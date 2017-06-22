REGLAMENTO DE ALMACENAMIENTO DE SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS DS N°°°° 78/2009 Ing. Pamela Santibañez 10 de diciembre de 2013
PLAZOS • Reglamento se publicó en Diario Oficial en septiembre de 2010 • Entró en vigencia en marzo de 2011 • Los plazos d...
• Las sustancias radiactivas, reguladas por su normativa específica. • Los explosivos y sustancias susceptibles de ser usa...
Puntos modificados – Los combustibles líquidos y gaseosos, utilizados como recursos energéticos, regulados por los decreto...
BODEGA COMUN:BODEGA COMUN:BODEGA COMUN:BODEGA COMUN: Sustancias Peligrosas Sustancias No Peligrosas Comparten espacio comú...
Sustancias Peligrosas Sustancias No Peligrosas BODEGA DE SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS ADYACENTE: Hay división de 2 muros TIPOS DE...
Sustancias Peligrosas Sustancias No Peligrosas BODEGA DE SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS ADYACENTE: TIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGATI...
BODEGA SEPARADA:BODEGA SEPARADA:BODEGA SEPARADA:BODEGA SEPARADA: TIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BOD...
CLASE Gases 2.1 Gases inflamables: Hidrógeno, acetileno, aerosoles (desodorantes ambientales, de uso personal, insecticida...
Líquidos Inflamables: Licores >24º alcohólico, perfumes y colonias, pinturas a base de solvente, diluyentes, aguarrás. Sól...
5.1 Sustancias comburentes (oxidantes): fertilizantes: nitratos de sodio, de potasio, de amonio, de magnesio; peróxido de ...
5.2 Peróxidos orgánicos: Clase A hasta F, siendo la A la más peligrosa (etil metil cetona, 6.1 Sustancias tóxicas: plaguic...
Sustancias corrosivas: Ácidos: acético, clorhídrico, fluorhídrico, nítrico, sulfúrico, sulfuroso, fosfórico; amoníaco en s...
Artículo 4, Definiciones: Nuevas definiciones – Zona de producción – Distanciamiento – Instalación de almacenamiento – Inc...
DEFINICIONES Se entenderá que son las bodegas, estanques, pilas a granel, patios de almacenamiento (contenedores, isotanqu...
Una composición gráfica que contiene un símbolo más otros elementos gráficos, como un contorno, motivo o un color de fondo...
Distanciamiento a otra construcción o a muro medianero o colinde • Se entenderá un distanciamiento libre, en el que no pue...
Autorización sanitaria ARTICULO 5: SUSTANCIAS ENVASADAS >10 t de inflamables > 30 t de las otras clases Por cada instalaci...
ARTICULO 5: SUSTANCIAS A GRANEL >15 m3 por estanque >15 m3 por estanques en un mismo pretil o en pretiles cercanos < 5 m G...
ARTICULO 5: Patios de almacenamiento Más de 1 isotanque o contenedor Autorización sanitaria
ARTICULO 5 SISTEMA DE DECLARACION DE ALMACENAMIENTO Deberá mantener al día los datos de la instalación y de las sustancias...
GENERALIDADES • Las sustancias peligrosas que tengan como segunda clase o división de peligro la 2.1, 3 o 4, deberán almac...
Las sustancias incompatibles no podrán compartir sistema de control de derrame. ALMACENAMIENTO DE PEQUEÑAS CANTIDADES CLAS...
Envases etiquetados, según el reglamento Sistema de control de derrame (materiales absorbentes o bandejas de contención) E...
ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN Cerrada en su perímetro por muros o paredes sólidas incombustibles, piso liso, impermeable,...
ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN CLASE O DIVISIÓN CANTIDAD MÁXIMA 2.1 aerosoles 1 t 2.1 cilindros 2 m2 de superficie almacen...
• Registro escrito o electrónico de las sustancias almacenadas. • Hojas de datos de seguridad. • Sistema manual de extinci...
• El personal deberá estar capacitado respecto a las siguientes materias: – Propiedades y peligros de las sustancias que s...
• Sistema de ventilación natural o forzada. ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN
• Zona de almacenamiento de SP, debe estar claramente señalizada con letreros y delimitada demarcada con líneas amarillas ...
• Se debe mantener una distancia de 2,4 m entre sustancias peligrosas incompatibles. Además, se deberá mantener una distan...
• Prohibición de fumar con letrero • No se debe realizar mezclas ni reenvasado. • Sólo se permite fraccionar cuando se req...
Distanciada del muro medianero por 3 m o adyacente con muro cortafuego RF 180. Bodega Común Muro medianero 3 m Muro cortaf...
Etiquetado, debe cumplir el reglamento ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN
BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
Cerrada en su perímetro por muros o paredes sólidas resistentes al agua, incombustibles, techo liviano, piso sólido imperm...
CLASE O DIVISIÓN CANTIDAD MÁXIMA 2.1 aerosoles 3 t 2.1 cilindros 3 m2 de superficie de almacenamiento 2.2 8 m2 de superfic...
Las Bodegas para Sustancias Peligrosas podrán almacenar hasta 10.000 t de sustancias peligrosas. Estas bodegas no podrán u...
Señalizada con rótulos externos que indiquen el almacenamiento de SP según la NCh 2190.Of2003 BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS...
Sistema de control de derrames para sustancias líquidas BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUS...
Bodega autocontenida, con piso de pendiente no inferior a 0,5% que permita el escurrimiento del derrame hacia una zona de ...
BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Las bodegas de sustancias peligrosas adyacentes, podrán estar conectadas en forma intern...
BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS • No se debe realizar mezclas ni reenvasado. Sólo se permite fraccionar cuando se requie...
•Se eliminará exigencia de 12 cambios por hora •Se exigirá que el diseño de la bodega contemple aperturas abajo y arriba p...
Para sistemas de ventilación natural: • las aberturas de entrada en los muros deberán tener una superficie entre 4 y 5% de...
Para sistemas de ventilación natural: • las salidas deberán tener una superficie igual o mayor a la entrada y deberán esta...
Continuación: • para la determinación de las aberturas no se deberán considerar las puertas de carga y descarga abiertas. ...
Continuación: • Las bodegas nuevas exclusivas de inflamables, que almacenen más de 100 t de sustancias con pto. De inflama...
Puertas de escape: Cuando la distancia recorrida desde cualquier punto de la bodega sea superior a 30m. Se exceptúan de co...
Para bodegas existentes, que ya cuenten con puertas de escape, pero que no cumplan con los 30m, se aceptarán con una dista...
TAMBOR o IBC sobre estanterías 8.0 m. Sacos o maxisacos sobre pallets 3.0 m. Pila sobre piso 1 m de alto, 8m de largo y 6 ...
Alturas en racks o estanterías para existentes: 8 m Si se quiere aumentar deberán presentar estudio estructural (criterio ...
Distanciamiento a muros en racks o estanterías existentes: No se exigirá distancia mínima Distanciamiento a muros en piso ...
Deberá existir un espacio libre de 1 m sobre la carga máxima y la techumbre 1 m BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
Contar con un sistema manual de extinción de incendio, según DS. 594/99 del MINSAL. Todas las bodegas de sustancias peligr...
Contar con una red húmeda con reserva de agua propia, con autonomía de 60’, si se almacena más de 500 Ton en total, except...
BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Sistema d...
Los sistemas de control de incendio deben contar con programa de mantención: • Cada 3 meses • Cada 6 meses • Cada 1 año A ...
Deben contar con duchas y lavaojos de emergencia a 20 m de la puerta, 10 m de toma de muestra zona de estanques. Cabezal d...
Los accesos a las duchas y lavaojos de emergencia deberán estar libres de obstáculos y debidamente señalizados Sus aguas r...
Envases etiquetados Distanciamiento entre sustancias incompatibles de 2,4 m. Las bodegas deberán contar con pasillos inter...
09-01-2014 62 almacenamiento reglamentario Señalización interior y etiquetado
La responsabilidad de la elaboración o la disponibilidad de las hojas de datos de seguridad, será del fabricante o importa...
La bodega no podrá tener ninguna oficina en su interior, ni la destinada para el responsable de la misma. En los estableci...
Acceso controlado (responsable) Procedimientos de operación de la bodega (escritos y conocidos) Personal capacitado formal...
Registro impreso y/o electrónico de las sustancias almacenada: Nombre comercial y químico (mezclas componente peligroso) N...
En la portería o acceso debe existir: Un croquis de la instalación, indicando las bodegas, las sustancias almacenadas, seg...
