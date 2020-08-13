CES202002 - 08 - Cáncer de colon y recto

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cáncer de colon y recto Por: Mauricio Lema Medina Curso de oncología para estudiantes de medicina Pregrabada -2020
Mauricio Lema Medina MD Clínica de Oncología Astorga / Clínica SOMA Medellín Inspirado en: Michael Bierut, 2013, Logo para...
Objetivo Obtener un conocimiento GENERAL del enfoque y manejo USUAL de pacientes con cáncer de colon y recto, desde la sos...
Epidemiología
Cancer epidemiology (World- Colombia) Cancer New cases (World) Deaths (World) New cases (Colombia) Deaths (Colombia) Breas...
http://bit.ly/2v8zXA3 Tipo Mundo Estados Unidos Colombia Incidencia Mortalidad Incidencia Mortalidad Incidencia Mortalidad...
• Higher incidence in males • Colon higher than rectum • Europe, Australia and North America - higher • Africa and Asia – ...
Colombia: 15.8/100.000
Colombia: 7.6/100.000
Relative frequencies of cancer diagnosis in the World (left) and Colombia (right)
10 causas de morbilidad por cancer en Cali • El Ca de colon y recto compite con el Ca gástrico por el tercer lugar en inci...
La incidencia de cancer de colon y recto está en aumento, en Colombia http://rpcc.univalle.edu.co/es/SitiosEspecificos/pdf...
El Ca de colon y recto es la 4ta causa de muerte por cancer en hombres y la tercera en mujeres, en Colombia
Supervivencia a a 5 años de ca de colon y recto • En Colombia: 35.4%, 35.8%, para cancer de colon y recto, respectivamente...
Factores de riesgo
Risk factors for the development of colorectal cancer Diet: animal fat Hereditary syndromes Inflammatory bowel diseaseStre...
Second cause of cancer death in the US, third in Colombia The incidence has decreased recently (in the US) due to screenin...
MAPK pathway (activating) mutations occur in about 60% CRC KRAS: 40-50% NRAS: 10% BRAF: 8%
POLYPS Pedunculated Flat-based: sessile Higher risk of cancer development Tubular Villous Tubulovillous Higher risk of can...
Hereditary syndromes Polyposis coli Thousands of adenomatous polyps through the large bowel Autosomal dominant Deletion of...
Hereditary syndromes Hereditary nonpolyposis colon cancer (HNPCC) - Lynch’s syndrome Three or more relatives with document...
Tamización
Recomendación tamización para el cáncer en Colombia (riesgo promedio) Grupo de edad Cérvix Mama Colon Próstata Pulmón1 21-...
FOBT q1yr CRC screening options FOBT q1yr Colonoscopy If positive DNAmt q3yr Colonoscopy If positive Sigm. q5yr Colonoscop...
FOBT q1yr CRC screening options FOBT q1yr Colonoscopy If positive DNAmt q3yr Colonoscopy If positive Sigm. q5yr Colonoscop...
• Colorectal cancer screening decreases colorectal cancer mortality by about 20%
Cribado: Cáncer de colon y recto • Ministerio de Salud de Colombia • En la guía de práctica clínica del ministerio de salu...
Presentación clínica
Colorectal cancer: presenting symptoms Right-sided colon tumors May be very large without symptoms Iron-deficiency anemia ...
TNM y clasificación por etapas
CRC: pattern of spread Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Most recurrences occur within 4 years of surgery At least 12 lymph nodes need ...
TNM T – Primary tumor N – Node M – Metastasis
T of the TNM T Depth T1 Invades submucosa T2 Invades muscularis propria T3 Invades through the muscularis propria into the...
N of the TNM N PATHOLOGY (OR IMAGING) N0 0 N1 1-3 N1a 1 LNs N1b 2-3 LNs N1c Tumor deposits (up to 1-3 LNs) N2 More than 3 ...
Depósitos tumorales Agregados tumorales discretos, conformando nódulos, sin contenido linfoide ubicados alrededor del tumo...
M of the TNM N PATHOLOGY M0 No metastasis M1 Metastasis M1a Metastasis confined to one organ or site M1b Metastasis in mor...
Principio 1 Los estadíos I y II son N-
Stage I T1N0M0, T2N0M0
T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage I: T1-2N0M0
Stage IIa T3N0M0
T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IIa: T3N0M0
Stage IIb T4aN0M0
T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IIb: T4aN0M0
Stage IIc T4bN0M0
T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IIc: T4cN0M0 órgano
CRC: Staging, prognostic factors, and pattern of spread Harrison’s, 19th Ed. High-risk stage II T4 Perforation Obstruction...
Principio 2 Los N+M0 son estadío III
Stage IIIa T1-2N1a-cM0, T1N2aM0
T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IIIa: T1-2N1a-...
