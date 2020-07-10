Corrientes y sistemas psicologicos contemporaneos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA FACULTAD DE SALUD Y DESARROLLO HUMANO ESCUELA DE PSI...
CONDUCTISMO. Corriente de la psicología que estudia la conducta o comportamiento observable de personas y animales a travé...
CONDUCTISMO, DIFERENTES PERSPECTIVAS. Representante Concepciones Watson es el estudio experimental objetivo y natural de l...
PSICOLOGÍA CONSTRUCTIVISTA Funciones Principios •Ser constitucionalmente inacabado, que tiene que hacerse, construirse. •E...
PRINCIPALES INFLUYENTES PSICOLOGÍA CONSTRUCTIVISTA Representantes Concepciones Piaget teoría del desarrollo. El aprendizaj...
PSICOLOGÍA HUMANISTA Corriente Psicológica que se centra en el potenciad de cada individuo, destacando la importancia del ...
PRINCIPALES INFLUYENTES. PSICOLOGÍA HUMANISTA Representantes Aportes Gordon Allport. Teoría de la personalidad. considera ...
PSICOLOGÍA COGNITIVA Área de la psicología que se encarga de los procesos mentales implicadas en el conocimiento. Objetos ...
PRINCIPALES INFLUYENTES. PSICOLOGÍA COGNOSITIVA. Baddeley La teoría original que describió la memoria de trabajo fue obra ...
PROCESAMIENTO DE LA INFORMACIÓN
MODELOS Y AUTORES PRINCIPALES 1. El modelo multialmacén de Atkinson y Shiffrin En 1968 Richard Atkinson y Richard Shiffrin...
TEORÍAS CONTEXTUALES
  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD BICENTENARIA DE ARAGUA FACULTAD DE SALUD Y DESARROLLO HUMANO ESCUELA DE PSICOLOGÍA SAN JOAQUÍN DE TURMERO - ESTADO ARAGUA CREATEC - MARGARITA Psicología Social. Corrientes y sistemas psicológicos contemporáneos. Alumna: T.S.U. María Virginia Bauza. C.I: 18.714.761 Facilitadora: Profa. Lilia Velásquez Nueva Esparta, julio 2020
  2. 2. CONDUCTISMO. Corriente de la psicología que estudia la conducta o comportamiento observable de personas y animales a través de procedimientos objetivos y experimentales. Características •Determina que las personas se pueden influenciar a través de estimulaciones. •Establece que los estímulos producen respuestas, por ello, forman una relación causal. •Implementa el método experimental. •Determina que las conductas están compuestas por respuestas que se pueden analizar objetivamente. •Se vale de los experimentos y de la observación directa. •Expone que las conductas aprendidas son acumulativas y se organizan en orden de prioridad. •El condicionamiento forma parte del proceso de los estímulos y las respuestas. El conductismo en la educación ha sido una teoría de aprendizaje que ha puesto su atención en los estímulos que generan respuestas en los estudiantes durante el proceso de aprendizaje.
  3. 3. CONDUCTISMO, DIFERENTES PERSPECTIVAS. Representante Concepciones Watson es el estudio experimental objetivo y natural de la conducta. se centró en describir las leyes generales que rigen la conducta. Skiner Una filosofía de la ciencia de la conducta. Definió varios aspectos esenciales de su objeto de estudio. Tolman Llamada teoría de signo, Gestalt o de expectancia. Concepción sistemática de la conducta. Establece que la conducta depende de factores que son independientes entre sí, como la genética, la maduración y los estímulos ambientales que influyan en él. Hull Reconocida como conductista mecanicista de modo intencional evita toda referencia a la conciencia, su concepto central es el hábito. Hull, entendió al aprendizaje como un medio que sirve a los organismos para adaptarse a sus ambientes con el fin de sobrevivir. Kantor “Una renuncia de las doctrinas a las doctrinas del alma, la mente y La conciencia para ocuparse del «estudio de los organismos en interacción con sus ambientes” Rachlin Conductismo teleológico. Los principios fundamentales de la orientación conductual clásica. Rachlin defiende que el objeto de estudio de la psicología debe ser el comportamiento observable y se adhiere a las tesis que conciben los contenidos mentales (pensamientos, emociones, etc.) como formas de conducta en lugar de como factores causales. Hayes Contextualismo funcional. Es un intento de ofrecer una explicación al porqué somos capaces de realizar las diferentes asociaciones entre lenguaje y realidad, afectando a procesos tanto comunicacionales como cognitivos. Standdo Una importante implicación del conductismo teórico, es la defensa de una epistemología "estratégica" de la psicología, según la cual la psicología no se distingue por un objeto de estudio propio, sino por una forma de aproximarse al comportamiento que debe ser complementada con otras formas propias de otras disciplinas como la neurociencia comportamental. Timberlake Conductismo Biológico. propone que el aprendizaje es un fenómeno de base biológica que se produce a partir de patrones de comportamiento y disposiciones constitucionales que vienen dados de forma innata y que se vinculan al nicho o ambiente en el que el sujeto se desarrolla. Bijou conductismo empírico y el análisis conductual del desarrollo. se caracteriza muy especialmente por centrarse en el proceso de desarrollo humano y la adquisición de aprendizajes a lo largo del crecimiento, y es de hecho pionero en intentar aproximar la teoría del conductismo a la evolución humana y al proceso educativo durante los primeros compases de la vida.