ZONA MIXTA: Bodega SP < 30 Ton. Muro medianero 3 m Sitio colindante BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROS...
Distancia mínima a muro medianero o deslinde (m) Distancia mínima a otras construcciones dentro del mismo sitio (m) Cantid...
09-01-2014 70 Almacenamiento adosado a bodegas, sin mantener muros externos libres
09-01-2014 71 Almacenamiento adosado a bodegas, sin mantener muros externos libres
Las sustancias peligrosas se podrán mantener en forma transitoria en esta zona y que sean despachadas durante la jornada d...
ALMACENAMIENTO DE SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS SEGÚN CLASE ALMACENAMIENTO DE SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS SEGÚN CLASE
Todos los cilindros deben estar sujetos, encadenados a la pared o con una baranda o sistema que impida su volcamiento. Ubi...
Si se superan las cantidades permitidas para almacenamiento de cilindros en bodegas de sustancias peligrosas, deberán alma...
Sobre estas áreas o cantidades de almacenamiento deberán disponerse áreas exclusivas para gases, ya sea de las 3 divisione...
almacenamientos gases X √
Si se almacenan gases inflamables junto con otros gases incompatibles (comburentes), se debe mantener distanciamiento de 6...
Contar con un sistema de enfriamiento diseñado por un profesional idóneo Con una autonomía de 60 min. En caso de almacenam...
Cantidad Distancia a muros medianeros y a otras construcciones (m) Rejas Muros RF120 >3 <= 30 m2 6 3 > 30 m2 10 6 En caso ...
Se pueden almacenar en conjunto con líquidos y sólidos inflamables, de acuerdo a la siguiente tabla. Cantidad (ton) Bodega...
DistanciamientoDistanciamientoDistanciamientoDistanciamiento paraparaparapara bodegas debodegas debodegas debodegas de gas...
Bodegas exclusivas si se almacenan más de 10 ton. Muros externos deben ser de RF 120 En bodega adyacente muros divisorios ...
Bodega exclusiva de inflamables Cantidad máxima (Ton) Distancia a muro medianero Zonificación Adyacente o separada <<<< 10...
ClaseClaseClaseClase: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4 –––– LÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS...
Bodegas de inflamables no podrán ser adyacentes o adosados a casinos. Distanciamientos ClaseClaseClaseClase: 3 y 4: 3 y 4:...
Tipo de bodega Extintores portátiles Sistema de detección automática Sistema de extinción automática Red húmeda autónoma A...
La clase 4.3 deberá almacenarse en forma independiente de los demás inflamables si almacena sobre 1,5 Ton, con muros divis...
Se subdividen según grupo de embalaje del I al III, siendo: Grupo I el de mayor riesgo y Grupo III de menor riesgo No alma...
Grupo Comburentes Bodega SP Bodega Comburente s adyacente Bodega Comburente s separada G. Embalaje I 3 (NP) 5 (NP) 10 (1) ...
Grupo Comburentes Bodega SP Bodega Comburentes adyacente Bodega Comburentes separada G. Embalaje I 10 (NP) 30 (NP) 10.000 ...
Tipo Peróxidos Bodega SP Bodega Peróxidos adyacente Bodega Peróxidos separada (15 m a otras construcciones) A y B NP NP 0....
Tipo Peróxidos Bodega SP Bodega Peróxidos adyacente Bodega Peróxidos separada (15 m a otras construcciones) A y B NP NP 1 ...
Cuando cualquiera de estas sustancias, además sea inflamable, las condiciones de almacenamiento se regirán por las estable...
> 2500 Ton deberá: • contar con sistema de extinción automática de incendio. • Sistema manual que opere las 24 hrs. 365 dí...
ALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUES • Se incorporarán todos los tipos de estanques (acumulación, almacenamiento, etc), incluso los...
Normas generales: Para clases 3,4 y 5 deberán contar con sistema de extinción o enfriamiento, diseñado por profesional idó...
Normas generales: Se deberá llevar un registro de pruebas periódicas de los sistemas contra incendio. ALMACENAMIENTO EN ES...
Diseño de construcción, operación, inspección y mantención, de acuerdo a normas internacionales reconocidas. Condiciones G...
Las empresas deberán contar con un plan escrito de inspección y mantención de sus instalaciones, que a lo menos incluyan: ...
En caso de almacenamiento en estanques al interior de bodegas, ésta deberá cumplir con los requisitos de seguridad estipul...
Para líquidos en estanques, la rotulación debe ser de acuerdo a la NCh 2190.Of2003 y NCh 1411/4.Of78 ALMACENAMIENTOALMACEN...
Los estanques deben contar con un letrero que indique: normas bajo la cual fue construido y el año diámetro, altura, volum...
Los estanques deben contar con un letrero que inndique: normas bajo la cual fue construido y el año diámetro, altura, volu...
Líquidos : Depósito de contención, de capacidad equivalente a 1,1 veces el volumen del estanque y de una altura no superio...
ALMACENAMIENTO GASES EN ESTANQUES CO2 Los estanques de gases deberán acreditar la memoria de construcción con los siguient...
ALMACENAMIENTO GASES EN ESTANQUES Los estanques deberán estar protegidos con barreras físicas que impidan el acceso a sus ...
• Los estanques de almacenamiento de amoníaco, excepto el de doble cámara, deberán contar con sistema de control de derram...
ESTANQUES EN ZONA DE PRODUCCION Las áreas de producción o envasado, donde existan estanques de almacenamiento de líquidos,...
ESTANQUES EN ZONA DE PRODUCCION Las área de producción o envasado con estanques de sustancias peligrosas deben contar con ...
• Piso sólido • Señalización de la zona de almacenamiento. • Isotanques con rótulo según NCh 2190 Of. 2003. • Control de d...
• Distanciamiento a muro medianero de 5 m. en caso de sustancias no inflamables y 8 m para sustancias inflamables. • Altur...
Podrán almacenarse sustancias peligrosas en contenedores, en lugares especialmente habilitados para ello, siempre y cuando...
La zona de almacenamiento de contenedores con sustancias peligrosas deberá contar con: • piso sólido, • sistema de contenc...
Esta zona deberá contar con un sistema de extinción de incendios a base de carros de mínimo 50 Kg, de acuerdo a los establ...
La capacidad máxima de almacenamiento de esta zona, será determinada por el titular, respetando las alturas indicadas en e...
Todas las sustancias peligrosas deberán estar etiquetadas, mediante un recuadro de seguridad. Los envases y embalajes se e...
El recuadro de seguridad deberán contener como mínimo: Nombre Químico Número NU. En caso de mezclas, se deben identificar ...
Indicaciones de seguridad: • Medidas de primeros auxilios relativas a la ingestión, inhalación, contacto con la piel, cont...
Pictogramas: • De acuerdo a lo establecido en la NCh 2190 Of.2003, except en lo referido a sus dimensiones. ETIQUETADOETIQ...
Se deberá incorporar pictograma de peligro secundario Se aceptarán las etiquetas en español que vengan bajo sistema GHS, m...
En el caso de gases comprimidos deberán etiquetarse según lo establecido en NCh 1025 y Nch 1377. No podrán figurar en la e...
RECUADRO DE SEGURIDAD Tamaño de envase Superficie mínima recuadro de seguridad (cm2) Observaciones Dimensión mínima del pi...
En el caso de productos importados que no cumplan con el etiquetado exigido y se encuentren embalados y no se pretenda pro...
El embalaje que no constituya un envase, podrá cumplir sólo con lo estipulado en la NCh 2190.Of 2003 o la que la sustituya...
Debe ser coordinado con bomberos, de acuerdo a lo establecido en el artículo 8 de la ley 20.564 PLAN DEPLAN DEPLAN DEPLAN ...
Plano a escala de la instalación y su entorno con un radio de 50 m a la redonda. Plano de la bodega y zonas de almacenamie...
Sistemas de comunicación. Identificación de las posibles emergencias, las que requieren de ayuda externa, finalización de ...
Procedimientos para informar oportunamente a la Autoridad sanitaria y otros organismos competentes. Mantenimiento de opera...
LOCALES COMERCIALES Las sustancias deben exhibirse en estanterías de material incombustible, liso, lavable. Las góndolas o...
LOCALES COMERCIALES Cuando existan SP líquidas, debe existir sistema de control de derrames. (repisas autocontenidas y/o m...
LOCALES COMERCIALES Las SP deben venderse en su envase original, debidamente cerrado y etiquetado y en buen estado. La alt...
