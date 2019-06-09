3. research

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Research Matthew Burniston
Existing Product One The first part of my existing products, I looked at short ,well constructed clip from BBC's Luther (a...
Existing Product One In this scene we will see a woman about to be murder, but rather than just getting to the point and s...
Existing Product One In the next section of this scene, we can see a clear contrast in the colour, lighting and sound – e....
Existing Product One -showing us that they've gone,) before one again showing us the character crawling across the floor –...
Existing Product Two Again, taking influence from Luther I'd also chosen to dissect it's title sequence... Lighting: The l...
Existing Product TwoFor the title sequence, I want to create very smooth and well blended series of visulas for my title s...
Existing Product Two This is a poster used to premote the first series of ITV's - "Broadchurch" - one of my bigger influen...
Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? – I researched four different products using thr...
Audience Research
Secondary Audience research Observation: This shows me that the majority of people are still watching their favourite show...
Secondary Audience research Observation: From this graph, I can see that over the course of March 2019 – drama was the mos...
Secondary Audience research Observation: In the UK we can see the toply viewed channel is the BBC, followed by things like...
Primary Audience research For my primary audience research I made a 10 question survey that would get an audience profile ...
Primary Audience research Observation: From this, I can identify that the mass majority of my audience is male (as anicipa...
Primary Audience research Observation: Much like the previous question, my primary audiences is on target, with the majori...
Primary Audience research Observation: Most of my audience don’t watch crime dramas often – 50%/6 in 12; some don't at all...
Primary Audience research Observation: A few of the suggestions were BBC dramas – such as bodyguard (in which I've already...
Primary Audience research Observation: The majority of the responses seem to suggest that the way the either find out abou...
Primary Audience research Observation: A high percentage of my audience seemed to heavily associate York with the Minster ...
Primary Audience research Observation: I've been recommended that - I shouldn't over complicate it – as it's only a poster...
Primary Audience research Observation: I've been recommended that - I shouldn't over complicate it – as it's only a poster...
Primary Audience research Observation: The premise of what people would like the protagnist of a crime drama to wear is a ...
Primary Audience research Observation: A lot of people linked this kind of character to wearing darker clothing, even havi...
Primary Audience research Observation: A lot of the colours and tones suggested are quite blunt – such as greys and teals,...
Interview One What fonts, colours, lighting and overall look do you think could best appeal to you and help – e.g a gritty...
Interview TwoWhat fonts, colours, lighting and overall look do you think could best appeal to you and help – e.g a gritty ...
Interview Three What fonts, colours, lighting and overall look do you think could best appeal to you and help – e.g a grit...
Interview Song ChoiceWhen it came down to finding out which songs out of a selected few I'd chosen – using songs linked to...
Conducting My Interview With my interviews, I went a different aproach to my surveys – asking less questions – but asking ...
Interview Analysis Question 1 Break Down: Obeservation: Potential links with police have been suggested in terms of colour...
Interview Analysis Question 3 Break Down: Obeservation: A TV poster should help tell part of the story – though not giving...
Interview Analysis Question 5 Break Down: Obeservation: Someone pointed out that they'd like a quirky protagonist – linkin...
Subject Research Because I'm doing a pre-title sequence and I really want to get my directing wright – as that's a big par...
Subject Research Because I was looking into creating a poster as part of this project, I thought it best to look at the ra...
Practical Research
Practical Research As my poster will be photography based, I chose to create an experimental one for a show that already e...
Practical Research On top of the previous experiments, I further implemented one of my poster designs into a bus shelter –...
Practical Research For my following experiment, I chose to attempt a double exposure effect (-which should work it's way i...
Bibliography
Bibliography 1. Andy Morgan. (2019). Series 5 Episode 1. In: Jamie Trevill Luther. London: BBC. 35:05-38:34. 2. MOMOCO (20...
  1. 1. Research Matthew Burniston
  2. 2. Existing Product One The first part of my existing products, I looked at short ,well constructed clip from BBC's Luther (as it's a big influence to this project and me,) - apposed to analyzing the series as whole. On top of this I thoroughly love the scene and would easily claim it the best throughout series. Studio/location: As a whole, the series is set on crime in London and filmed as whole on location... The majority of this scene is based on busses or at the bus stop – as the start of this. Lighting: Throughout Luther, the lighting as whole tends to be really natural – applying a sense of realsim to the piece – in the same sense as the colour grading does. Althouhg, they do often try to bring out the shadows a little more than they usually would – giving us a symbolisation of mystery and evil within them, as just to add the general atmosphere... Colours: A slight colour grade is applied to picture in Luther, however it mainly stays a lot more naturual – desaturating it's colours and dulling the tones slightly, whilst bringing out the blues and greys – using greener and more orange colours outside, and often bringout blue under some artificial light – in this example, the bus... Sound: A lot of the sound used in this is diegetic sound – meaning the sound heard by the character, keeping the music on mininimale to help provide a sense of realism to the scene – there's no music/themes to the background of real life. Costumes: Because this meant to be a realtic drama set in our wold – though still fiction, the costumes are given a dose of realsim – even the killer's costume is quite basic, with a black hoodie and a Halloween mask. Audience appeal: The overall appeal to Luther to is the dark and gritty take on the drama genre – choosing to vitalise this genre to focus itself on crimnials, the victims and the dectevies that try and solve it. On top of this, Luther also includes some elements of action – constantly making each series and episodes more thrilling/appealing than the last. URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =gmTfinm_L6Y
  3. 3. Existing Product One In this scene we will see a woman about to be murder, but rather than just getting to the point and showing a woman getting murdered, the scene is built up on suspense. The whole scene starts of with a long establishing shot of a woman standing up, waiting – as this is a drawn out mid shot, we as the audience can't help but draw our attention/focus to the her nervous expression; which is brilliantly matched with the diegetic sound and the loss music – leaving quite a creepy tone to the peace (which is helped by the shadows and lighting, the way it's set at night time) – and with this being a crime drama – built around murders, we as an audience can now safely assume that something bad may happen to her. On top of this, this follows with another drawn out shot, only this a time a wide shot of an empty walk way/path (-almost mimicking a point of view shot, as it's pointing of in the same direction the woman is searching – nervously.) It then continues to flick between the two shot – building up both pace and thus tension, giving the audience; whilst the noises becoming more focused. Not to mention, in the empty shots, it make use feel like she's being watched by somebody, almost like it should be flicking between two characters... Suddenly the tension and the format of flicking between these two shots is broken, as we see the bus pull up – giving both us and the protagonist a false sense of security – through the use of the bus – which is supported when we finish this section of the scene with bus doors closing, as if it were shutting out the danger...
