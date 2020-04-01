Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What Programming Language should you be learning?
Ask yourself why do you want to code? • For fun? • For money? • To work from home? • You enjoy problem solving?
Most popular programming languages from 2019 67.80% 63.50% 54.40% 41.70% 41.10% 36.60% 31.00% 26.40% 23.50% 21.20% 20.60% ...
What do you want to do with your new skill? Mobile Apps Build Websites Computer programs Gaming Python Node.js Computer ga...
$102 $123 $111 $117 $91 $123 $119 $89 $95 64 59 36 36 27 17 13 15 11 Java Python JavaScript C++ C#/.Net Ruby Swift/IOS PHP...
Choose to be happy with whatever you do. At the end of the day it really doesn’t matter which language you choose. Choosin...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What programming language should you be learning

36 views

Published on

Some comparisons of coding languages

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What programming language should you be learning

  1. 1. What Programming Language should you be learning?
  2. 2. Ask yourself why do you want to code? • For fun? • For money? • To work from home? • You enjoy problem solving?
  3. 3. Most popular programming languages from 2019 67.80% 63.50% 54.40% 41.70% 41.10% 36.60% 31.00% 26.40% 23.50% 21.20% 20.60% 8.40% 0.00% 10.00% 20.00% 30.00% 40.00% 50.00% 60.00% 70.00% 80.00% Source: StackOverflow Developer Survey, 2019
  4. 4. What do you want to do with your new skill? Mobile Apps Build Websites Computer programs Gaming Python Node.js Computer games JavaScript Front End Web based games Java Android Android Games PHP Back End C++ Playstation/Xb ox Kotlin Android Objective C IOS Mac Programs IOS games Ruby Front and Back Swift IOS C Windows programs
  5. 5. $102 $123 $111 $117 $91 $123 $119 $89 $95 64 59 36 36 27 17 13 15 11 Java Python JavaScript C++ C#/.Net Ruby Swift/IOS PHP C Numbers are in thousands Salary and job openings from 2019 From Indeed.com Average Salary Job Postings
  6. 6. Choose to be happy with whatever you do. At the end of the day it really doesn’t matter which language you choose. Choosing to become a programmer is not for everyone and it really has to be something that you enjoy. If you enjoy problem solving then it may be something to look at otherwise I would look elsewhere. Some Helpful resources • https://www.freecodecamp.org/ • https://code.org/ • https://www.codewars.com/ • http://appinventor.mit.edu/

×