LOCALES COMERCIALES Contar con vías de evacuación, de acuerdo a la OGUC. Con sistema manual de extinción de incendio, de a...
LOCALES COMERCIALESLOCALES COMERCIALESLOCALES COMERCIALESLOCALES COMERCIALES En caso de almacenarse cantidades mayores a l...
Zonas de carga y descarga no reglamentarias
  3. 3. • Las sustancias radiactivas, reguladas por su normativa específica. • Los explosivos y sustancias susceptibles de ser usadas o empleadas para la fabricación de explosivos, reguladas por la ley 17.798. • El almacenamiento realizado en los recintos portuarios, regulado por el decreto ley Nº 2.222 de 1.978 y el decreto Nº 618 de 1970, del Ministerio de Defensa, Subsecretaría de Marina. • Las sustancias infecciosas, clase 6, división 2, de acuerdo a la NCh 382. Of2004 o la que la sustituya. • Las faenas de la industria extractiva minera reguladas por el decreto Nº 132 de 2002 del Ministerio de Minería que aprueba el Reglamento de Seguridad Minera. No obstante, las sustancias peligrosas almacenadas en las instalaciones o servicios de apoyo de las faenas mineras, ubicadas en el radio urbano, se someterán a las disposiciones del presente Reglamento, en lo que fuere compatible con el Reglamento de Seguridad Minera. • Las bebidas alcohólicas con más de 24% de alcohol, reguladas por la ley 18.455 y fiscalizadas por el Servicio Agrícola y Ganadero. Artículo 3, Exclusiones
  4. 4. Puntos modificados – Los combustibles líquidos y gaseosos, utilizados como recursos energéticos, regulados por los decretos respectivos del Ministerio de Economía, Fomento y Reconstrucción. – El almacenamiento de sustancias peligrosas envasadas, en la zona de producción, ya sea de materias primas y/o productos terminados, en la cantidad estrictamente necesaria para sustentar el proceso productivo, la que podría ser superior a la indicada en el artículo 10, de este reglamento – Bebidas alcohólicas con más de 24% de alcohol, reguladas por la ley 18.455 y fiscalizadas por el Servicio Agrícola y Ganadero Artículo 3, Exclusiones
  5. 5. BODEGA COMUN:BODEGA COMUN:BODEGA COMUN:BODEGA COMUN: Sustancias Peligrosas Sustancias No Peligrosas Comparten espacio común sin divisiones de muros TIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGA Pueden almacenarse hasta 12 toneladas de sustancias peligrosas,
  6. 6. Sustancias Peligrosas Sustancias No Peligrosas BODEGA DE SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS ADYACENTE: Hay división de 2 muros TIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGA Pueden almacenarse: • hasta 10 toneladas de sustancias inflamables
  7. 7. Sustancias Peligrosas Sustancias No Peligrosas BODEGA DE SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS ADYACENTE: TIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGA
  8. 8. BODEGA SEPARADA:BODEGA SEPARADA:BODEGA SEPARADA:BODEGA SEPARADA: TIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGATIPOS DE BODEGA
  9. 9. CLASE Gases 2.1 Gases inflamables: Hidrógeno, acetileno, aerosoles (desodorantes ambientales, de uso personal, insecticidas, barnices y pinturas) 2.2 Gases no inflamables no tóxicos: Oxigeno, Nitrógeno, Argón, Freones. 2.3 Gases tóxicos: Bromuro de metilo, Anhídrido sulfuroso (SO2) DEFINICIONESDEFINICIONESDEFINICIONESDEFINICIONES 2222 Clasificación SP, Nch 382/2004 SUSTANCIA PELIGROSA (SP)
  10. 10. Líquidos Inflamables: Licores >24º alcohólico, perfumes y colonias, pinturas a base de solvente, diluyentes, aguarrás. Sólidos inflamables: ceras en crema para pisos a base de parafinas, azufre. 4.1 Sólidos inflamables, sustancias que reaccionan espontáneamente y explosivos sensibilizados 4.2 Sustancias que pueden experimentar combustión espontánea 4.3 Sustancias que en contacto con el agua desprenden gases inflamables 3333 4444 DEFINICIONESDEFINICIONESDEFINICIONESDEFINICIONES Clasificación SP, Nch 382/2004 CLASE SUSTANCIA PELIGROSA (SP)
  11. 11. 5.1 Sustancias comburentes (oxidantes): fertilizantes: nitratos de sodio, de potasio, de amonio, de magnesio; peróxido de hidrógeno (agua oxigenada), hipoclorito de calcio, permanganato sódico y cálcico, ácido dicloroisocianúrico seco y sus sales, ác. tricloroisocianúrico seco (desinfectantes para piscinas) 5555 DEFINICIONESDEFINICIONESDEFINICIONESDEFINICIONES Clasificación SP, Nch 382/2004 CLASE SUSTANCIA PELIGROSA (SP)
  12. 12. 5.2 Peróxidos orgánicos: Clase A hasta F, siendo la A la más peligrosa (etil metil cetona, 6.1 Sustancias tóxicas: plaguicidas, compuestos de plomo, cianuros, diisocianato de tolueno (TDI), isocianatos, mercurio. 5555 6666 DEFINICIONESDEFINICIONESDEFINICIONESDEFINICIONES Clasificación SP, Nch 382/2004 CLASE SUSTANCIA PELIGROSA (SP)
  13. 13. Sustancias corrosivas: Ácidos: acético, clorhídrico, fluorhídrico, nítrico, sulfúrico, sulfuroso, fosfórico; amoníaco en solución, hidróxido potásico y sódico. Sustancias y objetos peligrosos varios: asbesto, baterías de litio. 8888 9999 DEFINICIONESDEFINICIONESDEFINICIONESDEFINICIONES Clasificación SP, Nch 382/2004 CLASE SUSTANCIA PELIGROSA (SP)
  14. 14. Artículo 4, Definiciones: Nuevas definiciones – Zona de producción – Distanciamiento – Instalación de almacenamiento – Incompatibilidades – Pictograma de peligro
  15. 15. DEFINICIONES Se entenderá que son las bodegas, estanques, pilas a granel, patios de almacenamiento (contenedores, isotanques), etc. Instalación de almacenamiento
  16. 16. Una composición gráfica que contiene un símbolo más otros elementos gráficos, como un contorno, motivo o un color de fondo, y que sirve para transmitir una información específica sobre el peligro en cuestión. Para efectos de este reglamento los pictogramas serán equivalentes a los términos etiqueta y rótulo de la NCh 2190 Of.2003, o la que la sustituya Pictograma de peligro
  17. 17. Distanciamiento a otra construcción o a muro medianero o colinde • Se entenderá un distanciamiento libre, en el que no puede existir acumulación o almacenamiento de materiales de ningún tipo, sean estos peligrosos o no.
  18. 18. Autorización sanitaria ARTICULO 5: SUSTANCIAS ENVASADAS >10 t de inflamables > 30 t de las otras clases Por cada instalación Todas las instalaciones existentes Se suman todas las cantidades Las instalaciones que soliciten periodo de excepción, deben solicitar autorización sanitaria
  19. 19. ARTICULO 5: SUSTANCIAS A GRANEL >15 m3 por estanque >15 m3 por estanques en un mismo pretil o en pretiles cercanos < 5 m Gases en cilindros > 30 m2 de área de almacenamiento real (cilindros llenos) Autorización sanitaria
  20. 20. ARTICULO 5: Patios de almacenamiento Más de 1 isotanque o contenedor Autorización sanitaria
  21. 21. ARTICULO 5 SISTEMA DE DECLARACION DE ALMACENAMIENTO Deberá mantener al día los datos de la instalación y de las sustancias almacenadas en el Sistema de Declaración de Almacenamiento Se deberá declarar 2 veces al año (20 de junio y 20 de diciembre) Se declarará por clase o división, según corresponda Se adjuntará archivo con el listado completo de las sustancias y productos almacenados
  22. 22. GENERALIDADES • Las sustancias peligrosas que tengan como segunda clase o división de peligro la 2.1, 3 o 4, deberán almacenarse de acuerdo a las condiciones establecidas para dicha clase. Para las sustancias de la división 2.3, las cantidades deberán regirse por las establecidas para esta división. .
