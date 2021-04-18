Consilia Office srl

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. La società Consilia Office è un Multi Family Office indipendente, che nasce dall’esperienza decennale nel settore dei suoi fondatori, con l’obiettivo di supportare le Famiglie imprenditoriali attraverso l’offerta di servizi per la pianificazione del patrimonio e delle attività aziendali.
  2. 2. Servizi Dall’ascolto delle esigenze della singola Famiglia nasce un modello di servizio su misura sia per il patrimonio personale che per l’azienda. A fattore comune la protezione e la crescita con l’obiettivo di trasferire il patrimonio e l’azienda alle generazioni future.
  3. 3. Per la Famiglia Reporting patrimoniale consolidato (analisi costi, rischi e rendimenti) Due diligence su intermediari finanziari Analisi e supervisione di investimenti alternativi (private equity, private debt, real estate, club deal) Programmazione assicurativa (polizze assicurative dedicate) Pianificazione fiscale e legale Costituzione e amministrazione di veicoli ad hoc (Fondazioni filantropiche, Trust, Holding familiari) Patti di famiglia e governance familiare
  4. 4. Per l’azienda Assistenza nei rapporti con intermediari finanziari e assicurativi Due diligence per operazioni straordinarie (ristrutturazioni, acquisizioni, cessioni, fusioni, scissioni) Reportistica per l’analisi della performance aziendale Programmazione della tesoreria aziendale Assistenza su tematiche contabili e fiscali Segreteria societaria Redazione di business plan per l’avvio di attività Analisi del settore di riferimento
  5. 5. Doriano Demi (Presidente) Sviluppa la propria carriera nell’ambito del Gruppo Sanpaolo (oggi Intesa Sanpaolo), fino ad essere nominato, nel luglio 2005, responsabile della Direzione Investment Management Advisory alle dirette dipendenze dell’A.D. della Capogruppo con la “mission” di sviluppare servizi di consulenza finanziaria ed extra finanziaria alla clientela di elevato standing con bisogni complessi. Dal gennaio 2008, collabora con il Gruppo Banca Sella in veste indipendente ad un progetto finalizzato alla costituzione di una SIM di consulenza per l’erogazione di servizi di Family Office, divenendone Partner e ricoprendone la carica ed Amministratore Delegato fino all’aprile 2019. Nel luglio 2019 partecipa all’avvio dell’attività di Consilia Office s.r.l. ed assume la carica di Presidente del Consiglio di Amministrazione. Partners
  6. 6. Maurizio Cottella (Amministratore Delegato) Inizia la sua esperienza professionale nel 1997 come revisore contabile presso Coopers & Lybrand (oggi PwC). Dal settembre 1998 entra a far parte del Gruppo Sanpaolo (oggi Intesa Sanpaolo) dove sviluppa la sua carriera fino ad arrivare nella struttura di Family Business Advisory del Gruppo, dove svolge attività di supporto alla rete nazionale di Private e Corporate Banking per le attività di wealth planning della clientela di alta fascia, curando in particolare la gestione di relazioni con la clientela privata e societaria, nonché le attività di pianificazione finanziaria, fiscale e legale. Nell’ottobre del 2007 entra a far parte del Gruppo Banca Sella con l’obiettivo di creare una SIM di consulenza per l’erogazione di servizi di Family Office, di cui diviene Partner ed assume la responsabilità per i servizi di Wealth Planning fino al giugno 2019. Nel luglio 2019 partecipa all’avvio dell’attività di Consilia Office s.r.l. ed assume la carica di Amministratore Delegato. Partners
  7. 7. "Don’t do anything specifically for the family and don’t do anything without them." Sergio Marchionne

