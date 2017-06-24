Cinematic Projects for Any Grade Level, Any Subject

Integrating Cinematic Arts into Any Class Matthew Waynee • mjw2416@lausd.net LAUSD / USC Media Arts & Engineering Magnet N...
StudentWork 20 SECOND PROMO
Overview • 3 Stages of Production • The Pitch • Major Roles of Crew • Storyboards & Framing • Types of Projects • Producti...
21st Century Skills
21st Century Skills CriticalThinking CreativeThinking Collaborating Communicating
21st Century Skills • Student-centered projects • EVERY STUDENT can be an expert at something
3 Stages of Production
3 Stages of Production • 1. Pre-Production • 2. Production: Whenever camera is rolling • 3. Post-Production
Pre-Production • Brainstorm Ideas • Develop Pitch • Write Script • Cast Actors • Find Locations • Create Storyboards • Mak...
Post-Production • EditVideo • Create Sound Design • Find Sound FXs • Royalty Free Music • RecordVoiceovers • Do Production...
StudentWork “One-Minute Me”
The Pitch
The Pitch • Day 1. HW: 20 LOGLINES for ideas • Day 2. Class: Speed Exchange, Read, Feedback • Day 2. HW:Take top 4 ideas, ...
StudentWork DIGITAL & STOP-MOTION ANIMATION
Major Roles of Crew
The Crew • Director • Cinematographer / DP • Video Editor • Sound Designer
The Crew: Pre-Production • Director • Oversee Story • Storyboard • Cast Actors • CAN’T ACT • Sound • Find Music • & Sound ...
The Crew: Production • Director • Vision of Film • Direct Actors • CAN’T ACT • Sound • Record Sound • Lighting • Help DP •...
The Crew: Post-Production • Director • Feedback on Edit • Reshoots • Production Book • Sound • Add Music • Add Sound FXs •...
Shots & Storyboards
StudentWork ANIMATIC & SCENE OF LIVE ACTION
5 Most Basic Shots • Our Students need to be Media Savvy • The fundamentals of visual communication • Definition of Each S...
5 Most Basic Shots • 1. Establishing (EST) Shot • 2. Full Shot • 3. Medium (MED) Shot • 4. Close-Up (CU) Shot • 5. Extreme...
Establishing Shot • Gives viewer a sense of place/time/world
Full Shot • Full Body. Character more important world. • Widest shot you can identify with char. • Ideal for fight, dance,...
Medium Shot • Waist Up. “Staple Shot” • Widest shot that clearly expresses emotion • Comfortable distance
Close Up Shot • Just below shoulders. More intimate shot • “This is important” But don’t overuse • Let’s us get inside cha...
Extreme Close-Up Shot • Most intimate shot. Sometimes too much. • “Only see this one thing” But don’t overuse • Perfect to...
Storyboard
Storyboard
Final Notes of Shots/Shooting • Select shots that reveal narrative / message • Can also use shots to withhold information ...
StudentWork POETRY INSPIRED FILM
Types of Projects
Types of Projects • Audio Stories • One-Minute Me • Stop-Motion • Flash Animation • Documentaries • 30 Second Commercials ...
Film Project Partnerships • Audio Stories* NPR’s KCRW • One-Minute Me School Promos • Animation Projects DreamWorks Studio...
Film Project Partnerships
Film Project Partnerships
Community Event
Community Event • WHO: our school’s Girls Build L.A.Team (10 girls) • OBJECTIVE: Identify positive local non-profit organi...
StudentWork DOCUMENTARY
Production Book
Production Book • Movie Poster • Final Logline • 1 Paragraph Summary • 3-6 Storyboard Pages • Final Draft of Script • Fina...
Movie Poster
StudentWork “PSA”
Digital Portfolios
Digital Portfolios • Students design their own website to promote their work and achievements • Great for applications, sc...
5 (or 6) Required Pages • 1. Home Page w/ Prof Photo and Brief Bio • 2. Resume Page • 3. Work Samples Page • 4. Community ...
Extra Credit Pages • 1. Short-Term & Long-TermGoals • 2. Awards • 3. Job Experience • 4. Educational FieldTrips • 5. Inter...
Great Resources • https://www.celtx.com/index.html • http://karenjlloyd.com/blog/2008/11/20/shot- tells-story-walle/ • www...
Launching NewWebsite: August 2017 For educators interested in integrating Media,Video Production,Web Design, andTech • Les...
Launching NewWebsite: July 15th • Email me this week, and I’ll send you 15 links of opportunities, websites, and resources...
Thanks for Attending Questions, thoughts, or feedback: MatthewWaynee mjw2416@lausd.net
×