Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
>>GIMNASIA<< INTEGRANTES : - Bejar Calderon, Jenifer - Carrión Bacilio, Karen - Cutipa Quispe, Luis - Jara Gutierrez, Carl...
>>HISTORIA DE LA GIMNASIA<< La palabra gimnasia procede del vocabulario griego “gymnazein” que significa ejercicio al desn...
La primera gran reunión de gimnastas fue en los juegos olímpicos de 1864. Donde Alemania barrió con todas las medallas, au...
En la actualidad, la gimnasia está regida y organizada profesionalmente por la Federación Internacional de Gimnasia.Se com...
4.Gimnasia terapéutica Consiste en la utilización del ejercicio físico terapéutico para el tratamiento de diversas enferme...
5. GIMNASIA ARTÍSTICA : 6. GIMNASIA AERÓBICA : La gimnasia artística es una disciplina de la gimnasia. El Diccionario de l...
7.-GIMNASIA CON TRAMPOLÍN Como su nombre lo indica, todas las pruebas de esta disciplina se realizan sobre un aparato elás...
La gimnasia artística ● Desarrolla la confianza en sí mismo. ● Ayuda a la autorrealización. ● Contrarresta la timidez. ● C...
Gimnasia rítmica ● Mejora la condición física y la flexibilidad ● Conecta a los niños con su cuerpo y su entorno ● Ejercit...
Gimnasia terapéutica Aumento de la fuerza y la coordinación. Mayor agilidad y equilibrio. Mejora de la postura. Mejora del...
IMPLEMENTOS DE LA GIMNASIA RÍTMICA ARO: -El aro es uno de los primeros implementos en aprender ya que generalmente está en...
CUERDA: Aunque no estoy muy experimentada con este implemento se que se aprende desde la categoría 13-15 años, es un imple...
CONCLUSIONES - Como grupo podemos concluir que la gimnasia, si se practica desde muy pequeños nuestro cuerpo tendrá un mej...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gimnasia

