Free Survival Guide For Car Rentals During Covid 19 - Second Chapter
Hi I'm Mauro Chiarugi, Dogma Systems founder. If you're reading this guide, you've probably read the first chapter publish...
dogma systems 2020 Starting Point - The Bad news Accordingly to World Travel Organization (data from 5th March 2020), the ...
dogma systems 2020 Revised 2020 forecast - international tourist arrivals, world (% change) https://www.unwto.org/impact-a...
dogma systems 2020 Finally a good news Experience shows that international tourism tends to rebound strongly from external...
dogma systems 2020 International tourism - growth and resilience www.myrentsoftware.com Monthly growth in international to...
dogma systems 2020 So what is the forecast for this year? Let's distinguish between Tourism and Business. Let's start with...
dogma systems 2020 Global travel and tourism revenue in 2019 and the impact of the coronavirus in 2020 https://www.statist...
dogma systems 2020 Revenue of the travel and tourism industry in 2019 and the projected impact of the coronavirus in 2020 ...
dogma systems 2020 Tourism Travel Forecast Accordingly to Statista, this will be the impact on Tourism Travel https://www....
dogma systems 2020 Italy will pay an high price for missing tourists from - China - Germany - US - France - UK - Spain - R...
dogma systems 2020 Accordingly to Statista, this will be the impact on Tourism Travel by Italian Region https://www.statis...
dogma systems 2020 Let's speak now about the Business Travel. On 10th March GBTA publish a new research about the impact o...
dogma systems 2020 "Around the globe, more companies are canceling or suspending business travel due to the coronavirus. B...
dogma systems 2020 Potential 2020 Business Travel Spend Revenue Loss Due to Coronavirus https://www.gbta.org/Portals/0/Doc...
dogma systems 2020 McKinsey estimate a high impact in Tourism and Aviation with a summer season missed and a recovery star...
dogma systems 2020 https://www.mckinsey.com/~/media/mckinsey/business%20functions/risk/our%20insights/covid%2019%20implica...
dogma systems 2020 WeYield - Insights for the Car Rental www.myrentsoftware.com WeYield develops software for revenue mana...
dogma systems 2020 www.myrentsoftware.com Utilization is collapsing -29% vs last year and Easter-Spring breaks will be a d...
dogma systems 2020 WeYield - Insights for April 2020 www.myrentsoftware.com ANALYSIS MADE ON SIX WEYIELD CUSTOMERS LOCATED...
dogma systems 2020 WeYield - Insights for July 2020 www.myrentsoftware.com Utilization for has already decreased significa...
dogma systems 2020 WeYield - Data from Car Rental Market www.myrentsoftware.com ANALYSIS MADE ON SIX WEYIELD CUSTOMERS LOC...
dogma systems 2020 Mauro Chiarugi: Hi Emmanuel, thank you for accepting this interview and providing your support to the c...
dogma systems 2020 Mauro Chiarugi: What should they do? Should they dump the rates? What errors should they avoid? Emmanue...
dogma systems 2020 Mauro Chiarugi: Could you give them some suggestions? Emmanuel Scuto: The only thing to do is to monito...
dogma systems 2020 Mauro Chiarugi: How can your tool help them? Emmanuel Scuto: WeYield apps have been designed by car ren...
dogma systems 2020 Emmanuel Scuto: as a partner of Dogma Systems, we have to remain on a solidarity mode with the industry...
dogma systems 2020 MyRent activation for free + 2 hours dedicated training WeYield free configuration and subscription as ...
dogma systems 2020 MyRent & WeYield - Free Activation www.myrentsoftware.com MYRENT + WEYIELD
dogma systems 2020 I hope the numbers and the considerations included in this guide could help you defining a good strateg...
Who is Dogma Systems Dogma Systems is developing car rental software MyRent™ from 2008 MyRent is all-in-one vehicle rental...