  4. 4. Existing Product One In the next section of this scene, we can see a clear contrast in the colour, lighting and sound – e.g. it's a lot brighter than previously in this scene, so now this sudden brightness could represent the safety of the bus – or as we'll see at the end of this scene, the false sense of safety; not to mention we can now hear a lot more diegetic sounds, now being able to hear a crowd of people chattering in the background. By allowing us the contrast before and making us feel safe now – apposed from the tension from before, it allows us to relax so we can later be made to jump, when the execution of the scene and protagonist occurs. Aftere we see the woman take a seet on the bus, we see a series of mondain shots showing the journey of the bus, as the genral amount of people slowly goes down – with slotted in estableshing shots (of where the buss is stoping off,) to show the audience where the bus is. Eventaully the woman is shown to be the only person, as inserted clips of the bus doors closing seem more like trapping her in... As she's shown to the be the only one, the idea of saftey in numbers is lost and we begin to pick up on something might be off? Around this time, are suspisions are confirmed when they start to use sting – in terms of score slowly builds up. We then see a perons in mask comes out from behind the seat (out focus – as the camera's focus is on the protagonist;) followed by quick shot of her turning around – at the realisation of not beig alone anymore (the camera now from behind her – rather than in front like before,) only for the character to disapeer (-show by the shot turning back and-
  5. 5. Existing Product One -showing us that they've gone,) before one again showing us the character crawling across the floor – coming of really creepy to the auidnce – as if this was in the horror or thriler genre. Finally we get a clear shot of the serial killer – in their black get up and they're eary light up mask – to hide their face; before having a couple estableshing shots to show the audience that we're on different bus; so that we can witness this through the eyes of a passanger witnessing events, along side a character on the bus – this is done by only using shots of the murder happening from angles and postioning that you'd only be able to see on that bus. As this new character witnesses events, she quikcly gets up and tries to get the bus to stop – possibly even save here? On top of this, unlike at the start, throughout the video, we can see build up in the pasing of the cuts eventually getting fast – to represent the sudden incline in tension and pacing.
  6. 6. Existing Product Two Again, taking influence from Luther I'd also chosen to dissect it's title sequence... Lighting: The lighting used in this title has hgih contrast and covers darker tones – displaying the shows darker and more serious tones in the show. Colours: In he title sequence, the stick to the red colour scheme – linking to the themes of blood – e.g. blood from the victims and potentially linking to the evil that surounds the character. But it also uses black, whites for the text and ocaasialy uses the colour yellow. Sound: The music used in this fits into the indie genre, whilst touching on depper tones to the piece – e.g. a little bit emotional. Fonts: The font used in this is bold – using a white font that contrasts with the bacgkround, making it highly readable for the viewer. On top of this, the font they've used uses a slighlty warn texture to it – touhcing on themes of the show, like that it's set in rougher and run down areas – with Luther himself, doesn’t live anywhere too nice – living in a really run down flats, after mvoing out of his girlfriends. Composition: What I aodre about Luther's title seqeunce (esspeically the newer one,) is it's use of visuals and double exposure effect, bleeding images linked with the show – such as the sights in London – where the shows set; secret codes on paper; police tape; characters – whilst mainly revolving around the main character Luther – informing us as the audience that he's the leading man, as he's the most consistently shown throughout the piece, sometimes even bearing dramatic poses or close ups, varying in a siluette form – however showing more characters than just him, though briefly; and human anatomy – in link with the deseaced victims in the show. Audience appeal: The overall appeal to Luther to is the dark and gritty take on the drama genre – choosing to vitalise this genre to focus itself on crimnials, the victims and the dectevies that try and solve it. On top of this, Luther also includes some elements of action – constantly making each series and episodes more thrilling/appealing than the last. (I couldn't find the series 5 title sequence on Youtube – which is the most recent eddtion with updated visuals – however, at the time of making this, it is avalible on Iplayer – at the beginning of each episode in series 5...)
  7. 7. Existing Product TwoFor the title sequence, I want to create very smooth and well blended series of visulas for my title sequence – a good example of this that for HBO's - "True Detective." Studio/location: The scenery and blended imagery used in this a lot is more western bases – linking with where the show is set, in Northwest Arkansas and Fayetteville, Bentonville, Lincon, Rodgers and Springdale... Lighting: The lighting and colours are broken down into three main parts – as the title sequence mimics a day cyle – e.g. day, dusk, night... So through the title sequence it starts from day to night – meaning it gets darker from lighter tones, back throught to repeat the sequence – for the two day cycles in the title sequence. Colours: Depending on what part of the cyle is was one, it'd either be bright and yellow like a warm western day; a pasture of teal and redish-orange - like a sun set; and strong pull outs of blues, with much stronger shadows for the night time. Sound: Sticking with the western feel of the sequence, the music they've gone with is quite western folk music- hitting quite a deep notes over the theme of murder through the series... Costumes: A lot of the male leads in the cast where suits and a tie – much like a lot of other crime series I've been looking at... Fonts: The font and colour of, are very simplistic – using wide spacing between letter, in a white or black colour, in a more office based font. Composition: What I've come to adore about this title seqeunce is the sequence of double exposure effectss used with a strong use of colours – with imagery such as location, sunsets – fitting in with the day cyles, characters, landscapes, trees, buildings, ect... On top of this, they try and re-create an animated moving photo look to it, by aplling withered overlay over the piece and animate it with the movement of the compostion. On top of this, a lot of the time when the use double exposures – like things such as the character with footage leaking through the first, they'll synch the movements of the footage to appear more natural. Audience appeal: Having chosen True Detective's title sequence based on soley it's title sequence, I can only really comment on it's title sequence's appeal to the audience. It URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v =vY09xvCgV8Y
  8. 8. Existing Product Two This is a poster used to premote the first series of ITV's - "Broadchurch" - one of my bigger influences and points of inspiration for my show. Studio/location: In the background of this poster, you can see one of the main locations of the series – a fictional place called Broadchruch or in real life Doncaster. This will also be revealed very early on in the first series to be the murder scene for the victim – Danny Latimer. By using it's location in the poster, we as the audience can create a link with the possibility of this location being important in the show, whilst also picking up and idea of where it's set. Lighting: The lighting in the poster's set to a really dark tone – in link with the darker tones of the show, whilst giving it quite a dramatic look. Colours: The clours are desaturated and fit into two main colour groups of blue – for things like the sky, the sea, the police tape, etc; and the redish tones – e.g. the shingles/beach, the cliffs and this skin tones – giving a slightly stylized and cinematic look to it... Fonts: The only font on this can be seen in the logo – using a white and bold text reading out the name of the show - "Broadchurch," in which fits into the rest of the simplistic look that the poster gives. Composition: At the centre of this piece, we have the two main characters standing with a serious postion and look to their faces, wearing darker clothes, whilst bitts of police tape fly around – this informs us that this brings a more serious tone with it, with the police tape telling us there's a crime scene – giving the audience the big hint that this is lpolice drama, likely featuring a murder? E.g. thouhg using a small amount of things for it's compostion, it can still provide quite a bit of information on the show. Audience appeal: Two of the biggest auidence appeals for this show is the whole mystery – being provided/faced with a new mystery each series, with an expantion of character – giving us drama. However, the poster's apeal taps into the shows mystery, getting us as the audience to focus on the emptiness and think – it makes us want to know more and even look into it more – weather that be a trailer or teaser for the show or the actual show itself.
  9. 9. Research Analysis • What common features do the researched products have? – I researched four different products using three different mediums – so only the title sequence are really comparable... However, all the products played a part in crime dramas – weather it be Luther, True Detectives or Broadchurch; another thing they had in costume was the main premise for their costumes, with non of them dressing anything other than quite smart – e.g. all wearing some form of suite and tie – sometimes even including a big coat over the top of it; the majority of the products include a sense of mystery and heavily used shadows; one thing both title-sequences have in common is they heavy use of character, imagery and blended visuals to create a stunning set of visuals to match with some pre-exsisting music to go with it – e.g. there's not been a specially composed bit of music for the title sequence. • What aspects of the research will you include within/influence your own production work? – Clip: From the clip I looked at, I will be using a similar colour grade to the one presented in Luther – in which this clip is from. It's also inspired me to think more into my shot composition – e.g. giving my shots meaning, how I can use my shot composition to create successful suspense and covey my story through the shots I use... – Title Sequence: Looking through title sequences, I found that the two I picked seemed to match the kind of style I really love – of blended visuals and compelling imagery, with fitting music – that's genuine music on it's own, without being part of the title sequence. On top of this, I really like the idea of using a blend of ink wash effects in my sequence and the focus of character – without being cheesy like a title sequence for a sitcom – e.g. footage of characters form the show, just with the cast members name of the top – in text... I personally believe a title sequence should be an art form of it's own... – Poster: Though I like the post I looked at, it looks a bit bland and demon straights that when there's not much going on – even in the background it could take from the piece – meaning it's important to get the balance, so I don't over crowd it either... However, for I will be including the layout of the character with a background behind them – to show us who our protagonist is and an idea of where my product's going to be set. I also want to use lighting, colour and photography, that provides my piece with a cinematic look, whilst reflecting the series' consistent themes...
  10. 10. Audience Research
  11. 11. Secondary Audience research Observation: This shows me that the majority of people are still watching their favourite shows on TV, whilst few watch them on their devices – such as computers/laptops, phones and laptops. On top of this, we can see that the BBC drama Line Of Duty has a much greater viewing figures compared to the rest – with the rest being mainly ITV soaps. What this says about my audience: This suggests whilst TV maybe wasn't as popular as once was, there's still a vast amount that will settle into TV – rather than using other devices to watch it. How will your product appeal to this audience: As my product is intended to be a BBC 1 broadcast drama -with the most viewing figures going to a BBC 1 drama - meaning I'd be aiming for a higher viewing audience (both channel wise and the fact of it being broadcast – so I wont be missing out on the massive tv audience.)
  12. 12. Secondary Audience research Observation: From this graph, I can see that over the course of March 2019 – drama was the most popular gnere of television (taking up 33.11%.) What this says about my audience: This tells me that the genre I've chosen to us, has been well chosen as genre – as it can be seen here to be a popular genre, showing me there's a large audience to cater to. How will your product appeal to this audience: My proiduct will apeal to this audienece as it will be crime drama – with drama being the main genre, so all it has to do is stick to that genere and it will apeal more the larger of the genre audiences.
  13. 13. Secondary Audience research Observation: In the UK we can see the toply viewed channel is the BBC, followed by things like ITV, then channel four, etc... What this says about my audience: This shows that the BBC is one of the biggest and most approved channels in the eyes of a UK audience – over the course of March. How will your product appeal to this audience: Much like working in the genre of drama, making a product in stlye of or as if it were to be broadcast on the BBC – this shows me that I've already got an audience from that. Meaning if I make a product for the BBC I will natrually be appealing to the largest avalible audience.
  14. 14. Primary Audience research For my primary audience research I made a 10 question survey that would get an audience profile of my class – the people who will mainly being veiwing the product; with the rest of the questions asking for their opnions and thoughts on things – that could later influence my products – such as sights of York (as it's based in York,) I want to iplement this into my title sequence (like that of True Detective;) I've also asked them if they were into things such as my product – to exmaine how much of the answers I worth listening too, or if they're not into crime dramas – e.g. what my product will be... In total, I got 12 people to respond to my survey – meaning I had great number of answers to select from – hoping for at least the minimum of 10 responses.
  15. 15. Primary Audience research Observation: From this, I can identify that the mass majority of my audience is male (as anicipated) - 83.33%/10 in 12; with the rest either being female or idetifying as other - female – 8.33%/1 in 12; other – 8.33%/1 in 12... What this says about my audience: This confirm that my auidneces it prodominatley male, however not all of my audience are male – e.g male is my primary gender, with female and other being my secondary audience. How will your product appeal to this audience: By knowing this, it means I'll be able to appeal to the male audience with my product and please the majority of my audience – rather than appealing the 16.66% that are not – althouhg this doesn't mean there wont be appeal there for them nor does it say they can't enjoy my product.
  16. 16. Primary Audience research Observation: Much like the previous question, my primary audiences is on target, with the majority being 16 to 20 – 91.67%/11 in 12, with my secondary audience also being on target with 25+ - 8.33%/1 in 12. What this says about my audience: This tells me that the main audience I will be appealing to is mature teenagers – as well as allowing me to go into darker themes and graphic (-e.g. a lot more creative freedom,) like BBC's Luther – having a certificate of 15 – as all my audience are mainly 16 to 20 or 25+, non of them are below the age of 15... How will your product appeal to this audience: Because I have more wiggle room with what I can include in my product, I'll be able to do a lot more graphic things in my pre-title sequence, in wich may alos appeal a lot more to that audience. On top of that, I'll also be looking at appealing to a more mature audience – even though that was already expected – earlier in this project...
  17. 17. Primary Audience research Observation: Most of my audience don’t watch crime dramas often – 50%/6 in 12; some don't at all – 16.67%/2 in 12; and only some actually enjoy crime dramas – 33.33%/4 in 12. What this says about my audience: Sadly, this shows that a lot of my audience don't really watch crime dramas, with a much smaller amount saying they don't watch them at all – this shows that I'll have to take this into acount when anylsising the rest of resuslts for this product – although this could also be seen as an poertunity to maybe help appeal even just a little bit to a non crime drama community – thus could be scene as a unique selling point? How will your product appeal to this audience: This means that I'll have to bare this fact in mind when looking at the rest of the responses that my survey got.
  18. 18. Primary Audience research Observation: A few of the suggestions were BBC dramas – such as bodyguard (in which I've already looked at in the past – though not really disucssed,) and Sherlcok; next to American imports – such as Dexter, Gotham, breaking bad, etc... What this says about my audience: This tells me that I can appeal to an audience by going down the BBC 1 drama route, though sadly it does show that my audience preffers american imports a lot more, however as this is a british product, I'll be focusing more on the BBC suggestions, however I will be taking out parts that my audience like and possilby include it – there has been a comments on people liking twists, period set, a good storyline and action in a crime drama... How will your product appeal to this audience: I will be attempting to include the factors that people liked about theses products and apply them to my own – such as the action (in which I was planning to use, along with-) a strong storyline with lots of twists, etc... However, I won't be making my product period set as that doesn't fit in with the plan that I've set up for this project – being set in modern day...
  19. 19. Primary Audience research Observation: The majority of the responses seem to suggest that the way the either find out about a show is either through social media or a friend. However, a few did mention that advertisement was another way the would find out – though not as much. What this says about my audience: This tells me that I a lot of people might rely on the turn out of show and word of mouth – e.g. if someone likes a show, they'll tell their friends and a larger expansion on who sees likely to see it... On top of this, we can also see that social media plays a part in influencing people. How will your product appeal to this audience: I could be able to target this audience more by creating poster which would be able to be used in bus shelters, whilst also being done in such format I could also use it for advertisements on the internet including social-media (even if that meant changing the ratio to suit the format better) - appealing to the audience who find out through advertisement and through social media – as allowing people to share the ad to a friend – as I can't technically make people tell their friends, so there's no real way of appealing to that part of people finding out.
  20. 20. Primary Audience research Observation: A high percentage of my audience seemed to heavily associate York with the Minster – as one of biggest landmarks as well as being in the centre of York. With other suggestions including things such as York railway station, the shambles – e.g. the shops in the alleyways, one of the bridges across York, Jorvik, the railway museum and York dungeon – as places a tourist destinations, and York castle/Clifford's tower. What this says about my audience: This tells me what my audience associate with York – the location for my series to take place – which will be linked into my title sequence – subtly? How will your product appeal to this audience: Because I know what my audience associates with York, I can now use this as guideline to use when including images/footage of York in my title sequence – as tailor it more to my audience's association of York. On top of this, it will give me some ideas on what parts of York I could include.
  21. 21. Primary Audience research Observation: I've been recommended that - I shouldn't over complicate it – as it's only a poster and nobody spend too long looking at it and that instead that I should use my time to use something that will draw in my audience attention; a focus on character – likely in the centre of the piece; and the use of things like dark colours is a point of appeal. What this says about my audience: This suggests to me what kind of things I could include in my product and what would help my product to appeal to my audience – whilst also helping to inspire it. How will your product appeal to this audience: By knowing what my audience want to see in a tv poster and will be in cause able to include it use some of the suggedtion as either a point of insperation or just take it as source – for my tv poster.
  22. 22. Primary Audience research Observation: I've been recommended that - I shouldn't over complicate it – as it's only a poster and nobody spend too long looking at it and that instead that I should use my time to use something that will draw in my audience attention; a focus on character – likely in the centre of the piece; and the use of things like dark colours is a point of appeal. What this says about my audience: This suggests to me what kind of things I could include in my product and what would help my product to appeal to my audience – whilst also helping to inspire it. How will your product appeal to this audience: By knowing what my audience want to see in a tv poster and will be in cause able to include it use some of the suggestion as either a point of inspiration or just take it as source – for my tv poster.