17 views

Published on

Trabajo realizado por estudiantes de Escuela de Talento

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gimnasia

  1. 1. >>GIMNASIA<< INTEGRANTES : - Bejar Calderon, Jenifer - Carrión Bacilio, Karen - Cutipa Quispe, Luis - Jara Gutierrez, Carlos - Lalupú Chuque, Claudia - Maza Lozada, Alexis - Riera Silva, Lissie GRADO Y SECCIÓN: 5TOB CURSO : EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA
  2. 2. >>HISTORIA DE LA GIMNASIA<< La palabra gimnasia procede del vocabulario griego “gymnazein” que significa ejercicio al desnudo, lo cual da una forma de entender cómo es que se atenuaba esta práctica en aquellos tiempos. Desde luego la gimnasia que practicaban los griegos no es la que conocemos actualmente, si no que se ha ido acentuando a lo largo de los años. En sí la gimnasia como actividad ha existido por más de 2000 años, pero su desarrollo en el ámbito competitivo comenzó apenas hace 100 años. A finales del siglo XVII y comienzos del XIX, la gimnasio empezó a tomar esplendor en la época moderna, por lo tanto fue necesario la creación de la Federación Internacional de Gimnasia(FIG) en 1881, pero dicha organización era conocida anteriormente como la Federación Europea de Gimnasia.
  3. 3. La primera gran reunión de gimnastas fue en los juegos olímpicos de 1864. Donde Alemania barrió con todas las medallas, aunque sólo participaron media docena de naciones, aunque la cantidad de países que compiten actualmente se han multiplicado enormemente. Para los juegos Olímpicos de 1924 en París las bases de la competición olímpica moderna ya estaban establecida firmemente. Luego en 1928 se atestiguo el principio de las primeras atletas femeninas. Cabe resaltar que la gimnasia se ha practicado mayormente entre los países europeos y asiáticos.
  4. 4. En la actualidad, la gimnasia está regida y organizada profesionalmente por la Federación Internacional de Gimnasia.Se compone de 6 disciplinas: 1. Disciplina Rítmica: Se distingue de las demás, porque incorpora elementos de danza y ballet. Lleva música de fondo acorde y se pueden usar complementos tales como balón, cinta, cuerda, aro, entre otros. Tiene como objetivo principal desarrollar las capacidades coordinativas(coordinación,equilibrio,el acoplamiento, reacción, adaptación, sincronización, etc). 2.Disciplina Acrobática;Se practica en grupo. Los ejercicios son realizados por equipos de entre dos y seis atletas, cuyos movimientos deben ser coordinados y armónicos. Además, es una actividad divertida, exigente, para aquellas personas que se atreven a desarrollarla.Por lo tanto requiere fuerza, coordinación, precisión y mucha confianza. >>DISCIPLINAS<<
  5. 5. 4.Gimnasia terapéutica Consiste en la utilización del ejercicio físico terapéutico para el tratamiento de diversas enfermedades.Tiene como objetivos mejorar la calidad de vida de los pacientes, expresada en la prevención y rehabilitación de determinados padecimientos, así como contribuir al desarrollo humano y fortalecimiento del trabajo comunitario. 3.Gimnasia con aparatos Comprende toda clase de ejercicios atléticos como son las carreras, los saltos y los lanzamientos.Se practican en los aparatos: caballo, potro, plinto, anillas, barras paralelas y asimétricas,entre otros aparatos. DISCIPLINAS
  6. 6. 5. GIMNASIA ARTÍSTICA : 6. GIMNASIA AERÓBICA : La gimnasia artística es una disciplina de la gimnasia. El Diccionario de la lengua española define a la gimnasia artística como «Especialidad gimnástica que se practica con diversos aparatos, como el potro o las anillas, o bien sin ellos sobre una superficie de medidas reglamentarias La gimnasia aeróbica, antes conocida como aeróbic deportivo, es una disciplina de la gimnasia en la que se ejecuta una rutina de 1 minuto con movimientos de alta intensidad derivados del aeróbic tradicional además de una serie de elementos de dificultad. DISCIPLINAS
  7. 7. 7.-GIMNASIA CON TRAMPOLÍN Como su nombre lo indica, todas las pruebas de esta disciplina se realizan sobre un aparato elástico. Es bastante moderna ya que se diseñó en Estados Unidos en 1934, el primer campeonato mundial se celebró en 1964 y es deporte olímpico desde el 2000. Los ejercicios se desarrollan en tres especialidades: tumbling, doble mini tramp y cama elástica. La primera es una pista alargada de 25 metros, la segunda tiene una dimensión de tres metros de largo y la última engloba las pruebas obligatorias y libres de 10 elementos.
  8. 8. La gimnasia artística ● Desarrolla la confianza en sí mismo. ● Ayuda a la autorrealización. ● Contrarresta la timidez. ● Corrige la postura corporal. ● Desarrolla la estabilidad emocional La gimnasia aeróbica ● Regula el peso corporal, aumenta el tono muscular y modela la figura de la persona. ● Aumenta la elasticidad de la musculatura y la postura ● Aumento de la incorporación de oxígeno a nivel celular. ● Mejora la relajación, aumenta la concentración y el estado de alerta. ● Alivia los dolores musculares y de espalda. Beneficios
  9. 9. Gimnasia rítmica ● Mejora la condición física y la flexibilidad ● Conecta a los niños con su cuerpo y su entorno ● Ejercita la concentración ● Estimula la coordinación ● Mejorará su calidad de vida Gimnasia Acrobática ● Permite abrir la mete a la imaginación. ● Fomenta la Creatividad ● Aprender de valores se sociabilidad y empatía Mejora El sistema circulación y mantiene el cuerpo con energía ● Permite elevar el nivel de autoestima que podamos tener con nuestra personalidad y centralizarse en la autosuperacion y perseverancia.
  10. 10. Gimnasia terapéutica Aumento de la fuerza y la coordinación. Mayor agilidad y equilibrio. Mejora de la postura. Mejora del dolor crónico. Relajación de la tensión muscular. Mejora del estado anímico. GIMNASIA CON TRAMPOLÍN : Fortalecen los músculos, células y huesos del cuerpo humano mejorando la condición física. Aumenta el metabolismo del cuerpo, aumenta la circulación sanguínea haciendo que el corazón funcione mejor. Funciona perfectamente para mejorar la función respiratoria. Desintoxica el cuerpo pues el sistema linfático es muy estimulado durante el ejercicio.
  11. 11. IMPLEMENTOS DE LA GIMNASIA RÍTMICA ARO: -El aro es uno de los primeros implementos en aprender ya que generalmente está en la categoría 5-6 y 7-8 años, su tipo de música generalmente es medio rápida y bailable. PELOTA: La pelota e igual que el aro es uno de los primeros implementos en aprender y generalmente está en la categoría 9-10 años, el baile y la música de este implemento es algo más lento o clásico, requiere de mucha expresión corporal y técnica. CINTA: La cinta es un implemento más avanzado y está desde la categoría juvenil (13-15 años) hacia arriba, la música de este implemento puede variar, puede ser rápida, lenta, movida, entre otros.
  12. 12. CUERDA: Aunque no estoy muy experimentada con este implemento se que se aprende desde la categoría 13-15 años, es un implemento con una dificultad alta y su música es rápida y bailable, requiere de mucha agilidad y técnica. MAZAS: La maza es uno de los implementos mas difíciles de la gimnasia, se aprende desde la categoría 11-12 años, la música es muy rápida, requiere de mucha técnica ya que es uno único de los implemento que se usan las dos manos e igual que la cuerda.
  13. 13. CONCLUSIONES - Como grupo podemos concluir que la gimnasia, si se practica desde muy pequeños nuestro cuerpo tendrá un mejor rendimiento en lo que son las actividades de fuerza y flexibilidad y estiramientos. Así mismo, consideramos que es una de las mejores actividades físicas a realizar, puesto que nos sirve para todos los deporte, por consiguiente podemos participar eficientemente en concursos relacionados a este elegante deporte. Además la gimnasia requiere de mucha disciplina y perseverancia, a nivel individual o grupal .
  14. 14. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

×