  4. 4. PSICOLOGÍA CONSTRUCTIVISTA Funciones Principios •Ser constitucionalmente inacabado, que tiene que hacerse, construirse. •Es constitucionalmente abierto, por lo que tiene la posibilidad de proyectar su vida y construirse en función de sus propósitos. •Necesita construirse y esta necesidad solo puede satisfacerla a través de sus actuaciones y su actividad. •Dispone del lenguaje, lo que multiplica y enriquece sus posibilidades de acción. •Requiere de un medio con el que poder interactuar. •Principio de interacción del hombre con el medio. •Principio de la experiencia previa condicionadora del conocimiento a construir. •Principio de elaboración de “sentido” en el mundo de la experiencia. •Principio de organización activa. •Principio de adaptación funcional entre el conocimiento y la realidad. Constructivismo educativo Se concibe a los humanos como individuos motivados hacia el aprendizaje para poder desarrollar la totalidad de sus capacidades y con ello lograr una completa comprensión del mundo en que vive. Parte desde la idea de un individuo activo el cual es guiado por una serie de docentes los cuales le estimularán para que pueda ir superando una serie de etapas.
  5. 5. PRINCIPALES INFLUYENTES PSICOLOGÍA CONSTRUCTIVISTA Representantes Concepciones Piaget teoría del desarrollo. El aprendizaje consiste esencialmente en la categorización (que ocurre para simplificar la interacción con la realidad y facilitar la acción). George Kelly - La realidad se nos manifiesta a través de nuestros constructos personales. - Todos somos diferentes por lo que podemos interpretar de distinto modo la realidad. - La organización perceptual que damos a nuestro entorno vital se basa en constructos personales, en dimensiones o categorías descriptivas. Vygotsky Un proceso interpersonal queda transformado en otro intrapersonal. En el desarrollo cultural del niño, toda función aparece dos veces: primero, a escala social, y más tarde, a escala individual; primero, entre personas (interpsicológica), y después, en el interior del propio niño (intrapsicológica). John Dewey Se basó en la La educación progresiva, por el contrario, es horizontal y dialogal; en ella se concibe al profesor como un mediador que debe conducir y guiar al alumno en su aprendizaje –basado en la realización del crecimiento como continuo reconstructivo de la experiencia (cf. Dewey 1967 52)–. Bajo este enfoque, el profesor debe entregar continuamente al alumno metodologías, estrategias y recursos idóneos para que él mismo desarrolle su proceso de aprendizaje. Heinz Von Foerster transforma las ideas filosóficas y psicológicas de un tema que parece inútil y aburrido en herramientas conceptuales prácticas, por las que ayudan a un compresión más profunda sobre cómo el lenguaje y la lógica forjan el pensamiento, particularmente en los modelos utilizados por los psicoterapeutas.
