u³F�« ÊUFOD²�¹ ÊUJ� sŽ ÊU¦×³¹Ë dNM�« v�≈ ÊUB�ý wðQ¹ ¨UNOKŽ —u³F�« ULNMJ1 w²�« —u�B�« ULN¹d¹Ë dNM�« vKŽ√ v�≈ UL¼œuI¹ ÆULNNł«uð w²�« WÐuFB�« Èd¹Ë Y�UŁ h�ý v�≈ tO� qB¹ Íc�« X�u�« w�Ë ÆÁdNþ vKŽ UL¼bŠ√ qLŠ vKŽ Y�U¦�« h�A�« o�«u¹ «cJ¼Ë Æs¹œœd²� Êô«e¹ ô ULNMJ� Æ…dOGB�« …d¹e'« vKŽ ‰uL;« h�A�« lC¹Ë VF²�UÐ dFA¹ ¨dNM�« nB²M� vKŽ ÁU¹≈ ÎUF−A� ÁbOÐ p�1 tKL×¹ Ê√ sŽ ÎU{uŽË ¨w½U¦�« h�A�« …bŽU�* dNM�« WH{ v�≈ Y�U¦�« h�A�« œuF¹ rŁ UL¼ö� d³F¹ Æ…bŽU�� ÊËœ ÁœdH0 ‰UI²½ô« w½U¦�« h�A�« lOD²�¹  «uDš lCÐ bFÐË Æt�HMÐ —u�B�« vKŽ qIM²�« Íc�« ‰Ë_« h�A�« UO�½ b�Ë ÎUF� ÊUOA1Ë ¨dNM�« s� Èdš_« WHC�« v�≈ ULN�u�Ë bMŽ —Ëd��« W¹Už w� ÊU½uJ¹Ë ¨dNM�« ÆÈËbł ÊËœ sJ�Ë ULN¼U³²½« XH� ÎôËU×� ¨…d¹e'« w� Î«bOŠË fK−¹ Íc�« ‰Ë_« h�A�« UO�½ b�Ë ÎUF� ÊUOA1Ë ¨dNM�« s� Èdš_« WHC�« v�≈ ULN�u�Ë bMŽ —Ëd��« W¹Už w� ÊU½uJ¹Ë ¨dNM�« ÆÈËbł ÊËœ sJ�Ë ULN¼U³²½« XH� ÎôËU×� ¨…d¹e'« w� Î«bOŠË fK−¹ Íc�« ‰Ë_« h�A�« UO�½ b�Ë ÎUF� ÊUOA1Ë ¨dNM�« s� Èdš_« WHC�« v�≈ ULN�u�Ë bMŽ —Ëd��« W¹Už w� ÊU½uJ¹Ë ¨dNM�« Æ©8® WOKO¦L²�«wN²Mð ∫w−¹—bð qJAÐ WO�U²�« WK¾Ý_« U¼bFÐ g�UM½ øWOKO¦L²�« Ác¼ w� UM¹√— «–U� ø’U�ý_« øÊU²HC�« ødNM�« e�d¹ «–U� v�≈ øWOKO¦L²�« Ác¼ ÈeG� u¼ U� ø «c�« vKŽ œUL²Žô« Â√ WO�UJðô« ∫U½—UO²š« u¼ U� øëf
  21. 21. UM�≈Ë UM� 19 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 18 s×½ ∫óLáÑ©d Æ…bŽ lO{«u� vKŽ UNIO³Dð sJ1Ë »U³A�« UN³×¹ w²�« »UF�_« s� w¼Ë ÆrN�H½√ 5OMF*« ”UM�« ¡«—¬Ë n�«u� X�JŽ «–≈ WO�UF� d¦�√ W³FK�« ÊuJð ÆWHK²�� ¡«—ü ŸUL²Ýô«Ë UMH�«u� h×Hð vKŽ UMðbŽU�� v�≈ W³FK�« Ác¼ ·bNð ∫ «uD)« wð—U³Ž UL¼«bŠ≈ vKŽ V²J½ ÆiF³�« ULNCFÐ s� 5³¹d� 5DzUŠ vKŽ 5²�—Ë oKF½ åo�«Ë√ ôò Èdš_« vKŽË åo�«Ë√ò W³FK�« ¡UMŁ√ t½√ `{u½ ÆUN�bŽ Ë√ WI�«u*« Í√— ¡«bÐ« —uC(« vKŽË ÎUH�u� ©jAM*« Ë«® WDAM*« √dIð ‰b'«Ë ‘UIM�« qON�ð v�« ·bN¹ ÎUI�«u� Ë√ ÎU{—UF� ÎUH�u� cšQMÝ W{—UF*« Ë√ WI�«u*« »U³Ý√ Èdš_« v�≈ WŽuL−� q� d�Hð Æ5�—UA*«Ë  U�—UA*« W³ž— V�×Ð n�«u*« v�≈ W�U{ù« sJ1Ë ©7® UMð«¡UI� s� ÎUł–u/ WO�U²�« W×HB�« w� o�d½Ë ∞bGƒŸG rNO� U� »U³A�« bO�√ ¨—«uŠ qLFð UNO� U� …œUOI�« «–≈ 18 ÊËœ »U³ý l� WÝUO��« vÞUF²½ ô  U�uKF� ¡UDŽ≈ w� »U³A�«  «—bIÐ oÓŁuÔ½ UMO� U� ”u�b� ŸËdA� cOHMð WO�ËR�� U½bŠË UMOKŽ WO³¹—bð  «—Ëœ rOEMð wMF¹ dOÄ uð dOÄ qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� ZNMÐ WOðUOŠ  «—UN� Z�b½ UMO� uKŠ  «d� dO²� Æ—c²F½ Ê√ VOŽ g� V¹—b²�UŽ dšQ²� vł≈ ÊbŠ q³I²�½ ô
  22. 22. W; WOM� s¹—U9 ÆÆÆ`LD½ qO×²�*« rK(« …œ«—ù« UMF�«Ë s� —u� jD�½ ·dB²½ —UÞ≈ ‚—Ë vKŽ dHŠ  UEŠö� äÉ¶MÓe UýU³�« d�ł ¨13Ø6Ø6Ë 6Ø6Ø6 w� ”u�b�  U³¹—bð ¡UMŁ√ WOM� s¹—U9 ©1® sŽ —œU� Æ»U³ýË ‰UHÞ√ l� UNKLŽ sŽ UJÐ«dð w1ù —uB� »U²� ¨vM'« w� WFLł q� ÕU³� qJA½Ë rÝd½ ∫ÎU¦¹bŠ —b� ©2® wwwÆal≠janaÆcom ∫l�u*«  ËdOÐ ¨WO³FA�« ÊuMHK� wÐdF�«  U�uKF*« e�d� ¨vM'« 2000 WOÐdF�« œ—«u*« Wý—Ë sŽ —œU� Æs¹dš¬Ë œ«bŠ w� œ«bŽ≈ ¨”UM�« l� qLF�« w� —UJ�√ »U²� sŽ ©3® wwwÆmawaredÆorg ∫l�u*« UýU³�« d�ł ¨arcenciel —u� nOý—√ s� ©4® wwwÆal≠janaÆcom  ËdOÐ ¨WO³FA�« ÊuMHK� wÐdF�«  U�uKF*« e�d� ¨vM'« sŽ —œU� ¨U½—u�  u� »U²� sŽ ©5® wwwÆaedÆorg ∫l�u� ∫X½d²½ô« sŽ w³¹—bð qO�œ ‰«e½≈ UMMJ1 ∫·dB²½ —UÞ≈ ©6® Behave Framework ∫WOÝUÝ√ WLK� Behave Framework ∫WOÝUÝ√ WLK� Behave Framework 1 4≠2 5 7≠6 8 12≠9 16≠13 19≠17 20 π°†aC’Gƒëf
  23. 23. áëŸ UM�U�¬ „—UAðË qC�_« u×½ UMLO¼UH� sŽ d³ÓFÔ½ w� U½bŽU�ð —UJ�√Ë s¹—U9 vKŽ ¡e'« «c¼ Íu²×¹ Æ UÐuFB�« rž— —«dL²Ýô« v�≈ UMF�b¹Ë W�UÞ UMODF¹ d�√ «c¼Ë ÆUM�öŠ√Ë qLŽ WDš œb×½ Ê√ ÃU²×½ U� Î«dO¦�Ë ÆUNOKŽ ‚UHðô«Ë qLŽ WDš l{Ë v�≈ ÃU²×½ qC�_« oI×½ w�Ë Æ‰uÞ√ Èdš√Ë Èb*« …dOB� lOD²�¹ U� vKŽ e�d¹ Íc�«Ë ·dB²½ —UÞ≈ UNM�Ë qLF�« jOD�ð w� U½bŽU�ð  UO�¬ ¡e'« «c¼ sLC²¹ ÆqC�_« u×½ ·dB²�« w� dOOGð s� tÐ ÂUOI�« rN�H½√ »U³A�« UM�≈Ë UM� 1 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 4 qC�_« u×½
  24. 24. 3 qC�_« u×½ 2 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� á«æaøjQÉ“ sŽ dO³F²�« w�  UOMIð ÀöŁ UM�b�²Ý« b�Ë ÆŸ«bÐù«Ë dO³F²�« vKŽ WOMH�« s¹—UL²�« U½bŽU�ð ÆUNIOI% vF�½ w²�« UM�öŠ√Ë ©1® qC�_« rN²IŁ s� wM³ðË WÐU²J�« “ËU−²ð wN� WOMH�« s¹—UL²�« Ác¼ q¦0 rN�H½√ »U³A�«Ë ‰UHÞ_« l²L²�¹ Æ©2® dOB� X�uÐ ÎöOLł ÎUOM� ÎöLŽ rNłU²½≈ o¹dÞ sŽ rNð«—bIÐ Êuðd�vKŽdHŠ U¼b¹d½w²�«‰UJý_«©rÝd�«WA¹d�WÝÒËd*«WN'«Ë√hI�W�UŠq¦�®…œUŠË√WÝÒËd�W�PÐdH×½ W¹cŠ_« ÊU¼bÐ rÝd�« wDG½ Æl]LA�Ë fK�√ `DÝ  «– ©ÈuI� ‚—Ë® Êuðd� W�—Ë `DÝ vKŽ W¹cŠ_« ÊU¼bÐ rÝd�« wDG½ Æl]LA�Ë fK�√ `DÝ  «– ©ÈuI� ‚—Ë® Êuðd� W�—Ë `DÝ vKŽ t × Ú�Ó� o¹dÞ sŽ ÊU¼b�« q¹e½ ÆU¼dH×Ð UML� w²�« ¡u²M�« w� ÊuK�« dI²�¹ YO×Ð t × Ú�Ó� o¹dÞ sŽ ÊU¼b�« q¹e½ ÆU¼dH×Ð UML� w²�« ¡u²M�« w� ÊuK�« dI²�¹ YO×Ð ÆrÝd�« dNE¹ ÆWOMD� ‘UL� WFDIÐ  UL�−�‰öþ  UL�−*«Ÿb½ÆqC�_«sŽd=³Fð UL�−�lMB½ ◊UI²�«5�ËU×�U¼—uB½ËW¾OC�WIDM�X%nIð ÆUN�öþ WO½bF�‰UJý√ ÆWIO�— WO½bF� `zUH� s� WO½bF� ÎôUJý√ hI½ WOMH�«UM�ULŽ√sŽWK¦�√  UL�−� ‰öþ ¨UMzœU³� s� ∫·öž ÈuI� ‚—Ë vKŽ dHŠ ¨qC�_« u×½ ∫·öž Æ UL�−� ‰öþ ¨qO²�u� ∫·öž ÈuI� ‚—Ë vKŽ dHŠ ¨s×½ ∫·öž
  25. 25. UM�≈Ë UM� 5 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 8 qC�_« u×½ ...íª£f W−O²½ ÂuO�« s� WOM�“ …d²� bFÐ Àb×¹ Ê√ `LD½ «–U�ò ∫`O{uð vKŽ s¹dL²�« «c¼ q¦� U½bŽU�¹ ÆWŽuL−*«  U�UL²¼« V�×Ð  «uMÝ 5 Ë√  «uMÝ 3 Ë√ …bŠ«Ë WMÝ œb×½ b�Ë ÆåU½œuNł ‰U×Ð tK¹bFð V−¹Ë ¨5OŽUL²łô« 5K�UF�«Ë  ö�UF�« v�≈ s¹dL²�« «c¼ tłu²¹ ∫WEŠö� ÆWÐU²J�« ÊuMI²¹ ô ÊU³ýË  UÐUý l� t�«b�²Ý« qLŽ UŽuL−�qJA½U¼bFÐÆtz«—¬WÐU²�ËWOB�A�«tðdE½h×HðvKŽh�ýq�l−A½ W�UDÐvKŽ…dJ�q�WÐU²�rNM�VKD½Ær¼—UJ�√„—UAðrNM�VKD½Ë©’U�ý√3≠5®…dOG� ÆW�Uš  U�UD³�« lC½ Æ„d²A� dO³� Ê«uMŽ  «–  UŽuL−� sL{  U�UD³�« rEM½Ë ZzU²M�« „—UA²½ ÆlOL−K� wzd� qJAÐ ∫WK¾Ý_« Ác¼ q¦� vKŽ VO$Ë ¨ZzU²M�« v�≈ dEM½ øUNIOI% v�≈ `LD½ w²�«  «“U$ù« w¼ U� øÎUF�  «“U$ù« Ác¼ jÐd¹ «–U� øqC�ú� UM�uNH� sŽ d³Fð WKLł ‘UIM�« «c¼ W−O²½ mOBM� IOGQE’G U³KŠ ¨WK��« …d� VFK¹ qHÞ —u�
  26. 26. UM�≈Ë UM� 7 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 6 qC�_« u×½ π«ëà°ùŸGº∏◊G qO×²�*« rK(« rK×½ Ê√ dNI¹ ô Íc�« ËbF�« »—U×½ Ê√Ë qL²×¹ ô Íc�« Êe(« qL×½ Ê√ »U¼c�« ÊUF−A�« ƒd−¹ ô YOŠ v�≈ i�d½ Ê√Ë …ËUH�Ë dNÞ qJÐ ¨bFÐ s� V×½ Ê√ 5²I¼d� U½«bŽUÝ ÊuJð U�bMŽ ¡j³Ð ‰ËU×½Ë tO�≈ ‰u�u�« sJ1 ô Íc�« r−M�« v�≈ qB½ Ê√ w³KD� u¼ «c¼ r−M�« p�– l³ð√ Ê√ Î«bOFÐ ÊU� ULN� ÎöO×²�� ÊU� ULN� o×K� »—UŠ√ Ê√ n�uð Ë√ ‰ƒU�ð ÊËœ bO−*« VKD*« «cNÐ X�b� «–≈ sKŽ√Ë ÎUŠUðd� ÊuJOÝ w³K� ÊQÐ ¨w²ŽUÝ 5% U�bMŽ qC�√ ÊuJOÝ r�UF�« Ê√Ë ÁuA*«Ë dI²;« bŠ«u�« ÊU�½ù«Ë WŽU−A�« s� …—– dšPÐ `�UJ¹ ‰«“ U� ÆUNO�≈ ‰u�u�« sJ1 ô w²�« Âu−M�« v�≈ qBO� ©3®  uAO� ÊËœ
  27. 27. UM�≈Ë UM� 9 s×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 12 qC�_« u×½ Éæ©bGhøeQƒ°U d³FðWO�«džuðu�—u�s�oKDM½ÆU¼dOOGðv�≈vF�½UMF�«Ës�—u�√·UA²�«s¹dL²�««c¼·bN¹ ÆUMF�«Ë sŽ d¹uBð s� WO�«džuðu� —u� s� UMIKD½«Ë ÎU�UŽ 9≠14 —ULŽ√ ‰UHÞ√ l� UMKLŽ ¨s¹dL²�« «c¼ w� Ë√ UNM� ¡«eł√ h� Ë√ ¨Ê«u�√ W�U{≈ o¹dÞ sŽ ÊuN²A¹ UL� —uB�« dOOG²Ð ‰UHÞ_« ÂU� Æ‰UHÞ_« tÐÂUOI�«‰UHÞ_«œu¹«–U�‰uŠU½—ËU%Ë…b¹b'«—uB�«UMA�U½U¼bFÐÆUN�u�Èdš√—u�oOBKð Æ©5® rN²KO�� s� rNF�«Ë V¹dI²� l�«u�« s� …—u� ÆÆ‰UHÞ_« U¼dOž b�Ë …—uB�« (5) ‫ﺃﻃﻔﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺭﺳﻢ‬ ،‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺤﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﻗﻊ‬
  28. 28. UM�≈Ë UM� 11 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 10 qC�_« u×½ ?Qƒ°üdG√ò¡HuÒ¨f¿CGOƒfGPÉe
  29. 29. UM�≈Ë UM� 13 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 16 qC�_« u×½ ...§£îf Õd²I½ Ê√ sJ1Ë ÆqC�_« u×½ jD�½ Ê√ U¹«e� w¼ U�Ë jOD�²�« WOL¼√ ÎUF� g�UM½ Ê√ bOH*« s� ¨jOD�²�«w�¡U�dA�«s�œbŽd³�√„«dý≈vKŽqLFM�ËÆÎUF²2ËÎUŠd�jOD�²�«ÊuJO�—u�√…bŽ ÆqLF�« ÕU$Ë …b½U�*« ‰UL²Š« œ«œ“« ULK� ¨r¼œbŽ œ«œ“« ULKJ�  UŽuL−� sL{ qLF�« ∫jOD�²�« WOKLŽ w� WO�—UAðË WOKŽUHð VO�UÝ√ …bŽ —UO²š« UMMJ1Ë l−A½Ë Æa�« ÂuÝd�« Â«b�²Ý« ¨—«u(« ¨WÐU²J�« ¨d³�_« WŽuL−*« l� W�—UA*«Ë …dOG� w� qLF�« √b³½ Ê√ bOH*« s�Ë Æd¹bI²�«Ë ÊËUF²�« s� u−Ð —U³J�«Ë »U³A�« 5Ð „d²A*« jOD�²�« ÆÎ«œb×� “U$ù« ÊU� u� v²Š X�Ë ŸdÝ√ wKŠd�·bN�qLŽjD��b¹b%w�bOH¹‰Ë_«∫jOD�²�«w�5ł–u/W�UD³�«Ác¼w�o�d½Ë Æ©15’® Èb*« q¹uÞ w−Oð«d²Ýô« jOD�²K� —UÞ≈ w½U¦�«Ë ©14’®
  30. 30. UM�≈Ë UM� 15 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 14 qC�_« u×½ πªY§£ »é«JGÎ°S’G§«£îà∏dQÉWEG ∫WO�U²�«  U½uJ*« —UÞù« Íu²×¹ ÆÈb*« q¹uÞ jD�* —UÞ≈ u¼Ë UMKLŽ w� U½œuIð w²�« U¹ƒd�«Ë qC�ú� UM�uNH� b¹b% Æ1 UNIOI% v�≈ vF�½ w²�« WOKŠd*« UM�«b¼√ b¹b% Æ2 UMðUF�uð w¼ U�Ë s×½ s� `O{uð Æ3 „d²A*« qLF�« “eF½ nO�Ë ¨rNðUF�uð w¼ U�Ë ¡U�dA�« r¼ s� `O{uð Æ4 Èu²�� vKŽ® dÞU�*«Ë WŠU²*« ’dH�«Ë ©wKš«œ Èu²�� vKŽ® UMHF{Ë UMðu� ◊UIMÐ `z«u� d¹uDð Æ5 ∫SWOT analysis ?Ð ·dFÔ¹ U� «c¼Ë ¨©wł—Uš ÂuO�« v²Š …œUH²�*« ”Ë—b�« WFł«d� Æ6 UMNł«uð w²�« WOÝUÝ_«  U¹b×²�« ÃU²M²Ý« Æ7 UNF� q�UF²½ r� Ê≈ Àb×¹ «–U�Ë  U¹b×²�« ‘UI½ Æ8 Æ„d²A*« qLF�« w� wF��«Ë ‰uK(« œU−¹ù ÎUF� tÐ ÂuI½ Ê√ UMMJ1 «–U� `O{uð Æ9
  31. 31. UM�≈Ë UM� 17 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 20 qC�_« u×½ ±ô°üàfQÉWEG …dOš_« «uM��«w�t²OKŽU�X³Ł√b�ËwDOD�ð—UÞ≈u¼Behave Framework ·dB²½—UÞ≈ Behave Framework ·dB²½—UÞ≈ Behave Framework Æ©6® w×B�« ‰UBðô« Z�«dÐ wDD�� v�≈ —UÞù« tłu²¹ ÆWOÐU³A�« Z�«d³�« w� ·dÓFÔ¹ËÆ‰ULŽ√Ë‰UF�√s�tÐ»U³A�«ÂuI¹Ê√sJ1U�Í√ “ ·dÓFÔ¹ËÆ‰ULŽ√Ë‰UF�√s�tÐ»U³A�«ÂuI¹Ê√sJ1U�Í√ “ ·dÓFÔ¹ËÆ‰ULŽ√Ë‰UF�√s�tÐ»U³A�«ÂuI¹Ê√sJ1U�Í√ ·dB²�«”vKŽeO�d²�UÐ—UÞù«eOL²¹ Æ”UM�« U¼b¹d¹ w²�« bz«uH�«Ë ·dB²�« —UÞù« πªY¥GQhCG ∫…bŠ vKŽ …bŠ«Ë q� WI�d*« WŁö¦�« qLF�« ‚«—Ë√ ”—b½ ∫14’v�Ë_«W�—u�« ÆUMF�«Ë s� WK¦�√ jFM� ø·dB²�« u¼ U� ∫15’WO½U¦�«W�—u�« ø”UM�« U¼b¹d¹ w²�« bz«uH�« w¼ U� øÂöŽù« œ«u�Ë UM−�«dÐ jOD�ð w� p�– WOL¼√ U� ∫16’W¦�U¦�«W�—u�« ø·dB²½ —UÞ≈  U½uJ� w¼ U� øtO�≈ tłu²½ Íc�« —uNL'« u¼ s� ÆWK¦�√ jFM� øtIOI% v�≈ vF�½ ·dBð u¼ U� ø UIOF*« øbz«uH�« øWO�Ozd�« q�«uF�UÐ rNH½ «–U� øU¼cOHMð v�≈ vF�½ w²�« WDA½_« s� WK¦�√ w¼ U�
  32. 32. UM�≈Ë UM� 19 qC�_« u×½ UM�≈Ë UM� 18 qC�_« u×½ ?±ô°üàdGƒgÉe qLŽ Ë√ qF� t²EŠö� sJL*« s� YOŠ s� œb×� ÊU�e�« ÊUJ*« WOLJ�« …b*«  «d*« œbŽØ—«dJ²�« tÝUO� sJL*« s� ÁcOHMð sJL*« s� 5F*« d�_« 5�% v�≈ q�u²�UÐ …dýU³� W�öŽ t� V(« d¹bI²�« WF²*« W×B�« ÕU−M�« ÊU�_« WOÐU−¹ù« WOB�A�« …—uB�« wŽUL²łô« ‰u³I�« WŠ«d�« W¹d(« ‰U³�« WŠ«— W½UJ*« Égójôf»àdGóFGƒØdG 1 oO�œ qJAÐ ·dF²½ qJ� dEM½Ë U½—uNLł u¼ s� Æ—uNL'« dE½ WNłË s� d�√ 2 u¼ UMLN¹ U� —uNL'« tKFH¹ U� 3 ‰U−� v�≈ ”UM�« qI²M¹ bz«u� d�_« w� ÊU� «–≈ qFH�« r¼bF³²�  UIOF*« U�√ ÆrN� qFH�« p�cÐ ÂUOI�« sŽ 4 WDA½√ s� tÐ ÂuI½ U� qOKIðË bz«uH�« …œU¹“ rNð w²�«  UIOF*« ·bN²�*« —uNL'« :±ô°üàfQÉWEG —uNL'« ÆÆÆbŽU�½Ê√qł√s� ·dB²�« ÆÆÆ?Ð«u�uI¹Ê√vKŽ WO�Ozd�«q�«uF�« ÆÆÆvKŽe�dMÝ WDA½_« ÆÆÆ?ÐÂUOI�«‰öšs� ÆUN²×� s� b�Q²�« w� dL²�½Ë qzôb�«Ë 5¼«d³�« vKŽ UMð«—«d� wM³½