  23. 23. Primary Audience research Observation: The premise of what people would like the protagnist of a crime drama to wear is a suite, tie and longcoat – to display their proffsionality. What this says about my audience: This tells me theres a commonly precived look for the main protagonist in a crime drama and that my audience share that same kind of idea – it also tells me that this is the type of look they like to see – as asked what kind of clothing/costume they'd like this kind of protagonist to wear. How will your product appeal to this audience: This tells me that my orignall decision of what I was thinking of getting my main character to wear is what my audience would also like see them wear - so I don't technially use their sugestions as a point of influence...
  24. 24. Primary Audience research Observation: A lot of people linked this kind of character to wearing darker clothing, even having a suggestion of track suit – in link with lower classes and the sterotype of crime association. However, there was an interpriation where they could wear a plastic waterproof cloving – to stop the soaking up of blood. What this says about my audience: Again, it tells me that there's a commonly precieved type for a serial kill and that my audience accepts this archotype – as they put this down for what they'd like to see a cerial killer wear. How will your product appeal to this audience: This again confirms what I'd originally thought off a serial killer wearing, so there's no real influence to be taken from this, as it was already what I was going to choose as their costume. However, the idea of the character wearing plastic of waterproofs is an intresting and an idea I'll potetially think about.
  25. 25. Primary Audience research Observation: A lot of the colours and tones suggested are quite blunt – such as greys and teals, a long with darker tones – which fits into the gritty feel and exterior I planning to use in my show. What this says about my audience: This gives me a varation of ideas, whilst allowing me to pick up on the rough idea that they all share - going for the typical BBC drama type colour grade, like Bodyguard – using a blue and desaturated colours, whilst avoiding using really bright colours. This shows me that my audience understand a typical gritty drama colour grade. How will your product appeal to this audience: I can include some of the colours and tones that were brought up by my audience – from my survey and include to thins like colour grading – e.g. using teal tones, bringing down the saturation and darker tones – taking down the brightness.
  26. 26. Interview One What fonts, colours, lighting and overall look do you think could best appeal to you and help – e.g a gritty British crime drama, based in London? Blues and reds, dim lighting like warm yellows appeal more for me. The blue and red can not only represent police forces and such but danger (reds) and coldness (blues) which you’d expect from a British crime drama. Warmer yellows are probably used more in dimly lit areas where it can help build up suspense, maybe transitioning into red. What would you personally like to see in a title sequence – in terms of visuals, music, fonts, colours and lighting? I wouldn’t include too much music, and I’d make use of the red/blue colours. Visually people like to see suspense or thrilling scenes, something that keeps you holding onto the edge of your seat trying to find out what will happen next. Font wise, something that isn’t childish and uses the same format of formal documents. If you were to see a made for TV poster in somewhere like bus shelter or simply online, what would make it stand out to you – whilst being really appealing to you? The simplicity of the picture, minimalist styling that makes use of more of the colour that grabs you in- maybe incorporating more abstract information that sneakily is detailed and important- an example like a phone in a hand that’s the only piece of evidence found in the crime with a dead body. It’s vague but also very key to the plot. Out of the selected music (on the playlist,) list you top five below – from most favourite, to least favourite – if possible, please explain why and which bits you liked most – using time codes (e.g. 01:11 to 01:56.) https://open.spotify.com/user/21cmxzohf7tum7672nq4od5cy/playlist/1MhONRZCYPQx4iBU5t9uCX?si=DNJwfnOtQjOCiFUCrv24Dg 1. Tear drop- to be honest when the piano drops from 0:45 onwards, that’s a damn cool song for a title sequence. It’s not super fast or slow so it’d keep the piece going. 2. Hell is around the corner- if you want to go for a more modern/crime style this is very fitting. The lyrics do work if you are thinking about crime stuff . 3. Human- if you are thinking about morals this is a pretty good classic used before to advertise other dramas. The beat is regular so cutting different scenes that could help bring the piece together (like different things happening at the same Time that are related but in a different place could be cool.) 4. Doll- it sounds pretty cool, my only issue is the lyrics might not work if you are thinking of having a male killer- it’s more about a woman obsession than a killing (unless you want the woman to stalk the man- actually that would be a cool idea.) 5. Overcome- I liked in particular from 3:15-3:38, that was cool and creepy but idk how that’d fit well into a title sequence. What do you recommend I should include or improve on in my product to stand out from other BBC crime dramas? If you want to make the drama stand out from other BBC crime dramas maybe take into consideration what is happening in modern crime- genuinely there’s is a shit ton of knife crime happening in gangs and so maybe incorporate the use of knife violence in younger crowds/ as well as drug abuse with them. In all honesty, if there was a good female villain you could get (who could look like a guy at first) that would be cool- make use of the diversity you have at York maybe? The use of silence is also really cool.
  27. 27. Interview TwoWhat fonts, colours, lighting and overall look do you think could best appeal to you and help – e.g a gritty British crime drama, based in London? For a British Crime Drama based in London, I would probably go for something along the lines of what Captain America: The Winter Soldier in terms of lighting and colours. I think having too much colour in the visuals could be distracting and could contradict the tone of the show somewhat so to keep in line with the gritty feel of the show, I think the colour would have to be kept to a minimal. What would you personally like to see in a title sequence – in terms of visuals, music, fonts, colours and lighting? In the title sequence, I think the show should have its own theme music rather than use something that already exists. I think the visuals should reflect the tone of the show, so I guess for example you could go straight to the point and show bloody and brutal imagery or show the characters in a montage as well as the actor’s names and who their playing. In that approach it’d be cool to see the characters on ID badges or photographs to give audience some hints as to who the characters are and what their role in the story is. As for lighting I the lighting should be dimmed but not to the point where you literally can’t see anything, just so that it doesn’t look to flashy, but I wouldn’t put too much emphasis on the font, maybe just make it at the very least something noticeable but not too noticeable to avoid it being distracting. If you were to see a made for TV poster in somewhere like bus shelter or simply online, what would make it stand out to you – whilst being really appealing to you? On a made for TV poster, it would be cool to have something that gives a subtle hint as to what the story is but nothing too obvious so that it maintains ambiguity and also because Spoilers suck. You could have a picture of the characters face but personally I don’t think those posters do much for the show beyond just saying “this is who’s in it and it’s about this guy” which could work but only if it goes beyond just saying who’s in it, like for example there could be something about the person’s face that is significant like a tattoo. Out of the selected music (on the playlist,) list you top five below – from most favourite, to least favourite – if possible, please explain why and which bits you liked most – using time codes (e.g. 01:11 to 01:56.) https://open.spotify.com/user/21cmxzohf7tum7672nq4od5cy/playlist/1MhONRZCYPQx4iBU5t9uCX?si=DNJwfnOtQjOCiFUCrv24Dg 1. Teardrop. 2. Until The Morning. 3. Overcome. 4. Hell Is Round The Corner. 5. Doll. What do you recommend I should include or improve on in my product to stand out from other BBC crime dramas? I think when making a Crime Drama, you would have to do something original for it to stick out amongst the crowd as there are a lot of crime dramas with very similar. For example to add some originality you could focus more on the criminals and maybe have the detective as the villain or you could portray both sides as sympathetic characters create a dilemma for the audience by creating reasons to care about all the characters on both sides so when the cop for example prevails, the audience will be happy for the cop but sorry for criminal.
  28. 28. Interview Three What fonts, colours, lighting and overall look do you think could best appeal to you and help – e.g a gritty British crime drama, based in London? I'd expect a gritty crime drama to feature a modern, simplistic font for the title. Lighting, if you're going for gritty, muted. The colours and overall look would do good with being quite grey and dreary. What would you personally like to see in a title sequence – in terms of visuals, music, fonts, colours and lighting? I would like to see interesting visuals linked to the show, but also a stylistic and possibly artsy approach (See Deutschland 83, but less vibrant and colourful). It would work well with the overall vibe and genre. If you were to see a made for TV poster in somewhere like bus shelter or simply online, what would make it stand out to you – whilst being really appealing to you? I'm not too sure about this one. I usually look at trailers for my interest in TV shows. Posters don't really pique mine. Out of the selected music (on the playlist,) list you top five below – from most favourite, to least favourite – if possible, please explain why and which bits you liked most – using time codes (e.g. 01:11 to 01:56.) https://open.spotify.com/user/21cmxzohf7tum7672nq4od5cy/playlist/1MhONRZCYPQx4iBU5t9uCX?si=DNJwfnOtQjOCiFUCrv24Dg 1. I liked Hayling by FC Kahuna. It sounds really good for a gritty intro and it could be used in the outro too. Specifically, I'd say 0:00 to 1:20 as an intro possibly. The bits without singing really. What do you recommend I should include or improve on in my product to stand out from other BBC crime dramas? Perhaps a quirky protagonist in lieu of the Matthew Smith Doctor Who. I feel like most gritty detective shows (and rightfully so) have boring, grey protagonists and it gets tiring really fast. A protagonist with comic relief in an otherwise gritty show would be good for the contrast.
  29. 29. Interview Song ChoiceWhen it came down to finding out which songs out of a selected few I'd chosen – using songs linked to - "Paradise Circus" (the theme song of Luther,) and liked and/or thought could fit, whilst selecting a range, then linked it into my interview, so that my audience answering could go through them selves – and at there own if need be? Playlist Songs: Interview Score: Song Rank In Order: Until The Morning Thievery Corporation 0pts + 4pts + 0pts = 4pts 1. Teardrop Massive Attack Hayling (Feat. Hafdis Huld) FC Kahuna, Hafdis Huld 0pts + 0pts + 5pts = 5pts 2. Hell Is Round The Corner Tricky Human Rag'n'Bone Man 3pts + 0pts + 0pts = 3pts 3. Hayling (Feat. Hafdis Huld) FC Kahuna, Hafdis Huld Ghostwriter RJD2 0pts + 0pts + 0pts = 0pts 4. Until The Morning Thievery Corporation Overcome Tricky 1pts + 3pts + 0pts = 4pts 4. Overcome Tricky Doll Tricky, Avalon Lurks 2pts + 1pts + 0pts = 3pts 5. Human Rag'n'Bone Man Hell Is Round The Corner Tricky 4pts + 2pts + 0pts = 6pts 5. Doll Tricky, Avalon Lurks Teardrop Massive Attack 5pts + 5pts + 0pts = 10pts 6. Ghostwriter RJD2 6 Underground Sneaker Pimps 0pts + 0pts + 0pts = 0pts 6. 6 Underground Sneaker Pimps In the Waiting Line Zero 7, Sophie Barker 0pts + 0pts + 0pts = 0pts 6. In the Waiting Line Zero 7, Sophie Barker To find out which song was best, I implemented a scoring system – based on where the interviewer's ranked them/mentioned them – e.g. 1st place = 5 points, 2nd place = 4 points, 3rd place = 3 points, 4th place = 2 points, 5th place = 1 point and if not mentioned all, it'll get noting...
  30. 30. Conducting My Interview With my interviews, I went a different aproach to my surveys – asking less questions – but asking for a greater depth to the answers to an audience who were actually in to crime dramas – to make sure the data was more meaningfull. To find this audience I went on to my instagram and sent out a question – asking whether people liked crime dramas and listed a few (like Luther, Sherlock and Broadchurch,) and from the people who answered yes, I'd privatley message them, asking if they'd be willing to do my interviews. However only a select few were contancted and only three out of the four that said they were happy to do it, did it. Overall I'm quite pleased with the first two answers, suppling a usefull level of detail for me to work with...