Dogma Systems 2020 THEY TRUST MYRENT MORE INFO ON WWW.MYRENTSOFTWARE.COM Dogma Systems 2020
Survival guide for car rental businesses during covid-19 - Second chapter

Free guide for car rental companies: what happened in Wuhan? How to manage the crisis? In this second chapter we collect data and we analyze what could happen in the next months

  1. 1. Free Survival Guide For Car Rentals During Covid 19 - Second Chapter MYRENT - THE CAR RENTAL SOFTWARE www.myrentsoftware.com
  2. 2. Hi I'm Mauro Chiarugi, Dogma Systems founder. If you're reading this guide, you've probably read the first chapter published 1 week ago. I was really surprised for the interest received and the hundreds of downloads in few hours! Thank you for the feedback received! I've collected some additional info that could be useful to organize better your business. The sources are some of the most important organizations about Travel: World Travel Organization, Statista, GBTA.org, McKinsey, my friend Emmanuel Scuto from WeYield (they help car rental companies in all countries in yield management). You can analyze the raw data and use them for build your plan and your strategy. Disclaimer: The situation is changing very fast so this info may be outdated in few days. However, I believe that this info could be very helpful to you and I hope could help you in your business. All the best! dogma systems 2020 Second Chapter - 2020-03-19 www.myrentsoftware.com
  3. 3. dogma systems 2020 Starting Point - The Bad news Accordingly to World Travel Organization (data from 5th March 2020), the international tourist arrivals could decline by 1% to 3% in 2020 globally, down from a 3% to 4% growth estimated in early January, more than the impact of SARS and similar to the impact of economic crisis on 2009. This info was released on 5th March. World Travel Organization www.myrentsoftware.com
  4. 4. dogma systems 2020 Revised 2020 forecast - international tourist arrivals, world (% change) https://www.unwto.org/impact-assessment-of-the-covid-19-outbreak-on-international-tourism World Travel Organization www.myrentsoftware.com
  5. 5. dogma systems 2020 Finally a good news Experience shows that international tourism tends to rebound strongly from external shocks and crisis. It took 6 months to recover from SARS crisis in 2003. After this, in the 2004 there was a big impact in the tourism arrivals, specially in the most affected countries. In the following chart, you can see the fall and rise of Asian market in 2003 and 2004. We should wade across 2020 to see the sun behind the clouds. International tourism - growth and resilience www.myrentsoftware.com
  6. 6. dogma systems 2020 International tourism - growth and resilience www.myrentsoftware.com Monthly growth in international tourist arrivals (%), World regions
  7. 7. dogma systems 2020 So what is the forecast for this year? Let's distinguish between Tourism and Business. Let's start with Tourism. Accordingly to Statista, the Tourism could decline up to 20% (instead of growing 4% as expected before covid-19) Most of the impact will be in Asia (-27%), Europe (-17%) and then North America (-10%) China and Italy could reach respectively -40% and -24% Forecast www.myrentsoftware.com
  8. 8. dogma systems 2020 Global travel and tourism revenue in 2019 and the impact of the coronavirus in 2020 https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1103426/covid-19-revenue-travel-tourism-industry-forecast Estimated 2020 +4% Restated 2020 -20% Tourism Travel Forecast www.myrentsoftware.com
  9. 9. dogma systems 2020 Revenue of the travel and tourism industry in 2019 and the projected impact of the coronavirus in 2020 https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1103431/covid-19-revenue-travel-tourism-industry-region-forecast Europe -17% N America -10% Asia  -27% Tourism Travel Forecast www.myrentsoftware.com
  10. 10. dogma systems 2020 Tourism Travel Forecast Accordingly to Statista, this will be the impact on Tourism Travel https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1103432/covid-19-revenue-travel-tourism-industry-country-forecast (published on 18 March 2020) www.myrentsoftware.com Italy -24% Germany -10% China.  -40% US.  -10%