  33. 33. W; iFÐ q¦� UMK� iFÐ bŽU�M� UMK� —UJ�√ qI½ …u� œU%ù« WO�UHA�« ÆÆÆuKŠ uý —«dŠ√ UMK� —U³� Ω »U³ý W�«dý r]OI�« wÐU−¹ù« vKŽ wM³½ WOK�Qð WH�Ë  UEŠö� äÉ¶MÓe 27Ø6Ø6 «bO� ¨DPNA W¾O³�«Ë ÊU�½û� WOLM²�« WOFLł l� 5ŽuD²� »U³ý 5DýU½Ë  UDýU½ l� Í—ËUAð ŸUL²ł« ZzU²½ ©1® 20Ø6Ø6 UýU³�« d�ł ¨”u�b�  U³¹—bð s� ZzU²½ ©2® ∫sŽ q¹bF²Ð ©3® Youth-adult partnership: a training manual, by Innovation Center, National Network For Youth & Youth Leadership Institute, DC, August 2004 Sites: www.theinnovationcenter.org, www.Fourhcouncil.edu ∫sŽ q¹bF²Ð ©4® Building Community, A Tool Kit For Youth and Adults, Created by Innovation Center For Com- munity Youth Development & National 4-H Council, 2001 WBI�« X�b�²Ý« b�Ë Æ UMOF�²�« w� 5D�K� w� wFL²−*« rOKF²K� d�Uð W�ÝR� l� UNKLŽ ¡UMŁ√ gOLÞ ¡UH� q¹bFð s� WBI�« ©5® WOLOK�≈  U³¹—bð …bFÐ ÕU−MÐ ∫lł«d½ qO�UH²�« s� b¹e*Ë ©6® Gifts of place, time, individuals & relations, (4 ‫)ﻣﻼﺣﻈﺔ‬  ËdOÐ w� w³Fý wŠ w� wM� ÍuÐdð e�d� w� UNKLŽ sŽ Amy s� …œUNý © Amy s� …œUNý © Amy 7® 13Ø6Ø6 ¨UýU³�« d�ł ¨”u�b� V¹—bð ¨wM� ◊UA½ ZzU²½ sŽ ©8® 6Ø6Ø6 ¨UýU³�« d�ł ¨”u�b� V¹—bð ¨wM� ◊UA½ ZzU²½ sŽ ©9® 2006 ¨Êœ—_« ¨WOÐd²K� wÐdF�« vI²K*«Ë Innovation Center oO�Mð ¨wLOK�≈ wÐU³ý ŸUL²ł« ¨ÊU�“ W³OÞ ÂU¹√ ZzU²½ sŽ ©10® 2000 ¨WOÐdF�« œ—«u*« Wý—Ë sŽ —œU� ¨”UM�« l� qLF�« w� —UJ�√ »U²� lł«d½ ¨Íd¹d� u�ËUÐ wK¹“«d³�« wÐd*« ∆œU³� s� ©11® wwwÆmawaredÆorg ∫ l�u*« 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 12≠9 16≠13 20≠17 24≠21 ÉæFOÉÑeøe
  34. 34. áëŸ `O{uð U½bŽU�¹Ë ÆUM�öŠ√ oOI%Ë qC�_« u×½ UMOFÝ w� WOÝUÝ√  UIKDM�Ë  «—U³²Ž« w¼ ∆œU³*« sŽ ©1® »U³A�« 5DýUM�«Ë  UDýUM�« s� WŽuL−�  d³Ž b�Ë ÆUMKLŽ ÕU$≈Ë UM²ŽuL−� ¡UMÐ w� UMzœU³� ÆÆÆ…UO(UÐ UNOKŽ wA/ fÝ√ UN½√ UN�uIÐ ∆œU³*« WOL¼√ ©2® UNMŽ »U³ý ÊuDýU½Ë ÊuOŽUL²ł« ÊuK�UŽ dÒ³Ž WOÝUÝ√ ∆œU³� s¹ËUMŽ vKŽ ¡e'« «c¼ Íu²×¹ Æ—«dŠ√ UMK�Ë uKŠ uý ¨WO�UHA�« ¨…u� œU%ù« ¨—UJ�√ qI½ ¨iFÐ bŽU�M� UMK� ¨iFÐ q¦� UMK� ∫w¼Ë bŠ√ sŽ ‰U¦9 o¹dÞ sŽ dO³F²�«Ë ©5 ¨UM�≈Ë UM�® WOM¼– WD¹dš d¹uDð o¹dÞ sŽ ZzU²M�« Ác¼ v�≈ UMK�uð b�Ë …bŽ błuðË Æ∆œU³*« ÁcNÐ oLF²K� WŽuM²�  UÞUAM� Îöšb� —UJ�_« Ác¼ qJAð b�Ë ÆUM� WLN*« ∆œU³*« Æ UÞUAM�« Ác¼ q¦� b¹b×²� UNÐ 5F²�½ Ê√ UMMJ1 X½d²½≈ l�«u�Ë WO³¹—bð W�œ√Ë œ—«u�Ë lł«d� ∫w¼Ë ¨wÐU³A�« qLF�« ÕU$≈Ë WŽuL−� ¡UMÐ w� W¹d¼uł Èdš√ ∆œU³� vKŽ ÎUC¹√ ¡e'« «c¼ Íu²×¹ ÆWOK�Qð WH�Ë ¨wÐU−¹ù« vKŽ wM³½ ¨rÒOI�« ¨—U³� – ÆWOK�Qð WH�Ë ¨wÐU−¹ù« vKŽ wM³½ ¨rÒOI�« ¨—U³� – ÆWOK�Qð WH�Ë ¨wÐU−¹ù« vKŽ wM³½ ¨rÒOI�« ¨—U³� »U³ý W�«dý WFÐU²� w� lłdL� UN�«b�²Ý«Ë ÎUF� UN�—UAðË UNzœU³� b¹b% UM� WŽuL−� q� œËUFð Ê√ qC�_« s�Ë ÆÁd¹uDðË qLF�« —U�� UM�≈Ë UM� 1 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 4 UMzœU³� s� QÉµaCGπ≤f
  35. 35. 3 UMzœU³� s� 2 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� ¢†©HπãeÉæ∏c ¢†©HóYÉ°ùæeÉæ∏c
  36. 36. UM�≈Ë UM� 5 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 8 UMzœU³� s� QGôMCGÉæ∏c IƒbOÉ–E’G
  37. 37. UM�≈Ë UM� 7 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 6 UMzœU³� s� á«aÉØ°ûdG ...ƒ∏Mƒ°T
  38. 38. UM�≈Ë UM� 9 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 12 UMzœU³� s� QÉÑc ÜÉÑ°TácGô°T ?ÉæjCGQƒgÉe ÆUMH�«u� g�UM½Ë ©4® s¹¡«bM�« s¹c¼ q¦� √dI½ ÉjÉÑ°UhÜÉÑ°TÉj UMO�≈ ÊuNłu¹ U�bMŽ dOEM�« WK�UF� —U³J�« UMK�UF¹ Ædšü« vKŽ ‚uH²�« …—ËdC�UÐ wMF¹ ô bIM�« UMÞU³Šù W�ËU×� Ád³²F½ ôË ÎUOÐU−¹≈ p�– v�≈ dEMM� ÆÎ«œUI²½« W³F� —u�√ WNł«u� w� UMð«—b� sŽ r¼d³�½ Ê√ UMOKŽ ÆUMð«—b� —U³J�« wF¹ ô b� WDK��« „—UA²� WIOF*« —u�_« s� «c¼Ë ÆU� ŸËdA� qA� Ë√ ÕU$ WO�ËR�0 —U³J�« dFA¹ b� qAH�«Ë ÕU−M�« „—UAð U½œ«bF²Ý« sŽ rN� b�RM� ¨WO�ËR�*«Ë ÆU� ¡wAÐ ÂuI½ nO� ·dF½ ô U�bMŽ …bŽU�0 V�UD½ UMO� QÉÑcÉj v�≈ Î«dšQ²� »Uý h�ý ‰u�Ë ‰U×Ð ÎUMÝ d³�√ h�ý ‰uI¹ b� ÆUNð«– —u�_« lOL'« s� l�u²M� rNHð√ò ∫tð«– h�A�« dJH¹ bI� ¨ÎUG�UÐ dšQ²*« h�A�« Êu� ‰U×Ð sJ�Ë å°qLN� s� t� U¹ò ∫U� ŸUL²ł« »U³AK� W³�M�UÐ tð«– d�_« `B¹ ¨d�c²M� sJ�Ë Æå UO�ËR�0 V�UD� uN� ¨ÁdšQð b�R½ ÆlOL'« q¦1 Î«bŠ«Ë ÎUB�ý Ÿb½ ô ∫tð«– b×Ð qI²�� œdH� »U³A�« s� h�ý q� q�UF½ UNLLF½ ôË WOB�A�« rNz«—PÐ UM�UL²¼« »U³AK� rN²LO� —U³²Ž«Ë Â«d²ŠôUÐ —uFA�« v�≈ »U³A�« ÃU²×¹ ÆÂöJ�« ¡UMŁ√  UÐUA�«Ë ÊU³A�« lÞUI½ ö� t³²M½ ÊËœ Í√d�« ¡UDŽ≈ w� ULNM� q� oŠ Â«d²Š« 5�dD�« vKŽ Vłu²¹Ë ÆWOKFH�« W�«dA�« oOI% w� `−M½ w� WÐU�— Ë√ oÐUÝ rJŠ w� 5�dDK� W�d� —U³� – w� 5�dDK� W�d� —U³� – w� 5�dDK� W�d� —U³� »U³ý W�«dý `M9 Æs¹b�«u�« —Ëœ tð«– fO� w�«dA�« U½—Ëœ Ê√ d�c²½ WHK²��Ë …b¹bł WI¹dDÐ ULNCFÐ l� q�UF²�« ÆU� ¡wAÐ ÂuI½ nO� rKF½ ô U�bMŽ …bŽU�0 V�UD½
  39. 39. UM�≈Ë UM� 11 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 10 UMzœU³� s� ?QÉÑµdG ÜÉÑ°ûdGácGô°TøeøëføjCG vKŽ tF¹“uðË 5²×HB�« qHÝ√ rÝd�« a�½ o¹dÞ sŽ ÎUMÝ d³�_«Ë »U³A�« 5Ð  U�öFK� ÎUÞU/√ `{u½ ÆWKÐUI*« W×HB�« w� `O{u²�« WFł«d� U½bŽU�¹Ë ÆÁdO³Jð Ë√ s¹d{U(« w� tÐ ÂuI½ Ê√ lOD²�½ «–U�Ë ÊuJ½ Ê√ œu½ s¹√Ë U½œuNłË UM�H½√ Èd½ s¹√ U¼bFÐ „—UA²½ ÆUNIOI% v�≈ vF�½ w²�« W�U(« s� »dI²½ :äÉbÓ©dG•É‰CG »U³A�UÐq�U�rJ% »U³A�« v�≈  UÞUAM�«Ë Z�«d³�« tłu²ðË Æ»U³A�UÐ ©q�U� t³ý Ë√® Îö�U� ÎULJ% ÎUMÝ d³�_« ”—U1 »U³A�UÐq�U�rJ%  UÞUAM�«Ë Z�«d³�« tłu²ðË Æ»U³A�UÐ ©q�U� t³ý Ë√® Îö�U� ÎULJ% ÎUMÝ d³�_« ”—U1 »U³A�UÐq�U�rJ% v�≈  UÞUAM�«Ë Z�«d³�« tłu²ðË Æ»U³A�UÐ ©q�U� t³ý Ë√® Îö�U� ÎULJ% ÎUMÝ d³�_« ”—U1 v�≈ WOIK²�W¾�»U³A�« ZzU²M�« ÊuL=OI¹Ë ‰uK(« ÊËcHM¹ ¨ UłöF�« ÊuHB¹ ¨ UłUO²Šô« —U³J�« œb×¹ »U³A�« qł_  UÞUAM�«Ë Z�«d³�« ÊuJð Æ»U³AK� qC�_« `�UB*« ‰uŠ rNðdE½ vKŽ ¡UMÐ œ—u�»U³A�« ÆqLF�« rOOIðË cOHM²�«Ë jOD�²�« w� —U³J�« »U³A�« bŽU�¹ rNF�Ë »U³A�« qł_  UÞUAM�«Ë Z�«d³�« ÊuJðË —U³� »U³ýW�«dý ÆÍËU�²�UÐ —«d� –U�ð« WDKÝ —U³J�«Ë »U³A�« „—UA²¹ ©3® »U³A�« l�  UÞUAM�«Ë Z�«d³�« ÊuJð
