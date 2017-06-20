Universidad Católica Tecnológica de Barahona UCATEBA Animación Sociocultural
  1. 1. Universidad Católica Tecnológica de Barahona UCATEBA Animación Sociocultural
  2. 2. La Animación sociocultural intenta la toma de conciencia participativa y creadora de las comunidades en proceso de su propia organización y lucha. La animación sociocultural se considera como una acción tendente a crear el dinamismo social allí donde no existe, o bien favorecer la acción cultural y comunitaria, orientando sus actividades hacia el cambio social. ANIMACIÓN SOCIO-CULTURAL COMO HERRAMIENTA PARA LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DEL CONOCIMIENTO
  3. 3. EL ROL DE LA ANIMACIÓN SOCIO-CULTURAL EN LA RELACCIÓN ESCUELA-COMUNIDAD En la docencia, la animación socio-cultural tiene como finalidad el fortalecimiento de las redes culturales, buscando una mayor participación de la educación en el capital cultural de la sociedad, practicando el enriquecimiento de la identidad y la autoestima, mediante una relación adecuada entre lo propio y lo otro lugar.
  4. 4. EL CENTRO EDUCATIVO COMO CENTRO CULTURAL DE LA COMUNIDAD La escuela es un espacio de cruce de culturas, una institución y un contexto donde se relacionan dialécticamente la cultura humana y la cultura nacional bajo la forma de culturas específicas-familiar, comunitaria y escolar- de todos los sujetos que interactúan en la misma, a partir de su apropiación individual.
  5. 5. EL PAPEL DE LOS Y LAS DOCENTE EN LOS PROCESOS DE DESARROLLO SOCIAL Y COMUNITARIO El promotor cultural, por el papel que le está confiado, se define como componente necesario de los procesos de desarrollo sociocultural, pues ha de ejercer en ellos una función dinamizadora, y de hecho ha de ser portador de esos procesos como fortalezas que aseguran su competencia para tales desempeños.
  6. 6. Gracias Por su atención

