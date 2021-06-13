Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
We’re Bringing Selling Back…
We are on a mission to become the #1 Business Development Partner to the UK’s best entrepreneurs and small businesses.
The World Economic Forum cited: Business Development and Digital Strategy as 2 of the Top 6 job roles in increasing demand...
What we do is in demand now and this is only going to grow
Sales used to look like this
...And Now...
High Performance Sales People Have Always Been The Winners in Business...Always (The Emphasis is on High Performance, thou...
They are the highest paid professionals in Small Business. Are more challenged and happier in their jobs. Have more freedo...
You're a perfect fit to join our journey if... You’re a slightly more seasoned professional with a background in Selling, ...
Show Initiative Focus on daily task completion Be Consistent Become a Warrior Communicator How well can you...
If you can be a good fit, let’s take the conversation forward!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Small Business & Entrepreneurship
47 views
Jun. 13, 2021

The BusinessDeveloper People Code

How we live and breathe-who we are looking for to join the mission.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The BusinessDeveloper People Code

  1. 1. We’re Bringing Selling Back…
  2. 2. We are on a mission to become the #1 Business Development Partner to the UK’s best entrepreneurs and small businesses.
  3. 3. The World Economic Forum cited: Business Development and Digital Strategy as 2 of the Top 6 job roles in increasing demand across industries.
  4. 4. What we do is in demand now and this is only going to grow
  5. 5. Sales used to look like this
  6. 6. ...And Now...
  7. 7. High Performance Sales People Have Always Been The Winners in Business...Always (The Emphasis is on High Performance, though)
  8. 8. They are the highest paid professionals in Small Business. Are more challenged and happier in their jobs. Have more freedom and more flexibility. Greater control over their income and life goals. Read a great deal of emotional rewards: Recognition, Trips. Cash. Our aim is to get our team members to a place where...
  9. 9. You're a perfect fit to join our journey if... You’re a slightly more seasoned professional with a background in Selling, Administration and Marketing.. In other words, if you know how to work in a focused and disciplined manner on your own-but as part of a wider team effort, this might be a good fit for you.
  10. 10. Show Initiative Focus on daily task completion Be Consistent Become a Warrior Communicator How well can you...
  11. 11. If you can be a good fit, let’s take the conversation forward!

×