  40. 40. UM�≈Ë UM� 13 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 16 UMzœU³� s� q¼ ørÒOI�« Ác¼ q¦� aOÝdð œu½ q¼ øUMðU�dB²Ð rJ×²ð w²�« r]OI�« w¼ U� UM�H½√ ‰Q�½ q¼ ÆÆÆøU¼d¹uDðË UNÐ dEM�« …œUŽ≈ vKŽ qLF�« UMMJ1 h×Hð vKŽ U½bŽU�¹ WA�UM� qšbL� ÃUF�« WM¹b�Ë fO�Ë vKO� WB� W�UD³�« Ác¼ w� o�d½ vKŽ œUL²Žô« lO−AðË UMLÒO� h×Hð w� ©20 ¨s×½® dNM�« WOKO¦9 WFł«d� p�c� bOH¹Ë ÆUMLÒO� Æ «c�« ºs«≤dG
  41. 41. UM�≈Ë UM� 15 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 14 UMzœU³� s� lL& X½U�Ë vKO� t²³ODšË fO� tLÝ« »Uý ÃUF�« WM¹b� w� gOF¹ ÊU� ¨ÊU�e�« .b� w� fO� ÊU� U� U¹ ÊU� w� ‚dG¹ ÊU� Íc�« fO� U�√ Æ·U�e�« WKO� v²Š ¡«—cŽ vI³ð Ê√  —d� vKO� ÆWM¹b*«  e¼ Â«džË VŠ W�öŽ ULNMOÐ ÆUNzœU³* b¹bA�« Â«d²Šô« UN� s�Ë WHF�« ŸUM� f³� bI� ¨U¼«u¼ ÊU�Ë Æ5L�� v�≈ WM¹b*« r�I¹ dO³� dN½ UNÐ d1 ÊU� ÃUF�« WM¹b� Ê_ W¹UGK� …bIF� X½U� vKO�Ë fO�  «¡UI� ÎUMO²� ÎUO³Aš Î«d�ł ¡UMÐ w� UNK� WM¹b*« q¼√ r¼UÝ bI� «cN�Ë  «dÐUF�«Ë s¹dÐUF�« q�Q¹ gŠu²� ÕU�9 dNM�UÐ gOF¹ ÆÈdš√ v�≈ WH{ s� ”UM�« tOKŽ d1 —UD�_«Ë …b¹bA�« n�«uF�« ÆqO¦� t� bNAð r� ÎU�ËRA� ÎU�u¹ WM¹b*«  bNý ¨…œ—U³�« ¡U²A�« ÂU¹√ bŠ√ w� r� k(« s�( ÆW³{UG�« dNM�« Ã«u�√ l� XÐ«– ÎUFD� dŁUM²ð d�'« …bLŽ√ qFł U2 dNM�« ÊUCO� v�≈  œ√ …d¹eG�« ÆWOÐdG�« WHC�« w� vKO� ULMOÐ WO�dA�« WHC�« w� oKŽ fO� sJ� WM¹b*« d�bð …dOI� W¹bK³�« Ê_ ÈËbł ÊËœ sJ� ¨b¹bł d�ł ¡UM³� WOMF*«  UN'«Ë W¹bK³�« fOzd� ÎU³KÞ «u�b� WM¹b*« q¼√ Æ…œËb×� U¼œ—«u�Ë ÂU�√ Êe×Ð t� ÕuKðË UN� ÕuK¹ Èdš_« WHC�« vKŽ Âu¹ q� nI¹ ÊU� Íc�« fO� sŽ bF³�« qL²% bFð r� vKO� vKO� ÆWM¹b*« w� …bOŠu�« WMOH��« pK1 Íc�« d¼U*« —U×³�« ¨œUÐbMÝ v�≈ vKO�  Q' Î«dOš√ ÆW¼dA�« ÕU�L²�« 5Ž√ bIŽ WÐU²� w� dýUÐË Î«bÐ√ l½U1 r� œUÐbMÝ ÆbOF³�« V¹dI�« VO³(« fO� v�≈ t²MOH�Ð UNKIM¹ Ê√ œUÐbMÝ s� X³KÞ Ætð«uNýË tðU³ž— tÐ w³Kð ‘«dH�« w� WKO� tF� wCIð ÊQÐ vKO� vKŽ tÐ ◊d²A¹ Î«dDÝ tOKŽ ·U�√ t½√ ô≈ ‚UHðô« V²J¹ Íc�« rOJ(« p�– ¨”u�b� dOA²�ð Ê√  —dI� WIK�Ë …œœd²� X½U� 5M(«Ë ‚uA�« UNK²� w²�« vKO� tð«œUŽ s� fO� t½√ ÎUOŽb� vKOK� W×OBM�« .bIð i�— ”u�b� sJ� ÆWO�uO�« WHO×B�« w� dAMð …dO¦�  ôUI� ‰u³I�« ÈuÝ UN�U�√ —UOš ôË œËb�� o¹dÞ v�≈ XK�Ë UN½√  dFý vKO� ÆrNK�UA�Ë ”UM�« ÊËRý w� qšb²�« ÆÈdš_« WHC�« v�≈ vKO� qI½Ë ÁbŽuÐ œUÐbMÝ v�Ë w�U²�« ÂuO�« w� ÆtF� bIF�« vKŽ XF�u� œUÐbMÝ ◊ËdAÐ tMŽ UNF�œË fO� VCG� ¨XKF� U0 vKO� t� X�d²Ž« q¹uÞ ‚UMŽ bFÐË Æ…bAÐ Á—b� v�≈ UNL{ fO� U¼¬— 5ŠË ÆbÐ_« v�≈ UNÐ t²�öŽ ¡UN²½« ÎUMKF� UNNłË w� Œd�Ë wJ� ¡U*UÐ qžu²�« w� …b¹bý W³ž— U¼dLGð dNM�« WH{ vKŽ wA9  √bÐ w²�« vKO� vKŽ …b¹bý W�bB�« X½U� tOKŽ XB� ÆÂöJ�« vKŽ U¼d³ł√Ë ¡U*« s� UNKA²½U� bOFÐ s� U¼¬— œ«bý sÐ …d²MŽ sJ� ÆÕUðdðË ÕU�L²�« UNÝd²H¹ ÆÎUŠd³� ÎUÐd{ tÐd{Ë fO� XOÐ v�≈ ŸdÝ√Ë WBI�« lLÝ 5Š …d²MŽ »uMł s−� fO� l� UN� ÀbŠ U� q� vKO� ÆvKO� s� d²MŽ ÃËeð ¨5Žu³Ý√ bFÐË Æ©5® ÃUF�« WM¹b�Ë fO�Ë vKO� WB� wJ×½ WOB�ý qC�√ qB% YO×Ð WOB�ý qJ� 5 v�≈ 1 W�öŽ ¡UDŽ≈ —uC(« s� VKD½ U¼bFÐ Æ5 W�öF�« vKŽ WOB�ý √uÝ√Ë 1 W�öF�« vKŽ rN� 5 4 3 3 2 1 vKO� fO� œUÐbMÝ ”u�b� …d²MŽ ÆWHK²�*« ¡«—ü« g�UM½Ë UMz«—PÐ rJ×²ð ÎULÒO� ÃU²M²Ý« ‰ËU×½ ÆUM−zU²½ „—UA²½ ÆUMLÒO� rNHð w� d¦�¬ oLF²�« vKŽ U½bŽU�ð Èdš√  UÞUAMÐ s¹dL²�« ŸU³ð« UMMJ1Ë êÉ©dGáæjóeh≈∏«dh¢ù«b
  42. 42. UM�≈Ë UM� 17 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 20 UMzœU³� s� »HÉéjE’G≈∏Y»æÑf (9) ‫ﺍﻟﻔﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺃﻋﻤﺎﻟﻨﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﺪﺍﻳﺎ‬
  43. 43. UM�≈Ë UM� 19 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 18 UMzœU³� s� UM¹uI¹ «cN� ¨tOKŽ wM³½Ë ©negative® w³K��« s� ÎôbÐ ©positive® wÐU−¹ù« vKŽ e�d½ ÊuJ¹b�ËUM¹b�œułu�d�√ËWÓ³¼ËW¹bN�wÐU−¹ù«WÐUýWŽuL−�X�dŽb�ËÆUMð«—b�s�“eF¹Ë Æ©6® À«bŠ_« Ë√  U�öF�« Ë√ ÊU�½ù« Ë√ ÊU�e�« Ë√ ÊUJ*UÐ WK�  «– ¨Î«bł ÎUIO{ ‰UHÞ_« l� tO� qLŽ√ Íc�« e�d*« Êu� s� ržd�« vKŽ ∫tðUOÐU−¹≈ qG²Ý√ U½Q� ¨Ê«u�_« Âb�²�½ Ê√ bFÐ UM¹b¹√ q�G½ ¨WK�G� błuð ¨Ê«u�_« Âb�²�½ Ê√ bFÐ UM¹b¹√ q�G½ ¨WK�G� błuð ¨Ê«u�_« Âb�²�½ Ê√ bFÐ UM¹b¹√ q�G½ ¨WK�G� błuð ¨WIOý ÎU³²� √dI½ ¨W³²J� błuð ¨WIOý ÎU³²� √dI½ ¨W³²J� błuð ¨WIOý ÎU³²� √dI½ ¨W³²J� błuð ÎUBB� UM� wJ×²� U¼uŽb½ ¨U½—«u−Ð WM�� …bOÝ sJ�ðË Æ©7® UMŁ«dð s� WKOLł  «œUŽ sŽ UMLKFðË ∫©8® UMDO×� s� WOÐU−¹≈ —u�_  UL�−� UMFM�  UÞUAMÐ Êu�uI¹Ë tÐ ‰UHÞ_« lL−²¹ ÊUJ� u¼ ÆUM²OFLł e�d� v�≈ e�d¹Ë VFJ� «cO¼ X½d²½ô« Â«b�²Ý« o¹dÞ sŽ Y×³½Ë dðuO³LJ�«  «—UN� rKF²½ Æ—uðUM¹œ—Ë√ e�d*« w� U½bMŽ WDA½√ …bF� t�b�²�½ ¨U½e�d� `DÝ «cO¼Ë ÆUMðU�bš ÊËbBI¹ s¹c�« ”UM�« t�uŠ s�Ë U½e�d� v�≈ s×B�« e�d¹ ÆUMKGý w� U½bŽU�ðË UMLŽbð w²�« W¹bK³�« e�— «c¼Ë
  44. 44. UM�≈Ë UM� 21 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 24 UMzœU³� s� á«∏eCÉJáØbh
  45. 45. UM�≈Ë UM� 23 UMzœU³� s� UM�≈Ë UM� 22 UMzœU³� s� o¹dÞ sŽ UMðUÐU�Š lł«d½ Æ—uDÔ½Ë s�×Ô½Ë r=OIÔ½Ë q�ÓQÚ²½ U½bŽU Ó �Ú²Ð ¨U½œb Ó −Ú²Ð WOK�Qð WH�Ëò ©10® åWLK*Ë bNA*« …œUŽ≈ s� WOŽ«bÐù« WÐU²J�« ∫UNM�Ë d¹uD²�« ·bNÐ b¹b−²�«Ë q�Q²�« w� U½bŽU�ð VO�UÝ√ …bŽ błuð Â«b�²Ý« ¨rÝ—Ë WAÐdš ¨ZzU²½ ’ö�²Ý«Ë WA�UM� ¨d¹—UIð œ«bŽ≈ ¨ «d�c�Ë dFýË dÞ«uš ÆU¼dOžË ¡U1ù«Ë qO¦L²�« ¨WO½UO³�« ÂuÝd�«Ë »UF�_«Ë jzUŠ  UŠu� ∫©11® q�Q²�UÐ Êd²I*« qLF�« —uDð w� W�dŠ w³�uK�« qJA�« «c¼ ` Ò {u¹ ÆWKš«b� ÆjD�½ ÆdJH½ ÆkŠö½ ÆWKš«b� ÆjD�½ ÆdJH½ ÆkŠö½ ÆkŠö½ ÆWKš«b� ÆjD�½ ÆdJH½ ÆkŠö½ ÆWKš«b� ÆjD�½ ÆdJH½ÆkŠö½ a�« ÆkŠö½ ÆWKš«b� ÆjD�½ ÆdJH½ ÆkŠö½ ÆWKš«b� ÆjD�½ ÆdJH½