Stage IIIb T3-4aN1M0, T2-3N2aM0, T1-2N2bM0
T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 ...
Stage IIIc T4aN2aM0, T3-4aN2bM0, T4bN1-2M0
T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 ...
Principio 3 M1a: Metástasis a un solo órgano o sitio M1b: A más de un sitio u órgano del cuerpo M1c: Diseminación al perit...
Stage IVa Any T, Any N, M1a
T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IVa: Any T, Any N, M1a (ie, Hígado)
Stage IVb Any T, Any N, M1b
T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IVb: Any T, Any N, M1b
Stage IVc Any T, Any N, M1c
T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IVc: Any T, Any N, M1b M1c (ie, Peritoneo)
N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IV...
N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IV...
N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IV...
N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IV...
N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IV...
N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IV...
N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IV...
N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IV...
N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IV...
CRC Staging in a nutshell • Stage I is T1-2N0M0 • Stage II is T3-T4N0M0 • Stage III is N+M0 • Stage IVa is M1a • Stage IVb...
Stage distribution at presentation: Colon Colon I II III IV
Stage distribution at presentation: rectum Rectum I II III IV
CRC: Staging, prognostic factors, and pattern of spread Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Adenocarcinoma
CRC: Staging, prognostic factors, and pattern of spread Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Predictors of poor outcome following total su...
Tratamiento
CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Pre-surgical work-up H&P Basic labs, including LFTs, CEA Thorax, abdomen and pelvis co...
CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Colon cancer (non-rectal) Surgery Stage I Follow-up Low-Risk Stage II Follow-up High-R...
CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Adjuvant chemotherapy in colon cancer Ideally, start within 1 month of surgery, for 6 ...
Cáncer de recto
Stage II / III rectal cancer: Treatment RT x 5 weeks Concurrent Fluoropyrimidines (FP) 4-12 weeks FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/-...
Stage II / III rectal cancer: Treatment
CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Rectal cancer Surgery Stage I Follow-up Low-Risk Stage II Follow-up High-Risk Stage II...
CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Adjuvant chemotherapy in rectal cancer Ideally, start within 1 month of surgery, for 6...
CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Systemic therapy for metastatic CRC 5-FU-based (or Capecitabine) Each, oxaliplatin and...
CRC: Clinical pathway - stage I colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery
CRC: Clinical pathway - stage II colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery 6 months...
CRC: Clinical pathway - stage III colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery 6 month...
CRC: Clinical pathway - stage III colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery 6 month...
MAPK pathway (activating) mutations occur in about 60% CRC KRAS: 40-50% NRAS: 10% BRAF: 8% RAS mutated: ON Bloquear EGFR N...
CRC: Clinical pathway - stage III colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery 6 month...
CRC: Clinical pathway - stage III colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery 6 month...
CRC: Follow-up Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Post-treatment follow-up 3-5% life-time risk of a second CRC, 15% risk of polyps 5-yea...
CRC: Prognosis
Hereditary colo- rectal cancer
Diagnosis and staging
Hereditary colon cancer genes Lynch Syndrome Hereditary Polyposis Syndrome
ESMO, Essentials for Clinicians Gastrointestinal tract tumours, 2016
Hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer DNA mismatch repair deficiency Yes No Lynch syndrome CRC type X syndrome MUTYH a...
ESMO, Essentials for Clinicians Gastrointestinal tract tumours, 2016
ESMO, Essentials for Clinicians Gastrointestinal tract tumours, 2016
MMR germline mutations Colonoscopy every 1-2 years Colon TV US and biopsy / consider prophylactic surgery Endometrial / ov...
Cuántos cánceres de colon (CCR) /endometrio ha tenido (EC)? ≥21 Evidencia de dMMR / Histología sugestiva de MSI-H en CCR S...
Cuántos familiares con de colon (CCR) /endometrio ha tenido (EC)? ≥31-2 Edad del familiar más joven con CCR/EC <50 Algún f...
Hereditary polyposis colorectal cancer Adenomatous polyps >100 20-100 Classic FAP Attenuated FAP ESMO, Essentiasls for Cli...
Attenuated FAP Attenuated FAP Intermediate FAP Attenuated FAP Profuse AFP APC gene Intermediate FAP 1250-1464
APC-FAP Colonoscopy every 1-2 years until colectomy Colon Cervical ultrsonography annually Thyroid TC/RM or magnetic imagi...
MUTYH Associated polyposis Colonoscopy every year Colon UGI endoscopy based on Spiegelman criteria Gastrodoudenal polyps E...
Hereditary polyposis colorectal cancer Hamartomatous polyps Peutz-Jeghers Juvenile polyposis Cowden syndrome ESMO, Essenti...
Adenomatous polyposis (≥10) Patterns of inheritance Dominant or de novo with classic phenotype Mutation APC germline analy...