  23. 23. Las sustancias incompatibles no podrán compartir sistema de control de derrame. ALMACENAMIENTO DE PEQUEÑAS CANTIDADES CLASE O DIVISIÓN CANTIDAD MÁXIMA A ALMACENAR 2.1 aerosoles 300 Kg 2.1 cilindros 1 m2 de superficie de almacenamiento 2.2 5 cilindros o 2 m2 de superficie de almacenamiento 2.3 1 cilindros o 5 kg en cartridge 4.3 300 kg 5.2 clase A Prohibido 5.2 clase B 100 Kg 5.2 clase C y D 300 Kg
  24. 24. Envases etiquetados, según el reglamento Sistema de control de derrame (materiales absorbentes o bandejas de contención) Extintores según DS 594/99. Envases menores a 5 L o de vidrio en estanterías de material no absorbente, liso y lavable cerradas o con barras antivuelco, con ventilación, control de derrame, señalización de almacenamiento de sustancias peligrosas. Hojas de datos de seguridad disponibles. HASTA 600 KG o L:HASTA 600 KG o L:HASTA 600 KG o L:HASTA 600 KG o L: ALMACENAMIENTO DE PEQUEÑAS CANTIDADES
  25. 25. ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN Cerrada en su perímetro por muros o paredes sólidas incombustibles, piso liso, impermeable, construcción de acuerdo a la OGUC, respecto a las resistencias al fuego, según estudio de carga combustible. RF mínima de éstos será de 15 minutos
  26. 26. ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN CLASE O DIVISIÓN CANTIDAD MÁXIMA 2.1 aerosoles 1 t 2.1 cilindros 2 m2 de superficie almacenamiento 2.2 10 cilindros o 5 m2 de superficie almacenamiento 2.3 2 cilindros o 10 kg en cartridge 3, 4.1 y 4.2 3 t 4.3 500 kg 5.1 G I 1 t 5.1 G II 3 t 5.2 clase A Prohibido 5.2 clase B 200 Kg 5.2 clase C y D 600 Kg
  27. 27. • Registro escrito o electrónico de las sustancias almacenadas. • Hojas de datos de seguridad. • Sistema manual de extinción de incendio, según DS. 594/99 MINSAL. • Sobre 1 Ton de inflamables, comburentes y/o peróxidos con sistema de detección automática de incendio. ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN
  28. 28. • El personal deberá estar capacitado respecto a las siguientes materias: – Propiedades y peligros de las sustancias que se almacenan y su manejo seguro. – Contenidos y adecuada utilización de las Hojas de Datos de Seguridad. – Función y uso correcto de elementos e instalaciones de seguridad, incluidas las consecuencias de un incorrecto funcionamiento. – Uso correcto de equipos de protección personal y consecuencias de no utilizarlos. • Se deberá contar con procedimientos de operación de la bodega, los que deberán estar en conocimiento del personal que opere al interior de ésta. • Cuando se almacene sobre 6 t, deberán contar con ducha y lavaojos de emergencia. ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN
  29. 29. • Sistema de ventilación natural o forzada. ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN
  30. 30. • Zona de almacenamiento de SP, debe estar claramente señalizada con letreros y delimitada demarcada con líneas amarillas y con control de derrame ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN
  31. 31. • Se debe mantener una distancia de 2,4 m entre sustancias peligrosas incompatibles. Además, se deberá mantener una distancia de 1,2 m entre las sustancias peligrosas y otras sustancias o mercancía no peligrosas ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN
  32. 32. • Prohibición de fumar con letrero • No se debe realizar mezclas ni reenvasado. • Sólo se permite fraccionar cuando se requiera para producción o cuando existan estanques fijos ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN
  33. 33. Distanciada del muro medianero por 3 m o adyacente con muro cortafuego RF 180. Bodega Común Muro medianero 3 m Muro cortafuego RF 180 Sitio colindante Bodega Común Sitio colindante Construcción adosada al muro medianero: Construcción NO adosada al muro medianero: Distanciamiento a muro medianero de 3 metros ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN
  34. 34. Etiquetado, debe cumplir el reglamento ALMACENAMIENTO EN BODEGA COMÚN
  35. 35. BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  36. 36. Cerrada en su perímetro por muros o paredes sólidas resistentes al agua, incombustibles, techo liviano, piso sólido impermeable y no poroso. Para bodegas con ambientes controlados, no se exigirá techo liviano BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Su construcción deberá ajustarse a lo señalado en la OGUC. No obstante no podrán construirse con un estándar < clase C y muros perimetrales serán con RF mínimo de 15 min.
  37. 37. CLASE O DIVISIÓN CANTIDAD MÁXIMA 2.1 aerosoles 3 t 2.1 cilindros 3 m2 de superficie de almacenamiento 2.2 8 m2 de superficie de almacenamiento 2.3 3 cilindros o 300 Kg en cartridge 3, 4.1 y 4.2 10 t 4.3 1.5 t 5.1 y 5.2 Referirse al título IX del presente reglamento CANTIDADES MÁXIMAS EN BODEGA DE SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  38. 38. Las Bodegas para Sustancias Peligrosas podrán almacenar hasta 10.000 t de sustancias peligrosas. Estas bodegas no podrán ubicarse en subterráneos ni tampoco podrán tener más de un piso. En el caso de bodegas adyacentes se podrá mantener una cantidad máxima de 2.500 t de sustancias peligrosas en cada una, no pudiendo superar en su conjunto las 10.000 t. BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  39. 39. Señalizada con rótulos externos que indiquen el almacenamiento de SP según la NCh 2190.Of2003 BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  40. 40. Sistema de control de derrames para sustancias líquidas BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Muros sólidos Control derrame Techo liviano Sistema de recolección conectado a una cámara de contención estanca la que tendrá un volumen equivalente al 110% del envase de mayor capacidad, con un mínimo de 1,1 m3
  41. 41. Bodega autocontenida, con piso de pendiente no inferior a 0,5% que permita el escurrimiento del derrame hacia una zona de acumulación o con contención perimetral a través de soleras y/o lomos de toro. En el caso de almacenarse sustancias incompatibles, se deberá contar con sistemas de contención separados BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Sistema de control de derrames para sustancias líquidas
  42. 42. BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Las bodegas de sustancias peligrosas adyacentes, podrán estar conectadas en forma interna con la zona de producción, siempre y cuando, la puerta que comunica ambos sectores tenga la misma características exigidas para el muro divisorio y que dicha puerta cuente con sistema de cierre automático.
  43. 43. BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS • No se debe realizar mezclas ni reenvasado. Sólo se permite fraccionar cuando se requiera para producción o cuando existan estanques fijos • Puede realizarse etiquetado y picking y packing
  44. 44. •Se eliminará exigencia de 12 cambios por hora •Se exigirá que el diseño de la bodega contemple aperturas abajo y arriba para lograr una adecuada ventilación BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  45. 45. Para sistemas de ventilación natural: • las aberturas de entrada en los muros deberán tener una superficie entre 4 y 5% del muro, • deberán estar ubicadas en forma perpendicular a la dirección del viento • distribuidas uniformemente en la parte baja de al menos 2 muros que estén en la dirección preferente del viento. BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS X
  46. 46. Para sistemas de ventilación natural: • las salidas deberán tener una superficie igual o mayor a la entrada y deberán estar ubicadas en la techumbre o parte superior de los muros • la superficie total de aberturas y salidas debe mantenerse entre el 4 y 5% respecto a la superficie de los muros que las contienen. BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS X
  47. 47. Continuación: • para la determinación de las aberturas no se deberán considerar las puertas de carga y descarga abiertas. • para empresas existentes que no tengan aberturas en muros o que éstas sean inferiores a 4% de la superficie del muro y que no sea posible hacerlas o aumentarlas, deberán considerar al menos aberturas o celosías en las puertas de carga y descarga, además de las salidas en techumbre. BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  48. 48. Continuación: • Las bodegas nuevas exclusivas de inflamables, que almacenen más de 100 t de sustancias con pto. De inflamación menor a 38°C, deberán contar con sistema de ventilación forzada, (entrada y salida de aire) cuyos criterios de diseño deberán estar acorde a las sustancias almacenadas y a las actividades permitidas en su interior. • Con un flujo de 0,3 m3/min por m2 BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  49. 49. Puertas de escape: Cuando la distancia recorrida desde cualquier punto de la bodega sea superior a 30m. Se exceptúan de contar con la puerta, bodegas de hasta 60 m2 Deben dar al exterior 30 m. 30 m. BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Ancho mínimo de 90 cm RF 75 % del muro
  50. 50. Para bodegas existentes, que ya cuenten con puertas de escape, pero que no cumplan con los 30m, se aceptarán con una distancia hasta de 40m. BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Para bodegas existentes, cuya superficie no sea superior a 80 m2, podrá tener solamente la puerta de entrada o carga y descarga, siempre que ésta no cuente con mecanismo de cierre automático.