  31. 31. Interview Analysis Question 1 Break Down: Obeservation: Potential links with police have been suggested in terms of colours – with the police, but further links with red being linked with danger and blue coldness. On top of this, there's been refrences to other products in terms of colour – such as "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" - linking in with the darker and gritties look of things... What this says about my audience: It tell me that my audience apreciates having a well thoughtout use of colours and imagery through that appeals to them, along with a grittier look to match the product. How will your product appeal to this audience: To appeal to this, when using colours in things like my title seuqnece and poster, I'll potetially try and use consisent colours with symbolic value; whislt keeping the colour grade I was planning to use originally, however maybe including a lot more greyish values into it? Question 2 Break Down: Obeservation: The theme of colour is brought up by in the first interview, with the inclduded warning about too much music. On top of this, my audience appear to have a much greater draw in on the visualls of the title sequence, with music being more of a sidline – with colours and lighting being brought into it. However, somones has brought up that they'd preffer a title sequence with an originally composed score for it What this says about my audience: Colour being brought up in the first interview tells me that colour is important to this person, meaning it's doubley as important to get it right – with the title sequence bieng a great method for colour implimentation – through the abstract opertunity provided by the medium. How will your product appeal to this audience: Despite beingsuggsted on the second interview that they don't preffer using excisisting song – but an original score composed for it – I will be choosing to ignore this to fit into the stlye of things like Luther and True Detective – rather than products such as Sherlock. Although, I will be choosing to focus on the visuals and symbolic value of colour and lighting in my title sequence, whilst cutting the music down the music to a shorter time – as to not over do the music within the piece.
  32. 32. Interview Analysis Question 3 Break Down: Obeservation: A TV poster should help tell part of the story – though not giving too much away and obviously not telling the whole story. But it's also believed to be also better off as symplistic – not overcomplicating things, so that the audience seeing feel overwhelemed. However, the third audience member points out that trailers are a much stronger way of advertising a show. What this says about my audience: This infroms me that my audience like something quite clever for a poster – in terms of telling thins like story and introducing us to a protgonsit – such as the main character, as they're the person we experience this story through. However it's also told to be a good idea to be vague enough to create mystery – intreguing an auidence into watching a show... How will your product appeal to this audience: To capture some peoples intrest into my TV poster – like the third interviewee, is to make my poster a work of art initself – a poster as such as those that gets hung up on peoples wall - so that people would seek intrest in the poster's style and thus potential intrigue into the show itself? Also I will help appeal to the rest of my audience through thinking up clever ways of implimenting story and an even greater sense of mystery – which will fit in perfectly to the shows genre. Question 4 Break Down: Obeservation: Teardrop is the most popular song choice – getting the top pick in two out of the three interviews – proving to be the most popular, followed by the somgs Hell Is Round The Corneer and Human. What this says about my audience: This tells me that even though my audience has chosen Human as number three, it shows that my audience preffer songs they've not heard to those they have. On top of this, it also tell s me they preffer songs with a more fitted piece the genre – although, in the thrid interview the person preffered songs without the lyrics/singing... How will your product appeal to this audience: As Teardrop is the most popular song choice, I will be including it within my title sequence – thus appealing more to the masses....
  33. 33. Interview Analysis Question 5 Break Down: Obeservation: Someone pointed out that they'd like a quirky protagonist – linking it another BBC hit show, "Doctor Who" - though not a crime genre, but a fantasy sci-fi - though this isn't a distant concept and certainly not for the BBC, with shows as for example of - "Death In Paradise."Despite this though, the first interview talk about how they'd like a quite grounded crime drama – set in modern day and touching on modern day problems such as knife crime. Also, an interesting point raised was making the criminals more sympathetic and human – to give the audience more a moral dilemma or at least question and think about the show. What this says about my audience: From the given responses, I can see that my audience wants a diverse selection of things to be included, with different aspects tailoring to there interests slightly more – giving me the possibility of maybe including more elements of their ideas in my product and appeal more to that border audience...? How will your product appeal to this audience: To appeal both audiences and myself – I fell like it'd be both entertaining and almost a unique selling point for a quirky and slightly eccentric detective (who will have a more serios side also,) being thrown into a much darker world – and thus contrasting with it, without becoming a comedy. On top of this, I will be taking the idea of touching on real issues in it – adding to the realism and philosophy of the show.
  34. 34. Subject Research Because I'm doing a pre-title sequence and I really want to get my directing wright – as that's a big part of what I want to do, I did applied research into directig. It was very important to me on getting the clever little subtlies and syblolic values into the camera . To do this I looked into loads of videos breaking into how to use the camera in a creative ways, storyboarding scenes, good way of building tension, etc - Some of the sources I'd look at: • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1IDBZ5AsUuk&list=P L2F-QswQwYWO-IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv&index=18 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iBbJoDS4JxM&list=PL 2F-QswQwYWO-IYEaSkjS89m1W0- Tnxfv&index=20&t=235s • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGl0Bhz2vkc&list=PL 2F-QswQwYWO-IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv&index=20 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h2c3JZ6X3f8&list=PL 2F-QswQwYWO-IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv&index=21 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-x5OoRIsBI&list=PL2F-QswQwYWO- IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv&index=26 Part way through resaerching the the use of the camera, I found out about a camera called a gimbal camera – which cann used really efficently for camera movements - such as pans and reveals . As well as tips such as walking heal to toe when walking with the camera, or if you're lucky, use a something with wheels to provide a smoother motion. The gimbal could also be great for things like intivals of someone legs walking (-as I'm maybe planning to capture shots of the killers legs – as showing less of him could add to the unkown and the intesity of the scene,) by having the actor walk with gimbal out and down – so that it'll film their legs – without me trying to crouch down and walk along side them to what could be a really poor turn out in quality - such as a shakey camera and aches in my legs and knees from the awkward moment. All whilst likely not lining up vey well with the actor – to such a point where even After Effects might not help? https://youtu.be/-cEBguJj3dg?list=PL2F-QswQwYWO-IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv In the opening scene of my product – the pre-title sequence, there will be a murder happeing and in order to make this scene effective in the eyes of my audience – tenttion is key , really selling the impact and the anxiety of the protagonsit. In this vido it breaks down a great example taken from a film – anylsising why it's done so well – the way the the shots are cut in with the differnet pacings of the scene - e.g. when the characters start firing guns and they start avoiding the bullets – the shots pick up the pace, whilst drawing out the shots for scenes where they're looking for the crimals – flicking between the two passes constantly. On top of all this, this scene is also the final pay of secene that had already been set up in the audiences minds – as we'd already been told this was the place attack was likely. On top of this, what works really well is the art of suspence in waiting and waiting for a set scinario the auidence's minds to finally be excectued.
