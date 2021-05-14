Successfully reported this slideshow.
目錄 ➢ 專題動機 ➢ 專題目標 ➢ 車輛結構 ➢ 硬體功能 ➢ 硬體成果展示 ➢ 軟體功能 ➢ 系統架構圖 ➢ 結語
➢ 專題動機 植物種不 活的原因 土壤保水 性不足 光照比例 不正常 環境條件 無法確定
➢ 專題動機 專為居家植物園區 量身打造，輕巧、 方便的自動遙控感測車
核心功能 3.影像回傳 4.數據顯示頁面 Raspberry PI WIFI 手機遙控移動式感測車實作 2.監控光照時間、 土壤濕度 1.避障遙控車
車輛結構 • 遙控車系統 1.DC馬達*2 2.L298N控制晶片 • 環境感測器 1.土壤感測器 2.超音波感測器 3.光敏感測器 4.攝像頭 • 電源 1.鋰電池18650 X2 2.1.5V raspberry pi DC馬達 L298N...
車輛結構 • 遙控車系統 1.DC馬達*2 2.L298N控制晶片 • 環境感測器 1.土壤感測器 2.超音波感測器 3.光敏感測器 4.攝像頭 • 電源 1.鋰電池18650 X2 2.1.5V raspberry pi 土壤感測器 超音波感...
車輛結構 • 遙控車系統 1.DC馬達*2 2.L298N控制晶片 • 環境感測器 1.土壤感測器 2.超音波感測器 3.光敏感測器 4.攝像頭 • 電源 1.鋰電池18650 X2 2.1.5V raspberry pi 鋰電池18650 x...
硬體架構 車 車 感 測 器 ADC ADC PWM＋GPIO GPIO
1.避障遙控車
遙控車系統 左：DC馬達 L298N控制晶片 右：DC馬達 GPIO x4 PWM x2 18650鋰電池 容量:2600mAh 電壓:3.6V
L298N- 橋式電路
PWM 1 0
避障功能 利用超音波感測器 (HC-SR04 ) 偵測障礙物 Pi
2.環境感測器
環境感測器 兩者皆經過ADC(類比訊號轉換器)，將類比訊號輸出感測器數值讀出 土壤溼度感測器 光敏感測器 <50% 土壤乾燥 <20% 光照充足 50%-75% 土壤溼度正常 20%-50% 光照適中 >75% 土壤過於潮濕 >50% 光照缺乏
3.影像回傳
ESP32-CAM 200萬畫素 內建WIFI、Bluetooth， 體積小、價格便宜， 在HTML上 顯示即時錄影。
硬體成果展示 DC馬達 DC馬達 L298N控制晶片 土壤感測器 超音波感測器
硬體成果展示 光敏感測器 ESP32-Cam 攝像頭
4.數據顯示頁面
UI介面 手機端 WEB介面 支援響應式網頁 (RWD)
RWD UI介面 手機端 WEB介面 PC端 WEB介面 PC端 WEB介面
前端網頁架構--VUE #指令式渲染 vs. 宣告式渲染
UI網頁功能顯示 上 右 下 左 console
UI網頁功能顯示
系統架構圖 MQTT HTTP MQTT Publish Subscribe 移動式感測車
軟體系統架構圖 Websocket MQTT + Node.js MQTT
結語 感謝大家 各位長官與廠商 以及在座的同學的聆聽 歡迎提問
物聯網成果發表-土撥鼠車車
Technology
31 views
May. 14, 2021

物聯網成果發表-土撥鼠車車

● 專案名稱: 土撥鼠車車
● 專案主要內容
1. 避障遙控車
2. 監控感測器資料
3. 影像回傳
4. 數據顯示頁面

物聯網成果發表-土撥鼠車車