  1. 1. Cáncer de colon y recto Por: Mauricio Lema Medina Curso de oncología para estudiantes de medicina Pregrabada -2020
  2. 2. Mauricio Lema Medina MD Clínica de Oncología Astorga / Clínica SOMA Medellín Inspirado en: Michael Bierut, 2013, Logo para Mohawk Fine Papers
  3. 3. Objetivo Obtener un conocimiento GENERAL del enfoque y manejo USUAL de pacientes con cáncer de colon y recto, desde la sospecha diagnóstica, hasta las pautas de seguimiento post-tratamiento, pasando por los aspectos más relevantes de tratamientos con intención curativa.
  4. 4. Epidemiología
  5. 5. Cancer epidemiology (World- Colombia) Cancer New cases (World) Deaths (World) New cases (Colombia) Deaths (Colombia) Breast 2’088.849 (2) 626.679 (5) 13.380 (1) 3.702 (4) Prostate 1’276.106 (4) 358.989 (8) 12.712 (2) 3.166 (5) Lung 2’093.876 (1) 1’761.007 (1) 5.856 (5) 5.236 (2) Stomach 1’033.701 (5) 782.685 (3) 7.419 (4) 5.505 (1) Colon & rectum 1’849.518 (3) 880.792 (2) 9.140 (3) 4.489 (3) Lymphoma (NH) 509.990 (10) 248.724 (11) 4.170 (6) 1.676 (10) Uterine cérvix 569.847 (8) 311.365 (9) 3.853 (7) 1.775 (9) Leukemia 437.003 (12) 309.006 (10) 3.126 (8) 2.192 (7) Ovarian 295.414 (17) 184.799 (14) 2.414 (9) 1.252 (11) Pancreas 458.918 (11) 402.232 (7) 2.311 (10) 2.142 (8) Liver 841.080 (6) 781.636 (4) 2.279 (11) 2.216 (6) Multiple mieloma 159.885 (21) 106.105 1323 (14) 806 (14) Esophagus 572.034 (7) 508.585 (6) 922 (15) 710 (15) Hodgkin 79.999 (25) 26.167 743 (16) 216 Brain 296.851 (16) 241.037 (12) 1884 (12) 1.176 (12) Gallbladder 219.420 (19) 165.087 (17) 1657 (13) 1.104 (13) All 18’078.957 9’555.027 101.893 46.057 http://gco.iarc.fr/today/
  6. 6. http://bit.ly/2v8zXA3 Tipo Mundo Estados Unidos Colombia Incidencia Mortalidad Incidencia Mortalidad Incidencia Mortalidad Todo 197 101 351 91 178 79 Mama 46.3 13.0 84.0 12.6 44.0 11.9 Colo-rectal 19.7 8.9 25.9 8.3 15.8 7.6 Pulmón 22.6 18.6 34.8 22.2 10.1 9.0 Próstata 29.3 7.6 74.6 7.7 49.8 12.0 Esófago 6.3 5.5 3.3 2.5 1.6 1.2 Estómago 11.1 8.2 4.1 1.8 12.8 9.4 Cérvix 13.1 6.9 6.5 1.9 12.7 5.7 Endometrio 8.4 1.8 20.3 3.0 5.2 1.1 Ovario 6.6 3.9 8.5 4.1 8.0 4.1 Hígado 9.3 8.5 6.7 4.9 3.9 3.8 Páncreas 4.8 4.4 7.6 6.5 4.0 3.7 Incidencia y mortalidad por cáncer en el Mundo, Estados Unidos y Colombia GLOBOCAN - 2018 /100.000 habitantes-año
  7. 7. • Higher incidence in males • Colon higher than rectum • Europe, Australia and North America - higher • Africa and Asia – lower • South America • Colon: 12.4/100.000 inhabitant/yr • Rectum: 7.7/100.000 inhabitants/yr Colon & rectum cancer epidemiology CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, Volume: 68, Issue: 6, Pages: 394-424, First published: 12 September 2018, DOI: (10.3322/caac.21492)
  8. 8. Colombia: 15.8/100.000
  9. 9. Colombia: 7.6/100.000
  10. 10. Relative frequencies of cancer diagnosis in the World (left) and Colombia (right)
  11. 11. 10 causas de morbilidad por cancer en Cali • El Ca de colon y recto compite con el Ca gástrico por el tercer lugar en incidencia, después de Ca de mama y Ca de próstata http://rpcc.univalle.edu.co/es/SitiosEspecificos/pdf- sitiosespecificos/Sitios_Especificos.php?sitio=4
  12. 12. La incidencia de cancer de colon y recto está en aumento, en Colombia http://rpcc.univalle.edu.co/es/SitiosEspecificos/pdf- sitiosespecificos/Sitios_Especificos.php?sitio=4
  13. 13. El Ca de colon y recto es la 4ta causa de muerte por cancer en hombres y la tercera en mujeres, en Colombia
  14. 14. Supervivencia a a 5 años de ca de colon y recto • En Colombia: 35.4%, 35.8%, para cancer de colon y recto, respectivamente • En Estados Unidos: 64.9%, 64.1% para cancer de colon y recto, respectivamente • Existe una diferencia en términos absolutos de aproximadamente 29% entre Colombia y Estados Unidos. • El riesgo de fallecer a los 5 años es casi el doble en pacientes con cá de colon o recto en Colombia al compararlo con los Estados Unidos. http://rpcc.univalle.edu.co/es/SitiosEspecificos/pdf- sitiosespecificos/Sitios_Especificos.php?sitio=4
  15. 15. Factores de riesgo