  51. 51. TAMBOR o IBC sobre estanterías 8.0 m. Sacos o maxisacos sobre pallets 3.0 m. Pila sobre piso 1 m de alto, 8m de largo y 6 m de ancho Sacos 2 m y maxisacos 3 m de altura 8 3 1 BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Condiciones de Almacenamiento 4 TAMBOR o IBC sobre pallets 4.0 m. Para envases encajables se aceptará una altura de 1,5 m sobre piso
  52. 52. Alturas en racks o estanterías para existentes: 8 m Si se quiere aumentar deberán presentar estudio estructural (criterio de diseño debe regirse por las tensiones admisibles) Alturas en racks o estanterías para nuevas: Independiente de la altura, todas deberán presentar estudio estructural BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  53. 53. Distanciamiento a muros en racks o estanterías existentes: No se exigirá distancia mínima Distanciamiento a muros en piso o pallets: Será de 0.5 m para bodegas de más de 120 m2 BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  54. 54. Deberá existir un espacio libre de 1 m sobre la carga máxima y la techumbre 1 m BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  55. 55. Contar con un sistema manual de extinción de incendio, según DS. 594/99 del MINSAL. Todas las bodegas de sustancias peligrosas deberán contar con un sistema de detección automático de incendios BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Condiciones de Protección contra incendios
  56. 56. Contar con una red húmeda con reserva de agua propia, con autonomía de 60’, si se almacena más de 500 Ton en total, excepto aquellas en que se almacene en forma exclusiva de la clase 4.3 o mayoritariamente sustancias incompatibles con el agua. Falta por definir requisitos de la red húmeda como presión y caudal BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  57. 57. BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Sistema de extinción automática de incendio: De acuerdo a las cantidades y tipo de sustancias Deberán contar con proyecto o memoria de cálculo Deberá contar con certificación las válvulas y los rociadores Las bombas en caso de no ser certificadas o acreditar que tienen las mismas características que una certificada
  58. 58. Los sistemas de control de incendio deben contar con programa de mantención: • Cada 3 meses • Cada 6 meses • Cada 1 año A los extintores y sistemas manuales de extinción de incendio, se les realizará la mantención de acuerdo a lo indicado en el decreto N° 594 BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Condiciones de Protección contra incendios
  59. 59. Deben contar con duchas y lavaojos de emergencia a 20 m de la puerta, 10 m de toma de muestra zona de estanques. Cabezal de la ducha de emergencia de 20 cm de diámetro como mínimo. Interior de la bodega BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  60. 60. Los accesos a las duchas y lavaojos de emergencia deberán estar libres de obstáculos y debidamente señalizados Sus aguas residuales deberán ser canalizadas a un sistema de desagüe. Se exceptúan de contar con ducha y lavaojos, aquellas empresas que sólo almacenen sustancias de la divisiones 2.1 y 2.2 BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  61. 61. Envases etiquetados Distanciamiento entre sustancias incompatibles de 2,4 m. Las bodegas deberán contar con pasillos internos demarcados con líneas amarillas, con un ancho mínimo 1,2 m. y si por ellos circulan grúas horquilla. u otros equipos de carga y descarga deberán además tener un ancho tal que la operación y tránsito se realicen en forma segura BODEGA PARA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS
  62. 62. 09-01-2014 62 almacenamiento reglamentario Señalización interior y etiquetado
  63. 63. La responsabilidad de la elaboración o la disponibilidad de las hojas de datos de seguridad, será del fabricante o importador de la sustancia o producto, según corresponda
  64. 64. La bodega no podrá tener ninguna oficina en su interior, ni la destinada para el responsable de la misma. En los establecimientos de salud y educacionales sólo podrá haber almacenamiento de sustancias peligrosas que corresponda al que se rige por lo establecido para las bodegas comunes
  65. 65. Acceso controlado (responsable) Procedimientos de operación de la bodega (escritos y conocidos) Personal capacitado formalmente cada 3 años (peligros, HDS, EPP, etc.). Registro de ello y de evaluaciones Los trabajadores nuevos, para efectos de las actividades relacionadas con el almacenamiento de sustancias o productos peligrosos, deberán recibir, previo al inicio de su trabajo, la capacitación señalada en este artículo. BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Condiciones de Almacenamiento
  66. 66. Registro impreso y/o electrónico de las sustancias almacenada: Nombre comercial y químico (mezclas componente peligroso) N°de NU, clase y división según NCh 382.Of2004. Capacidad máxima de la bodega Cantidades almacenadas, promedio 6 meses Ubicado fuera de la bodega BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Condiciones de Almacenamiento
  67. 67. En la portería o acceso debe existir: Un croquis de la instalación, indicando las bodegas, las sustancias almacenadas, según NCh 382, los elementos para combatir la emergencia, las salidas de emergencias. Capacidad máxima de cada una de las bodega dentro del predio Tener disponibles en forma impresa, las hojas de datos de seguridad, según la NCh 2245.Of2003. BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Condiciones de Almacenamiento
  68. 68. ZONA MIXTA: Bodega SP < 30 Ton. Muro medianero 3 m Sitio colindante BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Condiciones de Emplazamiento No cumple
  69. 69. Distancia mínima a muro medianero o deslinde (m) Distancia mínima a otras construcciones dentro del mismo sitio (m) Cantidad máxima almacenada (Ton) 3 3 por el costado de carga y descarga ≤ 30 5 5 por el costado de carga y descarga > 30 y ≤ 1.000 10 5 por el costado de carga y descarga > 1.000 y < 10.000 Estudio de análisis de consecuencia en caso de accidente tecnológico 5 por el costado de carga y descarga > 10.000 ZONA INDUSTRIAL: BODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSASBODEGA SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS Condiciones de Emplazamiento
  70. 70. 09-01-2014 70 Almacenamiento adosado a bodegas, sin mantener muros externos libres
  71. 71. 09-01-2014 71 Almacenamiento adosado a bodegas, sin mantener muros externos libres
  72. 72. Las sustancias peligrosas se podrán mantener en forma transitoria en esta zona y que sean despachadas durante la jornada de trabajo. Deberá contar con: piso sólido resistente a la acción del agua, sistema manual de control de derrames, sistema manual de control de incendios. Aquellas instalaciones que almacenen sólo sustancias clase 2, podrán exceptuarse de contar piso resistente al agua ZONA DE CARGA Y DESCARGA DEZONA DE CARGA Y DESCARGA DEZONA DE CARGA Y DESCARGA DEZONA DE CARGA Y DESCARGA DE PRODUCTOS ENVASADOSPRODUCTOS ENVASADOSPRODUCTOS ENVASADOSPRODUCTOS ENVASADOS Las sustancias que requieran protección contra las condiciones climáticas, se deberán proteger al menos con techo liviano
  73. 73. ALMACENAMIENTO DE SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS SEGÚN CLASE ALMACENAMIENTO DE SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS SEGÚN CLASE
  74. 74. Todos los cilindros deben estar sujetos, encadenados a la pared o con una baranda o sistema que impida su volcamiento. Ubicar separadamente por pasillo de 1.2 m los cilindros “vacíos” de los “llenos” y debe estar claramente señalizada ambas zonas. ClaseClaseClaseClase: 2: 2: 2: 2 ---- GASESGASESGASESGASES Almacenamiento de Cilindros
  75. 75. Si se superan las cantidades permitidas para almacenamiento de cilindros en bodegas de sustancias peligrosas, deberán almacenarse en zonas exclusivas para gases, que deberán estar cercadas con muros o rejas de material incombustible, debiendo asegurar una ventilación tal que no permita una acumulación de gases al interior del recinto. En caso de inflamables y tóxicos deberá contar con techo liviano. ClaseClaseClaseClase: 2: 2: 2: 2 ---- GASESGASESGASESGASES Almacenamiento de Cilindros