  11. 11. dogma systems 2020 Italy will pay an high price for missing tourists from - China - Germany - US - France - UK - Spain - Russia Lazio, Lombardia, Veneto and Toscana are the regions with bigger impact. Tourism Travel Forecast by Country in Italy www.myrentsoftware.com
  12. 12. dogma systems 2020 Accordingly to Statista, this will be the impact on Tourism Travel by Italian Region https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1103432/covid-19-revenue-travel-tourism-industry-country-forecast (published on 18 March 2020) Tourism Travel Forecast by Italian Region www.myrentsoftware.com
  13. 13. dogma systems 2020 Let's speak now about the Business Travel. On 10th March GBTA publish a new research about the impact of the covid19 in the Business Travel. This is the content of their report. Global Business Travel Association www.myrentsoftware.com
  14. 14. dogma systems 2020 "Around the globe, more companies are canceling or suspending business travel due to the coronavirus. Business travel to Asia has been impacted the hardest, with at least 3/4 companies reporting they have canceled or suspended “all” or “most” business trips to China (95%), Hong Kong (87%), Taiwan (79%) and other Asia-Pacific countries (e.g., Japan, South Korea and Malaysia; 77%). Canceled and/or suspended business travel to Asia has notably increased since GBTA’s previous poll, which was conducted on February 24, 2020. Over the course of ten days, canceled and/or suspended business travel to Hong Kong increased by 19%, to Taiwan by 46%, and to the rest of the Asian Pacific countries by 71%." "Cancellations and suspensions of business travel to regions other than Asia have increased exponentially as well. Half (51%) of GBTA members report their company has canceled or suspended “all” or “most” business travel to Europe – up from 8% ten days ago. Almost one in five (18%) companies has canceled or suspended “all” or “most” travel to North America – up from 2% ten days earlier.Nearly one-third (30%) of companies have suspended or canceled “all” or “most” business travel to Latin America – up from 3% as of ten days ago. In addition, almost half (47%) of companies have canceled or suspended business travel to the Middle East, compared to only 8% who reported doing so in GBTA’s previous poll." "Many companies have instituted blanket business travel cancellations or suspensions due to the coronavirus. More than four in ten (41%) GBTA member companies report their company has canceled or suspended all international travel, regardless of region. This is a significant increase from GBTA’s previous poll, when only seven percent of companies reported doing so.The trend is similar when looking at company actions concerning domestic travel. Thirteen percent of GBTA member companies report their company has canceled or suspended all domestic travel, compared to only two percent in the last poll." "GBTA member companies report they are canceling or postponing scheduled meetings, events, and conferences as opposed to moving the event to a new venue. Nearly three-fourths (73%) report their company has canceled at least a “few” meetings, events, or conferences, with 30% canceling “many” such events.GBTA members are also postponing meetings, events, and conferences due to the coronavirus, with 74% reporting they have postponed at least a “few,” 26% having postponed “many,” and 27% having postponed “some.” Fewer GBTA member companies (29%) report they have moved meetings, events, and conferences." "GBTA member companies, particularly business travel suppliers such as airlines and hotels, are feeling a direct revenue impact due to the coronavirus. Nearly six in ten (59%) supplier members report that the Coronavirus has made a “significant” impact on their company’s revenue, and another 27% report a “moderate” impact to date." "More GBTA member companies are altering their travel policies due to the coronavirus. Over half (55%) report their company has instituted new trip approval procedures, an increase from the 43% who previously reported doing so. In addition, 62% of companies have modified their travel safety and security policies in response to coronavirus. (Only 51% had done so as of the time of the previous poll.)" Global Business Travel Association www.myrentsoftware.com
