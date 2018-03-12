Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBU VICERRECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS Procedimientos civiles y mercantil...
Procedimiento Demanda Contestaci�n Reconvenci�n Lapso Probatorio Sentencia Procedimiento Breve Se sustanciar�n y sentencia...
Procedimiento Diferencia Diferencia Diferencia Procedimiento Ordinario El juicio ordinario no requiere un documento p�blic...
Comparacion de los procedimientos ordinarios y especiales
Comparacion de los procedimientos ordinarios y especiales

Comparacion entre la via ejecutiva, el procedimiento breve y el procedimiento ordinario

Comparacion de los procedimientos ordinarios y especiales

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD YACAMBU VICERRECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS Procedimientos civiles y mercantiles especiales Unidad ll AUTORES: Mauriel Ram�rez v-14.978.256 CABUDARE; Marzo del 2018
  2. 2. Procedimiento Demanda Contestaci�n Reconvenci�n Lapso Probatorio Sentencia Procedimiento Breve Se sustanciar�n y sentenciar�n por el procedimiento breve las demandas cuyo valor principal no exceda de 1500 UT, as� como tambi�n la desocupaci�n de inmuebles en los casos a que se refiere el art�culo 1.615 del C�digo Civil, a menos que su aplicaci�n quede excluida por ley especial. Se tramitar�n tambi�n por el procedimiento breve aquellas demandas que se indiquen en leyes especiales. Si en virtud de la decisi�n del juez las cuestiones previas fueran rechazadas la contestaci�n En el procedimiento breve, el Juez debe adem�s ser competente por la cuant�a para poder conocer de la reconvenci�n Contestada la demanda, o la reconvenci�n, si �sta hubiere sido propuesta, la causa se entender� abierta a pruebas por diez d�as, sin t�rmino de distancia, a menos que ambas partes soliciten al Juez que decida el asunto con los solos elementos de autos. La sentencia ser� dictada dentro de los cinco d�as siguientes a la conclusi�n del lapso probatorio, o de la contestaci�n o reconvenci�n si las partes hubieren pedido la supresi�n del lapso. se oir� apelaci�n en ambos efectos si se interpone dentro de los 3 d�as siguientes y si sobrepasa las 500 UT Procedimiento Ordinario El procedimiento ordinario comenzar� por demanda, que se propondr� por escrito en cualquier d�a y hora, ante el Secretario del Tribunal o ante el Juez. Si no se hubieren alegado las cuestiones previas proceder� el demandado a la contestaci�n de la demanda. En caso contrario tendr� lugar dentro de los 5 d�as siguientes a la resoluci�n de las mismas. La reconvenci�n es inadmisible cuando versa sobre cuestiones para cuyo conocimiento carezca el Juez de competencia por la materia o que deban ventilarse por un procedimiento incompatible con el ordinario. Al d�a siguiente del vencimiento del lapso del emplazamiento para la contestaci�n de la demanda, sin haberse logrado la conciliaci�n ni el convenimiento del demandado, quedar� el juicio abierto a pruebas, sin necesidad de decreto o providencia del Juez. El tribunal tendr� 60 d�as para sentenciar
  3. 3. Procedimiento Diferencia Diferencia Diferencia Procedimiento Ordinario El juicio ordinario no requiere un documento p�blico y autentico para comenzar el juicio La v�a ejecutiva produce un embargo ejecutivo, Procedencia: 1. La designaci�n del tribunal ante quien se entabla; 2. El nombre, domicilio y profesi�n u oficio del demandante y de las personas que lo representen, y la naturaleza de la representaci�n; 3. El nombre, domicilio y profesi�n u oficio del demandado; 4. La exposici�n clara de los hechos y fundamentos de derecho en que se apoya; y 5. La enunciaci�n precisa y clara, consignada en la conclusi�n de las peticiones que se sometan al fallo del tribunal. Via Ejecutiva La v�a ejecutiva constituye un procedimiento especial en el cual, por estar sustentada la acci�ndel demandante con instrumentos p�blicos y aut�nticos, se procede a apremiar al demandado, embargando ejecutiva y no preventivamente sus bienes. el juicio ordinario el embargo es preventivo o precautelativo y s�lo puede ser ejecutivo despu�s de haberse dictado sentencia firme. Requisitos de procedencia: La existencia de una obligaci�n de pago l�quida de dinero conplazo cumplido. Que la obligaci�n conste de instrumento p�blico u otro documento aut�ntico que pruebe clara y ciertamente la obligaci�n. El presupuesto fundamental de la V�a Ejecutivaes la consignaci�n de un t�tulo que tenga aparejada la ejecuci�n.

