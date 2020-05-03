-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Wiedererkennungsheuristik, Verfügbarkeitsheuristik, Ankereffekt und Lockvogel Effekt einfach erklärt.
Eine Kaufentscheidung ist weniger rational als viele denken. Es gibt viele psychologische Einflüsse auf die Kaufentscheidung. Im zweiten Teil der Kaufentscheidungspsychologie schauen wir uns weitere Denkfehler an und wie man diese im Marketing nutzen kann. Stay Science!
____________________________________________________________
Für einen einfachen Einstieg in die Welt der Wirtschaftspsychologie oder des Marketings empfehle ich dir meine Bücher:
Konsumentenpsychologie und Konsumentenverhalten:
https://amzn.to/2VAiRV5
Marketingmanagement: Die Grundlagen des Marketing einfach erklärt:
https://amzn.to/2RMuJlM
Ich habe die Bücher selber geschrieben. Ich trete als Werbetreibender Affiliate Partner auf und erhalte beim Kauf eine Provision. Es entstehen für dich keine Nachteile!
____________________________________________________________
Meine Plattformen:
Webseite: https://www.scientific-economics.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scientific_economics/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scientificEconomics/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-mittelstaedt-01b37a173/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.de/ScientificEconomics/
Economics based on Science. Stay Science!
#ScientificEconomics #Marketing #Wirtschaftspsychologie
____________________________________________________________
✔️ Alles wissenschaftlich basiert
✔️ Einfach erklärt
✔️ Praxisnah
✔️ Wirtschaftspsychologie
✔️ Marketing
____________________________________________________________
Icons von: Microsoft Office & http://getemoji.com/
Musik: Voyage - Lemmino (NCS Sound)
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment