One of the things I do is try to educate those in the jewellery trade wishing to learn more about the realities of sourcing gemstones in low and middle income countries.



The complexities that exist. The myths and mis-perceptions.



The reality - which of course is often quite different.



Here's a presentation that formed the basis of a workshop I was invited to deliver at the National Association of Jewellers' Summit last year (2021), which ended with a practical exercise to determine what price participants were comfortable paying for a rough gemstone and why.



I'm unable to attend this year due to other commitments. But should you as an individual or organisation be interested in a workshop on a similar topic, please do get in touch via the website: www.directsourcegems.com/contact.



I'm taking bookings for the autumn now.