Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ukuran tertentu yang dipakai sebagai patokan: https://kbbi.web.id/standar-2 (‫المقياس‬) STANDAR
Hidup Bahagia Hidup Sengsara jika ditanya?
Apa itu Bahagia?
Koenigsegg CCXR Terevita dinobatkan sebagai mobil termahal di dunia. Mobil buatan Swedia yang dibandrol dengan harga Rp. 6...
Rumah Mewah Buckingham Palace Di dalam rumah ini terdapat 775 kamar tidur dan 78 kamar mandi. Harganya Rp. 21,940 T
Istri Cantik Citra Kirana 5 Artis Indonesia yang Masuk Daftar 100 Wanita Tercantik Dunia
Apakah bahagia itu jika punya harta banyak?
Punya Banyak uang?Pangeran Al-waleed Bin Talal Memiliki aset US$ 22,7 Miliar Setara Rp.329.150.000.0000.000 Apakah membuat...
Apakah bahagia itu jika punya gaji besar?
Chung Mong Hun Presdir (CEO) Hyundai Motors Memiliki Gaji Perbulan Rp. 12.380.000.000 Apakah membuatnya BAHAGIA?
Apakah bahagia itu jika menjadi idola terkenal?
Vocalis, Penulis lagu & gitaris band asal Amerika; NIRVANA Menjadi idola muda-mudi tahun 1990-an Curt Cobain Apakah membua...
ELVIS “The King” PRESLEY Menjadi idola kaula muda di seluruh dunia sekitar tahun 1950-1970 Apakah membuatnya BAHAGIA? Menj...
Apakah bahagia itu menjadi bintang olahraga
Michael Jordan Superstar basket NBA Meraup penghasilan Rp 18.200.000.000.000 dari Nike Apakah membuatnya BAHAGIA?
Apakah bahagia itu punya kemolekan fisik?
Marylin Monroe Menjadi bintang Hollywood sebagai model, penyanyi & aktris tahun 1945-1962 Menjadi simbol seks dengan bayar...
Apakah bahagia itu ketika menjadi penguasa?
Roh Moo HyunMenjadi Presiden Korsel Tahun 2003-2008 Sebelum jadi presiden ia dikenal sebagai aktivis HAM Saat kampanye pre...
Barack Obama Menjadi Presiden AS Ke-44 Orang kulit hitam Amerika pertama yang menjadi Presiden AS Presiden Ameerika yang m...
Apakah bahagia itu ketika menjadi PNS? Apakah ini yang disebut KEBAHAGIAAN?
Kekayaan, kesuksesan, ketenaran, kemolekan fisik dan kekuasaan dapat menjamin kebahagiaan? Apakah…
Analogi Kebahagiaan
Main Sepak Bola
Mencetak Gol
Selebrasi / bahagia
Selebrasi Dianulir wasit
Kecewa/Tidak Bahagia
jika… Bahagia itu yang penting tecapai semua kenikamatan, keinginan dan syahwat duniawi, apa bedanya dengan binatang?
ِ‫ن‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ير‬ِ‫ث‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬ْ‫أ‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ذ‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ٌ‫وب‬ُ‫ل‬ُ‫...
Manusia yang paling bahagia َ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫د‬َ‫ص‬ َ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ ْ‫ح‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ض‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ز‬...
Manusia yang paling bahagia “Maka orang yang paling bahagia (kehidupannya), paling agung kenikmatannya dan paling tinggi d...
Rahasia bahagia َ‫ع‬ ُ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َ‫ي‬ ِ‫ض‬َ‫ر‬ ِ‫د‬ َ‫و‬ْ‫س‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ ِ‫ْن‬‫ب‬ ِ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫د‬ْ‫ق‬ِ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬َ‫س‬ ْ‫...
Rahasia bahagia Makna Fitnah dalam al-Quran 1. Cobaan dan Ujian َ‫ل‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫آ‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬...
Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW َ‫ن‬ ْ‫و‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫ْن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ث‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬ ِ‫اس‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ُ‫ْر‬‫...
Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW Mereka menerapkan pola hidup sederhana dan tidak memaksakan diri. Para sahabat selalu...
Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW Para sahabat memiliki ilmu yang luas, penuh berkah, dan praktis. Ilmu mereka bukan re...
Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW Di hati mereka ada kecintaan yang mendalam kepada Allah yang terwujud dalam sikap ina...
Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW Mereka sengaja mengurangi kenikmatan dunia. Menjaga jarak serta menjauhkan diri dari ...
Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW Mereka menempatkan jihad sebagai amalan di atas amalan yang lain. Sampai-sampai jihad...
Rahasia bahagia bagi para suami Ketika turun Ayat: ُ‫ق‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ة‬َّ‫ض‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ب‬َ‫ه‬َّ‫ذ‬‫ال‬ َ...
Rahasia bahagia bagi para istri Rasulullah Muhammad Shalla hu ‘alayhi wasallam bersabda: ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُّ‫ي‬‫اض‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬َ...
Rahasia bahagia bagi Keluarga ‫آ‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُّ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫وا‬ُ‫ق‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬...
Maksiat Gelisah Murka Allah Sengsara Taat Tenang Ridla Allah Bahagia Jadi, Apa itu Bahagia? 
Semoga Bermanfaat Wassalam
17 September 2020
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan

35 views

Published on

Standar Kebahagian Manusia

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sesi 7, Standar Kebahagiaan

  1. 1. Ukuran tertentu yang dipakai sebagai patokan: https://kbbi.web.id/standar-2 (‫المقياس‬) STANDAR
  2. 2. Hidup Bahagia Hidup Sengsara jika ditanya?
  3. 3. Apa itu Bahagia?
  4. 4. Koenigsegg CCXR Terevita dinobatkan sebagai mobil termahal di dunia. Mobil buatan Swedia yang dibandrol dengan harga Rp. 68 Miliar Mobil Mahal
  5. 5. Rumah Mewah Buckingham Palace Di dalam rumah ini terdapat 775 kamar tidur dan 78 kamar mandi. Harganya Rp. 21,940 T
  6. 6. Istri Cantik Citra Kirana 5 Artis Indonesia yang Masuk Daftar 100 Wanita Tercantik Dunia
  7. 7. Apakah bahagia itu jika punya harta banyak?
  8. 8. Punya Banyak uang?Pangeran Al-waleed Bin Talal Memiliki aset US$ 22,7 Miliar Setara Rp.329.150.000.0000.000 Apakah membuatnya BAHAGIA?
  9. 9. Apakah bahagia itu jika punya gaji besar?
  10. 10. Chung Mong Hun Presdir (CEO) Hyundai Motors Memiliki Gaji Perbulan Rp. 12.380.000.000 Apakah membuatnya BAHAGIA?
  11. 11. Apakah bahagia itu jika menjadi idola terkenal?
  12. 12. Vocalis, Penulis lagu & gitaris band asal Amerika; NIRVANA Menjadi idola muda-mudi tahun 1990-an Curt Cobain Apakah membuatnya BAHAGIA?
  13. 13. ELVIS “The King” PRESLEY Menjadi idola kaula muda di seluruh dunia sekitar tahun 1950-1970 Apakah membuatnya BAHAGIA? Menjadi inspirator band papan atas dunia THE BEATLES
  14. 14. Apakah bahagia itu menjadi bintang olahraga
  15. 15. Michael Jordan Superstar basket NBA Meraup penghasilan Rp 18.200.000.000.000 dari Nike Apakah membuatnya BAHAGIA?
  16. 16. Apakah bahagia itu punya kemolekan fisik?
  17. 17. Marylin Monroe Menjadi bintang Hollywood sebagai model, penyanyi & aktris tahun 1945-1962 Menjadi simbol seks dengan bayaran tinggi US$200 juta setara Rp 2.900.000.000.000 dalam satu dekade Apakah membuatnya BAHAGIA?
  18. 18. Apakah bahagia itu ketika menjadi penguasa?
