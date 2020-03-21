Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Survival guide for car rental businesses during covid-19 - Second chapter
Free Survival Guide
For Car Rentals
During Covid 19 -
Second Chapter
MYRENT - THE CAR RENTAL SOFTWARE
Hi
I'm Mauro Chiarugi, Dogma Systems founder. If you're reading this guide,
you've probably read the first chapter published 1 week ago. I was really
surprised for the interest received and the hundreds of downloads in few
hours! Thank you for the feedback received!
I've collected some additional info that could be useful to organize better your
business. The sources are some of the most important organizations about
Travel: World Travel Organization, Statista, GBTA.org, McKinsey, my friend
Emmanuel Scuto from WeYield (they help car rental companies in all countries
in yield management). You can analyze the raw data and use them for build
your plan and your strategy.
Disclaimer: The situation is changing very fast so this info may be outdated in
few days. However, I believe that this info could be very helpful to you and I
hope could help you in your business. All the best!
Second Chapter - 2020-03-19
Starting Point - The Bad news
Accordingly to World Travel Organization (data from 5th March 2020), the
international tourist arrivals could decline by 1% to 3% in 2020 globally,
down from a 3% to 4% growth estimated in early January, more than the
impact of SARS and similar to the impact of economic crisis on 2009.
This info was released on 5th March.
World Travel Organization
Revised 2020 forecast - international tourist arrivals, world (% change)
https://www.unwto.org/impact-assessment-of-the-covid-19-outbreak-on-international-tourism
World Travel Organization
Finally a good news
Experience shows that international tourism tends to rebound strongly
from external shocks and crisis.
It took 6 months to recover from SARS crisis in 2003. After this, in the
2004 there was a big impact in the tourism arrivals, specially in the most
affected countries.
In the following chart, you can see the fall and rise of Asian market in
2003 and 2004.
We should wade across 2020 to see the sun behind the clouds.
International tourism - growth and resilience
International tourism - growth and resilience
Monthly growth in international tourist arrivals (%), World regions
So what is the forecast for this year?
Let's distinguish between Tourism and Business.
Let's start with Tourism.
Accordingly to Statista, the Tourism could decline up to 20% (instead
of growing 4% as expected before covid-19)
Most of the impact will be in Asia (-27%), Europe (-17%) and then North
America (-10%)
China and Italy could reach respectively -40% and -24%
Forecast
Global travel and tourism revenue in 2019 and the impact of the
coronavirus in 2020
https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1103426/covid-19-revenue-travel-tourism-industry-forecast
Estimated 2020 +4%
Restated 2020 -20%
Tourism Travel Forecast
Revenue of the travel and tourism industry in 2019 and the projected
impact of the coronavirus in 2020
https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1103431/covid-19-revenue-travel-tourism-industry-region-forecast
Europe -17%
N America -10%
Asia -27%
Tourism Travel Forecast
Tourism Travel Forecast
Accordingly to Statista, this will be the impact on Tourism Travel
https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1103432/covid-19-revenue-travel-tourism-industry-country-forecast
(published on 18 March 2020)
Italy -24%
Germany -10%
China. -40%
US. -10%
Italy will pay an high price for missing tourists from
- China
- Germany
- US
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Russia
Lazio, Lombardia, Veneto and Toscana are the regions with bigger impact.
Tourism Travel Forecast by Country in Italy
Accordingly to Statista, this will be the impact on Tourism Travel by Italian
Region
https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1103432/covid-19-revenue-travel-tourism-industry-country-forecast
(published on 18 March 2020)
Tourism Travel Forecast by Italian Region
Let's speak now about the Business Travel.
On 10th March GBTA publish a new research about the impact of the
covid19 in the Business Travel.
This is the content of their report.
Global Business Travel Association
"Around the globe, more companies are canceling or suspending business travel due to the coronavirus. Business travel to Asia has been impacted
the hardest, with at least 3/4 companies reporting they have canceled or suspended “all” or “most” business trips to China (95%), Hong Kong (87%),
Taiwan (79%) and other Asia-Pacific countries (e.g., Japan, South Korea and Malaysia; 77%). Canceled and/or suspended business travel to Asia has
notably increased since GBTA’s previous poll, which was conducted on February 24, 2020. Over the course of ten days, canceled and/or suspended
business travel to Hong Kong increased by 19%, to Taiwan by 46%, and to the rest of the Asian Pacific countries by 71%."