  46. 46. W; w½U¼ v�≈ VKI�« s� WO% »UýË qHÞ WOM¼– WD¹dš rOKF²�« VO�UÝ√ sŽ UMÐ—U& s� Â«d²Šô« ørKF²½ nO� qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� WO³¹—bð W�œ√ U½—u� s�  UEŠö� äÉ¶MÓe 27Ø6Ø6 «bO� ¨DPNA e�d� ¨ÎUŽuD²�Ë ÎUOŽUL²ł« ÎUDýU½ 15 l� ‘UI½ WIKŠ s� ¡«—¬ ©1® 6Ø6Ø6 ”u�b� ŸËdA� ¨5OŽUL²ł« 5K�UŽË  ö�UŽ l� qLŽ ŸUL²ł« ZzU²½ s� ©2® w�—UA²�« rOKF²�«Ë WO³FA�« WOÐd²�« fÝ√ ∫W¹dEM�« dÞ_« lL& ©3® WOÐdF�« œ—«u*« Wý—Ë sŽ —œU� ¨qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� rKO� qO�œ s� ∫qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� WOMž√ ©4® wwwÆchild≠to≠childÆorg ∫X½d²½ù« sŽ ©5® WOÐdF�« œ—«u*« Wý—Ë sŽ —œU� ¨ UO²H�«Ë ÊUO²H�« s� W¾ýUM�«Ë ‰UHÞ_« l� qLF�« w� jAM*« W�“— ¨qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� ZN½ sŽ ©6® 2000 ¨l¹“u²�«Ë dAMK� ÊU�OÐË wwwÆmawaredÆorg ∫l�u*« lł«d½ œ—«u*«Ë  U�uKF*« s� b¹eLK� ∫s� Î¡U×¹≈ ©7® Child≠to≠Child¨ Training Pack¨ Unit 3¨ The Child≠to≠Child approach¨ the Child≠to≠Child Trust¨ 1995 Rachel Carnegie¨ Skills for Healthy Living∫ Child≠to≠Child ¶ Life Skills Education in Uganda ©8® 1 3≠2 4 8≠5 9 11≠10 12 16≠13 24≠17 27≠25 28 ÉædEGhÉæeº∏©àf
  47. 47. áëŸ W�—UA*« sŽ d³F¹ t½_ UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM³−F¹ rN�H½√ »U³A�« 5ÐË »U³A�« 5ÐË UMMOÐ ©1® —«uŠ WIKŠ qC�_« u×½Ë UMzœU³� s�Ë s×½ ∫Èdš_« ¡«eł_« ÊuLC� l� UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ÊuLC� q�UJ²¹ ÆqO²�u�Ë U½bŽU�ð  UOMIð „—UA²½Ë ¨wMOIK²�« rOKF²�«Ë jýUM�« rKF²�« 5Ð Ê—UIM� rOKF²�« VO�UÝ√ v�≈ UM¼ ‚dD²½ ÆrKF²�« WOHO�Ë Â«d²Šô« w� s¹—U9Ë WOM¼– WD¹dš UNM�Ë U½—UJ�√ `O{uðË rKF²�« ∆œU³� ·UA²�« vKŽ ¡e'« Íu²×¹ UL� ÆUMKLŽ VO�UÝ√ l� t²½—UI�Ë qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� ZN½ v�≈ ·dF²K� Îöšb� qBH�« ÂbI¹Ë ÆUMðU�ÝR� ÃU²½≈ s� WO³¹—bð W�œ√ sŽ Î«ełu� UMð«d³š vKŽ ¡UMÐ »U³A�« l� qLF�« VO�UÝ√ w� UM� …bOH� qLŽ ‚«—Ë√ W�U{≈ UMMJ1 ¨ÎUIÐUÝ U½d�– UL� ÆUMÐ—U&Ë UM�≈Ë UM� 1 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 4 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½
  48. 48. 3 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ 2 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� UM�≈Ë UM� ÊÉg¤EGÖ∏≤dGøeá«– wD�ð vKŽ r¼dOž «ËbŽUÝ s¹c�« »U³A�« qz«Ë√ s� w½U¼ ÆrN�H½QÐ tÐ ÂUOI�« ÊuFOD²�¹ «–U� rNLOKFð o¹dÞ sŽ WOðUOŠ  UÐuF� 1985¨qO�M�—√nOý—√s�—uB�«
  49. 49. UM�≈Ë UM� 5 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 8 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ á«ægPá£jôN ÆUN�—UAðË —UJ�_« `O{uðË w½UF*« ·UA²�« vKŽ WOM¼c�« WD¹d)« U½bŽU�ð V²J½ U¼bFÐË ¨©UN� Î«“u�— rÝd½ Ë√® UNLN� vKŽ e�d½ w²�« WO�Ozd�«  ULKJ�« V²J½ WD¹d)« Â«b�²Ý« s� b% bŽ«u� błuð ô ÆUM�UÐ vKŽ dD�ð WDÐ«d²�  ULK� ©rÝd½ Ë√® s� ZzU²½ 7Ë 7Ë 7 6 ’ w� o�d½Ë ÆÎULzö� Á«d½ UL� UN�«b�²Ý« w� œ«dD²Ýô« UMMJ1Ë WOM¼c�« Æ©2® dOEM�« rOKFð w½UF� sŽ UM¦×Ð
  50. 50. UM�≈Ë UM� 7 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 6 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ .áé«àf.ábGó°U.groupe .á∏eÉ©e.ºq¡ØJ.∫É°üJG.äÉeƒ∏©eπ≤f.Ò>ƒJÒ> .≥jôa .¢UÉî°TCG .πYÉØJ .π°UGƒJ .ácQÉ°ûe .from .á∏eÉ©e.ºq¡ØJ.∫É°üJG.äÉeƒ∏©eπ≤f.Ò>ƒJÒ> to .á≤K .…hÉ°ùJ .¤EG øe .IófÉ°ùe .IóYÉ°ùe .ódh ™e .ódh .ÉfhóYÉ°S .…ƒ«M .áYƒª› .AÉ£Y .ºgÉØJ .∞WÉ©J .íeÉ°ùJ .áÑ .¢†©H óYÉ°ùæe Éæ∏c .øe ¤EG .ôNBG .¢†©H πãe Éæ∏c .áLÉM .á«YƒJ .±óg .»FÉæK .∫OÉÑJ .¥ÉØJG .ôaÉæJ .è¡æe .á«é¡æe .äÉeƒ∏©ŸG π≤æd á£°TÉf á≤jôW .™ªàéŸG ‘ êÉeóf’G .ƒ∏M ƒ°T .ó¡©J .¥ÉØJG .IQGOEG .º∏©J .á«dhDƒ°ùe .QGôMCG Éæ∏c .ôNB’G ΩGÎMG .IóYÉ°ùe .ºgÉØJ .Ú°üî°T .π°UGƒJ .ÖM .ΩGôZ .¢üî°T ¤EG ¢üî°T øe .óMƒJ .±óg.¢Sƒeób.πªY.¿hÉ©J.ácQÉ°ûe.±ÓàNG.πbÉæJ.á«fÉ°ùfEG.á«HÉéjEG .πÑ≤J .QGƒM .IóYÉ°ùe .¤EG .±óg.¢Sƒeób.πªY.¿hÉ©J.ácQÉ°ûe.±ÓàNG.πbÉæJ.á«fÉ°ùfEG.á«HÉéjEG øe .áª∏c .π°UGƒJ .ìôØH .∫ƒ∏M .πFÉ°Sh .ábGó°U .á∏eÉ©e .∫É°üJG .äÉeƒ∏©e π≤f.¢VhÉØJ .±ÓàNG .QÉµaCG .π≤f
  51. 51. º«∏©àdGÖ«dÉ°SCGøY ø5ÐuKÝ_« UL¼ U� ø5I�d*« 5LÝd�« nB½ nO� øULNM� Í√ U½d³²š«Ë o³Ý q¼ ø«–U*Ë ødšü« vKŽ qCH½ ULN¹√Ë øUMÐ—U& w¼ U� §°TÉædGº∏©àdGÜƒ∏°SCG ÍuOŠË jA½ qJAÐ —uC(« „—UA¹ WŽuM� WOLKFð VO�UÝ√ …bŽ …œUF�UÐ sLC²¹ bŽU�¹ Î«uł ©WDAM*« Ë√® jAM*« oK�¹ W�—UA*«Ë dO³F²�«Ë qŽUH²�« vKŽ lOL'« —ËU×²¹Ë g�UM¹ lOL'« q¦� WŠu²H�Ë …dŠ WK¾Ý√ jAM*« ÕdD¹ øs� ønO� ø«–U� WF�u²� dOž —u�√ ÀËbŠ WO½UJ�ù ÕU²H½« »æ«≤∏àdGº«∏©àdGÜƒ∏°SCG ÊUOŠ_« rEF� w� lL²�� —uC(« v�≈ dEM¹Ë  U�uKF*« —bB� rKF*« pK1 W�dFLK� 5IK²L� »öD�« Y¹b(UÐ rJ×²¹ rKF*« ‰U−� błu¹ ôË ÎUIÐUÝ ”Ë—b� Èu²;« ÁdOOG²� …œUF�UÐ ΩGÎM’G ÆÎUMÝ dG�_« »U³A�«Ë ‰UHÞ_« p�– w� U0 ¨—ULŽ_« lOL' rKF²�« WOKLŽ w� Íd¼uł d�√ Â«d²Šô« ∫ UÞUAM�« Ác¼ q¦0 ÂuI½ b�Ë ÆÂ«d²Šô« Ÿu{u� w� UMH�«u�Ë UM�H½√ lł«d½Ë n�u²½ Ê√ bOH*« s� ∫1◊UA½ UMMOÐ Â«d²Šô« Íb³½ nO� 5³ð  UA²JÝUÐ ÂuIM� Z²M²�½Ë g�UM½ ∫2◊UA½ Â«d²Šô« ÂbFÐ UM��Š√Ë UMF� XŁbŠ ÎUBB� Ë√ ÎUŁ«bŠ√ …dOG�  UŽuL−� sL{ wJ×M� rKF²�« WOKLŽ vKŽ p�– dŁ√Ë UM�OÝUŠ√ X½U� nO� „—UA²M� ÆÂ«d²Šô« Íb³½ nO� sŽ ◊UA½ tI³�¹ Ê√ q³� ◊UAM�« «cNÐ ÂUOI�« ÂbŽ qC�_« s� ∫WEŠö� ∫3◊UA½ Â«d²Šô« U¼—u×� WOM¼– WD¹dš rÝdM� ÆZzU²M�« „—UA²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 9 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 12 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½