  19. 19. Roh Moo HyunMenjadi Presiden Korsel Tahun 2003-2008 Sebelum jadi presiden ia dikenal sebagai aktivis HAM Saat kampanye presiden menyuarakan pemberantasan korupsi Apakah membuatnya BAHAGIA?
  20. 20. Barack Obama Menjadi Presiden AS Ke-44 Orang kulit hitam Amerika pertama yang menjadi Presiden AS Presiden Ameerika yang memiliki kemampuan pidato yang memukau Apakah ini yang disebut KEBAHAGIAAN? Menjabat 2 periode tahun 2008-2012 tahun 2012-2016
  21. 21. Apakah bahagia itu ketika menjadi PNS? Apakah ini yang disebut KEBAHAGIAAN?
  22. 22. Kekayaan, kesuksesan, ketenaran, kemolekan fisik dan kekuasaan dapat menjamin kebahagiaan? Apakah…
  23. 23. Analogi Kebahagiaan
  24. 24. Main Sepak Bola
  25. 25. Mencetak Gol
  26. 26. Selebrasi / bahagia
  27. 27. Selebrasi Dianulir wasit
  28. 28. Kecewa/Tidak Bahagia
  29. 29. jika… Bahagia itu yang penting tecapai semua kenikamatan, keinginan dan syahwat duniawi, apa bedanya dengan binatang?
  30. 30. ِ‫ن‬ ِ‫ج‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ير‬ِ‫ث‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ج‬ِ‫ل‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬ْ‫أ‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ذ‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ٌ‫وب‬ُ‫ل‬ُ‫ق‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ۖ ِ‫س‬ْ‫ن‬ِ ْ‫اْل‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ف‬ َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ر‬ ِ‫ْص‬‫ب‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ٌ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ُ‫أ‬ ۚ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ْ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ٌ‫ان‬َ‫ذ‬‫آ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬ََٰ‫ل‬‫و‬ ‫ا‬ ُ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬ََٰ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫أ‬ ۚ ُّ‫ل‬َ‫ض‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ ْ‫ل‬َ‫ب‬ ِ‫ام‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ن‬َ ْ‫اْل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫ف‬‫َا‬‫غ‬ْ‫ل‬ “Dan sesungguhnya Kami jadikan untuk (isi neraka Jahannam) kebanyakan dari jin dan manusia, mereka mempunyai hati, tetapi tidak dipergunakannya untuk memahami (ayat-ayat Allah) dan mereka mempunyai mata (tetapi) tidak dipergunakannya untuk melihat (tanda-tanda kekuasaan Allah), dan mereka mempunyai telinga (tetapi) tidak dipergunakannya untuk mendengar (ayat-ayat Allah). Mereka itu sebagai binatang ternak, bahkan mereka lebih sesat lagi. Mereka itulah orang-orang yang lalai.” (Q.S. al-A’raf “ 170) padahal…
  31. 31. Manusia yang paling bahagia َ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫د‬َ‫ص‬ َ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬ ْ‫ح‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ش‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫م‬َ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ض‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ ْ‫ز‬ِ‫و‬ َ‫نك‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫ظ‬ َ‫ض‬َ‫ق‬‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ٓ‫ى‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ٱل‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ف‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ك‬ِ‫ذ‬ 1. Bukankah Kami telah melapangkan untukmu dadamu?, 2. Dan Kami telah menghilangkan daripadamu bebanmu, 3. yang memberatkan punggungmu? 4. Dan Kami tinggikan bagimu sebutan (nama)mu (Q.S. al-Insyirah 1:4)
  32. 32. Manusia yang paling bahagia “Maka orang yang paling bahagia (kehidupannya), paling agung kenikmatannya dan paling tinggi derajatnya adalah orang yang paling agung sikap ittiba’nya (upaya mengikuti dan meneladani) dan kesesuaiannya dengan beliau (yakni Rasulullah shallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam) baik secara ilmu maupun amalan.” (Majmu’ Fatawa Ibni Taimiyyah, IV/26). ‫الخلق‬ ‫فأسعد‬ ‫نعيما‬ ‫وأعظمهم‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫وأعالهم‬ ‫اتباعا‬ ‫أعظمهم‬ ‫له‬ ‫وموافقة‬ ‫علما‬‫ا‬ ‫وعمال‬
