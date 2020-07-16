Successfully reported this slideshow.
Open educational resources (oer)

Brief presentation on OER created for course on subject.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
Open educational resources (oer)

  1. 1. Open Educational Resources (OER)Opportunities and Challenges Mattias Olshausen, eLearning Coordinator, Big Bend Community College
  2. 2. What are OER? Open educational resources are free educational content, typically available on the open Web (Canvas Commons is an exception). Varieties include: Open textbooks Open video content Open courses Open images
  3. 3. Opportunities of OER OERs make college more affordable to students by replacing expensive textbooks in whole or in part. Faculty have more freedom to disseminate their work on their own terms. OER content can often be adapted and modified without infringing copyright. OER are an equalizing and democratizing force because they make high-quality educational content available to a broad audience, including among people without the means or opportunity to pursue formal education. OER challenges the practices of profit-driven textbook companies.
  4. 4. Challenges of OER OER increases students’ reliance on computers and the Internet, which can also pose problems for individuals from low-income backgrounds. The vast range of OER sources can be intimidating. Some students may find it easier to read traditional print sources. The economic sustainability of OER is uncertain. OER may not be subject to the same editorial, peer-view, or quality control processes as traditional sources.
  5. 5. OER sources Open Washington maintains a list of OER sources here: https://start.me/p/QRDO7R/find-oer Some of the most prominent sources include: OpenStax: https://openstax.org/subjects OER Commons: https://www.oercommons.org/ Project Gutenberg: http://www.gutenberg.org/wiki/Main_Page Library of Congress: https://www.loc.gov/free-to-use/