  16. 16. Risk factors for the development of colorectal cancer Diet: animal fat Hereditary syndromes Inflammatory bowel diseaseStreptococcus bovis bacteremia Upper socioeconomic populations Correlates with per capita consumption of calories, meat protein, dietary fat and oil, high cholesterol, high coronary artery disease Dietary fats change in the microbiome (anaerobes), converting bile-acids into carcinogens High-calorie intake / inactivity cause obesity: insulin resistance, increase in IGF-1, more polyps (and cancer) Fibers and vegetable intake have no been proven to prevent CRC development Up to 25% have a family history Polyposis coli MYH-associated polyposis Nonpolyposis syndromes (Lynch) More with ulcerative colitis Rare during first 10 years Thereafter: 1%/yr incidence Prophylactic colectomy for long active IBD For unknown reason Consider upper and lower GI endoscopies
  17. 17. Second cause of cancer death in the US, third in Colombia The incidence has decreased recently (in the US) due to screening. In Colombia it is increasing Mortality has decreased by about 25% in the US. Wide survival gap US-Colombia POLYPS Grossly visible protrusion fro the mucosal surface Nonneoplastic hamartoma Hyperplastic mucosal proliferation (hyperplastic polyp) Adenomatous polyps Clearly preneoplastic Only a minority of polyps progress to cancer High prevalence: 30% and 50% in middle-aged and elderly adults Only 1% become malignant Multistep molecular evolution through cancer Colon cancer is thought to arise from sequential DNA derrangements in a polyp These may include: Point mutations in the K-ras (KRAS) oncogene Hypermethylation of DNA Allelic loss of a TSG like 5q (APC), 18q (DCC), 17p (p53) Oncogene activation Loss of tumor suppression activity
  18. 18. MAPK pathway (activating) mutations occur in about 60% CRC KRAS: 40-50% NRAS: 10% BRAF: 8%
  19. 19. POLYPS Pedunculated Flat-based: sessile Higher risk of cancer development Tubular Villous Tubulovillous Higher risk of cancer development (3x) Small (1.5 cm, or less) Intermediate (1.5-2.5 cm) Substantial (2.5 cm, or more) (2-10% cancer risk) (10% cancer risk or more) The entire bowel should be visualized (1-3 risk of synchronous polyps). Follow-up with colonoscopies: 30-50% risk of another adenoma Adenomas become cancer in about 5 years Colonoscopy need not be more frequent than every 3 years Once a poly is found
  20. 20. Hereditary syndromes Polyposis coli Thousands of adenomatous polyps through the large bowel Autosomal dominant Deletion of 5q Loss of the APC gene (a TSG) Gardner’s syndrome Soft-tissue and bony tumors Congenital hypertrophy of the retinal epithelium Mesenteric desmoid tumors Ampullary carcinomas Polyposis coli Turcot’s syndrome Malignant tumors of the Central Nervous system Polyposis coli Polyps are rare before puberty But are detectable in most by age 25 Cancer will develop in (almost) all by 40 Once multiple polyps develop, total colectomy must be performed Offspring of affected patients have 50% risk of disease Flexible sigmoidoscopy until 35 should be performed Germ-line APC mutation detection should be considered
  21. 21. Hereditary syndromes Hereditary nonpolyposis colon cancer (HNPCC) - Lynch’s syndrome Three or more relatives with documented colorectal cancer; one who is a first-degree relative of the other two; CRC before 50 in at least one; Spanning at least 2 generations. Autosomal dominant Median-age at CRC diagnosis: less than 50 Screening colonoscopy starting on age 25 (q1 to 2 years), with pelvic US/endometrial biopsy for women Poorly-differentiated Mucinous histologies Right-sided preference BETER PROGNOSIS Association with other malignancies (in the family) Ovarian or endometrial carcinomas in women Gastric, small-bowel, pancreaticobiliary, genitourinary cancers sebaceus skin tumors Lynch’s syndrome is associated with mutations of several genes hMSH2 (chromosome 2) hMLH1 (chromosome 3), and others Unable to repair DNA mismatches (MMR) High frequency of microsatellite instability
  22. 22. Tamización
