Natacion tics mauricio lopez

BIENVENIDOS A LA VIDA ACUÁTICA Elaborada por el grupo : Sergio Páez Santiago Martin Mauricio López Daniela Manjarres
BIENVENIDA • El programa de natación se basa en el desarrollo físico de los adolescentes, para que tenga la seguridad y so...
INTRODUCCIÓN •Conozcan •Diferencien •Aprendan Se busca que los adolescentes •Por medio de documentos, videos y wedquest •P...
Descripción de la población •Adolescentes apasionados por la natación •Adolescentes que deseen mejorar su técnica acuática...
•La natación es una habilidad necesaria para la vida •Medio de supervivencia •Actividad para interactuar socialmente •Mejo...
Objetivos Conocer los estilos de nado Diferenciar los estilos de nado Practicas las fases de cada estilo Comprender y apli...
CONTENIDOS Natación Concepto Que es? Beneficios Físicos, sociales y de salud Estilos Crol Descripción En que consiste? Car...
ESTILO LIBRE Estilo base de la natación y otros estilos. Acción de brazos y un batido de pies alternado. Respiración: Inha...
ESTILO PECHO El estilo pecho​ o estilo braza​ es un estilo de natación. En este estilo, el nadador flota boca abajo, con l...
ESTILO MARIPOSA… • El estilo mariposa fue el ultimo estilo en ser creado después de los estilos crol, espalda y pecho; sur...
DESCRIPCIÓN DEL MODELO PEDAGÓGICO Constructivistas Proceso para construir el propio conocimiento Análisis de textos Cuadro...
METODOLOGIA Descubrimiento guiado El alumno iniciará un proceso de descubrimiento Desarrollara destrezas para la búsqueda ...
ACTIVIDADES De aprendizaje Manejo y acoplamiento de la respiración en el agua, puede ser en un caneca llena de agua sumerg...
EVALUACIÓN • Que el estudiante tenga el criterio de evaluar su proceso según los objetivos y los conocimientos planteados ...
MEDIOS DE COMUNICACIÓN E INTERACCIÓN ENTRE PROFESORES Y ESTUDIANTES • Correo electrónico • Teléfono celular • Redes social...
MULTIMEDIA • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TSgIEVYWT74 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YlhXuC25_L4 • https://www.youtu...
