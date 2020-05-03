Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kaufentscheidungspsychologie – Teil 2
Kaufentscheidungspsychologie – Teil 2 1) Der Attraktionseffekt: Durch das Bereitstellen einer Attrappe kann man die Präferenzen des Kunden zu einer Option verschieben.
Kaufentscheidung Psychologie: Wiedererkennungsheuristik, Verfügbarkeitsheuristik, Ankereffekt und Lockvogel Effekt

Wiedererkennungsheuristik, Verfügbarkeitsheuristik, Ankereffekt und Lockvogel Effekt einfach erklärt.

Eine Kaufentscheidung ist weniger rational als viele denken. Es gibt viele psychologische Einflüsse auf die Kaufentscheidung. Im zweiten Teil der Kaufentscheidungspsychologie schauen wir uns weitere Denkfehler an und wie man diese im Marketing nutzen kann. Stay Science!
Kaufentscheidung Psychologie: Wiedererkennungsheuristik, Verfügbarkeitsheuristik, Ankereffekt und Lockvogel Effekt

  1. 1. Kaufentscheidungspsychologie – Teil 2
  2. 2. Kaufentscheidungspsychologie – Teil 2 1) Der Attraktionseffekt: Durch das Bereitstellen einer Attrappe kann man die Präferenzen des Kunden zu einer Option verschieben. 2) Der Ankereffekt: Eine beliebige Zahl kann die Kaufentscheidung des Kunden beeinflussen. Eine Schätzung bzw. das Preisempfinden des Kunden wird an eine vorherige Zahl angepasst. 3) Die Wiedererkennungsheuristik: Die Erinnerung einer Information ist eine Information, die die Kaufentscheidung beeinflusst. 4) Die Verfügbarkeitsheuristik: Wie schnell und einfach dem Kunden etwas in den Sinn kommt und für ihn gedanklich abrufbar ist, ist wiederum eine Information, die er nutzt, um Entscheidungen zu treffen. eigene Darstellung, Quelle: vgl. (Huber, John, & Christopher, 1982) & (Lichters, 2016)