  33. 33. Rahasia bahagia َ‫ع‬ ُ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َ‫ي‬ ِ‫ض‬َ‫ر‬ ِ‫د‬ َ‫و‬ْ‫س‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ ِ‫ْن‬‫ب‬ ِ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫د‬ْ‫ق‬ِ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ِ‫م‬َ‫س‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬ ِ َّ‫اَّلل‬ ُ‫م‬ْ‫ي‬‫ا‬ َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬ ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ع‬ َ‫م‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫س‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ُ َّ‫اَّلل‬ ‫ى‬َّ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ ِ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫س‬َ‫ر‬ُ‫ج‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫د‬‫ي‬ِ‫ع‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫ب‬ِ‫ن‬ ‫ال‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ِ‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫ب‬ِ‫ن‬ُ‫ج‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫د‬‫ي‬ِ‫ع‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫ب‬ِ‫ن‬ُ‫ج‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫د‬‫ي‬ِ‫ع‬َّ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ُ‫ت‬ْ‫ب‬‫ا‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ص‬َ‫ف‬‫ا‬ً‫ه‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ف‬ “Dari al Miqdad bin al Aswad Radhiyallahu ‘anhu, beliau berkata: Demi Allah! Aku telah mendengar Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam bersabda: “Sesungguhnya orang yang berbahagia adalah orang yang dijauhkan dari fitnah. Sesungguhnya orang yang berbahagia adalah orang yang dijauhkan dari fitnah. Sesungguhnya orang yang berbahagia adalah orang yang dijauhkan dari fitnah. Dan barangsiapa yang mendapat ujian lalu bersabar, maka alangkah bagusnya.” (H.R. Abu Dawud No. 4263)
  34. 34. Rahasia bahagia Makna Fitnah dalam al-Quran 1. Cobaan dan Ujian َ‫ل‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫آ‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ُوا‬‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ت‬ُ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ُ‫اس‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ َ‫ب‬ِ‫س‬َ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ُْْ‫ي‬ “Apakah manusia itu mengira bahwa mereka dibiarkan (saja) mengatakan: “Kami telah beriman”, sedang mereka tidak diuji lagi?” (Q.S. al-Ankabuut : 2) 2. Memalingkan dari jalan kebenaran dan menolaknya ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ذ‬ْ‫اح‬َ‫و‬ُ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َ‫ل‬َ‫ز‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫ض‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ ْ‫َن‬‫ع‬ َ‫وك‬ُ‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬َْْ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ “Dan berhati-hatilah kamu terhadap mereka, supaya mereka tidak memalingkan kamu dari sebahagian apa yang telah diturunkan Allah kepadamu” (Q.S. al-Maaidah : 49) 3. Siksa ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬ِ‫ت‬ُ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫د‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ب‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ر‬َ‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ك‬َّ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ث‬ “Dan sesungguhnya Tuhanmu (pelindung) bagi orang-orang yang berhijrah sesudah mendapatkan siksaan” (Q.S. an-Nahl : 110) 4. Penyesatan ِ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ْ‫م‬َ‫ت‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ت‬ِ‫ف‬ ُ َّ‫اَّلل‬ ِ‫د‬ ِ‫ر‬ُ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ا‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ي‬ “Barangsiapa yang Allah menghendaki kesesatannya, maka sekali-kali kamu tidak akan mampu menolak sesuatupun (yang datang) daripada Allah” (Q.S. al-Maaidah : 41)
  35. 35. Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW َ‫ن‬ ْ‫و‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫ْن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ث‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬ ْ‫ر‬َ‫ق‬ ِ‫اس‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ُ‫ْر‬‫ي‬َ‫خ‬َ‫ْن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ث‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫و‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ي‬ “Sebaik-baik manusia ialah pada generasiku, kemudian generasi berikutnya, kemudian generasi berikutnya.” (H.R. al-Bukhari No. 3651, Muslim No. 2533)