  15. 15. dogma systems 2020 Potential 2020 Business Travel Spend Revenue Loss Due to Coronavirus https://www.gbta.org/Portals/0/Documents/PR/Coronavirus_poll_results_030920.pdf https://www.gbta.org/blog/new-gbta-research-shows-coronavirus-continues-to-impact-the-business-travel-industry/ Global Business Travel Association www.myrentsoftware.com
  16. 16. dogma systems 2020 McKinsey estimate a high impact in Tourism and Aviation with a summer season missed and a recovery starting from Late Q3/Q4. This analysis, it's similar to what happened during the SARS in 2003 (2 months of decline and 4 months to recover so totally 6 months that means between Q3/Q4) - see the World Travel Organization Chart in the beginning of this guide. McKinsey www.myrentsoftware.com
  17. 17. dogma systems 2020 https://www.mckinsey.com/~/media/mckinsey/business%20functions/risk/our%20insights/covid%2019%20implications%20for%20business/covid%2019%20march%209/covi d-19-facts-and-insights-march-9-2020-v2.ashx McKinsey www.myrentsoftware.com
  18. 18. dogma systems 2020 WeYield - Insights for the Car Rental www.myrentsoftware.com WeYield develops software for revenue managers to maximize their revenue and optimize their sales in the car rental field. I had the chance to meet Emmanuel (CEO of WeYield) and work together to integrate our softwares for some customers adopting both WeYield AutoPilot and our MyRent System. Emmanuel accepted my invitation to provide his advises in this guide and i'm very thankful to him. I suggest you to read carefully his point of view and the data provided because are specific for the car rental industry. ANALYSIS MADE ON SIX WEYIELD CUSTOMERS LOCATED AROUND MEDITERRANEAN REGION
  19. 19. dogma systems 2020 www.myrentsoftware.com Utilization is collapsing -29% vs last year and Easter-Spring breaks will be a disaster in volume (-40% in on-rent days vs last year). It is continuing to go down over the last two weeks with -2 pts while it was pick-up +4pts over the same two-week res period of last year Fleet has been reduced a lot vs last year at -13%. However, the trend between 1 and 15 march 2020 is flat (while it was a big slah between the two res dates of last year) RPD is moving down at -7% vs last year and it continues to go futher down over the las two weeks (while it was picking up during the same interval last year). Conclusion: demand will not come due to lock. So keep your prices and do not Comments for April 2020 give any bad sign on the market as nobody will rent anyway. ANALYSIS MADE ON SIX WEYIELD CUSTOMERS LOCATED AROUND MEDITERRANEAN REGION WeYield - Insights for April 2020
  20. 20. dogma systems 2020 WeYield - Insights for April 2020 www.myrentsoftware.com ANALYSIS MADE ON SIX WEYIELD CUSTOMERS LOCATED AROUND MEDITERRANEAN REGION
  21. 21. dogma systems 2020 WeYield - Insights for July 2020 www.myrentsoftware.com Utilization for has already decreased significantly (-21% vs last year) but a very nice +1pt between the two period of reservation (compared to a +3 pts vs last year booking window) Fleet has been reduced a lot vs last year either by -16% already. However, the trend between 1 and 15 march 2020 is flat (as it was during the same interval of dates last year) Demand is still far late by -34% however trends is positive from 1st to 15th March of reservation but not enough compared to the +16% of last year pick-up RPD is at a good level with a nice +13% for July prooving the calm of operators for upcoming high season. No operators has noticed any RPD change over the booking period while they were already increasing their prices at the same reservation period last year Comments for July 2020 Conclusion: keep calm and maintain the prices up. When the virus will be killed, we anticipate a major reservation flow. Be ready at a good price. ANALYSIS MADE ON SIX WEYIELD CUSTOMERS LOCATED AROUND MEDITERRANEAN REGION
  22. 22. dogma systems 2020 WeYield - Data from Car Rental Market www.myrentsoftware.com ANALYSIS MADE ON SIX WEYIELD CUSTOMERS LOCATED AROUND MEDITERRANEAN REGION
