Make It Just So - April 9, 2020- Max Goldman

  1. 1. Make It Just So Max Goldman FA102b Social Media and Web Design
  2. 2. Research from the web Max Goldman “Make It Just So” http://www.iftf.org/future-now/article-detail/make-it-just-so/
  3. 3. Research from the web Max Goldman “Make It Just So” “Breakthroughs in 3D printing are also shifting the autonomous manufacturing terrain.” http://www.iftf.org/future-now/article-detail/make-it-just-so/
  4. 4. Research from the web Max Goldman http://www.iftf.org/future-now/article-detail/make-it-just-so/
  5. 5. Make It Just So Max Goldman Product idea / Description ● Software for outfit customization based on current trends / A.I. advice. ● A.I functions as a stylist for the consumer based on individual taste/ trends. ● Choices based on location, climate, time, etc.
  6. 6. Make It Just So Max Goldman Audience ● Tech smart ● Age 16+ ● Proficient in Technology ● Looking for the next big thing ● Prefers E-commerce
  7. 7. Make It Just So Max Goldman Product Envision ● Strictly E-commerce ● Physical Pop-up location for press ● New items/ software every 12 months ● Constant cycle of refreshing content ● Customer is always getting new content.
  8. 8. Make It Just So Max Goldman On and off-line instances where the user/customer would encounter the product or service in both realms.
  9. 9. Make It Just So Max Goldman Consideration Phase 1) Influencer Market 2) Self-improvement 3) Searched online stylist 4) Read review/articles 5) Trial period at meetup / demo
  10. 10. Make It Just So Max Goldman Use Phase 1) Took product home 2) Download software 3) Become comfortable with software 4) Trusting application 5) Potential purchase
  11. 11. Make It Just So Max Goldman Post-Use Phase 1) Self confidence / insecurity 2) Leaving reviews 3) Word of mouth 4) Re-up subscription / cancel 5) Keep / delete software
  12. 12. Online Encounter: “User / Customer Experience Map”, Max Goldman 1) Influencer marketing 2) Social Media / online ad 3) SEO
  13. 13. Offline Encounter: “User / Customer Experience Map”, Max Goldman 1) Word of mouth 2) Magazines / physical ad 3) Events
  14. 14. Customer Experience Map Max Goldman Draft
  15. 15. Customer Experience Map Max Goldman Final
  16. 16. Make It Just So Max Goldman Naming ● Artificial ● Intelligence ● System AIS
  17. 17. Make it Just So Max Goldman Logotype Research
  18. 18. Make It Just So Max Goldman Logotype: Final Logotype
  19. 19. Make It Just SO Max Goldman Facebook Research
  20. 20. Customer Experience Map Max Goldman Facebook Research
  21. 21. Customer Experience Map Max Goldman Mission Statement AIS is an innovative Artificial Intelligence System that is aimed for individuals that need an assistant that other individuals cannot meet. At AIS we’re on your side to make you look & feel your best, now and forever.

×