  36. 36. Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW Mereka menerapkan pola hidup sederhana dan tidak memaksakan diri. Para sahabat selalu menghadapi permasalahan hidup secara wajar, tidak terlalu berlebihan dan tidak terlalu terbebani. 1. ‫ى‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫س‬ُ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬ِ‫ل‬ َ‫ك‬ُ‫ر‬ِ‫س‬َ‫ي‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫و‬ “Dan Kami akan memberi kamu taufik ke jalan yang mudah,” (Q.S. al-A’la : 8)
  37. 37. Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW Para sahabat memiliki ilmu yang luas, penuh berkah, dan praktis. Ilmu mereka bukan retorika belaka dan amat jelas – tidak berbelit-belit. 2. َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫م‬ ِ‫ام‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ن‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫اب‬ َ‫و‬َّ‫د‬‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫اس‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ۗ َ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬ََٰ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ ُ‫ه‬ُ‫ن‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ ٌ‫ف‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ِ‫إ‬ ۗ ُ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ُ‫ع‬ْ‫ال‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ع‬ ْ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َ َّ‫اَّلل‬ ‫َى‬‫ش‬ْ‫خ‬َ‫ي‬ٌ‫ور‬ُ‫ف‬َ‫غ‬ ٌ‫يز‬ ِ‫ز‬َ‫ع‬ َ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َّ‫ن‬ “Dan demikian (pula) di antara manusia, binatang-binatang melata dan binatang-binatang ternak ada yang bermacam-macam warnanya (dan jenisnya). Sesungguhnya yang takut kepada Allah di antara hamba-hamba-Nya, hanyalah ulama. Sesungguhnya Allah Maha Perkasa lagi Maha Pengampun.” (Q.S.Fathir : 28)
  38. 38. Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW Di hati mereka ada kecintaan yang mendalam kepada Allah yang terwujud dalam sikap inabah, raghbah, rahbah, khasyyah, tawakkal dan ihlash 3. Inabah  Kembali kepada Allah dengan menjalankan ketaatan kepada-Nya Raghbah  Memuncaknya keinginan untuk mendekat kepada Allah Rahbah  Rasa khawatir amal yang dilakukan tidak berkenan di sisi Allah Khasyyah  Perasaan takut jika siksa Allah menimpanya Tawakkal  Menyerahkan segala permasalahan kepada Allah Ihlash  Melakukan amal perbuatan hanya mengharap ridha Allah
  39. 39. Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW Mereka sengaja mengurangi kenikmatan dunia. Menjaga jarak serta menjauhkan diri dari godaan dan kemewahan duniawi. Semua ini membuat mereka berada dalam ketenangan 4. ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫س‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ع‬َ‫س‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ ِ‫اآلخ‬ َ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ر‬َ‫أ‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬َ‫ل‬‫و‬ُ‫أ‬َ‫ف‬ ٌ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ْ‫ؤ‬ُ‫م‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬ َ‫و‬ ً‫ا‬‫ور‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫ش‬َّ‫م‬ ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ُ‫ي‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫س‬ َ‫ان‬َ‫ك‬ “Dan barangsiapa yang menghendaki kehidupan akhirat dan berusaha ke arah itu dengan sungguh-sungguh sedang ia adalah mukmin, maka mereka itu adalah orang-orang yang usahanya dibalasi dengan baik.” (QS. Al Israa’ [17]: 19)
  40. 40. Kunci bahagia para shahabat Nabi SAW Mereka menempatkan jihad sebagai amalan di atas amalan yang lain. Sampai-sampai jihad menjadi tanda, karakter dan motto hidup para sahabat 5. َ‫ين‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫س‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫د‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫ن‬َ‫ل‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ُوا‬‫د‬َ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫ج‬ْ‫ال‬ َََ‫م‬َ‫ل‬ َ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫و‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ل‬ُ‫ب‬َ‫ين‬ِ‫ن‬ِ‫س‬ُْْ‫م‬ “Dan orang-orang yang berjihad untuk (mencari keridhaan) Kami, benar- benar akan Kami tunjukkan kepada mereka jalan-jalan Kami. Dan sesungguhnya Allah benar-benar beserta orang-orang yang berbuat baik.” (Q.S. Al-ankabut : 69).
