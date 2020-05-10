Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
8 Digital Marketing Trends to Take Action on for in 2020! www.ewebresults.com
Looking ahead at the digital marketing trend forecasts for 2020? Here are the digital marketing trends I'm excited to see ...
Why Focus on Story Content vs Ads? You have more options when it comes to posting stories, and they're growing quickly as ...
2. Stop Chasing Likes And while it does change how we look at our competition and the effectiveness of our posts, it's not...
3. Get a Chatbot, Like Yesterday What they don't like are chatbots that pop up with a loud dinging sound when they forgot ...
3. Get a Chatbot, Like Yesterday What they don't like are chatbots that pop up with a loud dinging sound when they forgot ...
Regardless of Instagram considering taking away the like counter feature or not, working with micro- influencers or niche ...
While we're talking about Instagram (though, yes, Facebook is a good place for influencers too), let's talk about shoppabl...
I know that Chris Burres, my co-Host on, "The Unknown Secrets of Internet Marketing" SEO Podcast doesn't think this. More ...
While this isn't technically digital marketing (it's page design), it still has a lot to do with the success of your site....
I have been saying that digital marketing was going towards a long form video format for years now and that's still true. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

8 digital marketing trends to take action on for in 2020!

37 views

Published on

Article by Matt Bertram
CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER @ EWR Digital
Matt Bertram, C.P.C., is a trainer, author, local keynote speaker, and consultant in digital marketing and social selling. Matt is graduate of Texas A&M Mays Business School with a degree in Marketing and holds a strong track record creating positive ROI with paid advertising for clients in multiple verticals.

As the lead Marketing Strategist, he has led online marketing programs in Web Design, Sales Funnel, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click Advertising (PPC), Social Media Marketing, and Recruiting Strategies.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

8 digital marketing trends to take action on for in 2020!

  1. 1. 8 Digital Marketing Trends to Take Action on for in 2020! www.ewebresults.com
  2. 2. Looking ahead at the digital marketing trend forecasts for 2020? Here are the digital marketing trends I'm excited to see more of in 2020! We didn't have influencers as we know them today, Snapchat, or Instagram (it started in October of that year). Things were different, and marketers then would be totally overwhelmed by digital marketing trends today. It's truly a full time job just staying up- to-date! But as long as you weren't living under a rock for the past decade, the trends below shouldn't overwhelm or surprise you. They're all things experts have been advising us on for some time. Can you believe it's almost a new decade? Think back to what digital marketing was like in 2010 - it seems like forever ago!
  3. 3. Why Focus on Story Content vs Ads? You have more options when it comes to posting stories, and they're growing quickly as a media form. If you have been listening to any of the recent podcasts that I have been a guest on this is something that I continue to stress, storytelling! It's how social media was meant to be used, and the platforms are making it easy for you! Stories are unique in that they're fast (like Snapchat), which adds a sense of urgency. They're also full-screen, which gives you more of your audience's attention. If you haven't made stories (storytelling) part of your content strategy yet, 2020 is the year to do so!
  4. 4. 2. Stop Chasing Likes And while it does change how we look at our competition and the effectiveness of our posts, it's not a bad thing. In fact, hiding likes puts everyone on an equal playing field than ever before. Sure there's still the "others" vs. "hundreds of others", vs. "thousands of others" distinction, but who knows if they'll keep that around? Everyone freaked out in 2019 when Instagram hid likes. Mostly influencers who depended on likes to show their worth to brands, but the change made businesses fret as well. Likes in my option are somewhat of a vanity metric. The goal of this update was to reduce pressure on creators and individuals to put out the "perfect" pic. Instead, Instagram hopes that brands and users will communicate and interact with others more, making it more of a community-based app than a competition. It's more important now than ever for your brand to like and interact with other accounts. If you're not creating as much as you're consuming, you're doing it wrong. It's more important now than ever for your brand to like and interact with other accounts. If you're not creating as much as you're consuming, you're doing it wrong. Plus, rumor has it that the more active you are with other people's content, the kinder the algorithm will be to you.
  5. 5. 3. Get a Chatbot, Like Yesterday What they don't like are chatbots that pop up with a loud dinging sound when they forgot they left their computer sound on. People like chatbots, that's a proven fact! Larry Kim has jumped on that bandwagon early with his new company https://mobilemonkey.com/. If you're going to use a notification sound on your chatbot pop-up, do everyone a favor and set the volume low. Nothing makes someone click out of a page faster (bye-bye nice bounce rate) than incessant sound they weren't expecting. Your chatbot should be able to answer common questions and recognize an array of spellings/phrasings. We actually built a complex one with "if/then" a decision tree that you can find on our facebook page. If you can afford to have a person or a service that mans your bot, then do that - people like talking to real people. If you can't, make your chatbot as person-sounding as possible, without the intention to "trick" someone into thinking the robot is a human. You can try out the "leave a message" forms, but few people end up filling them out. It may be more cost- effective, conversion wise, to use a 24-hour service than to have hours your chatbot works/sleeps. On a final note, test your chatbot pop up system on a few different people before it goes live. Incessant flashing, bouncing, or having it pop up multiple times around the site could annoy clients more than it helps.
  6. 6. 3. Get a Chatbot, Like Yesterday What they don't like are chatbots that pop up with a loud dinging sound when they forgot they left their computer sound on. People like chatbots, that's a proven fact! Larry Kim has jumped on that bandwagon early with his new company https://mobilemonkey.com/. If you're going to use a notification sound on your chatbot pop-up, do everyone a favor and set the volume low. Nothing makes someone click out of a page faster (bye-bye nice bounce rate) than incessant sound they weren't expecting. Your chatbot should be able to answer common questions and recognize an array of spellings/phrasings. We actually built a complex one with "if/then" a decision tree that you can find on our facebook page. If you can afford to have a person or a service that mans your bot, then do that - people like talking to real people. If you can't, make your chatbot as person-sounding as possible, without the intention to "trick" someone into thinking the robot is a human. You can try out the "leave a message" forms, but few people end up filling them out. It may be more cost- effective, conversion wise, to use a 24-hour service than to have hours your chatbot works/sleeps. On a final note, test your chatbot pop up system on a few different people before it goes live. Incessant flashing, bouncing, or having it pop up multiple times around the site could annoy clients more than it helps.
  7. 7. Regardless of Instagram considering taking away the like counter feature or not, working with micro- influencers or niche influencers are a better strategy than ever. (We have seen success here in my partner's other business venture, growing the month over month volume by about $15K a month!) 4. The Rise of Micro-Influencers We know that like numbers aren't the best way to grade the success of a post anyways, due to the algorithm and existence of bots. Instead, giving your micro-influencers a code or a discount they can share with their followers gives you a better idea of whether or not you should work with that influencer again. These personalized codes are easier to track than likes and encourage conversions rather than exposure. When it comes to "grading the success of your collaboration, don't hold your influencer to a higher rate of conversion than you usually get through Instagram or Facebook ads. If they get more - great! But if it's the same or almost the same, that's a success too.
  8. 8. While we're talking about Instagram (though, yes, Facebook is a good place for influencers too), let's talk about shoppable posts. Pinterest is also awesome for this! I believe Pinterest is going to be a juggernaut in the shoppable post and digital marketing space eventually. There are plenty of apps and features you can use to show what products are in a specific post, which is especially helpful as Instagram doesn't allow hyperlinks in the comments/description. Someone is much more likely to convert if they can click on the item they like in the photo, then be taken to that item on your page, rather than having to find your link in the bio, then find that individual item. Remember - you want to make it as easy as possible for your client to convert. If you're not ready to use shoppable posts yet - at least use your "swipe up" feature in stories to send people to the appropriate pages. No one likes searching through pages of inventory to find that one shirt they saw on their feed. 5. Shoppable Posts
  9. 9. I know that Chris Burres, my co-Host on, "The Unknown Secrets of Internet Marketing" SEO Podcast doesn't think this. More houses have Alexa and Google Home now than ever, which is changing how we search. Now, instead of just optimizing for typed or written keywords, you need to consider conversation- based ones as well. For example, someone isn't going to say, "Alexa, coffee shop near me." They're going to say "Alexa, where's the nearest coffee shop?". If you want to pop up for both searches, then you have to add to your keyword strategy. It's a complicated process, so we recommend you work with a professional who has experience optimizing for voice searches. If you don't work this into your digital marketing strategy for 2020, you're missing out on 66.4 million people who have a smart speaker in the US alone. That's almost 1/4 of the adult population. 6. Voice Search
  10. 10. While this isn't technically digital marketing (it's page design), it still has a lot to do with the success of your site. PWA websites and AMP pages are here to stay. There's also no excuse to have a slow loading page in 2019, not with all the sever options and cloud hosting sites available. We use Digital Ocean and Google Cloud frequently with client hosting. And while you used to be able to afford longer load times, visitor are increasing impatient, now you only have about four seconds for your page to load before someone clicks out and goes to your competitor. If you want that sale, you better make sure you're loading in three seconds or less (four is the max). While some of the loading time has to do with the visitor's connection, it's more to do with how your site is built and the amount of bandwidth you have. Don't cut corners when it comes to updating your web design or paying for a bigger server. If you do, you'll lose sales, lower your quality score, and probably get kicked off the front page (if you were there in the first place). Talk to your web designer about things like "ghost pictures," placeholders, or other aspects that show your page is loading so your customer doesn't stare at a blank screen. There are ways to improve the user experience and make Google happy! 7. Quicker Page Speeds
  11. 11. I have been saying that digital marketing was going towards a long form video format for years now and that's still true. Except now, if you're not already making videos and using them, you're officially behind! The past few years have taught us that these videos don't have to be Hollywood quality - they just have to be passable. Actually the engagement and "trust" is higher with homemade style videos if the quality is not horrible. As long as you have clear visual, audio, and decent editing, your video is good to go. It's time to start creating content on the regular. Hit "record" now! 8. Video Article by https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattbertramlive/

×