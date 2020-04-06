Pe wayra evento 20.07 rev.4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Descripción del comportamiento de los Aerogeneradores de Wayra durante la falla del SEIN Evento 20/07 ; 04:29 horas Energí...
ÍN D I C E 1. Descripción del evento - Resumen 2. Unifilar pre falla 3. Descripción evento 1 “Hueco de tensión” 4. Unifila...
1. Descripción del evento - Resumen 2i/'07/20ffi8 0 4: 2 9':3,7 am 04 :29:38 am 04 :29:391 aim 04:29:40 am 04:29:48.aim 09...
2. Unifilar pre falla 500 kV CONDICIONES ANTES DE LA DESCONEXIÓN DEL AUT-5371 AUT-5371 150/150/25 MVA 157 MW L-2082 129 MW...
0.0 3. Descripción evento 1 LINE CT IL1 LINE CT IL2 LINE CT IL3 I/ A 400 300 200 100 0 U/kV 100 50 0 -0.4 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0...
4. Unifilar post evento 1 500 kV CONDICIONES LUEGO DE LA DESCONEXIÓN DEL AUT-5371 POR FALLA AUT-5371 150/150/25 MVA 0 MW 0...
0.89 pu (17 kV f-t)18 kV f-t) 0.94 pu 5. Descripción evento 2 DECRECIMIENTO DE LAS TENSIONES EN EL SEIN (3 SEGUNDOS DESPUÉ...
6. Registros Aerogeneradores TENSIONES Y CORRIENTES POR FASE REGISTROS DEL SISTEMA DE CONTROL DEL PARQUE (muestreo secunda...
REGISTROS DEL PLC DE UN AEROGENERADOR POTENCIA ACTIVA, REACTIVA Y TENSIÓN * Tiempode muestreoaproximado de 20 [ms]
7. Descripción función Sobrepotencia ALARMAS DEL SISTEMA DE CONTROL DEL PARQUE * La alarma de sobrepotencia se considera d...
8. Estudio Operatividad de Wayra Aprobado por el COES- Estabilidad ESTUDIO DE ESTABILIDAD INDICAQUECON LOS BBCC DESE. FLAM...
9. Comentarios y conclusiones 1. De acuerdo a los registros de las protecciones de SE Flamenco, el PE Wayra se mantuvo con...
10. Energía Dejada de Inyectar En función de los antecedentes indicados precedentemente solicitamosque la EDI de 508 MWh s...
  1. 1. Descripción del comportamiento de los Aerogeneradores de Wayra durante la falla del SEIN Evento 20/07 ; 04:29 horas Energía Dejada de Inyectar (EDI) 508 MWh
  2. 2. ÍN D I C E 1. Descripción del evento - Resumen 2. Unifilar pre falla 3. Descripción evento 1 “Hueco de tensión” 4. Unifilar post evento 1 5. Descripción evento 2 6. Registros de los aerogeneradores 7. Descripción función Sobrepotencia 8. Estudio de Operatividad - Estabilidad 9. Comentarios y conclusiones 10. Energía Dejada de Inyectar
  3. 3. 1. Descripción del evento - Resumen 2i/'07/20ffi8 0 4: 2 9':3,7 am 04 :29:38 am 04 :29:391 aim 04:29:40 am 04:29:48.aim 09: lO am f r Act'iwación correrta d,e la &.m,ción l VIRT h asta1 el restalbled mi ,ento de la temsión (0 .1 917 ¡pu ) AcUvaaiión fu no·ón d,e [ I so1 1Jire¡pot endia11 1 Enlraida en p airada de los a,erogene:racfores (oondició1n elle emerge1111cia:t 1 1 IDesp-lazam·· entto a la pi!antapara re.seteo lllora l ¡pre via in1s,petti ión d,e cada umo cl!e lllos 40 ae rogeneradores iin d uye ndo pia rte irrierior y superior 1(87 m)1 Tensiione,s bajas ene1 s1istem a O.95 - 0 .94 pu Huec:o de· ttens"'ó11 prov,ocacfo p011r fa l la externa en ,el AUl-5371 AUT-5371 F/S PE Wayra E/ S Deuedmiento de l aiS ttern{o11es alllcainza111do un valor de 0.819 pu
