Jun. 21, 2021

New Low Voltage Standoff Insulators | Termate

Rethinking product design with one unified look. So what makes our new standoff insulators different?

Discover project potential at https://www.termate.com/standardproducts/stand-off-insulators/

Know that you're buying Termate every time with our new insulator design, manufactured with precision and high-quality materials.

Read the story of how we listened to customer feedback and produced a new and improved way to manufacture our reliable insulator range.

  1. 1. New Low Voltage Standoff Insulators #RightFirstTime Earlier this year we set out to redesign our standoff insulators to create a fresh, consistent appearance to our range, whilst improving overall performance.
  2. 2. Continual improvement is one of our key company values and we saw that we could push the design boundaries of our products by implementing a modern and standardised look and feel. WHY? We listened to what our customers had to say about using our insulators in the past. So we took our older designs and improved upon them by implementing one recognisable design across our entire range. SO WHAT DID WE DO? We specifically chose glass-reinforced polyamide due to it's performance capabilities as an insulator. With one homogeneous design, the injection moulding process makes the insulators more accurate to produce. HOW DID WE DO THIS?
  3. 3. SO WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE? One unified look and feel to Termate's insulator product range Redesigned high-quality brass inserts, improving performance and corrosion resistance Injection moulded to increase overall production quality and consistency
  4. 4. AFTER BEFORE
  5. 5. The standoffs are available to be used across a variety of sectors; including, power distribution, renewable energy, the rail sector, marine uses, temporary and emergency power uses, and in data centre power distribution. Our standoff insulators are designed to provide insulated support in assemblies that include live conductors by maintaining the distance between two surfaces to ensure they do not touch. They are suitable for the use in the manufacturing of electrical panel boards, control panels, switchboards, power factor corrections boards, distribution boards, generators, and more. SO WHAT CAN THEY BE USED FOR?
  With over 60 years of history, we have been expertly manufacturing specialised insulation products in the heart of the UK. We're a business who put emphasis on building relationships with our worldwide customer base as a part of our core values. OUR EXPERTISE IS OUR PASSION

