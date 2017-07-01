Construyendo nuestro movimiento maker

 Maximiliano Ozono  Licenciado en Economía Industrial (UNGS).  Oficialmente: Investigador Docente Asistente.Temas: Gest...
 Maker: Una palabra y muchas interpretaciones.  Gente que “hace” cosas.  “Todos somos makers”  Emprendedores tecnológi...
 DIY (Do it yourself, Hazlo tu mismo)  Hardware abierto ▪ Impresoras 3D (RepRap) ▪ Arduino  Minicomputadoras como las R...
 ¿Existe una única definición sobre qué es el movimiento maker?  ¿Cómo podemos pensar el movimiento maker desde un abord...
 2004: Proyecto Reprap (Adrian Bowyer). Primera impresora 3D autoreplicamente, de código abierto.  2005: Proyecto Arduin...
 O quizás, la más difundida…la del grupo de medios O’Reilly Media.  Históricamente el ser humano siempre fabricó y creó ...
 Ética hacker y movimiento maker  La metáfora delYak.  Makerspaces/hackerspaces  Makers y emprendedores tecnológicos. ...
 Mitch Altman  DARPA y el financiamiento a las Maker Faires  Matt Ratto y Garnet Hertz: Concept Lab y Critical Making. ...
 Susana Nascimento (European Comission)  Relevancia de los estudios sociales de la ciencia y la tecnología como marco de...
 Fundador, junto con Massimo Banzi y otros, del proyectoArduino.  “How deep is your love? (On open source hardware)”  W...
 Encuestas (Make, Hackster.io, MakeHers- Intel, datos propios)  Abrumadora mayoría de hombres en el movimiento maker (80...
 Inconsistencias entre discursos y prácticas  Promesa de “democratización de la producción” ▪ ¿Realmente se democratiza?...
 ¿Qué se tiende a omitir en el relato oficial sobre el movimiento maker?  La no-neutralidad de la tecnología  La imposi...
 Importancia de los estudios sociales de la ciencia y la tecnología como marco para entender al movimiento maker.  Más e...
 Hackeando la ISI:  Sustituyendo importaciones y atando con alambre: El gen hacker-maker argentino en perspectiva histór...
Muchas gracias! Mi correo: maximiliano.ozono@gmail.com
