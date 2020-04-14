Guida Veneto Health >Library Discovery

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Guida all’utilizzo di Veneto Health Library Discovery Discovery VHL Febbraio 2020
0. Accesso Accedere a Veneto Health Library Discovery http://coris.summon.serials solutions.com 2
0. Accesso Accedere dal sito del progetto: Veneto Health Library website: https://venetohealthlibrary. wordpress.com 3
I risultati provengono da tutti gli abbonamenti del progetto Veneto Health Library e gli abbonamenti Locali delle aziende ...
Eseguire la ricerca desiderata immettendo dei termini nella barra di ricerca La ricerca in inglese è quella di default. I ...
I filtri applicabili ai risultati ottenuti sono selezionabili nella colonna a sx dello schermo Riguardano l’accessibilità ...
… tramite i filtri è possibile applicare un filtro temporale o disciplinare per affinare i risultati ottenuti Premendo «Mo...
I risultati sono ordinati per default per «relevance». È possibile ordinarli per ordine cronologico, titolo, iniziale del ...
I risultati di qualsiasi ricerca effettuata nel Veneto Health Library Discovery sono di default ristretti ai documenti pre...
Se si desidera condurre una ricerca anche di documenti non in abbonamento e non indicizzati come ad accesso aperto, è nece...
I risultati sono record bibliografici corredati di link per l’accesso al contenuto tramite il menu personalizzato Veneto H...
Selezionando «preview» si visualizza l’abstract e i dati bibliografici del record, inclusi i soggetti attribuiti, il datab...
I risultati sono corredati di ulteriori funzioni: 13 1.5 Ricerca e gestione dei risultati Permanent Link Citare E-mail Sal...
2. Sintassi di ricerca Se la ricerca è effettuata in una lingua diversa, i termini ricercati NON vengono tradotti in ingle...
2. Sintassi di ricerca È possibile effettuare una ricerca semplice o avanzata Nella ricerca semplice possiamo immettere de...
2.1 Sintassi di ricerca avanzata Premendo su «advanced» si accede alla ricerca avanzata 16
2.1 Sintassi nella ricerca avanzata È possibile effettuare una ricerca per campi bibliografici, combinandoli tramite AND O...
2.2 Ricerca di una rivista È possibile effettuare una ricerca per titolo di rivista: i risultati verranno elencati nella c...
3.0 Collegamento all’articolo in full- text In ogni risultato è presente almeno un link all’articolo a testo pieno, se pre...
3.0 Collegamento all’articolo in full- text > Full Text online conduce alla pagina di download o al menu Veneto Health Lib...
3.1 Menu per il reperimento dell’articolo in full text: (NB. visualizzato da Veneto Health Library discovery se la risorsa...
Riferimenti bibliografici dell’ articolo Accesso disponibile all’articolo in full text 22 Click per accedere e scaricare p...
3.3 Funzioni principali menu per il reperimento dell’articolo in full text in abbonamento locale Riferimenti bibliografici...
3.4 Link diretto a banca dati Articolo in full text (da abbonamento Veneto Health Library) 24
3.5 Link diretto a banche dati supporto decisioni cliniche e Micromedex (abbonamenti locali) 25
Note: accesso al full-text Gli articoli sono accessibili a testo pieno solo se: - sottoscritti in abbonamento, locale o de...
https://venetohealthlibrary.wordpress.com Veneto Health Library è un progetto del Consorzio per la Ricerca Sanitaria – COR...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Guida Veneto Health >Library Discovery

39 views

Published on

Guide to veneto health library discovery tool

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Guida Veneto Health >Library Discovery