  23. 23. Recomendación tamización para el cáncer en Colombia (riesgo promedio) Grupo de edad Cérvix Mama Colon Próstata Pulmón1 21-29 CCU 25—29 cada 3 años* - - - - 30-39 VPH2 a los 30 y 35 - - - - 40-49 VPH a los 40 y 45 - - - - 50-59 VPH a los 50 y 55 MMG3 cada 2 años FOBT4 cada 2 años Colono5 cada 10 años Oportunista6 LD-CT7 anual, desde los 55 60-69 VPH a los 658 MMG cada 2 años FOBT cada 2 años Colono cada 10 años Oportunista LD-CT anual 70-80 - - FOBT cada 2 años Colono cada 10 años, hasta los 75 Se recomienda NO realizar LD-CT anual 1 Se realiza tamizaje de cáncer de pulmón en pacientes con tabaquismo (>30 ppy) que no hayan cesado en los últimos 15 años. 2 VPH: ADN-VPH en cérvix uterino 3 MMG: Mamografía 4 FOBT: Sangre oculta en fecales 5 Colono: colonoscopia total 6 Oportunista: se permite la realización de antígeno específico de próstata en paciente asintomático que vaya a consulta por otras causas 7 LD-CT: Tomografía de tórax de baja dosis de radiación 8 Se puede suspender el tamizaje de cáncer de cérvix a los 65 si no se detectaron anormalidades en los últimos 10 años. * CCU: citología cervicouterina. Para mujeres con vida sexual activa (futura recomendación (post 2020), según información de doctora Lina Tujillo)
  24. 24. FOBT q1yr CRC screening options FOBT q1yr Colonoscopy If positive DNAmt q3yr Colonoscopy If positive Sigm. q5yr Colonoscopy If positive +/- BE/VC q5yr Colonoscopy If positive Colonoscopy q10yr FOBT: Fecal Occult Blood Test (immunochemical) DNAmt: fecal DNA “multitarget” Sigm: Sigmoidoscopy BE: Contrast-enhanced (barium) enema VC: Virtual colonography
  25. 25. FOBT q1yr CRC screening options FOBT q1yr Colonoscopy If positive DNAmt q3yr Colonoscopy If positive Sigm. q5yr Colonoscopy If positive +/- BE/VC q5yr Colonoscopy If positive Colonoscopy q10yr FOBT: Fecal Occult Blood Test (immunochemical) DNAmt: fecal DNA “multitarget” Sigm: Sigmoidoscopy BE: Contrast-enhanced (barium) enema VC: Virtual colonography
  26. 26. • Colorectal cancer screening decreases colorectal cancer mortality by about 20%
  27. 27. Cribado: Cáncer de colon y recto • Ministerio de Salud de Colombia • En la guía de práctica clínica del ministerio de saludo colombiano se sugiere que la estrategia óptima de tamización para cáncer colorrectal en la población colombiana a riesgo promedio sea sangre oculta en materia fecal inmunoquímica cada dos años o colonoscopia cada diez años, cuando ésta se encuentre disponible. http://gpc.minsalud.gov.co/
  28. 28. Presentación clínica
  29. 29. Colorectal cancer: presenting symptoms Right-sided colon tumors May be very large without symptoms Iron-deficiency anemia is characteristic Left-sided tumors Abdominal cramping Intestinal obstruction Intestinal perforation Rectosigmoid tumors Hematochezia tenesmus narrowing of the caliber of stool (similar to hemorrhoids) Anemia is rare
  30. 30. TNM y clasificación por etapas
  31. 31. CRC: pattern of spread Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Most recurrences occur within 4 years of surgery At least 12 lymph nodes need to be evaluated to establish prognosis TNM/Stage is prognostic Regional lymph nodes Supraclavicular lymph nodes Liver metastases Initial site of spread in 1/3 Involved at death in 2/3 Median survival of metastatic CRC is improving: about 2-3 years (2020)
  32. 32. TNM T – Primary tumor N – Node M – Metastasis
  33. 33. T of the TNM T Depth T1 Invades submucosa T2 Invades muscularis propria T3 Invades through the muscularis propria into the pericolorectal tissues T4a Invades the visceral peritoneum T4b Invades directly into adjacent organs AJCC TNM, 8th Ed, 2017
  34. 34. N of the TNM N PATHOLOGY (OR IMAGING) N0 0 N1 1-3 N1a 1 LNs N1b 2-3 LNs N1c Tumor deposits (up to 1-3 LNs) N2 More than 3 LNs N2a 4-6 LNs N2b 7, or more LNs AJCC TNM, 8th Ed, 2017
  35. 35. Depósitos tumorales Agregados tumorales discretos, conformando nódulos, sin contenido linfoide ubicados alrededor del tumor primario AJCC TNM, 8th Ed, 2017
  36. 36. M of the TNM N PATHOLOGY M0 No metastasis M1 Metastasis M1a Metastasis confined to one organ or site M1b Metastasis in more than one organ or site, or metastasis to the peritoneum. AJCC TNM, 8th Ed, 2017
  37. 37. Principio 1 Los estadíos I y II son N-
  38. 38. Stage I T1N0M0, T2N0M0
  39. 39. T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage I: T1-2N0M0
  40. 40. Stage IIa T3N0M0
  41. 41. T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IIa: T3N0M0
  42. 42. Stage IIb T4aN0M0
  43. 43. T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IIb: T4aN0M0
  44. 44. Stage IIc T4bN0M0
  45. 45. T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IIc: T4cN0M0 órgano