  35. 35. Subject Research Because I was looking into creating a poster as part of this project, I thought it best to look at the ratio posters are made in – to ensure I could make my product was to as much of a professional standard as possible... As this will fit into part of the BBC's dramas, means it needs to achieve the right look as well as feel to it – this including colour grading. Despite breaking down the colour grade for another BBC drama already – Luther, I also figured I may be able to get a better feel into things if I looked into others. To do this, I went to google images and looked for - "colour grading of BBC dramas," finding that a lot of them used drained colours (much like Luther,) but often applying a lot more blue-ish and yellow tones – especially from within the shadow – however this could take away from the gritty realism look of the piece? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cm1kU9EI_ tA&t=104s When getting round to editing the pre-title sequence, I found the footage to be overly shaky (something I didn’t pick on as much when originally reviewed my footage,) meaning I had to find an efficient way to steady footage – helping it appear more professional. In order to this I went onto YouTube, finding a way to do this by using motion tracking and using that path to apply to a camera.
  36. 36. Practical Research
  37. 37. Practical Research As my poster will be photography based, I chose to create an experimental one for a show that already exists, such as BBC Luther in this example - but in the same style as I was planning for mine. To start this process off, I went onto google and found an photograph that didn't look to played about with – that way non of the work would be done for me (other than the actual photo itself) - allowing me to get the full benefit of this experiment – practicing creating a poster with mainly photography. The reason for me doing this experiment is because I've not properly worked in photo enhancement – despite having usually made posters in the past... Also, because this is still early stages of planning, its helping me find out if this kind of style works in the format of a poster? I first of all started by cropping the image to the typical poster ratio (-in which I had previously researched) - choosing to focus and center the character – as he's the shows focus, so this way we're informing the audience that he's an important part of the show. I followed up on this by using things such as the curve adjustments, gradients – in combinations of changing the layer's opacity's and applying different layer settings – such as overlay, lighten, darken, etc... On top of this, I even chose to both clean up the image (with reduce noise,) and sharpen it (with unshapen.) To push some of the lighting effect, I went over in a new layer with a brush (selecting the colour of the light – such as and orange glow round a basic light,) and set the layer to lighten – that way the colour would apply a small Original Photo: Edit:
  38. 38. Practical Research On top of the previous experiments, I further implemented one of my poster designs into a bus shelter – testing whether the design was still one that held up when used practically – e.g. it's purpose of being a poster to be used on display. Overall I feel like it still works – even in it's simplicity. In my experiments, I tested out two poster styles – the first quite photographic, appealing more like an image and the second a lot more stylized – testing out which approach worked better as a poster and was more aesthetically pleasing. Photographic Poster - first attempt. Stylised Poster - second attempt.
  39. 39. Practical Research For my following experiment, I chose to attempt a double exposure effect (-which should work it's way into the smooth transitioning visuals of my title sequence,) which I will learn from a tutorial in After Effects – having no previous experience, let alone using a double exposure effect. This means, that this experiment will work as a very early introduction to After Effects, whilst also teaching me an effect that I'll rely on a lot for my title sequence part of this project... In the end I found an easier way to do the effect – whilst playing about and grasping how to use after effects – by playing about with the layer settings and opacity (mainly using things like lighten and darken,) I also synched some of this up with some motion at a variation of speeds and motions to apply a more abstract effect to the piece.
  40. 40. Bibliography
  41. 41. Bibliography 1. Andy Morgan. (2019). Series 5 Episode 1. In: Jamie Trevill Luther. London: BBC. 35:05-38:34. 2. MOMOCO (2019). Luther Season 5 Title Sequence. London: BBC. 00:00-00:51. 3. Ramin Djawadi (2019). True Detective Season 3 Title Sequence. Ozarks: HBO. 00:00-01:42. 4. Cinecom.net. (2019). 20 Ways To Use Gimbal. Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k- x5OoRIsBI&list=PL2F-QswQwYWO-IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv&index=26 April 2019 5. Unknown Artist (2013). Broadchurch Season 1 Poster. Westbay, Dorset.: ITV. 6. Cinefix. (2016). 20 Ways To Use Gimbal. Available: https://youtu.be/-cEBguJj3dg?list=PL2F-QswQwYWO- IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv April 2019 7. Konradnoises. (2017). Sherlock – How Creative Transitions Improve Storytelling. Available: https://youtu.be/1IDBZ5AsUuk?list=PL2F-QswQwYWO-IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv April 2019 8. Wolfcrow. (2018). How To Find The Best Camera Angles . Available: https://youtu.be/PGl0Bhz2vkc?list=PL2F- QswQwYWO-IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv April 2019 9. Cinefix. (2017). 5 Brillant Camera Movement. Available: https://youtu.be/h2c3JZ6X3f8?list=PL2F-QswQwYWO- IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv April 2019 10. Film Riot. (2019). 3 Things New Filmakers Overlook. Available: https://youtu.be/W47sw4vH3Lk?list=PL2F- QswQwYWO-IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv April 2019 11. This Guy Edits. (2018). Top 5 Most Common Problems With Student Films. Available: https://youtu.be/jpZaWyQa800?list=PL2F-QswQwYWO-IYEaSkjS89m1W0-Tnxfv April 2019 12. This Guy Edits. (2018). How To Stabilizer Footage (Not With Stabilizer.) Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cm1kU9EI_tA&t=104s April 2019