"Cancellations and suspensions of business travel to regions other than Asia have increased exponentially as well. Half (51%) of GBTA members report
their company has canceled or suspended “all” or “most” business travel to Europe – up from 8% ten days ago. Almost one in five (18%) companies
has canceled or suspended “all” or “most” travel to North America – up from 2% ten days earlier.Nearly one-third (30%) of companies have suspended
or canceled “all” or “most” business travel to Latin America – up from 3% as of ten days ago. In addition, almost half (47%) of companies have
canceled or suspended business travel to the Middle East, compared to only 8% who reported doing so in GBTA’s previous poll."
"Many companies have instituted blanket business travel cancellations or suspensions due to the coronavirus. More than four in ten (41%) GBTA
member companies report their company has canceled or suspended all international travel, regardless of region. This is a significant increase from
GBTA’s previous poll, when only seven percent of companies reported doing so.The trend is similar when looking at company actions concerning
domestic travel. Thirteen percent of GBTA member companies report their company has canceled or suspended all domestic travel, compared to
only two percent in the last poll."
"GBTA member companies report they are canceling or postponing scheduled meetings, events, and conferences as opposed to moving the event
to a new venue. Nearly three-fourths (73%) report their company has canceled at least a “few” meetings, events, or conferences, with 30% canceling
“many” such events.GBTA members are also postponing meetings, events, and conferences due to the coronavirus, with 74% reporting they have
postponed at least a “few,” 26% having postponed “many,” and 27% having postponed “some.” Fewer GBTA member companies (29%) report they
have moved meetings, events, and conferences."
"GBTA member companies, particularly business travel suppliers such as airlines and hotels, are feeling a direct revenue impact due to the
coronavirus. Nearly six in ten (59%) supplier members report that the Coronavirus has made a “significant” impact on their company’s revenue, and
another 27% report a “moderate” impact to date."
"More GBTA member companies are altering their travel policies due to the coronavirus. Over half (55%) report their company has instituted new trip
approval procedures, an increase from the 43% who previously reported doing so. In addition, 62% of companies have modified their travel safety
and security policies in response to coronavirus. (Only 51% had done so as of the time of the previous poll.)"
Global Business Travel Association
Potential 2020 Business Travel Spend Revenue Loss Due to Coronavirus
https://www.gbta.org/Portals/0/Documents/PR/Coronavirus_poll_results_030920.pdf
https://www.gbta.org/blog/new-gbta-research-shows-coronavirus-continues-to-impact-the-business-travel-industry/
Global Business Travel Association
McKinsey estimate a high impact in Tourism and Aviation with a summer
season missed and a recovery starting from Late Q3/Q4.
This analysis, it's similar to what happened during the SARS in 2003 (2
months of decline and 4 months to recover so totally 6 months that
means between Q3/Q4) - see the World Travel Organization Chart in the
beginning of this guide.
McKinsey
https://www.mckinsey.com/~/media/mckinsey/business%20functions/risk/our%20insights/covid%2019%20implications%20for%20business/covid%2019%20march%209/covi
d-19-facts-and-insights-march-9-2020-v2.ashx
McKinsey
WeYield - Insights for the Car Rental
WeYield develops software for revenue managers to maximize their
revenue and optimize their sales in the car rental field.
I had the chance to meet Emmanuel (CEO of WeYield) and work together
to integrate our softwares for some customers adopting both WeYield
AutoPilot and our MyRent System.
Emmanuel accepted my invitation to provide his advises in this guide and
i'm very thankful to him.
I suggest you to read carefully his point of view and the data provided
because are specific for the car rental industry.
ANALYSIS MADE ON SIX WEYIELD CUSTOMERS LOCATED AROUND MEDITERRANEAN REGION
19.
Utilization is collapsing -29% vs last year and Easter-Spring breaks will be a disaster in
volume (-40% in on-rent days vs last year). It is continuing to go down over the last two
weeks with -2 pts while it was pick-up +4pts over the same two-week res period of last
year
Fleet has been reduced a lot vs last year at -13%. However, the trend between 1 and 15
march 2020 is flat (while it was a big slah between the two res dates of last year)
RPD is moving down at -7% vs last year and it continues to go futher down over the las
two weeks (while it was picking up during the same interval last year).
Conclusion: demand will not come due to lock. So keep your prices and do not
Comments for April 2020
give any bad sign on the market as nobody will rent anyway.