  46. 46. CRC: Staging, prognostic factors, and pattern of spread Harrison’s, 19th Ed. High-risk stage II T4 Perforation Obstruction Lymphovascular invasion non-R0 resection Less than 12 lymph nodes evaluated High-risk recurrence score (in MSS)
  47. 47. Principio 2 Los N+M0 son estadío III
  48. 48. Stage IIIa T1-2N1a-cM0, T1N2aM0
  49. 49. T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IIIa: T1-2N1a-cM0, T1N2aM0 T1 o T2 + ≤3 ganglios T1 + ≤6 ganglios
  50. 50. Stage IIIb T3-4aN1M0, T2-3N2aM0, T1-2N2bM0
  51. 51. T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IIIb: T3-4aN1M0, T2-3N2aM0, T1-2N2bM0
  52. 52. Stage IIIc T4aN2aM0, T3-4aN2bM0, T4bN1-2M0
  53. 53. T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IIIc: T4aN2aM0, T3-4aN2bM0, T4bN1-2M0
  54. 54. Principio 3 M1a: Metástasis a un solo órgano o sitio M1b: A más de un sitio u órgano del cuerpo M1c: Diseminación al peritoneo
  55. 55. Stage IVa Any T, Any N, M1a
  56. 56. T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IVa: Any T, Any N, M1a (ie, Hígado)
  57. 57. Stage IVb Any T, Any N, M1b
  58. 58. T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IVb: Any T, Any N, M1b
  59. 59. Stage IVc Any T, Any N, M1c
  60. 60. T1 T2 T3 T4a T4b N0 N1a N1b N1c N2a N2b M0 M1a M1b Stage IVc: Any T, Any N, M1b M1c (ie, Peritoneo)
  61. 61. N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4a IIb IIIb IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4b IIc IIIc IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc
  62. 62. N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4a IIb IIIb IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4b IIc IIIc IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc
  63. 63. N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4a IIb IIIb IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4b IIc IIIc IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc
  64. 64. N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4a IIb IIIb IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4b IIc IIIc IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc
  65. 65. N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4a IIb IIIb IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4b IIc IIIc IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc
  66. 66. N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4a IIb IIIb IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4b IIc IIIc IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc
  67. 67. N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4a IIb IIIb IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4b IIc IIIc IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc
  68. 68. N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4a IIb IIIb IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4b IIc IIIc IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc
  69. 69. N0 N1 N2a N2b M1a M1b M1c T1 I IIIa IIIa IIIb IVa IVb IVc T2 I IIIa IIIb IIIb IVa IVb IVc T3 IIa IIIb IIIb IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4a IIb IIIb IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc T4b IIc IIIc IIIc IIIc IVa IVb IVc
  70. 70. CRC Staging in a nutshell • Stage I is T1-2N0M0 • Stage II is T3-T4N0M0 • Stage III is N+M0 • Stage IVa is M1a • Stage IVb is M1b • Stage IVc is M1c
  71. 71. Stage distribution at presentation: Colon Colon I II III IV
  72. 72. Stage distribution at presentation: rectum Rectum I II III IV
  73. 73. CRC: Staging, prognostic factors, and pattern of spread Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Adenocarcinoma
  74. 74. CRC: Staging, prognostic factors, and pattern of spread Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Predictors of poor outcome following total surgical resection in CRC Tumor spread to regional lymph nodes Number of lymph nodes involved Tumor penetration to through the bowel wall Poorly differentiated histology Perforation Tumor adherence to adjacent organs Venous invasion Preoperative CEA elevation Aneuploidy Specific chromosomal deletion (BRAF mutation, absence of MSI)
  75. 75. Tratamiento