  52. 52. :ÉæHQÉŒøe ..á∏bÉfCGóàHG ...ÉfOóYOGORGÉe¿ÉYô°Sh ©1®  UŽuD²*«Ë 5ŽuD²*« 5Ð WJ³ý oKš ’U�ý√ WOFL'« w�Ë ¨rNK�UA� sŽ Àb×²�«Ë rNz«—¬ sŽ dO³F²K� »U³AK� WM�¬ WŠU�� WOFL'« Æ5ŽuD²LK� ÊuFL²�¹ ÆÁbOHðË ŸuD²*« sJ9 …œbF²�Ë …dO¦� Z�«dÐ UNO�Ë ¨ÕuLD�«Ë  «c�« oOI×²� ÊUJ� WOFL'« v�≈ ÊuðQO� »—U�_«Ë ¡U�b�_« VDI²�¹ «c¼Ë  UF�U'«Ë ”—«b*« »öÞ s� r¼ WOFL'« w� ÊuŽuD²*« ÆWOFL'« ‰UBðô« VO�UÝ√Ë WOðUO(« —u�_UÐ rN�U*«Ë rN²�UIŁË rNOŽË œ«œ“« b� 5ŽuD²*« Ê√ dNEð W−O²M�« ÆÆÆq�«u²�«Ë wŽUL²łô« qLF�« w� ÊuDýU½Ë  UDýU½ UM�≈Ë UM� 11 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 10 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½
  53. 53. UM�≈Ë UM� 13 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 16 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ?º∏©àf∞«c UMðUOŠ w� q�Q²�« o¹dÞ sŽ p�–Ë rKF²�« w� WOÝUÝ√ ∆œU³� ·UA²�« vKŽ s¹dL²�« «c¼ U½bŽU�¹ Æ©3® W¹dE½ dÞ√ l� ZzU²M�« W½—UI�Ë UNKOK%Ë WOF�«u�« UMBB�Ë ∫ «uD)« tð«uDš q�K�ðË s¹dL²�« ·«b¼√ d�H½ ©’U�ý√ 3® WOŁöŁ Ë√ ©5B�ý s�® WOzUMŁ …dOG�  UŽuL−� qJA½ UMLKFð w²�« »—U−²�« d¦�√ nBM� ∫w�U²�« ‰uŠ UNMOÐ ULO� ÀœU×²�«  UŽuL−*« s� VKD½ UMðUOŠ w� UNM� U½bH²Ý«Ë s� U½bH²Ý« «–U* qK×M� ∫w�U²�U� UNBB� qK% Ê√ ÎUC¹√  UŽuL−*« s� VKD½ ¨—«u(« ¡UMŁ√  ¡Uý «–≈ ô≈® UMÐ—U&Ë UMBB� fO�Ë qOK×²�« „—UA²½ ·uÝ UM½√ WŽuL−*« rKF½Ë ø»—U−²�« Ác¼ ©p�– WŽuL−*«  U�UDÐ Ë√ jzUŠ WŠu� vKŽ ZzU²M�« q−�½ ∫WOÝUÝ_«  U½uJ*« d ]�H½Ë Æ…—ËU−*« W×HB�« w� WI�d*« rKF²½ nO� WŠu� U¼bFÐ g�UM½ W�«d�Ë WLO� UM� h�ý qJ� Ê√Ë ÎUŽuL�� UMðu� ÊQÐ dFA½ Ê√ bÐ ô ∫Â«d²Šô« UM¹b� W×K� WłUŠ WO³Kð bMŽ d¦�√ WŽd�Ð rKF²½ ∫WÝu�×�WłU(WO½¬WO³Kð UMÐ W�Uš WOðUOŠ »—U−²Ð ÎUD³ðd� rKF²�« ÊuJ¹ U�bMŽ rKF²½ ∫WOðUOŠWÐd& ¨U½—ULŽ√ Ë√ UMF�«u� Ë√ UMH�«u� q¦� w� ”UM�« s� rKF²½ ∫dOEM�«rOKFð ÎUF� qLF�«Ë —«u(« vKŽ ¡«dEM�« bŽU�ð WOKŽUHð ¡«uł√ oKš UMOKŽ «c�Ë ¨Á«d½Ë tFL�½ U2 % ¨Á«d½Ë tFL�½ U2 % ¨Á«d½Ë tFL�½ U2 40 bOH²�½ ¨tFL�½ U2 % bOH²�½ ¨tFL�½ U2 % bOH²�½ ¨tFL�½ U2 20 bOH²�½ ∫w�—UA²�«rOKF²�« ÆUM�H½QÐ nA²J½ U�bMŽ p�– s� d¦�√Ë ¨o³D½Ë qFH½ U2 % ÆUM�H½QÐ nA²J½ U�bMŽ p�– s� d¦�√Ë ¨o³D½Ë qFH½ U2 % ÆUM�H½QÐ nA²J½ U�bMŽ p�– s� d¦�√Ë ¨o³D½Ë qFH½ U2 80 bOH²�½ ∆œU³*« V½Uł v�≈ ZzU²M�« V²J½ b�Ë rKF²½ nO� WŠu� l� UMKOK% ZzU²½ U¼bFÐ Ê—UI½ Â«d²Šô« WÝu�×� WłU( WO½¬ WO³Kð WOðUOŠ WÐd& dOEM�« rOKFð ∫bOH²�½ lL�½ U�bMŽ • 20 Èd½ ´ lL�½ U�bMŽ • 40 o³D½ ´ qFH½ U�bMŽ • 80 nA²J½ U�bMŽ d¦�√Ë ?º∏©àf∞«c
  54. 54. UM�≈Ë UM� 15 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 14 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�H½QÐ nA²J½ U�bMŽ 80% s� d¦�√ d�c²½Ë lL�½ U�bMŽ 20% d�c²½ Èd½Ë lL�½ U�bMŽ 40% d�c²½ qFH½ U�bMŽ 80% d�c²½
  55. 55. UM�≈Ë UM� 17 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 20 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ p�dŽ√ ô U0— wM�dFð ô U0— ‰UHÞ√ UMMJ� Î«—«dŠ√ ÊuJM� U½b�ÔË Ÿu'« s� Î«—«dŠ√ r�_« s� Î«—«dŠ√ Ÿu'« s� Î«—«dŠ√ r�_« s� Î«—«dŠ√ Ÿu'« s� Î«—«dŠ√ È–_« s� Î«—«dŠ√ r�_« s� Î«—«dŠ√ È–_« s� Î«—«dŠ√ r�_« s� Î«—«dŠ√ ÂuÒK�« s� Î«—«dŠ√ qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� „—UA²½ w²�« U½—UJ�√ qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� bÓŽU�²½ ÊQÐ r²N½Ë Ò V×½ WIOIŠ rK(« qF−M� pO�≈ wÒM�Ë Ò w�≈ pM� ©4® qHÞ v�≈ qHÞ s� WOMž√ sŽ πØW¤EGπØWøe
  56. 56. UM�≈Ë UM� 15 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 18 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ πØW¤EGπØWøeè¡f Child≠to≠Child Approach Child-to-Child ideas and activities represent an approach to health education. They do not constitute an alternative programme. It is more accurate and beneﬁcial to view Child-to-Child activities as components that may be integrated with broader health education programmes that are either at the planning stage or already in operation. The distinguish- ing characteristics of Child-to-Child are the direct involvement of children in the process of health education and promo- tion and the nature of their involvement. The most effective programmes are those that involve children in decision-mak- ing rather than merely using them as communicators of adult messages. However, whenever children are involved as partners in this way, change is demanded in current structures and methodologies in health and education. Child-to-Child ideas and activities spread and take root in many different countries and contexts, for example, in national education programmes; in local programmes and individual schools; in training programmes for teachers and health workers; in youth movements and youth groups linked with schools are linked with medical schools, health centers and health campaigns; when older children help pre-school children; and in programmes and activities designed to help children in especially difﬁcult circumstances. Wherever Child-to-Child activities take place, they stress the potential of children to promote better health: • To younger children; • To children of the same age; • In their families and communities. We see children as agents of change, not megaphones to transmit adult messages. The six-step approach is a useful way in which children (and adults) can work with Child-to-Child ideas. The six-step approach has an important effect on the way we teach and learn because: • It links what children learn with what they