WeYield - Insights for April 2020
20.
dogma systems 2020
WeYield - Insights for April 2020
21.
dogma systems 2020
WeYield - Insights for July 2020
Utilization for has already decreased significantly (-21% vs last year) but a very nice +1pt
between the two period of reservation (compared to a +3 pts vs last year booking
window)
Fleet has been reduced a lot vs last year either by -16% already. However, the trend
between 1 and 15 march 2020 is flat (as it was during the same interval of dates last
year)
Demand is still far late by -34% however trends is positive from 1st to 15th March of
reservation but not enough compared to the +16% of last year pick-up
RPD is at a good level with a nice +13% for July prooving the calm of operators for
upcoming high season. No operators has noticed any RPD change over the booking
period while they were already increasing their prices at the same reservation period
last year
Comments for July 2020
Conclusion: keep calm and maintain the prices up. When the virus will be killed,
we anticipate a major reservation flow. Be ready at a good price.
22.
dogma systems 2020
WeYield - Data from Car Rental Market
23.
dogma systems 2020
Mauro Chiarugi: Hi Emmanuel, thank you for accepting
this interview and providing your support to the car rental
entrepreneurs and managers. The business has been hit by
covid-19 and companies are paying a high price. Easter will
be missed. What about summer?
Emmanuel Scuto : On Mediterranea area where we have
some clients, we recorded a drop of 40% of April but
Summer is keeping the regular positive booking pace.
Good maturity info: prices for Summer are kept and do
increase a little bit.
WeYield - interview with Emmanuel
24.
dogma systems 2020
Mauro Chiarugi: What should they do? Should
they dump the rates? What errors should they
avoid?
Emmanuel Scuto: stress and panic are bad
advisors as well as reacting too fast. Never drop the
prices in this exceptional situation. Any price nor
any promotion will ever attract people that can
not travel and do not want to do so. If a silly
competitor does it, leave him doing this stupid
action. Dropping rates is easy and fast; recovering
to a profitable RPD takes months or years.
WeYield - interview with Emmanuel
25.
dogma systems 2020
Mauro Chiarugi: Could you give them some
suggestions?
Emmanuel Scuto: The only thing to do is to
monitor the data. At WeYield we enable our
clients to track any demand shift. We also
recommend keeping close monitoring on all
market prices to get relevant competitor price
positioning.
WeYield - interview with Emmanuel
26.
dogma systems 2020
Mauro Chiarugi: How can your tool help them?
Emmanuel Scuto: WeYield apps have been
designed by car rental revenue manager experts
for car rental operators. We know what the
business analyst needs to control or boost the
performance on a daily basis. Our clients use to say
that before WeYield apps, they were blind! During
this exceptional Covid-19 event, we continue to
improve our piloting apps. We have recently
released a new cancelation analytical tool
WeYield - interview with Emmanuel
27.
dogma systems 2020
Emmanuel Scuto: as a partner of Dogma Systems,
we have to remain on a solidarity mode with the
industry. So I am pleased to offer a free
configuration and subscription to the WeYield
apps as long as the lock down will be valid in your
country. We can interface MyRent easily with our
apps and the company owner or the business
analyst can get an instant vision on all the yield
management dimensions...as long as there is
enough historical data into it (2 years would be
great). We can also offer to light market rate shop
to track one or two airport prices on one broker
site.
WeYield - interview with Emmanuel
28.
dogma systems 2020
MyRent activation for free + 2 hours dedicated
training
WeYield free configuration and subscription as
long as the lock down will be valid in your country.
MyRent + WeYield integration for free
Dogma Systems decided to partecipate to the WeYield
initiative, so from today and during the lock-down
period in your country you can have
MyRent & WeYield - Solidarity Initiative
Contact us to activate MyRent & WeYield Now!
sales@dogmasystems.com
I hope the numbers and the considerations included in this guide could help you
defining a good strategy.
The numbers look very bad but if we analyze the situation in the long run and we
studied what happened in the past during these situations, we could understand that
a fast recovery will happen whenever the conditions will be ready.
I would like to thank all the people that helped me writing this guide, the company
that published the data I collected and Emmanuel Scuto for the accurate analysis he
provided for the car rental market.
MyRent and Dogma Systems team will be at your side to help you and your company
to support this crisis and get ready for the market boost whenever it will happen!
Best Regards,
Mauro Chiarugi
Considerations
Who is Dogma Systems
Dogma Systems is developing car rental
software MyRent™ from 2008
MyRent is all-in-one vehicle rental
software, with the most complete
features and longest experience in
Europe.
THEY TRUST MYRENT
MORE INFO ON
