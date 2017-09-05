Junta Astorga 2017 09 05

Astorga’s MDTB 2017.09.05 Mauricio Lema Medina MD Clínica de Oncología Astorga, Clínica SOMA, Medellín
Consenso obtenido en muut Se ajusta a las guías de práctica clínica Avalado en la Clínica de Onclogía Astorga
• Nacido en 10/1947. • Con diagnóstico de adenocarcinoma de próstata, Gleason grupo 1, diagnosticado en 05/08/2008, PSA de...
• Nacida en 08/1981. • Con hemoglobina de 3, se le encontró tumor gigante en estómago, corresponidente al GIST. • Se le pr...
• Nacida en 12/1964. • Con diagnóstico de carcinoma ductal infiltrante – grado 2, – receptores hormonales positivos para e...
• Nacida 12/1931. • Carcinoma parotídeo izquierdo de 6.5 cm, establecido en 09/06/2017, con compromiso de cadenas ganglion...
    1. 1. Astorga’s MDTB 2017.09.05 Mauricio Lema Medina MD Clínica de Oncología Astorga, Clínica SOMA, Medellín
    2. 2. Consenso obtenido en muut Se ajusta a las guías de práctica clínica Avalado en la Clínica de Onclogía Astorga
    3. 3. • Nacido en 10/1947. • Con diagnóstico de adenocarcinoma de próstata, Gleason grupo 1, diagnosticado en 05/08/2008, PSA desconocido. • Se le practica prostatectomía radical en 13/09/2008: pT2c, estadío IIB. • Posteriormente, En 2011, se le practicó radioterapia (no está clara la indicación) • Por doblaje de PSA alto (0.6 años), con valor de 1 en 06/2017, se realiza gammagrafía ósea que muestra compromiso poliostótico (5 sitios). • Se realiza RM que corrobora compromiso poliostótico y compromiso ilíaco derecho. • Se le inicia Degarelix en 31/07/2017. Se insta una segunda opinión por dudas sobre el diagnóstico, por la discordancia entre el cuadro clínico y el PSA. Se debe clarificar la histología. • Se discute con neurocirugía quien me explica que su manipulación vertebral (foraminotomía L4-L5) NO es la causa que subyace a los hallazgos en las imágenes. No recomienda biopsia de hueso. • Se discute con urología oncológica, y se conceptúa que se debe realizar biopsia de ganglio inguinal.
    4. 4. • Nacida en 08/1981. • Con hemoglobina de 3, se le encontró tumor gigante en estómago, corresponidente al GIST. • Se le practica gastrectomía con resección R0 de tumor de 11 cm. • DOG-1, CD117 y CD34: positivos en células fusiformes. Ki67: índice de proliferación del 1%: • Se considera de alto riesgo. Se recomienda proceder con quimioterapia adyuvante con Imatinib, por 3 años.
    5. 5. • Nacida en 12/1964. • Con diagnóstico de carcinoma ductal infiltrante – grado 2, – receptores hormonales positivos para estrógeno 100%, progesterona 2%, – Ki67 25%, – Her2 negativo. • Se le practicó biopsia guiada por arpón resecando un tumor de 2.2 cm, con componente intraductal, con márgenes libres. Fecha de la biopsia: 14/07/2017. – Se clasfica como un cT2 cN0 cM0 - Estadío IIA. • Se presenta para analizar los escenarios posibles. – cirugía preservadora de mama, mastectomía, mastectomía bilateral, ganglio centinela, quimioterapia preoperatoria, pruebas genéticas y genómicas. – También se considera la posibilidad de no realizar cirugía en mama (la biopsia fue R0), y proceder con sólo ganglio centinela. – La paciente no desea quimioterapia a menos que sea estrictamente necesaria. – Tampoco desea una mastectomía, a menos que no haya opción. – Se le explica que se le indicaría radioterapia si hay cirugía preservadora de mama o compromiso ganglionar. – Se le explica que se le indicaría quimioterapia si hay compromiso ganglionar axilar o prueba genómica de recurrencia de riesgo alto o intermedio. – Como la prueba genómica de recurrencia sólo se indicaría en caso de que la axila sea negativa, sugiero que se proceda con el manejo quirúrgico inicial.
    6. 6. • Nacida 12/1931. • Carcinoma parotídeo izquierdo de 6.5 cm, establecido en 09/06/2017, con compromiso de cadenas ganglionares cervicales ipsilaterales. • Se clasifica como un cT3 (6.6 cm, sin invasión a estructuras que lo convierta en T4) cN2 cM0 - Estadío IVa. • En 06/07/2017 PET-CT: sin evidencia de progresión de la enfermedad. • En 01/08/2017 Parotidectomía con vaciamiento ganglionar (Zaki Antonio Taisson Aslan). – Carcinoma indiferenciado de parótida, de 5 cm, – 5 de 41 ganglios comprometidos, márgenes libres. – Inmunohistoquímica: tumor indiferenciado de parótida: • Se recomienda evaluación por radioterapia para definir terapia adicional (radioterapia +/- quimioterapia postoperatoria). Se presenta en junta.