  4. 4. 2. Unifilar pre falla 500 kV CONDICIONES ANTES DE LA DESCONEXIÓN DEL AUT-5371 AUT-5371 150/150/25 MVA 157 MW L-2082 129 MW -23 MVar 220 kV P.E. WAYRA I 132.3 MW POR FALLA S.E. POROMA -31 MVar 220 kV 93 MW 3 MW L-2298 220 kV 29 MW P.E. TRES HERMANAS 97.15 MW P.E. MARCONA 30 MW S.E. MARCONA 220 kV 0 MW 0 MVar MINA EL HIERRO MARCONA NAZCA MINA SHOUGANG C.T. SAN NICOLÁS 74 MVA Fuente COES (medidores) Fuente ABY (informe de falla) L-5031 L-5032 L-5033 L-5034 L-2292 L-2293 L-2211
  5. 5. 0.0 3. Descripción evento 1 LINE CT IL1 LINE CT IL2 LINE CT IL3 I/ A 400 300 200 100 0 U/kV 100 50 0 -0.4 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.0 Registro oscilográfico S.E. Flamenco 220 kV t/s HUECO DE TENSIÓN FASE R POR FALLA EXTERNA EN EL AUT-5371 ger /2018 a.m..027 Trig 20/07 04:29:37 -0.4 -0.3 -0.2 -0.1 Activación función LVRT 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1.0 t/s LINE VT UL1 LINE VT UL2 LINE VT UL3 0.97 pu (124 kV f-t) (84 kV f-t) 0.95 pu (121 kV f-t) 1.00 pu 127 kV f-t)( 0.66 pu 1.02 pu 30 kV f-t)(1 Tensiones por fase Corrientes por fase
  6. 6. 4. Unifilar post evento 1 500 kV CONDICIONES LUEGO DE LA DESCONEXIÓN DEL AUT-5371 POR FALLA AUT-5371 150/150/25 MVA 0 MW 0 MVar L-2082 140 MW -24 MVar 220 kV P.E. WAYRA I 132.3 MW S.E. POROMA 220 kV El flujo inyectado por P.E. Wayrase redistribuye por la línea L-2211 Aprox. 150 MW L-2298 220 kV Aprox. 90 MW Aprox. 29 MW P.E. TRES HERMANAS 97.15 MW P.E. MARCONA 30 MW S.E. MARCONA 220 kV 0 MW 0 MVar MINA EL HIERRO MARCONA NAZCA MINA SHOUGANG C.T. SAN NICOLÁS 74 MVA Fuente COES (medidores) L-5031 L-5032 L-5033 L-5034 L-2292 L-2293 L-2211
  7. 7. 0.89 pu (17 kV f-t)18 kV f-t) 0.94 pu 5. Descripción evento 2 DECRECIMIENTO DE LAS TENSIONES EN EL SEIN (3 SEGUNDOS DESPUÉS DEL EVENTO 1) I/ A 400 300 200 100 IL1 A IL2 B IL3 C A A LA RED 0 -0.20 -0.10 -0.00 0.10 0.20 0.30 0.40 0.50 t/s U1 A U2 B U3 C U/kV 15 0.84 pu 10 (16 kV f-t) ( 5 0 -0.20 -0.10 -0.00 0.10 0.20 0.30 0.40 0.50 Registro oscilográfico S.E. Flamenco 33 kV Circuito N°1 t/s CIRCUITO F1 (33 kV / Aerogeneradores A1-A5) Corrientes por fase Tensiones por fase ger /2018 a.m..246 Trig 20/07 04:29:40 0.85 pu (16.2 kV f-t) In = 275 A INCREMENTO DE POTENCIA INYECTAD 283 A 300 A 420 A
  8. 8. 6. Registros Aerogeneradores TENSIONES Y CORRIENTES POR FASE REGISTROS DEL SISTEMA DE CONTROL DEL PARQUE (muestreo secundal) Tensiones por fase Corrientes por fase
  9. 9. REGISTROS DEL PLC DE UN AEROGENERADOR POTENCIA ACTIVA, REACTIVA Y TENSIÓN * Tiempode muestreoaproximado de 20 [ms]
  10. 10. 7. Descripción función Sobrepotencia ALARMAS DEL SISTEMA DE CONTROL DEL PARQUE * La alarma de sobrepotencia se considera de Gravedad 1 “Emergencia”, Condiciónde Enclavamiento “Inmediato”, Gravedad 2 “Emergencia” y se debe resetear de manera local para que el aerogenerador vuelva a partir. ETAPA 1 = 101.5% ETAPA 2 = 125%
  11. 11. 8. Estudio Operatividad de Wayra Aprobado por el COES- Estabilidad ESTUDIO DE ESTABILIDAD INDICAQUECON LOS BBCC DESE. FLAMENCO F/S,Y ANTEUNA FALLATRIFÁSICA EN EL LADO DE 220 KV Y SALIDA AUT-5371 EN SE. POROMA SEDEBETENER EN CONSIDERACIÓN LO SIGUIENTE: Adicionalmente,en el estudio de estabilidad se obtienenlos siguientes resultados ante una falla en S/E Poroma: “…luego del evento el sistema logra estabilizarse, sin embargo los valores de tensión en las barras del Proyecto y el Punto de conexión disminuyen por debajo de los límites de operación. Además la Central sale de servicio, debido a sus parámetros de protección.” En el Estudiode Estabilidadaprobado por el COES se concluye que ante las condiciones operacionales antesdescritas (sinBC enFlamencoy F/S CT Nicolás), ante la ocurrencia de una falla en SE Poroma como la que se presentó el 20-07-2018, los aerogeneradores se desconectarían producto de la operación de sus protecciones internas.
  12. 12. 9. Comentarios y conclusiones 1. De acuerdo a los registros de las protecciones de SE Flamenco, el PE Wayra se mantuvo conectado a la red durante el hueco de tensión originado por la falla en la Subestación Poroma, de esta manera el PE Wayra cumplió con lo indicado en el Procedimiento 20 – Anexo I – Capítulo 4. 2. Luego, en consistencia con los estudios de estabilidad aprobados por el COES, considerando las condiciones operacionales previas a la ocurrencia del evento (sin BC en Flamenco y F/S CT Nicolás), ante la ocurrencia de la falla en SE Poroma, los aerogeneradores se desconectaron producto de la operación de sus protecciones internas (Sobrepotencia). Verificándose lo que ya había sido informado oportunamente al COES. 3. Para evitar la repetición de una eventual desconexión intempestiva de los aerogeneradores en Wayra ante eventos de esta naturaleza, se requiere que el COES apruebe la puesta en servicio de los Bancos de Condensadores en SE Flamenco. 4. Respecto al tiempo de reposición de los aerogeneradores, se debe considerar que el Parque Eólico No atendido que aún se encuentra en garantía. Dada la naturaleza de la alarma (4085) se requiere previa Reconexión realizar un desbloqueo local e inspección completa por cada aerogenerador (parte inferior como superior) siendo necesario subir más de 80 metros de altura donde están los “góndolas”.El proceso de reconexión de todos los aerogeneradores toma de 4 a 5 horas.
  13. 13. 10. Energía Dejada de Inyectar En función de los antecedentes indicados precedentemente solicitamosque la EDI de 508 MWh sea reconocida por parte del COES, dado que el Parque Eólco Wayra se comportó de acuerdo a lo expuesto en los Estudios de Operatividad que fueron aprobados oportunamente por el COES.