do; • It links what children do in class with what they di in the home; • The activities are not taught in one lesson and then forgotten; they are learnt and developed over a longer period of time. Here are the six-step: 1. Identifying a local health issue and understanding it well Children and/or their teacher/facilitator identify a priority health issue. The issue chosen may relate to a stated objec- tive of the school curriculum or syllabus, or to a health campaign taking place in the community. Once an issue is identi- ﬁed, the children carry out activities designed to increase their understanding of it 2. Finding out more about the health This step involves children in further information gathering activities. Some of these activities may take place inside the school, while others might take place in the community or at home. Ideally, these activities help children to learn how to gather and document information and develop important communication skills. 3. Discussing what's been found out and planning action Here the children organize their ﬁndings and use them as a basis for planning action in relation to speciﬁc health problems they have identiﬁed during step 2. The teacher/facilitator can take part in the planning process, and help children to distinguish between correct and incorrect information they might have gathered. 4. Taking action The children undertake the activities planned at step 3. These might take place in school, community or home, depending on the nature of the health issue chosen. The type of activities undertaken may also depend on local customs and the nature of the relationships in the community, including between the school and community. 5. Evaluation: discussing results The children and their teacher/facilitator evaluate the effectiveness or oth- erwise of their activities. If unexpected problems have been encountered, it is important for these to be discussed. 6. Discussing how we can be more effective next time and sustain action Step 6 invites children to improve upon the activities they implemented at step 4 and, if appropriate, to repeat or continue their action. The Child-to-Child six-step approach provides a convenient framework for children's active participation in health promotion. This is one way in which children can realize their full potential as partners in health. More detailed information about Child-to-Child the Child-to-Child approach and children's participation can be found in Child-to-Child Trust publications, including Child-to-Child: A Resource Book Part 1; Child-to-Child: A Resource Book part 2; and Children for Health. For information about these and other Child-to-Child publications, www.childtochild. org.(5)
  57. 57. UM�≈Ë UM� 21 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 24 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ πØW¤EGπØWøeπªYä’É› ©6®qHD�«‚uIŠ …«œUM*« ¨lOL−K� WOÐd²�« ¨‰UHÞ_« W�ULŽ ¨ U�öF�« w� VO¼d²�«Ë nMF�« ¨wŽuM�« eOOL²�« ¨W�—UA*« W¾O³�« jO;« WMOÐ ¨‰UOł_« 5Ð …u−H�« ¨nOEM�« w×B�« ¡U*« ¨ÊU�_«Ë W�ö��« W�U)« UłU(« s¹œdA*« ‰UHÞ_« ¨WÒO�_« ¨À—«uJ�«Ë  UŽ«eM�« w� ‰UHÞ_« ¨‰UHÞ_« W�ULŽ ¨W�UŽù« 5¾łö�« ‰UHÞ_« ¨ U�ÝR� w� ‰UHÞ_« ¨5�d×M*« À«bŠ_« Ø ‰UHÞ_« ¨Ÿ—«uA�« ‰UHÞ√ Ø WOŽUL²ł« lO{«u� q�«u²�«Ë dO³F²�« ¨ U�«bB�« ¡UMÐ ¨‰UOł_« 5Ð …u−H�« ¨W�UD³�« ¨ÊU�œù« W×B�« ¨5B×²�« ¨‰UNÝù« ¨W�UEM�« ¨W¹cG²�« ¨WOÐU$ù« W×B�« ¨“b¹ù« ¨ÂU�e�«Ë ‰UF��« ¨qHD�« u/ ¨W�UF�« W×B�« 5šb²�« W�UŽWOFL²−�lO{«u� ©8® …«œUM*« ¨WOÞ«dI1b�« ¨ÂöŽù« qzUÝË ¨X½d²½ù«Ë ‰UBðô« ¨WO�öN²Ýô« WŽeM�« ¨W*uF�« ∫©8®WOðUOŠ «—UN� ¨‰UBðô« ¨Ÿ«bÐù« ¨ÍbIM�« dOJH²�« ¨ öJA*« qŠ ¨—«dI�« –U�ð« nÞ«uF�«Ë  UÞuGC�« l� q�UF²�« ¨dšü« l� nÞUF²�« ¨ «c�« wŽË ¨ U�öF�« ©6 ® jAM*« W�“— sŽ
  58. 58. UM�≈Ë UM� 23 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 22 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ © © 6 6 ® jAM*« W�“— sŽ ® jAM*« W�“— sŽ © © 7 7 ® WEŠö� ® WEŠö�
  59. 59. UM�≈Ë UM� 25 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 28 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ á«ÑjQóJádOCG Æp�– dO¹UF�Ë UM� UNM� VÝUM*« —UO²š« U½«b×²¹Ë Æ»U³A�« l� qLF�« w� WO³¹—bð W�œ√Ë lł«d� …bŽ d�«u²ð qLF�« ‚«—Ë√ œ«bŽ≈ ¡UMŁ√ UM�  d�uð UL� ”u�b� w� W�—UA*«  U�ÝR*« ÃU²½« s� WO³¹—bð W�œ√ s� …œdł UM¼ ÷dF½ ÆÁc¼ ∫”u�b�ŸËdA�sŽ WOðUO(« «—UN*«w�WDA½√VO²� 3 vKŽ qC� q� Íu²×¹Ë ¨5 ‰uB� s� VO²J�« n�Q²¹Ë ÆWO�—UA²�«Ë WDýUM�« WOÐd²�« ∆œU³� vKŽ WDA½_« eJðdð ∫w¼ UNOKŽ VÒO²J�« qLF¹ w²�«  «—UN*« ÆWMOF� WOðUOŠ …—UN� ‰uŠ WOIO³Dð WDA½√ ·ö²šô« l� wÐU−¹ù« wÞUF²�« …—UN� Æ1 Ÿ«eM�« l� wÞUF²�« …—UN� Æ2 q�«u²�« …—UN� Æ3 dŽUA*« l� wÐU−¹ù« wÞUF²�« …—UN� Æ4 b�'« l� wÞUF²�« …—UN� Æ5 qLFð w²�«Ë W³F� ·Ëdþ w� ÊuAOF¹ s¹c�« 15≠18 W¹dLF�« W¾H�« s�  UI¼«d*«Ë 5I¼«dLK� VÒO²J�« «c¼ tłu²¹ ÆrNF� UNzU�dýË ÷ÒuF� tOM¹— W�ÝR� e�«d� ∫WOðUO(« «—UN*«‰uŠÍdE½ełu� s� œ«d�_« sJ9 wB�A�« ‰UBðôUÐ W�öF�«  «–Ë WOŽUL²łô« – s� œ«d�_« sJ9 wB�A�« ‰UBðôUÐ W�öF�«  «–Ë WOŽUL²łô« – s� œ«d�_« sJ9 wB�A�« ‰UBðôUÐ W�öF�«  «–Ë WOŽUL²łô« WO�HM�«  U¹UHJ�« s� WŽuL−� WOðUO(«  «—UN*« UNðU¹b%Ë WO�uO�« …UO(« À«bŠ√ l� ‰UF� qJAÐ q�UF²�« ÍbIM�« dOJH²�«Ë ¨ öJA*« qŠË ¨W³zU�  «—«d� –U�ð« s� »«d²�ô« vKŽ œ«d�_« WOðUO(«  «—UN*« bŽU�ð w� U0 …UO(« À«bŠ√ l� …¡UHJÐ q�UF²�«Ë ¨s¹dšü« l� nÞUF²�«Ë ¨WO×�  U�öŽ W�U�≈Ë ¨‰UÒFH�« q�«u²�«Ë ¨Ÿb³*«Ë Æ◊U³Šù«Ë jGC�« —œUB� vKŽ VKG²�«Ë dŽUA*« l� wÐU−¹ù« wÞUF²�« p�–
