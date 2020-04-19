Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. • Akad kerjasama antara dua pihak atau lebih untuk suatu usaha di mana masing- masing pihak memberikan kontribusi dana dengan kesepakatan bahwa keuntungan dan risiko akan ditanggung bersama sesuai dengan kesepakatan. Musyarakah
  2. 2. Dari Abu Hurairah, Rasulullah SAW bersabda, “Sesungguhnya Allah Azza wa Jalla berfirman, ‘Aku pihak ketiga dari dua orang yang berserikat selama salah satunya tidak menghianatinya.’” (HR Abu Daud no.2936, dalam kitab al- Buyu, dan Hakim) “Dan, sesungguhnya kebanyakan dari orang-orang yang berserikat itu sebagian mereka berbuat zalim kepada sebagian yang lain kecuali orang yang beriman dan mengerjakan amal saleh.” (Shaad: 24)
  3. 3. 1. Pelaku 2. Objek 3. Ijab kabul 4. Nisbah
  4. 4. Pelaku •Merdeka •Baligh •Pintar Objek •Alat pembayaran •Objek harus ada ketika akad Ijab dan Kabul •Mengeluarkan kata – kata yang menunjukan izin masing – masing anggota serika kepada pihak yang mengendalikan harta Nisbah •Pembagian keuntungan harus jelas dan dapat diketahui kedua belah pihak
  5. 5. Syirkah Al-milk Syirkah Al-’aqd Kepemilikan tercipta karena warisan, wasiat, atau kondisi lainnya yang mengakibatkan pemilikan satu aset oleh dua orang atau lebih. Kerjasama akad ini tercipta dengan cara kesepakatan dimana dua orang atau lebih setuju bahwa tiap orang dari mereka memberikan modal musyarakah. Mereka pun sepakat berbagi keuntungan dan kerugian.
  6. 6. • Usaha komersial bersama ketika semua mitra usaha ikut andil menyertakan modal dan kerja, yang tidak harus sama porsinya ke dalam perusahan. Syirkah al-’Inan • Setiap pihak membagi keuntungan dan kerugian secara sama. Syirkah Mufawadhah • Kontrak kerja sama dua orang seprofesi untuk menerima pekerjaan secara bersama dan berbagi keuntungan dari pekerjaan itu. Syirkah A’maal • Kontrak antara dua orang atau lebih yang memiliki reputasi dan prestise baik serta ahli dalam bisnis. Syikah Wujuh
  7. 7. Pembiayaan Proyek Modal Ventura
  8. 8. BAGI HASIL RIBA Besar ratio disepakati pada awal akad dibuat yang berpedoman kemungkinan untung dan rugi. Penetapan riba dibuat pada awal transaksi dan harus selalu untung. Besar ratio didasarkan pada jumlah keuntungan yang diperoleh. Perhitungannya didasarkan pada jumlah pokok pendanaan Ratio atau nisbah tidak akan berubah selama akad masih sedari awal akad dibuat Masih adanya pengaruh dari tingkat suku bunga. Besar laba tergantung pada keuntungan Jumlah pembagian harus selalu tetap.
  9. 9. Telah jatuh tempo atau berakhirnya masa berlaku akad Terealisasinya tujuan dari akad secara sempurna Berakhirnya akad karena satu pihak menggugurkanya Salah satu pihak yang berakad meninggal dunia