  76. 76. Sobre estas áreas o cantidades de almacenamiento deberán disponerse áreas exclusivas para gases, ya sea de las 3 divisiones en conjunto o exclusivas para una división. En bodegas exclusivas de inflamables, se permitirán 4 m2 de 2.1 ClaseClaseClaseClase: 2: 2: 2: 2 ---- GASESGASESGASESGASES Cantidad máxima permitida en bodega de sustancias peligrosas Divisón Bodega de SP 2.1 3m2 2.2 8 m2 2.3 3 cilindros o 300 kg
  77. 77. almacenamientos gases X √
  78. 78. Si se almacenan gases inflamables junto con otros gases incompatibles (comburentes), se debe mantener distanciamiento de 6 m. o muro divisorio con RF 120 de material no combustible, con una altura mínima de 2 m. GASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLES---- 2.12.12.12.1
  79. 79. Contar con un sistema de enfriamiento diseñado por un profesional idóneo Con una autonomía de 60 min. En caso de almacenamiento > 30 m2 Puede ser manual o automático GASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLES---- 2.12.12.12.1
  80. 80. Cantidad Distancia a muros medianeros y a otras construcciones (m) Rejas Muros RF120 >3 <= 30 m2 6 3 > 30 m2 10 6 En caso de bodegas adyacentes, muro cortafuego RF 180, cuando la o las otras construcciones no estén destinadas al almacenamiento de gases en cilindros DISTANCIAMIENTOSDISTANCIAMIENTOSDISTANCIAMIENTOSDISTANCIAMIENTOS GASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLES---- 2.12.12.12.1
  81. 81. Se pueden almacenar en conjunto con líquidos y sólidos inflamables, de acuerdo a la siguiente tabla. Cantidad (ton) Bodega común Bodega SP Bodega Inflamables Bodega aerosoles 1111 X 3333 X 350350350350 X > 350> 350> 350> 350 X Almacenamiento Aerosoles GASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLESGASES INFLAMABLES---- 2.12.12.12.1 Los gases inflamables que estén contenidos en envases menores a 1L, podrán asemejarse a aerosoles, para su almacenamiento
  82. 82. DistanciamientoDistanciamientoDistanciamientoDistanciamiento paraparaparapara bodegas debodegas debodegas debodegas de gases 2.2 (>8m2) y 2.3 (>3gases 2.2 (>8m2) y 2.3 (>3gases 2.2 (>8m2) y 2.3 (>3gases 2.2 (>8m2) y 2.3 (>3 cilindroscilindroscilindroscilindros o 300 kg)o 300 kg)o 300 kg)o 300 kg) ClaseClaseClaseClase: 2: 2: 2: 2 ---- GASESGASESGASESGASES clase Distancia a muros medianeros Distancia a otra construcción Gases no inflamables y no tóxicos 5 3 Gases tóxicos 10 3
  83. 83. Bodegas exclusivas si se almacenan más de 10 ton. Muros externos deben ser de RF 120 En bodega adyacente muros divisorios deben ser cortafuegos RF 180 Instalación eléctrica a prueba de explosión CondicionesCondicionesCondicionesCondiciones dededede ConstrucciónConstrucciónConstrucciónConstrucción ClaseClaseClaseClase: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4 –––– LÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOSLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOSLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOSLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESINFLAMABLESINFLAMABLESINFLAMABLES
  84. 84. Bodega exclusiva de inflamables Cantidad máxima (Ton) Distancia a muro medianero Zonificación Adyacente o separada <<<< 10101010 3333 Mixta > 10 < 30> 10 < 30> 10 < 30> 10 < 30 5555 Adyacente <<<< 100100100100 5555 Industrial Separada <<<< 200200200200 5555 > 200> 200> 200> 200 <<<< 500500500500 7777 > 500> 500> 500> 500 <<<< 1000100010001000 10101010 > 1000> 1000> 1000> 1000 AnAnAnAnálisis delisis delisis delisis de consecuenciaconsecuenciaconsecuenciaconsecuencia Distanciamientos ClaseClaseClaseClase: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4 –––– LÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES
  85. 85. ClaseClaseClaseClase: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4 –––– LÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES Distanciamientos a otras construcciones para bodegas > 30 ton. Cantidad (ton) Distancia a otra construcción (m) Hasta 200 3 >200 < 500 5 > 500 hasta 1000 8 Podrán determinar distanciamiento a otras construcciones, aplicando Análisis de Consecuencias, según art.35 del decreto o la tabla adjunta
  86. 86. Bodegas de inflamables no podrán ser adyacentes o adosados a casinos. Distanciamientos ClaseClaseClaseClase: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4 –––– LÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES 5.0 metros No obstante, siempre deberán mantener por un costado una distancia mínima de 5 m.
  87. 87. Tipo de bodega Extintores portátiles Sistema de detección automática Sistema de extinción automática Red húmeda autónoma Adyacente Siempre potencial mínimo 40 B Siempre > 30 Ton, Separada Siempre potencial mínimo 40 B Siempre > 50 Ton, > 100 Ton Protección contra incendios ClaseClaseClaseClase: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4: 3 y 4 –––– LÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLESLÍQUIDOS Y SÓLIDOS INFLAMABLES
  88. 88. La clase 4.3 deberá almacenarse en forma independiente de los demás inflamables si almacena sobre 1,5 Ton, con muros divisorios RF 120. Además, el sistema de extinción no debe ser a base de agua. Protección contra incendios ClaseClaseClaseClase: 4.3: 4.3: 4.3: 4.3 ---- SÓLIDO INFLAMABLESÓLIDO INFLAMABLESÓLIDO INFLAMABLESÓLIDO INFLAMABLE
  89. 89. Se subdividen según grupo de embalaje del I al III, siendo: Grupo I el de mayor riesgo y Grupo III de menor riesgo No almacenar junto con inflamables, combustibles, lubricantes, grasa ni aceites. Clase: 5 – COMBURENTES Se adiciona un grupo de comburentes especiales, correspondientes a la clase IV de NFPA 400 (tabla art. 124) Permanganato de amonio Soluciones de peróxido de hidrógeno > 91%
  90. 90. Grupo Comburentes Bodega SP Bodega Comburente s adyacente Bodega Comburente s separada G. Embalaje I 3 (NP) 5 (NP) 10 (1) G. Embalaje II 10(1) 40 (4) 450 (45) distanciamiento 15 m (muro medianero y otras construcciones) G. Embalaje III 60 (8) 120 (27) 2500 NP: no permitido Muros divisorios comunes: RF 120 Para almacenamiento de más de un grupo de embalaje se debe considerar la suma ponderada Cantidad máxima permitida en toneladas sin sistemas de extinción, cumpliendo OGUC Clase: 5 – COMBURENTES
  91. 91. Grupo Comburentes Bodega SP Bodega Comburentes adyacente Bodega Comburentes separada G. Embalaje I 10 (NP) 30 (NP) 10.000 (10.000 con distanciamiento de tabla art. 124) G. Embalaje II 91 (91) 900 (900) 10.000 (10.000) con distanciamiento de 15 m G. Embalaje III 2500 ó 10.000 2500 (10.000) 10.000 con distanciamiento de 15 m Clase: 5 – COMBURENTES NP: no permitido Muros divisorios comunes: RF 120 Cantidad máxima permitida en toneladas con sistemas de extinción, cumpliendo OGUC
  92. 92. Tipo Peróxidos Bodega SP Bodega Peróxidos adyacente Bodega Peróxidos separada (15 m a otras construcciones) A y B NP NP 0.5 C 1 9 D 1 1.5 32 E 45 90 136 F 2500 2500 2500 (S/D) NP: no permitido, S/D: sin distanciamiento de 15 m Para almacenamiento de más de un grupo de embalaje se debe considerar la suma ponderada RF de muros según estudio de carga combustible Cantidad máxima permitida en toneladas sin sistemas de extinción Clase: 5 – PEROXIDOS ORGANICOS
  93. 93. Tipo Peróxidos Bodega SP Bodega Peróxidos adyacente Bodega Peróxidos separada (15 m a otras construcciones) A y B NP NP 1 C 1.8 23 45 D 23 45 90 E 2500 2500 10000 F 10000 10000 (S/D) NP: no permitido, S/D: sin distanciamiento de 15 m Para almacenamiento de más de un grupo de embalaje se debe considerar la suma ponderada RF de muros según estudio de carga combustible Cantidad máxima permitida en toneladas con sistemas de extinción Clase: 5 – PEROXIDOS ORGANICOS
  94. 94. Cuando cualquiera de estas sustancias, además sea inflamable, las condiciones de almacenamiento se regirán por las establecidas para inflamables. En bodegas adyacentes la cantidad máxima almacenada será de 2500 Ton, ya sea exclusiva o combinación de las 3 clases. Clases: 6- TOXICO, 8- CORROSIVOS y 9- SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS VARIAS Cumplir con las condiciones de bodega de SP
