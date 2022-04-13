Successfully reported this slideshow.

Matthew Morrell, Direct Source Gems. Coloured Gemstones from "mine to market" - perception vs reality. National Association of Jewellers' Summit 2021.

Apr. 13, 2022
Matthew Morrell, Direct Source Gems. Coloured Gemstones from "mine to market" - perception vs reality. National Association of Jewellers' Summit 2021.

Apr. 13, 2022
Retail

One of the things I do is try to educate those in the jewellery trade wishing to learn more about the realities of sourcing gemstones in low and middle income countries.

The complexities that exist. The myths and mis-perceptions.

The reality - which of course is often quite different.

Here's a presentation that formed the basis of a workshop I was invited to deliver at the National Association of Jewellers' Summit last year (2021), which ended with a practical exercise to determine what price participants were comfortable paying for a rough gemstone and why.

I'm unable to attend this year due to other commitments. But should you as an individual or organisation be interested in a workshop on a similar topic, please do get in touch via the website: www.directsourcegems.com/contact.

I'm taking bookings for the autumn now.

One of the things I do is try to educate those in the jewellery trade wishing to learn more about the realities of sourcing gemstones in low and middle income countries.

The complexities that exist. The myths and mis-perceptions.

The reality - which of course is often quite different.

Here's a presentation that formed the basis of a workshop I was invited to deliver at the National Association of Jewellers' Summit last year (2021), which ended with a practical exercise to determine what price participants were comfortable paying for a rough gemstone and why.

I'm unable to attend this year due to other commitments. But should you as an individual or organisation be interested in a workshop on a similar topic, please do get in touch via the website: www.directsourcegems.com/contact.

I'm taking bookings for the autumn now.

Retail

Matthew Morrell, Direct Source Gems. Coloured Gemstones from "mine to market" - perception vs reality. National Association of Jewellers' Summit 2021.