  76. 76. CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Pre-surgical work-up H&P Basic labs, including LFTs, CEA Thorax, abdomen and pelvis contrast-enhanced CT Full-length colonoscopy Surgery Colectomy with regional lymph-node dissection Total mesorectal excision for rectal cancer with regional lymph-node dissection At least 12 lymph-nodes need to be assessed Surgery in symptomatic patients, regardless of metastases Adequate surgical margins needed to avoid recurrence in the anastomotic site
  77. 77. CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Colon cancer (non-rectal) Surgery Stage I Follow-up Low-Risk Stage II Follow-up High-Risk Stage II/Stage III Stage IVa Resectable Stage IVa Convertible Stage IVb Surgery ChemoT PalliativeCT Follow-up Follow-up Follow-up AdjChemoT Surgery AdjChemoT Surgery Surgery
  78. 78. CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Adjuvant chemotherapy in colon cancer Ideally, start within 1 month of surgery, for 6 months Improves survival by 30% in stage III CRC patients May improve survival in high-risk stage II colon cancer patients Based on Fluorouracil (5-FU) Infusional 5-FU both more effective, and less toxic, than bolus Modulation with Folinate (Leucovorin, LV) improves outcomes Addition of Oxaliplatin improves DFS and OS in stage III patients (ie, FOLFOX) Unclear benefit of Oxaliplatin in stage II and older than 70 No benefit of adjuvant 5-FU alone in stage II patients with microsatellite instability
  79. 79. Cáncer de recto
  80. 80. Stage II / III rectal cancer: Treatment RT x 5 weeks Concurrent Fluoropyrimidines (FP) 4-12 weeks FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat FP +/- Oxalip lat
  81. 81. Stage II / III rectal cancer: Treatment
  82. 82. CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Rectal cancer Surgery Stage I Follow-up Low-Risk Stage II Follow-up High-Risk Stage II/Stage III Stage IVa Resectable Stage IVa Convertible Stage IVb Surgery ChemoT PalliativeCT Follow-up Follow-up Follow-up AdjChemoT Surgery AdjChemoT Surgery Surgery ChemoRT ChemoRT ChemoRT ChemoRT Pelvic radiation (with radiosensitizing chemotherapy) decreases local- recurrence, but has no impact in overall survival in rectal cancer AdjChemoT
  83. 83. CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Adjuvant chemotherapy in rectal cancer Ideally, start within 1 month of surgery, for 6 months Improves survival in stage II-III CRC patients Based on Fluorouracil (5-FU) Infusional 5-FU both more effective, and less toxic, than bolus Modulation with Folinate (Leucovorin, LV) improves outcomes Unclear benefit of Oxaliplatin in stage II and older than 70 Oxaliplatin reasonable in high-risk stage II rectal cancer (ie, FOLFOX) No benefit of adjuvant 5-FU alone in stage II patients with microsatellite instability
  84. 84. CRC: Treatment Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Systemic therapy for metastatic CRC 5-FU-based (or Capecitabine) Each, oxaliplatin and irinotecan improve overall survival Bevacizumab increases overall survival in first- and second-line always with CT Other antiangiogenic agents can be used in second-line (aflibercept, ramicirumab) Anti-EGFR agents are active as single-agents and combination in unmutated RAS Left-sided colon cancer appear to derive greater benefit from anti-EGFR therapy Multikinase inhibitors may afford benefit after all other agents have been used With current therapies, median overall survival for metastatic CRC is abotu 39 mo
  85. 85. CRC: Clinical pathway - stage I colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery
  86. 86. CRC: Clinical pathway - stage II colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery 6 months adjuvant CT StopNo risk factors Risk factors
  87. 87. CRC: Clinical pathway - stage III colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery 6 months adjuvant CT (ie, FOLFOX)
  88. 88. CRC: Clinical pathway - stage III colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery 6 months adjuvant CT (ie, FOLFOX) CRC: Clinical pathway - Stage II/III rectal cancer Surgery 4-6 months adjuvant CT (ie, 5-FULV/FOLFOX) ChemoRT (ie, 5FU/LV)
  89. 89. MAPK pathway (activating) mutations occur in about 60% CRC KRAS: 40-50% NRAS: 10% BRAF: 8% RAS mutated: ON Bloquear EGFR No tiene sentido en RAS mutado
  90. 90. CRC: Clinical pathway - stage III colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery 6 months adjuvant CT (ie, FOLFOX) CRC: Clinical pathway - Stage II/III rectal cancer Surgery 4-6 months adjuvant CT (ie, 5-FULV/FOLFOX) ChemoRT (ie, 5FU/LV) CRC: Clinical pathway - Stage IVb CRC mutated RAS Bevacizumab FOLFIRI Bevacizumab FOLFOX Regorafenib