  95. 95. > 2500 Ton deberá: • contar con sistema de extinción automática de incendio. • Sistema manual que opere las 24 hrs. 365 días, por personal capacitado Clases: 6- TOXICO, 8- CORROSIVOS y 9- SUSTANCIAS PELIGROSAS VARIAS
  96. 96. ALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUES • Se incorporarán todos los tipos de estanques (acumulación, almacenamiento, etc), incluso los que estén ubicados al interior de las zonas de producción. • Se permitirán los estanques adyacentes a otras construcciones
  97. 97. Normas generales: Para clases 3,4 y 5 deberán contar con sistema de extinción o enfriamiento, diseñado por profesional idóneo y proyecto o memoria de cálculo. Para estanques existentes, si no lo cuenta deberá elaborar hoja con las especificaciones técnicas del sistema. ALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUES
  98. 98. Normas generales: Se deberá llevar un registro de pruebas periódicas de los sistemas contra incendio. ALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUES
  99. 99. Diseño de construcción, operación, inspección y mantención, de acuerdo a normas internacionales reconocidas. Condiciones Generales ALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUES
  100. 100. Las empresas deberán contar con un plan escrito de inspección y mantención de sus instalaciones, que a lo menos incluyan: ALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUES • Equipos, partes y piezas sometidas a inspección/mantención. • Frecuencia de inspección/mantención • Registro de reemplazo de partes y equipos Condiciones Generales
  101. 101. En caso de almacenamiento en estanques al interior de bodegas, ésta deberá cumplir con los requisitos de seguridad estipulados para bodegas, considerando la clase y división de peligro y las cantidades máximas indicadas en cada caso. ALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUES Condiciones Generales
  102. 102. Para líquidos en estanques, la rotulación debe ser de acuerdo a la NCh 2190.Of2003 y NCh 1411/4.Of78 ALMACENAMIENTOALMACENAMIENTOALMACENAMIENTOALMACENAMIENTO ENENENEN ESTANQUESESTANQUESESTANQUESESTANQUES
  103. 103. Los estanques deben contar con un letrero que indique: normas bajo la cual fue construido y el año diámetro, altura, volumen y presión de diseño, Por quién fue fabricado Y por quién instalado ALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUESALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUESALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUESALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUES LÍQUIDOS
  104. 104. Los estanques deben contar con un letrero que inndique: normas bajo la cual fue construido y el año diámetro, altura, volumen y presión de diseño, Por quién fue fabricado Y por quién instalado ALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUESALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUESALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUESALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUES LÍQUIDOS
  105. 105. Líquidos : Depósito de contención, de capacidad equivalente a 1,1 veces el volumen del estanque y de una altura no superior a 1,5 m, medido desde el exterior. En caso de sustancias incompatibles, se deberá disponer de depósitos de contención separados ALMACENAMIENTO EN ESTANQUES En el caso que las bombas se encuentren ubicadas fuera de los depósitos de contención, éstas deberán contar con un sistema propio de contención Los estanques de agua no podrán estar dentro del pretil de estanques de almacenamiento de sustancias peligrosas.
  106. 106. ALMACENAMIENTO GASES EN ESTANQUES CO2 Los estanques de gases deberán acreditar la memoria de construcción con los siguientes antecedentes: • Norma de construcción utilizada Identificación de materiales constructivos internos y externos. • Capacidad volumétrica del estanque en m3. • Descripción general del estanque, incluyendo un plano general con instrumentación, medición de niveles, medidas de control en caso de fuga. • Memoria de cálculo por efectos de sismos. En el caso de estanques existentes, si cuenta con ella.
  107. 107. ALMACENAMIENTO GASES EN ESTANQUES Los estanques deberán estar protegidos con barreras físicas que impidan el acceso a sus sistemas de válvulas de personal no entrenado y de vehículos que puedan dañar el estanque. Los estanques que almacenen gases tóxicos, deberán contar con un sistema de detección de fugas. A los estanques de gases se deberá realizar inspección periódica, a lo menos una vez al mes, a los sistemas de conexiones y tuberías de carga o descarga de gases y válvulas de emergencia, debiendo llevar un registro de estas inspecciones.
  108. 108. • Los estanques de almacenamiento de amoníaco, excepto el de doble cámara, deberán contar con sistema de control de derrame, consistente en un depósito de contención de capacidad equivalente a 1.1 veces el volumen del estanque. ALMACENAMIENTO GASES EN ESTANQUES • En el caso de los sistemas de enfriamiento, el depósito de contención será aplicable al estanque principal o de carga del amoníaco.
  109. 109. ESTANQUES EN ZONA DE PRODUCCION Las áreas de producción o envasado, donde existan estanques de almacenamiento de líquidos, sólidos y amoníaco, que no tengan pretil de contención estanco, deberán contar con piso sellado, impermeable y resistente a las sustancias almacenadas. Los estanques nuevos al interior, de esta área, deben estar a 1,5 m de los muros de la sala de producción contados desde el manto. Los estanques de sustancias líquidas, sólidas y de amoníaco deben contar con un pretil de contención de al menos 1,1 veces del estanque mayor o contar con canaletas de conducción a un estanque externo de 1,1 veces el volumen del estanque mayor. En caso de estanques que contengan líquidos incompatibles, se deberá contar con pretiles independientes o canaletas de conducción independientes que conduzcan el derrame a estanques de contención externos diferenciados para cada incompatible.
  110. 110. ESTANQUES EN ZONA DE PRODUCCION Las área de producción o envasado con estanques de sustancias peligrosas deben contar con plan de emergencia cuyo contenido debe cumplir con lo indicado en este reglamento. Las áreas de producción y/o operación con manejo de gases 2.3, deberán contar con sistema de detección de fugas. Los sistemas de tubería deben estar identificados de acuerdo a la Norma ASME A13.1. Los estanques de gases o líquidos deberán cumplir con los distanciamientos respectivos establecidos para los estanques de almacenamiento, pero no se aplicará distancia libre. En caso de no cumplir con distanciamiento, deberá aplicar análisis de consecuencia. Los estanques de sustancias líquidas o gaseosas deben realizar las pruebas de mantenimiento e inspección detalladas para almacenamiento a granel.
  111. 111. • Piso sólido • Señalización de la zona de almacenamiento. • Isotanques con rótulo según NCh 2190 Of. 2003. • Control de derrame, volumen 1.1 veces el isotanque. • Separación con productos incompatibles ALMACENAMIENTO EN ISOTANQUES
  112. 112. • Distanciamiento a muro medianero de 5 m. en caso de sustancias no inflamables y 8 m para sustancias inflamables. • Altura máxima de 4 contenedores, sobre 2 deberán tener sujeción adicional. • Esta zona deberá contar con un sistema de extinción de incendios a base de carros de mínimo 50 Kg, de acuerdo a los establecido en el DS N° 594/99. ALMACENAMIENTO EN ISOTANQUES En caso de más de 10 contenedores con s. inflamables se deberá contar con red húmeda
  113. 113. Podrán almacenarse sustancias peligrosas en contenedores, en lugares especialmente habilitados para ello, siempre y cuando, no se desconsolide la carga. Sólo se permitirá que las sustancias sean descargadas del contenedor, en zona extraportuaria, cuando el contenedor sea descargado de una vez y dicho procedimiento no exceda de un día. ALMACENAMIENTO EN CONTENEDORES En caso que este último proceso tome más de un día, se deberá disponer de una bodega y los productos deberán ser descargados del contenedor y almacenados de acuerdo a lo establecido en el presente reglamento para el almacenamiento en bodegas.