  60. 60. UM�≈Ë UM� 27 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ UM�≈Ë UM� 26 UM�≈Ë UM� rKF²½ ∫»öD�«ÍœU½Ë÷uF�tOM¹—W�ÝR�sŽ  UŽ«eM�«qŠËWOMÞ«u*«ËWOÞ«d�u1b�«ËÊU�½ù«‚uIŠw�w³¹—bðqO�œ ∫ U¹u²;« ÂUEM�« ¨Êu½UI�« ÂU�√ …«ËU�*«Ë ‰bF�« ¨eOOL²�«Ë —bM'« ¨ÊUM³� w� ‰UHÞ_« qLŽ ∫ÊU�½ù«‚uIŠ Êu¾łö�« ¨W¹dJH�« WOJK*«Ë W�U)« WOJK*« ¨dO³F²�« W¹dŠË Í√d�« W¹dŠ ¨rOKF²�« w� o(« ¨wŽUL²łô« ÊUM³� w� ‰“UM� Âbš WK�UF�« bO�« ¨ÊUM³� w� ÊuOMOD�KH�« ¨w½UM³K�« wÝUO��« ÂUEM�«Ë WOMÞu�« W¹uN�« ¨—u²Ýb�« ¨øWOÞ«d�u1b�« w¼ U� ∫WOÞ«d�u1b�«  UÐU�²½ô«Ë X¹uB²�« jG{ qOJAð ¨WOMÞ«u*«Ë ÂUF�« eÒO(« ¨ŸuD²�« WOL¼√ ∫wŽUL²łô« Â«e²�ô« Â√ ◊«d�½ô« ∫WOMÞ«u*« WO�M'«Ë WOMÞ«u*« ¨…√d*« ¨WO�uJ(« dOž  ULEM*« bMŽ Âe²K*« qLF�«Ë ÷ËUH²�« ¨WÞUÝu�« ¨—«u(«Ë `�U�²�«ØrNH²�« ¨Âö��«Ë nMF�« ¨w�UI¦�« ŸuM²�« ∫ UŽ«eM�«qŠ ÆUMðU�öš “ËU−²½ nO� ∫—UJ²Ðô«Ë W¾O³�«ËÊU�½û�WOLM²�«WOFLłsŽ 2006¨ U¹bK³�«Ë»U³A�«qO�œ WOKLŽË WO�dF� …œU� 5�Qð v�≈  U¹bK³�«Ë »U³A�« qO�œ ·bN¹ lM� WOKLŽË WOK;«  UDK��« w� W�—UA*« w� »U³A�« oŠ ‰uŠ ÆWOK;« rNðUFL²−� WOLMð w� wÝUÝ√ —Ëœ VF� vKŽ r¼eOH%Ë —«dI�« w²�« WOKLF�«Ë WO�dF*« W�œ_« s� WK�K�� W¹«bÐ qO�b�« «c¼ qJA¹ ‰uŠ UN�öÞ≈ v�≈ DPNA – W¾O³�«Ë ÊU�½û� WOLM²�« WOFLł vF�ð ÆlL²−*«  UŽUD� W�U� w� »U³A�« W�—UA� qOFHð W¾O³�«Ë ÊU�½û� WOLM²�« WOFLł l¹“uð Êü«»U³A�« Z�U½dÐ w� œôË_« Àuž œU%« WÐd& oŁu¹ Íc�« ¨qO�b�« ·bN¹ oKš WOHO� ‰uŠ »—U&Ë  U�uKF� .bIð v�≈ ¨WOÐU³A�« WOLM²�« ÒrNð V¹—bð  UŽu{u� ÷dF¹ t½√ UL� ÆWOÐU³ý  «—œU³� oO³DðË l�Ë rNzU�b�√ l� UN½uLOI¹ w²�« WDA½_«Ë  «—œU³*« wMGðË »U³A�« ÆwK;« lL²−*« w�Ë ‰UHÞ_« oKš ¨WOÐU³A�« WOLM²�« ÂuNH� q¦� lO{«u� …bŽ qO�b�« ÷dF¹ ¨Z�U½dÐ WDš d¹uDð ¨W�«dA�« ¨»U³A�« p¹d% ¨WOÐU³ý  «—œU³� UNLNH¹ UL� lO{«u*« Ác¼ ÕdA¹ t½√ UL� ÆU¼dOžË ¨oOŁu²�«Ë rOOI²�« ÆWOKLŽ Ã–U/ ‰öš s� p�c�Ë »U³A�« UNMŽ d³F¹Ë 13 5Ð r¼—ULŽ√ ÕË«d²ð s¹c�« »U³A�« qO�b�« ·bN²�¹ tłu²¹ t½√ UL� Æ13≠18 W¹dLF�« W¾H�« vKŽ e�d¹Ë ¨WMÝ 24Ë 24Ë 24  U¹bK³�«Ë ¨WOÐU³A�« WOLM²�« ‰U−� w� qLFð w²�«  UOFL'« v�≈ 5ŽuD²*«Ë »U³A�«Ë ¨WOÐU³ý Z�«dÐ W�U�≈ v�≈ vF�ð w²�«  «—«“u�«Ë Æ—U³J�«Ë
  61. 61. W; WIŁ ÍbMŽ Ÿ«bÐù« bÒIF²Ð »UF�√ U½—bIð WŠd� …dŠ WK¾Ý√  UÞUAM�« w� ŸuM²�« eOOL²�«Ë WL�u�« «bO��«Ø“b¹ù« ∫ UÞUA½ WOŽ«bÐ≈ WÐU²J�« r�öÝË U¹UOŠ d²MŽ uÐ√ Ã«d� rap vIOÝu� nOý—_« s� —u�  UEŠö� äÉ¶MÓe 11Ø7Ø6 «bO� ¨DPNAe�d� ¨»U³ý  UDýU½Ë 5DýU½ l� ‘UI½ WIKŠ s� ¡«—¬ © DPNAe�d� ¨»U³ý  UDýU½Ë 5DýU½ l� ‘UI½ WIKŠ s� ¡«—¬ © DPNA 1® WOÐdF�« œ—«u*« Wý—Ë ¨”UM�« l� qLF�« w� —UJ�√ »U²� lł«d½ ¨VOł „U' WI¦�« ¡UMÐ ©2® 6Ø6Ø6 ”u�b� qLŽ Wý—Ë s� ZzU²½ ©3® WOÐdF�« œ—«u*« Wý—Ë rOEMð ¨WOLOK�≈ qLŽ Wý—Ë ¨WOÐU$ô« W×B�«Ë ÂöŽù« ¨dD� f�uÐ .bIð s� ©4® qOO�M�—√ nOý—√ s� ©5® 27Ø6Ø6 «bO� ¨DPNAe�d� ¨»U³ý  UDýU½Ë 5DýU½ l� ‘UI½ WIKŠ s� ¡«—¬ © DPNAe�d� ¨»U³ý  UDýU½Ë 5DýU½ l� ‘UI½ WIKŠ s� ¡«—¬ © DPNA 6® UNFPA Ë WOŽUL²łô« ÊËRA�« …—«“Ë ¨b¹≈ ?Ð b¹≈ WK�KÝ sŽ ©7® 2006 ¨vM'«ØWO³FA�« ÊuMHK� wÐdF�«  U�uKF*« e�d� ¨U½UMł WK−� sŽ ©8® UNFPAË UNFPAË UNFPA WHOË ÊUM³� w� «bO��« W×�UJ* wMÞu�« Z�U½d³�« sŽ —œU� —ÒuB� VÒO²� sŽ ©9® WO²½d²½« —u� ©10® ÊULŽ ¨WOÐd²K� wÐdF�« vI²K*« ¨—u�_« VK� WK−� sŽ ©11® 2004 ¨5D�K� ¨Â«d� ŸËdA� sŽ ©12® 2004 ¨vM'«ØWO³FA�« ÊuMHK� wÐdF�«  U�uKF*« e�d� ¨U½UMł WK−� sŽ ¨Íb¹UF�« bLŠ√ œ«bŽ≈Ë nO�Qð s� ©13® ÊUM³� ¨dO��« fJŽ CD s� ©14® 1 4≠2 8≠5 10≠9 12≠11 13 15≠14 16 17 18 19 20 24≠21 π«àcƒc
  62. 62. áëŸ UNM�Ë ¨WDA½ WOLKFð ¡«uł√ oKš w� U½bŽU�ð s¹—U9Ë —UJ�√ vKŽ ¡e'« Íu²×¹ w� ŸuM²�« WOL¼√Ë U½—bIð WŠd� …dŠ WK¾Ý√Ë b=IF²Ð »UF�√Ë Ÿ«bÐù«Ë WI¦�« ¡UMÐ s� —u�Ë WŽÒuM�  UÞUA½ s� Ã–U/Ë —UJ�√ vKŽ ¡e'« Íu²×¹ UL� Æ UÞUAM�« ÆUM−�«dÐ nOý—√ UM�≈Ë UM� 1 qO²�u� UM�≈Ë UM� 4 qO²�u�
  63. 63. ..á≤K…óæY v�≈ UM²łUŠ UMHA²�« U� ÊUŽdÝË UMMOÐ ·—UFð Àb×¹ r�Ë U� ŸUL²ł« w� UM�—Uý  «d*« s� r� Î«dO¦�Ë Æ©1® U¼œ«d�√ 5Ð WI¦�« —uDð w� qŠ«d*« s� WŽuL−� oOI% v�≈ WŽuL−*« ÃU²% øp�– ÆqŠ«d*« …UŽ«d� WO�ËR�� ©WDAM*« Ë√® jAM*« vKŽ lIð U� ∫w¼ qŠ«d*«Ë Æt�OÝUŠ√Ë tÐ—U& UM� qJK� ¨s×½ UL� ÎöF� 5�u³I� UM½QÐ s¾LD½ Ê√ ÃU²×½ ∫‰u³I�« Æ1 v�≈ WŽuL−*« sL{ iF³�« UMCFÐ l� qŽUH²½ w� ÃU²×½ ∫ U�UL²¼«Ë  U�uKF� ‰œU³ð Æ2 ÆUMðU�UL²¼«Ë UMÐ—U&Ë UMð«d³šË UMðUOHKš sŽ  U�uKF� WžUO� w� w¼ WŽuL−*« sL{ WI¦�« ¡UMÐ w� W¦�U¦�« WłU(«Ë∫ UF�u²�«Ë·«b¼_«b¹b% Æ3 Æ`{«Ë qJAÐ  UF�u²�«Ë ·«b¼_« w²�«Ë UF�u²�«Ë·«b¼_«oOI×²�UMDD��ËUMK�UFðfÝ√sLC²ðË∫qLF�«¡b³�rOEM²�« Æ4 Æ UO�ËR�*«Ë ÂUN*« l¹“uð sLC²ð Àb×¹ËÆoÐU��«q�K�²�UÐ…œUF�«w�U�ŸUL²ł«Ë√qLŽWý—Ëw�WFÐ—_«d�UMF�«oOI%Ã—b²¹ ÆÎUIŠô “Ëd³K� œuFO� Îö�U� Î¡UHO²Ý«  U³KD²*« Ác¼ bŠ√ v�u²�¹ ô√ ÎU½UOŠ√ ∫WŽuL−*« sL{ g�UM½ ø©4≠1® …—u�c*« lÐ—_« qŠ«d*« V�Š qLFð  UŽuL−� UM¹√— q¼ øqŠ«d*« q�K�²Ð UM¹√— u¼ U� b¹b×²Ð ŸUL²łô« √b³¹ ¨Îö¦� ∫ÎUO�JŽ ÊuJ¹ Ë√ qŠ«d*« q�K�ð q²�¹ Ê√ Àb×¹ q¼ s� b¹e� v�≈ rN²łUŠ WŽuL−*« œ«d�√ nA²J¹ U¼bFÐË ¨·bN�« oOI% v�≈ oKDM¹ tM�Ë ÂUN*« ødšü« iF³�« ·dF¹ ô rNCFÐ Ê_ WÐuFB�« Êu�—bO� ¨ U�uKF*« øUMÐ—U& s� WK¦�√ d�– sJ1 q¼ øqC�√ qJAÐ ÎUF� qLF½ w� UNO� qLF½ w²�«  UŽuL−*« w� dÒOG½ Ê√ lOD²�½ «–U� á«JÉ«◊GäGQÉ¡ŸGá°TQƒdÉæaGógCGhÉæJÉ©bƒJ ©≥® WEŠö� UM�≈Ë UM� 3 qO²�u� UM�≈Ë UM� 2 qO²�u�
  64. 64. ¢Vô©eøeQƒ°U á≤jôWΩGóîà°SÉH Sténopéôjƒ°üàdG Sténopéôjƒ°üàdG Sténopé ´GóHE’G ©µ® WEŠö� UM�≈Ë UM� 5 qO²�u� UM�≈Ë UM� 8 qO²�u�

×