Dominio del conocimiento matemático en el subnivel de básica superior UNIVERSIDAD INDOAMERICA TEMA: ECUACIONES E INECUACIO...
Ecuaciones de primer grado Una ecuación de primer grado o también conocida como ecuación lineal es una igualdad algebraica...
Resolución de ecuaciones de primer grado Debemos tener en cuenta que existentes diferentes maneras de resolver ecuaciones ...
Ecuaciones de segundo grado Son ecuaciones de segundo grado aquellas en que las incógnitas aparece por lo menos una vez el...
Casos de ecuaciones de segundo grado • Caso 1 Si b, c≠0, se dice que la ecuación es completa y sus soluciones las proporci...
Métodos de ecuación de segundo grado • Método grafico Empezamos graficando la función: Para graficar, empezamos calculando...
• Por factorización Para resolver ecuaciones de segundo grado o cuadrática por factorización (o también llamado por descom...
• Por formula general Primero encontramos los valores de los coeficientes Sustituimos los valores en la fórmula y resolvem...
Dominio del conocimiento matemático

21 views

Published on

Subnivel de básico superior

Published in: Education
Dominio del conocimiento matemático

  1. 1. Dominio del conocimiento matemático en el subnivel de básica superior UNIVERSIDAD INDOAMERICA TEMA: ECUACIONES E INECUACIONES Alumna: Patricia del Pilar Chicaiza Amán Tutor: MSc. Jhon Patricio Acosta MSc. David Castillo
  2. 2. Ecuaciones de primer grado Una ecuación de primer grado o también conocida como ecuación lineal es una igualdad algebraica que involucra una o mas variables. Las ecuaciones de primer grado poseen la forma: ax + b = c Elementos de una ecuación de primer grado
  3. 3. Resolución de ecuaciones de primer grado Debemos tener en cuenta que existentes diferentes maneras de resolver ecuaciones de primer grado. • Para resolver la ecuación, debemos pasar los monomios que tienen la incógnita a una lado de la igualdad y los que no tienen la incógnita al otro lado. • Como 8 está restando en la derecha, pasa sumando al lado izquierdo • Como x está restando en la izquierda, pasa restando a la derecha: • Ahora que ya tenemos separados los monomios con y sin la incógnita, podemos sumarlos. En la izquierda, sumamos 2+8 y, en la derecha, x+x • Para terminar, debemos pasar el coeficiente de la incógnita (el número 2 que multiplica a x) al lado izquierdo. Como el número 2 está multiplicando, pasa dividiendo:
  4. 4. Ecuaciones de segundo grado Son ecuaciones de segundo grado aquellas en que las incógnitas aparece por lo menos una vez elevada al cuadrado 𝑥2 . La forma general de una ecuación de segundo grado es: 𝒂𝒙 𝟐 + 𝒃𝒙 + 𝒄 = 𝟎 Elementos de una ecuación de segundo grado
  5. 5. Casos de ecuaciones de segundo grado • Caso 1 Si b, c≠0, se dice que la ecuación es completa y sus soluciones las proporciona la fórmula: • CASO 2 Si b=0, la ecuación es de la forma: • CASO 3 Si c=0, la ecuación es de la forma: • CASO 4 Si b=c=0, la ecuación es de la forma:
  6. 6. Métodos de ecuación de segundo grado • Método grafico Empezamos graficando la función: Para graficar, empezamos calculando las coordenadas de los puntos a partir de unos valores de x: Como el vértice se encuentra en el punto (2,3), podemos escribir la ecuación de la forma: 𝑥2 − 4𝑥 + 1 = (𝑥 − 2)2 − 3 = 0
  7. 7. • Por factorización Para resolver ecuaciones de segundo grado o cuadrática por factorización (o también llamado por descomposición en factores), es necesario que el trinomio de la forma ax2 + bx + c = 0 sea factorizable por un término en común o aplicando un producto notable. 𝑥2 − 𝑥 − 6 = 0 𝑥 + 2 𝑥 − 3 = 0 𝑥 + 2 = 0 𝑥 − 3 = 0 𝑥1 = −2 𝑥2 = 3
  8. 8. • Por formula general Primero encontramos los valores de los coeficientes Sustituimos los valores en la fórmula y resolvemos Observamos que se obtiene dos valores para 𝑥, esto usualmente se representa por 𝑥1 , 𝑥2.