  91. 91. CRC: Clinical pathway - stage III colon cancer Screening Symptoms Colonoscopy / Biopsy Staging CT/CEA/labs Surgery 6 months adjuvant CT (ie, FOLFOX) CRC: Clinical pathway - Stage II/III rectal cancer Surgery 4-6 months adjuvant CT (ie, 5-FULV/FOLFOX) ChemoRT (ie, 5FU/LV) CRC: Clinical pathway - Stage IVb CRC mutated RAS Bevacizumab FOLFIRI Bevacizumab FOLFOX Regorafenib CRC: Clinical pathway - Stage IVb CRC mutated RAS Cetuximab FOLFIRI Bevacizumab FOLFOX Regorafenib
  92. 92. CRC: Follow-up Harrison’s, 19th Ed. Post-treatment follow-up 3-5% life-time risk of a second CRC, 15% risk of polyps 5-year follow-up H&P q12w x2-3 years. Thereafter, semi-annually until year 5 Triennial colonoscopy CEA q12w x2-3 years. Thereafter, semi-annually until year 5 Contrast-enhanced thorax, abdomen and pelvis CT q1yr until year 3
  93. 93. CRC: Prognosis
  94. 94. Hereditary colo- rectal cancer
  95. 95. Diagnosis and staging
  96. 96. Hereditary colon cancer genes Lynch Syndrome Hereditary Polyposis Syndrome
  97. 97. ESMO, Essentials for Clinicians Gastrointestinal tract tumours, 2016
  98. 98. Hereditary nonpolyposis colorectal cancer DNA mismatch repair deficiency Yes No Lynch syndrome CRC type X syndrome MUTYH associated CRC ESMO, Essentials for Clinicians Gastrointestinal tract tumours, 2016
  99. 99. ESMO, Essentials for Clinicians Gastrointestinal tract tumours, 2016
  100. 100. ESMO, Essentials for Clinicians Gastrointestinal tract tumours, 2016
  101. 101. MMR germline mutations Colonoscopy every 1-2 years Colon TV US and biopsy / consider prophylactic surgery Endometrial / ovary Brain UGI endoscopy every 1-2years H. pylori erradication Stomach Skin Small bowel Pancreas Urinary tract Biliary tract Surveillance usually not recommended
  102. 102. Cuántos cánceres de colon (CCR) /endometrio ha tenido (EC)? ≥21 Evidencia de dMMR / Histología sugestiva de MSI-H en CCR Sí Edad del primer cáncer de CCR/EC No <50≥50 Cuántos familiares de primer o segundo grado han tenido CCR/EC ≥210 Edad del familar más joven con CCR/EC <50≥50 0 Ver siguiente algoritmo Criterios para investigación de sindrome de Lynch -- NCCN 2019 Investigar sindrome de Lynch No investigar sindrome de Lynch
  103. 103. Cuántos familiares con de colon (CCR) /endometrio ha tenido (EC)? ≥31-2 Edad del familiar más joven con CCR/EC <50 Algún familiar con más de un CCR/EC ≥50 SíNo 0 Criterios para investigación de sindrome de Lynch -- NCCN 2019 Investigar sindrome de Lynch No investigar sindrome de Lynch No historia personal de cáncer de colon (CCR) o cáncer de endometrio (EC)
  104. 104. Hereditary polyposis colorectal cancer Adenomatous polyps >100 20-100 Classic FAP Attenuated FAP ESMO, Essentiasls for Clinicians Gastrointestinal tract tumours, 2016FAP: Familial adenomatous polyposis 1/2
  105. 105. Attenuated FAP Attenuated FAP Intermediate FAP Attenuated FAP Profuse AFP APC gene Intermediate FAP 1250-1464
  106. 106. APC-FAP Colonoscopy every 1-2 years until colectomy Colon Cervical ultrsonography annually Thyroid TC/RM or magnetic imaging if family history Desmoid tumors UGI endoscopy based on Spigelman stage Gastroduodenal polyps Endoscopy every 6-12 months Pouch/rectum Congenital hypertrophy of the retinal pigmented epithelium Medulloblastoma Hepatoblastoma
  107. 107. MUTYH Associated polyposis Colonoscopy every year Colon UGI endoscopy based on Spiegelman criteria Gastrodoudenal polyps Endoscopy every 6-12 months Pouch/rectum
  108. 108. Hereditary polyposis colorectal cancer Hamartomatous polyps Peutz-Jeghers Juvenile polyposis Cowden syndrome ESMO, Essentiasls for Clinicians Gastrointestinal tract tumours, 2016FAP: Familial adenomatous polyposis 2/2 Serrated polyps Serrated polyposis
  109. 109. Adenomatous polyposis (≥10) Patterns of inheritance Dominant or de novo with classic phenotype Mutation APC germline analysis APC-related FAP ESMO, Essentiasls for Clinicians Gastrointestinal tract tumours, 2016FAP: Familial adenomatous polyposis No mutation MUTYH germline analysis Recessive or de novo with attenuated phenotype Mutation MUTYH germline analysis MAP No mutation APC germline analysis