  41. 41. Rahasia bahagia bagi para suami Ketika turun Ayat: ُ‫ق‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ة‬َّ‫ض‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ َ‫ب‬َ‫ه‬َّ‫ذ‬‫ال‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ز‬ِ‫ن‬ْ‫ك‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬ َ‫و‬َ‫ع‬ِ‫ب‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ ْ‫ر‬ِ‫ش‬َ‫ب‬َ‫ف‬ ِ َّ‫اَّلل‬ ِ‫ل‬‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫س‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬َ‫ن‬‫و‬‫يم‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬ ‫اب‬َ‫ذ‬ “Orang-orang yang menyimpan emas dan perak, dan tidak menafkahkannya pada jalan Allah, maka beritahukanlah kepada mereka, siksa yang pedih.” (QS. At-Taubah : 34) Umar bin Khathab RA – dengan ditemani oleh Tsauban RA – bergegas menemui Nabi SAW dan berkata, “Wahai Nabi Allah, ayat ini dirasakan sangat berat oleh sahabat- sahabat mu!” lalu Nabi SAW bersabda: “Maukah engkau kuberitahukan tentang sebaik-baik harta simpanan seseorang? Yaitu Isteri yang shalihah. JIka dilihat menyenangkan, jika disuruh patuh dan jika ditinggal pergi ia menjaga diri.” (H.R. Abu Daud No, 1417) َ‫ل‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫ب‬ْ‫خ‬ُ‫أ‬‫ر‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫خ‬ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُ‫ز‬ِ‫ن‬ْ‫ك‬َ‫ي‬‫ا‬ُ‫ء‬ْ‫ل‬‫م‬ْ‫ر‬،‫ا‬ُ‫ة‬َ َ‫مَل‬ْ‫ر‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َّ‫ص‬‫ال‬ُ‫ة‬َ‫ح‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫ظر‬َ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬،ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ت‬َّ‫ر‬َ‫س‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬‫ا‬‫ر‬َ‫م‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ ََ،ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫ع‬‫ا‬َ‫ط‬َ‫أ‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬َ‫اب‬َ‫غ‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ت‬َ‫ظ‬َِْ‫ح‬
  42. 42. Rahasia bahagia bagi para istri Rasulullah Muhammad Shalla hu ‘alayhi wasallam bersabda: ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ُّ‫ي‬‫اض‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُ‫ج‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ز‬ َ‫و‬ ْ‫ت‬َ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ‫ة‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ام‬ِ‫ت‬َ‫ل‬َ‫خ‬َ‫د‬َ‫ة‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ج‬ْ‫ال‬ “Wanita mana saja yang meninggal dunia lantas suaminya ridha padanya, maka ia akan masuk surga.” (HR. Tirmidzi no. 1161 dan Ibnu Majah no. 1854)
  43. 43. Rahasia bahagia bagi Keluarga ‫آ‬ َ‫ين‬ِ‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُّ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬‫وا‬ُ‫ق‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ ِ‫ل‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫و‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬َ‫س‬ُ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬َ‫أ‬‫ا‬ً‫َار‬‫ن‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬‫ي‬ ْ‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ ُ‫اس‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُ‫د‬‫و‬ُ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ة‬َ‫ار‬َ‫ج‬ ِْ ِ‫غ‬ ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ك‬ِ‫ئ‬ َ‫َل‬َ‫م‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ٌ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫د‬ِ‫ش‬ ٌ‫ظ‬ َ‫َل‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬َ‫ر‬َ‫م‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ص‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫و‬ْ‫ؤ‬ُ‫ي‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ر‬َ‫م‬
  44. 44. Maksiat Gelisah Murka Allah Sengsara Taat Tenang Ridla Allah Bahagia Jadi, Apa itu Bahagia? 
  45. 45. Semoga Bermanfaat Wassalam
  46. 46. 17 September 2020

×