  1. 1. National Association of Jewellers’ Summit 11th & 12th September 2021 © All rights reserved. Direct Source Gems, 2021. Coloured Gemstones from “mine-to-market”: Perceptions & Realities
  2. 2. direct source gems. What we’ll talk about • The coloured gemstone supply chain • Bringing it to life: Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania • Rough evaluation & practical exercise
  3. 3. direct source gems.
  4. 4. direct source gems. Supply chain structure • Mining • Trading • Cutting/gemstone manufacturing • Wholesale • Retail “upstream” “downstream”
  5. 5. direct source gems. Downstream context & challenges (high income, consumer markets) • Impact of pandemic – supply • Global competition – demand • Scrutiny & more accountability demanded by more stakeholders • Trust me vs show me • Irresponsible sourcing?
  6. 6. direct source gems. What is responsible sourcing? “Voluntary initiatives designed to take into account social and environmental considerations when managing relationships with suppliers.” International Chamber of Commerce. ICC guide to responsible sourcing: Integrating social and environmental considerations into the supply chain. 2008. https://iccwbo.org/content/uploads/sites/3/2008/10/ICC-guide- to-responsible-sourcing.pdf
  7. 7. direct source gems. Upstream context & challenges (low income) • Corruption, cronyism • Weak institutions, rule of law • Uneven enforcement of legislation • Informality • Physical security • Theft • Wildlife • Civil and political unrest • Poor communications • Remoteness
  8. 8. direct source gems. Perceptions – coloured gemstone supply chain characterisation Opaque Long Fragmented Complex Problematic/scary Translucent Resilient Highly adaptable Sophisticated Competitive/rational
  9. 9. direct source gems. A factual starting point? The coloured gemstone supply chain is a delicate eco-system that reliably delivers repeatable supply of the coloured gemstones jewellery-makers and consumers demand from some of the world’s most challenging physical, political and business environments while providing livelihood for millions, many of whom have few alternative livelihood strategies.
  10. 10. direct source gems. Coloured gemstone mining •Artisanal mining •Small-scale mining •Large-scale mining •No-tech •Low-tech •Hi-tech
  11. 11. direct source gems. Perceptions – coloured gemstone mining Precarious Dangerous Illegal Destructive Exploits children Productive High risk Pioneering Skilled Provides livelihood
  12. 12. direct source gems. Nature of production • Hard to predict • Varies depending on deposit • Often seasonal • Rains • Agriculture
  13. 13. direct source gems. Coloured gemstone mining •Artisanal mining •Small-scale mining •Large-scale mining
  14. 14. direct source gems. Anatomy – artisanal mining • Hand tools, “no-tech” • Labour intensive • Can be short term, supply likely erratic • Environmental impact varies – gathering at surface vs rush • Formal/informal
  15. 15. direct source gems. Coloured gemstone mining •Artisanal mining •Small-scale mining •Large-scale mining
  16. 16. direct source gems. Anatomy – small-scale mining • Semi/light-mechanised, “low-tech” • Licenced • Larger footprint (exceptions) • More professional • Better links to formal markets
  17. 17. direct source gems. Coloured gemstone mining •Artisanal mining •Small-scale mining •Large-scale mining
  18. 18. direct source gems. Anatomy – large-scale mining • Fully-mechanised, “hi-tech” • Highly professional, including mktg/sales • Large official concessions (up to several hundred square km’s) • Capital intensive – supported by professional investors • Stock market-listed? • Longer-term investment and production horizons • Consistent supply of most sought-after sizes and qualities
  19. 19. direct source gems.
  20. 20. direct source gems.
  21. 21. direct source gems.
  22. 22. direct source gems.
  23. 23. direct source gems. Kenya: Orientation, Mining locations
  24. 24. direct source gems.
  25. 25. direct source gems.
  26. 26. direct source gems.
  27. 27. direct source gems.
  28. 28. direct source gems.
  29. 29. direct source gems.
  30. 30. direct source gems. Upstream coloured gemstone traders Secretive. Untrustworthy. Operate illegally. Possibly criminal. Smuggle. Take advantage of vulnerable miners and anyone else who has less knowledge than them whenever possible. Highly entrepreneurial, solutions-focused, adept at dealing with complexity and change. First participant in the value chain offering the vital first step to get goods to market.
  31. 31. direct source gems. Anatomy - Coloured gemstone trading • Ethnicity & tribalism – four groups, Masai • Long-standing foreign trading relationships (esp. Tanzania) • Different taxation regimes, export practices, porous borders? • Domestic value addition? • Different goods go to different destinations with relevant expertise • Q: How many hands????
  32. 32. direct source gems.
  33. 33. direct source gems. Challenges – coloured gemstone trading •Traceability/disclosure •Exploitation of miners (!) •“fair trade” •Internet •“disruptors” •Registration/formalisation, effective taxation
  34. 34. direct source gems. Coloured gemstone cutting – value-addition
  35. 35. direct source gems. Stages of coloured gemstone manufacturing •Pick rough •Plan cutting •Preform •Facet •Quality control •Export
  36. 36. direct source gems.
  37. 37. direct source gems.
  38. 38. direct source gems.
  39. 39. direct source gems.
  40. 40. direct source gems.
  41. 41. direct source gems.
  42. 42. direct source gems.
  43. 43. direct source gems. Challenges – Marketing in an era of scrutiny • How do we enhance and protect reputation? • How to provide assurance as traders without jeopardising commercial relationships/business interests? • How do we minimise bureaucratic load? • How do we incentivise upstream players? • How do we assist stakeholders with information, how much? • What support do upstream supply chain participants require? • What kind of partnerships will support realistic initiatives? • How do we preserve/respect conventions, practices, livelihoods? • How do we retain romance in an era of scrutiny, global competition and responsible sourcing?
  44. 44. direct source gems. Rough evaluation exercise • 3 groups of four • Does each group have? • Gauge • Loupe • Torch • Polished price guide • Worksheet? • Piece of rough? • Scales
  45. 45. direct source gems. Thank you. Any questions? matthew.morrell@live.com +44 (0)7973 674840 www.directsourcegems.com