  114. 114. La zona de almacenamiento de contenedores con sustancias peligrosas deberá contar con: • piso sólido, • sistema de contención de derrames y material absorbente • y deberá estar adecuadamente señalizada, de acuerdo a los rótulos de la NCh 2190 Of.2003, o la que la sustituya. ALMACENAMIENTO EN CONTENEDORES x
  115. 115. Esta zona deberá contar con un sistema de extinción de incendios a base de carros de mínimo 50 Kg, de acuerdo a los establecido en el DS N° 594/99. En caso que se almacenen más de 10 contenedores con sustancias inflamables se deberá contar con una red húmeda. La altura máxima de almacenamiento en esta zona será de 4 contenedores cuando se encuentren con carga, sobre 2 deberán tener sujeción adicional. ALMACENAMIENTO EN CONTENEDORES En el caso de contenedores vacíos deberán estar a una distancia tal, que la caída de uno o más contenedores no afecte a los que contienen sustancias peligrosas
  116. 116. La capacidad máxima de almacenamiento de esta zona, será determinada por el titular, respetando las alturas indicadas en el artículo anterior, y considerando los pasillos necesarios para el buen funcionamiento de maquinarias de carga y descarga. El distanciamiento al muro medianero será como mínimo: de 5 m en caso de contenedores que contengan sustancias no inflamables y de 8 m en caso que contengan sustancias inflamables. ALMACENAMIENTO EN CONTENEDORES
  117. 117. Todas las sustancias peligrosas deberán estar etiquetadas, mediante un recuadro de seguridad. Los envases y embalajes se etiquetarán en idioma español, con letra legible. Los elementos del rectángulo de seguridad deberán destacar claramente del fondo Tener un tamaño y llevar una separación que faciliten su lectura, deberán estar dispuestos en forma horizontal cuando el envase se encuentre en su posición normal. ETIQUETADOETIQUETADOETIQUETADOETIQUETADO
  118. 118. El recuadro de seguridad deberán contener como mínimo: Nombre Químico Número NU. En caso de mezclas, se deben identificar cada una de las sustancias que le otorguen la característica de peligrosidad al product o la mezcla, de acuerdo a la NCh 382 Of.2004. Identificación del proveedor: • Nombre, dirección y teléfono del fabricante, importador y/o distribuidor. ETIQUETADOETIQUETADOETIQUETADOETIQUETADO
  119. 119. Indicaciones de seguridad: • Medidas de primeros auxilios relativas a la ingestión, inhalación, contacto con la piel, contacto con los ojos, según corresponda. • Información toxicológica sobre efectos agudos y crónicos asociados a la ingestión, inhalación, contacto con la piel, contacto con los ojos, según corresponda. • Precauciones para la manipulación y almacenamiento seguro. • Identificación y teléfono del o los Centros de Información Toxicológica específicos para productos de uso domésticos. ETIQUETADOETIQUETADOETIQUETADOETIQUETADO
  120. 120. Pictogramas: • De acuerdo a lo establecido en la NCh 2190 Of.2003, except en lo referido a sus dimensiones. ETIQUETADOETIQUETADOETIQUETADOETIQUETADO
  121. 121. Se deberá incorporar pictograma de peligro secundario Se aceptarán las etiquetas en español que vengan bajo sistema GHS, más pictograma NCh 2190/2003 Máx. 10 cm ETIQUETADO
  122. 122. En el caso de gases comprimidos deberán etiquetarse según lo establecido en NCh 1025 y Nch 1377. No podrán figurar en la etiqueta ni en el envase/embalaje de las sustancias reguladas, indicaciones tales como “ no tóxico”, “inocuo” o cualquiera otra analogía que induzcan a error respecto a la peligrosidad del product contenido. ETIQUETADOETIQUETADOETIQUETADOETIQUETADO
  123. 123. RECUADRO DE SEGURIDAD Tamaño de envase Superficie mínima recuadro de seguridad (cm2) Observaciones Dimensión mínima del pictograma (lado en cm) Menores a 100 ml libre Pictograma, nombre químico de la sustancia (s) peligrosa (s), e identificación proveedor 0,8 x 0,8 Entre 100 ml y menor a 250 ml 25 Identificación del proveedor debe ir fuera del rectángulo de seguridad 1 x 1 Entre 250 ml y menos de 1 L 48 Identificación del proveedor debe ir fuera del rectángulo de seguridad 1,5 x 1,5 Entre 1 L y menor a 3L 85 Identificación del proveedor debe ir fuera del rectángulo de seguridad 2 x 2 Entre 3L y menores a 10 L 100 Identificación del proveedor debe ir fuera del rectángulo de seguridad 3 x 3 Entre 10 L y menor a 20 L 120 Identificación del proveedor debe ir fuera del rectángulo de seguridad 4 x 4 Desde 20L y mayores 580 Podrá llevar informacional adicional a la exigida en el reglamento u otra reglamentación, siempre y cuando no ocupe más de un 25% de la superficie del rectángulo de seguridad 9 x 9
  124. 124. En el caso de productos importados que no cumplan con el etiquetado exigido y se encuentren embalados y no se pretenda proceder a desembalarlos, con el fin de evitar manipulación innecesaria, será responsabilidad del importador o distribuidor que los recuadros de seguridad estén disponibles en forma impresa y sean distribuidos en conjunto con las respectivas sustancias o productos. ETIQUETADO
  125. 125. El embalaje que no constituya un envase, podrá cumplir sólo con lo estipulado en la NCh 2190.Of 2003 o la que la sustituya. ETIQUETADO
  126. 126. Debe ser coordinado con bomberos, de acuerdo a lo establecido en el artículo 8 de la ley 20.564 PLAN DEPLAN DEPLAN DEPLAN DE EMERGENCIASEMERGENCIASEMERGENCIASEMERGENCIAS Todas las instalaciones para sustancias peligrosas y los locales comerciales que vendan estas sustancias deberán contar con un plan de emergencias, el cual podrá ser parte integral del plan general de la empresa.
  127. 127. Plano a escala de la instalación y su entorno con un radio de 50 m a la redonda. Plano de la bodega y zonas de almacenamiento. Listado de sustancias peligrosas, según clase y división de la NCh 382.Of2004 Procedimiento de emergencias PLAN DEPLAN DEPLAN DEPLAN DE EMERGENCIASEMERGENCIASEMERGENCIASEMERGENCIAS Considerar
  128. 128. Sistemas de comunicación. Identificación de las posibles emergencias, las que requieren de ayuda externa, finalización de ellas. Definir y señalizar zonas de seguridad. PLAN DE EMERGENCIASPLAN DE EMERGENCIASPLAN DE EMERGENCIASPLAN DE EMERGENCIAS Considerar
  129. 129. Procedimientos para informar oportunamente a la Autoridad sanitaria y otros organismos competentes. Mantenimiento de operatividad del plan, con simulacros al menos una vez al año. PLAN DE EMERGENCIASPLAN DE EMERGENCIASPLAN DE EMERGENCIASPLAN DE EMERGENCIAS considerar
  130. 130. LOCALES COMERCIALES Las sustancias deben exhibirse en estanterías de material incombustible, liso, lavable. Las góndolas o estanterías con sustancias peligrosas no podrán estar adyacentes a otras que contengan productos alimenticios, debiendo existir entre ellas pasillos que las separen. Cuando se almacenen más de 600 kg. o L de sustancias peligrosas en locales comerciales, deberán exhibirse o almacenarse en las sgtes condiciones:
  131. 131. LOCALES COMERCIALES Cuando existan SP líquidas, debe existir sistema de control de derrames. (repisas autocontenidas y/o material absorbente Se debe contar con las Hojas de Datos de Seguridad, en forma impresa, de todas las sustancias o productos peligrosos almacenados o exhibidos.
  132. 132. LOCALES COMERCIALES Las SP deben venderse en su envase original, debidamente cerrado y etiquetado y en buen estado. La altura mínima de exhibición de las S. tóxicas debe ser de 1m. Las sustancias o productos almacenados en los niveles superiors de las estanterías, que no están al alcance del público, deben estar debidamente embalados para evitar caídas
  133. 133. LOCALES COMERCIALES Contar con vías de evacuación, de acuerdo a la OGUC. Con sistema manual de extinción de incendio, de acuerdo al DS. 594/99 del Minsal. Contar con plan de emergencias, de acuerdo a lo estipulado en el reglamento. Condiciones Generales
  134. 134. LOCALES COMERCIALESLOCALES COMERCIALESLOCALES COMERCIALESLOCALES COMERCIALES En caso de almacenarse cantidades mayores a las establecidas, con excepción de inflamables, se deberá presentar un estudio con implementación de medidas adicionales de seguridad que demuestre que se mantiene un nivel de control de riesgo igual o superior al establecido en el reglamento. Las zonas de carga y descarga deben cumplir con: No mantener sustancias y productos peligrosos en esta zona, salvo para las operaciones de carga y descarga. Contar con piso sólido, resistente a la acción del agua, un sistema manual de contención de derrames y un sistema manual de extinción de incendios. Si las sustancias que se mantienen en esta zona requieren protección contra las condiciones climáticas, se deberán proteger al menos con techo liviano.
  135. 135. Zonas de carga y descarga no reglamentarias
  136. 136. 136 GRACIAS