  23. 23. dogma systems 2020 Mauro Chiarugi: Hi Emmanuel, thank you for accepting this interview and providing your support to the car rental entrepreneurs and managers. The business has been hit by covid-19 and companies are paying a high price. Easter will be missed. What about summer? Emmanuel Scuto : On Mediterranea area where we have some clients, we recorded a drop of 40% of April but Summer is keeping the regular positive booking pace. Good maturity info: prices for Summer are kept and do increase a little bit.  WeYield - interview with Emmanuel www.myrentsoftware.com
  24. 24. dogma systems 2020 Mauro Chiarugi: What should they do? Should they dump the rates? What errors should they avoid? Emmanuel Scuto: stress and panic are bad advisors as well as reacting too fast. Never drop the prices in this exceptional situation. Any price nor any promotion will ever attract people that can not travel and do not want to do so. If a silly competitor does it, leave him doing this stupid action. Dropping rates is easy and fast; recovering to a profitable RPD takes months or years. WeYield - interview with Emmanuel www.myrentsoftware.com
  25. 25. dogma systems 2020 Mauro Chiarugi: Could you give them some suggestions? Emmanuel Scuto: The only thing to do is to monitor the data. At WeYield we enable our clients to track any demand shift. We also recommend keeping close monitoring on all market prices to get relevant competitor price positioning.  WeYield - interview with Emmanuel www.myrentsoftware.com
  26. 26. dogma systems 2020 Mauro Chiarugi: How can your tool help them? Emmanuel Scuto: WeYield apps have been designed by car rental revenue manager experts for car rental operators. We know what the business analyst needs to control or boost the performance on a daily basis. Our clients use to say that before WeYield apps, they were blind! During this exceptional Covid-19 event, we continue to improve our piloting apps. We have recently released a new cancelation analytical tool WeYield - interview with Emmanuel www.myrentsoftware.com
  27. 27. dogma systems 2020 Emmanuel Scuto: as a partner of Dogma Systems, we have to remain on a solidarity mode with the industry. So I am pleased to offer a free configuration and subscription to the WeYield apps as long as the lock down will be valid in your country. We can interface MyRent easily with our apps and the company owner or the business analyst can get an instant vision on all the yield management dimensions...as long as there is enough historical data into it (2 years would be great). We can also offer to light market rate shop to track one or two airport prices on one broker site. WeYield - interview with Emmanuel www.myrentsoftware.com
  28. 28. dogma systems 2020 MyRent activation for free + 2 hours dedicated training WeYield free configuration and subscription as long as the lock down will be valid in your country. MyRent + WeYield integration for free Dogma Systems decided to partecipate to the WeYield initiative, so from today and during the lock-down period in your country you can have MyRent & WeYield - Solidarity Initiative www.myrentsoftware.com Contact us to activate MyRent & WeYield Now! sales@dogmasystems.com
  29. 29. dogma systems 2020 MyRent & WeYield - Free Activation www.myrentsoftware.com MYRENT + WEYIELD
  30. 30. dogma systems 2020 I hope the numbers and the considerations included in this guide could help you defining a good strategy. The numbers look very bad but if we analyze the situation in the long run and we studied what happened in the past during these situations, we could understand that a fast recovery will happen whenever the conditions will be ready. I would like to thank all the people that helped me writing this guide, the company that published the data I collected and Emmanuel Scuto for the accurate analysis he provided for the car rental market. MyRent and Dogma Systems team will be at your side to help you and your company to support this crisis and get ready for the market boost whenever it will happen! Best Regards, Mauro Chiarugi Considerations www.myrentsoftware.com
  31. 31. Who is Dogma Systems Dogma Systems is developing car rental software MyRent™ from 2008 MyRent is all-in-one vehicle rental software, with the most complete features and longest experience in Europe. Hypelane Clothing Co. 2020 www.myrentsoftware.com
  32. 32. Dogma Systems 2020 THEY TRUST MYRENT MORE INFO ON WWW.MYRENTSOFTWARE.COM Dogma Systems 2020