  6. 6. PSICOLOGÍA HUMANISTA Corriente Psicológica que se centra en el potenciad de cada individuo, destacando la importancia del crecimiento personal y la autorrealización. Principales ideas y conceptos. •Autoconcepto •Jerarquía de las necesidades •El libre albedrío •La terapia centrada en el cliente •Autorrealización •Creatividad 1.La existencia humana es reflexiva gracias a la consciencia. 1.La existencia del ser humano es cambiante y dinámica por su propia naturaleza, es decir, se va desarrollando. Postulados
  7. 7. PRINCIPALES INFLUYENTES. PSICOLOGÍA HUMANISTA Representantes Aportes Gordon Allport. Teoría de la personalidad. considera que la personalidad es una organización dinámica de los sistemas psicofisiológicos que determinan el modo de pensar y actuar característico del sujeto. Abraham Maslow El concepto central en la psicología es el de autorrealización, entendida como culminación de la tendencia al crecimiento, (obtención de la satisfacción de necesidades progresivamente superiores y, junto a esto, la satisfacción de la necesidad de estructurar el mundo a partir de sus propios análisis y valores) Carl Rogers llegaría a fundar el enfoque humanista en psicología junto con Maslow, Su método terapéutico, la terapia centrada en el cliente, o terapia no directiva, parte de la hipótesis central de que el individuo posee en sí mismo medios para la autocomprensión y para el cambio del concepto de sí mismo, de las actitudes y del comportamiento autodirigido. Ludwig Bingswanger La comprensión y descripción del mundo del paciente son sus objetivos principales: para ello propondrá un encuentro interpersonal libre de prejuicios entre el terapeuta y el paciente. Rollo May Un concepto central de su psicología: el dilema del hombre. Se origina en la capacidad de éste para sentirse como sujeto y como objeto al mismo tiempo. Ambos modos de experimentase a sí mismo son necesarios para la ciencia de la psicología, para la psicoterapia y para alcanzar una vida gratificante. Eric Fromm La impronta humanista de Fromm aporta un nuevo enfoque al concepto de la enfermedad. En él, el psicoanalista está obligado a reformular no sólo la definición de enfermedad sino también las herramientas con las que se enfrenta a ella.
  8. 8. PSICOLOGÍA COGNITIVA Área de la psicología que se encarga de los procesos mentales implicadas en el conocimiento. Objetos de estudio: Memoria percepciónAorendizaje, formación de conocimiento y razonamiento lógico.
  9. 9. PRINCIPALES INFLUYENTES. PSICOLOGÍA COGNOSITIVA. Baddeley La teoría original que describió la memoria de trabajo fue obra de los psicólogos Baddeley y Hitch. la memoria de trabajo está compuesta por un conjunto de componentes que interactúan entre ellos. George Miller Miller Las propuestas de Miller impactaron de manera importante las posteriores posteriores investigaciones en psicología cognitiva, que finalmente llevaron a Endel Tulving hizo la distinción entre las memorias semántica y episódica. La Memoria episódica es la capacidad a recolectar conscientemente experiencias anteriores de memoria. la memoria semántica es la capacidad de almacenar conocimiento más general en la memoria
  10. 10. PROCESAMIENTO DE LA INFORMACIÓN
  11. 11. MODELOS Y AUTORES PRINCIPALES 1. El modelo multialmacén de Atkinson y Shiffrin En 1968 Richard Atkinson y Richard Shiffrin propusieron un modelo que dividía la memoria en tres componentes (“programas”, desde la metáfora del ordenador): el registro sensorial, que permite la entrada de información, un almacén de corta duración que pasaría a conocerse como “memoria a corto plazo” y otro de larga duración, la memoria a largo plazo 2. Los niveles de procesamiento de Craik y Lockhart Poco después, en 1972, Fergus Craik y Robert Lockhart añadieron al modelo multialmacén la idea de que la información puede ser procesada en grados crecientes de profundidad en función de si sólo la percibimos o además le prestamos atención, la categorizamos y/o le otorgamos significado. El procesamiento profundo, opuesto al superficial, favorece el aprendizaje. 3. El modelo conexionista de Rumelhart y McClelland En 1986 estos autores publicaron “Procesamiento distribuido en paralelo: investigaciones sobre la microestructura de la cognición”, que sigue siendo un libro de referencia fundamental en este enfoque. En esta obra presentaron su modelo de las redes neuronales de almacenamiento de la información, avalado por la investigación científica. 4. El modelo multicomponente de Baddeley La propuesta de Alan Baddeley (1974, 2000) domina en la actualidad la perspectiva cognitivista sobre la memoria operativa. Baddeley describe un sistema ejecutivo central que supervisa los inputs obtenidos a través del lenguaje receptivo (bucle fonológico), las imágenes y la lectoescritura (agenda visoespacial). El búfer episódico equivaldría a la memoria a corto plazo.
  12. 12. TEORÍAS CONTEXTUALES
×