  1. 1. Guida all’utilizzo di Veneto Health Library Discovery Discovery VHL Febbraio 2020
  2. 2. 0. Accesso Accedere a Veneto Health Library Discovery http://coris.summon.serials solutions.com 2
  3. 3. 0. Accesso Accedere dal sito del progetto: Veneto Health Library website: https://venetohealthlibrary. wordpress.com 3
  4. 4. I risultati provengono da tutti gli abbonamenti del progetto Veneto Health Library e gli abbonamenti Locali delle aziende pubbliche SSR Veneto, presenti nel catalogo Veneto Health Libraries 4 1. Risultati
  5. 5. Eseguire la ricerca desiderata immettendo dei termini nella barra di ricerca La ricerca in inglese è quella di default. I risultati compaiono nella colonna centrale, mentre i filtri applicabili sono selezionabili nella colonna a sinistra dello schermo 5 1.1 Ricerca e gestione dei risultati
  6. 6. I filtri applicabili ai risultati ottenuti sono selezionabili nella colonna a sx dello schermo Riguardano l’accessibilità a testo pieno, la tipologia di documenti e natura degli stessi, i soggetti e parole chiave attribuiti, la lingua dei risultati … 6 1.2 Ricerca e gestione dei risultati: filtri
  7. 7. … tramite i filtri è possibile applicare un filtro temporale o disciplinare per affinare i risultati ottenuti Premendo «More…» si aumenta il numero delle voci selezionabili di un filtro Le voci di un filtro sono visualizzate in un ordine derivante dal numero di risultati in cui sono applicabili 7 1.2 Ricerca e gestione dei risultati: filtri
  8. 8. I risultati sono ordinati per default per «relevance». È possibile ordinarli per ordine cronologico, titolo, iniziale del primo autore, in modalità ascendente o discendente. 8 1.3 Ordinamento dei risultati
  9. 9. I risultati di qualsiasi ricerca effettuata nel Veneto Health Library Discovery sono di default ristretti ai documenti presenti: - ad accesso aperto - negli abbonamenti del progetto Veneto Health Library - nelle banche dati degli abbonamenti locali delle Aziende aderenti al progetto (con indicazione analitica dell’Ente abbonato) - in Medline 9 1.4 Risultati e fonti
  10. 10. Se si desidera condurre una ricerca anche di documenti non in abbonamento e non indicizzati come ad accesso aperto, è necessario spuntare, in alto a destra nello schermo, la voce «Add results beyond your library's collection». Aumenterà il numero di risultati, includendo però contenuti non immediatamente disponibili 10 1.4 Risultati e fonti non in abbonamento
  11. 11. I risultati sono record bibliografici corredati di link per l’accesso al contenuto tramite il menu personalizzato Veneto Health Library, lo scaricamento diretto del PDF (se presente in abbonamento nelle banche dati ProQuest o open access) ed informazioni sulla rivista e la disponibilità ad accesso aperto 11 1.5 Ricerca e gestione dei risultati
  12. 12. Selezionando «preview» si visualizza l’abstract e i dati bibliografici del record, inclusi i soggetti attribuiti, il database di reperimento ed informazioni sul copyright 12 1.5 Ricerca e gestione dei risultati
  13. 13. I risultati sono corredati di ulteriori funzioni: 13 1.5 Ricerca e gestione dei risultati Permanent Link Citare E-mail Salvare i risultati Altre funzioni Citazioni del documento calcolate tramite Altmetrics
  14. 14. 2. Sintassi di ricerca Se la ricerca è effettuata in una lingua diversa, i termini ricercati NON vengono tradotti in inglese e pertanto restituiranno solo risultati che li contengono così come digitati: ad esempio, digitando una ricerca in italiano, i risultati potrebbero includere referenze di articoli o libri scritti in italiano e in altre lingue 14
  15. 15. 2. Sintassi di ricerca È possibile effettuare una ricerca semplice o avanzata Nella ricerca semplice possiamo immettere dei termini anche utilizzando la sintassi comune alla ricerca in PubMed ed in molte banche dati e motori di ricerca: ad es. «» per ricercare un termine letteralmente; l’* per permettere di ricercare tutte le varianti del termine inserito; gli operatori booleani AND –OR –NOT; le parentesi ecc. 15
  16. 16. 2.1 Sintassi di ricerca avanzata Premendo su «advanced» si accede alla ricerca avanzata 16
  17. 17. 2.1 Sintassi nella ricerca avanzata È possibile effettuare una ricerca per campi bibliografici, combinandoli tramite AND OR NOT, applicare filtri, escludere ed espandere i risultati 17
  18. 18. 2.2 Ricerca di una rivista È possibile effettuare una ricerca per titolo di rivista: i risultati verranno elencati nella colonna a dx «Journal Title» 18
  19. 19. 3.0 Collegamento all’articolo in full- text In ogni risultato è presente almeno un link all’articolo a testo pieno, se presente negli abbonamenti o in versione open access 19
  20. 20. 3.0 Collegamento all’articolo in full- text > Full Text online conduce alla pagina di download o al menu Veneto Health Library (cfr 3.1) > PDF online scarica direttamente il pdf 20
  21. 21. 3.1 Menu per il reperimento dell’articolo in full text: (NB. visualizzato da Veneto Health Library discovery se la risorsa selezionata non è direttamente collegata allo strumento, altriment il link è diretto alla stessa) 21
  22. 22. Riferimenti bibliografici dell’ articolo Accesso disponibile all’articolo in full text 22 Click per accedere e scaricare pdf 3.2 Funzioni principali menu per il reperimento dell’articolo in full text (NB. visualizzato da Veneto Health Library discovery se la risorsa selezionata non è direttamente collegata allo strumento, altriment il link è diretto alla stessa)
  23. 23. 3.3 Funzioni principali menu per il reperimento dell’articolo in full text in abbonamento locale Riferimenti bibliografici dell’ articolo Accesso disponibile all’articolo in full text con indicazione aziende abbonate 23 Click per accedere e scaricare pdf, da reti o tramite accessi remoti aziende abbonate
  24. 24. 3.4 Link diretto a banca dati Articolo in full text (da abbonamento Veneto Health Library) 24
  25. 25. 3.5 Link diretto a banche dati supporto decisioni cliniche e Micromedex (abbonamenti locali) 25
  26. 26. Note: accesso al full-text Gli articoli sono accessibili a testo pieno solo se: - sottoscritti in abbonamento, locale o del progetto, quindi consultabili da dispositivi su rete Aziendale (AAOO e AULSS) o tramite l’accesso da remoto offerto da Veneto Health Library o dalle aziende SSR Veneto (intranet, proxy o VPN) - sono ad accesso aperto o libero, quindi possono essere letti e scaricati da chiunque 26
  27. 27. https://venetohealthlibrary.wordpress.com Veneto Health Library è un progetto del Consorzio per la Ricerca Sanitaria – CORIS per le Aziende Pubbliche del Servizio Sanitario della Regione Veneto biblioteca@corisveneto.it

×