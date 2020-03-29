Mak eBook CLIENTE

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CLICCA SUI TASTI PER ANDARE ALLA SEZIONE DEDICATA CLICCA SUL TASTO PER RITORNARE QUI ALLA HOME MAK WORLD Customer Service ...
MAK WORLD Customer Service CATALOGO MAK B2B RICHIESTE PREVENTIVI DA WEB CAR CONFIGURATOR 3D CORPORATE VIDEOSPEDIZIONI IN T...
CERCHI IN LEGA MAK 3
CERCHI IN FERRO & ACCESSORI CATALOGO MAGNETTO CATALOGO ALCAR PROMO FIAT PROMO LISTINI QUANTITÀ COPRIRUOTE CATALOGO & PREZZ...
CERCHI AUTOCARRO ACCIAIO CATALOGO GIANETTI ACCIAIO PREZZI A PEDANA LEGA PREZZI PER TIPOLOGIA DI ACQUISTO LEGA CATALOGO ALE...
RUOTE CARRELLO PROMOZIONI ATTIVE 6
RUOTINI DI SCORTA PRESENTAZIONE RUOTINO MAK NPK NO PROBLEM KIT PROMOZIONE ATTIVA SU NPK E NON CATALOGO RUOTINI NPK E NON C...
TPMS e STRUMENTI 8
ACCESSORI RUOTE 9
CATENE DA NEVE 10
KIT DI RIPARAZIONE SLIME FIX & GO (ESCLUSIVA MAK) RICARICA 9,90€ SLIME SMART REPAIR SCATOLA COMPLETA DA 6 PEZZI, SCONTO 5%...
KIT COMPLETI - Montati IN ATTESA NUOVE PROMOZIONI PER LA STAGIONE 12
PNEUMATICI (Con Eccezioni di Categoria) POSSIBILITA DI ACQUISTO PNEUMATICI PER LE SOLE CONCESSIONARIE, OFFICINE E RIVENDIT...
HOLO Esclusiva MAK FLYER PROMOZIONE ATTIVA VIDEO 14
LAMPA LINK CATALOGHI APPLICATIVI 15
PROMOZIONI MISTE MENSILI 16
PROMOZIONI MISTE MENSILI 17
INIZIATIVE COMMERCIALI VIDEO 18
DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS MENU 19 ORANGE MANUALI ORANGE - VIDEO TUTORIAL RETROFIT CAMPER E MOTO AUTEL MANUALI AUTEL - VIDEO TUTOR...
DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS ORANGE MANUALI MANUALE TOOL VT 56 MANUALE TOOL OE 46 MANUALE TOOL OPS II ORANGE TPMS COVERAGE LIST 20 T...
DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS ORANGE VIDEO RETROFIT - MOTO 21 RETROFIT - PICKUP & CAMPER TORNA MENU DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS
DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS ORANGE VIDEO TPMS VW/AU DIRETTO COBRA TOOL 22 TORNA MENU DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS
DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS AUTEL MANUALI TS508 MANUALE SPIEGAZIONE TOOL TS601 e TS508 PROCEDURA AGGIORNAMENTO TOOL MANUALE CORSO T...
DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS AUTEL VIDEO TS508 VIDEO SPIEGAZIONE TS601 VIDEO SPIEGAZIONE 24 TORNA MENU DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS
DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS TIPI DI APPRENDIMENTO TPMS PROCEDURA APPRENDIMENTO OBD II PROCEDURA APPRENDIMENTO AUTOMATICO SCRITTURA ...
DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS TIPI DI APPRENDIMENTO TPMS FORD (STAZIONARIO) OPEL (STAZIONARIO) 26 TORNA MENU DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS
HELP DESK MENU 27 MATERIALE SUPPORTO AL CLIENTE SUPPORTO TECNOLOGICO
HELP DESK MATERIALE SUPPORTO AL CLIENTE 28 TORNA MENU HELPDESK PROCEDURA OMOLOGAZIONE RUOTE NUOVE REGOLE PER ACQUISTARE RU...
HELP DESK SUPPORTO TECNOLOGICO B2B FUNZIONALITÀ 29 MENU TORNA MENU HELPDESK COMING SOON.. COMING SOON..
HELP DESK SUPPORTO TECNOLOGICO B2B FUNZIONI GENERICHE B2B - RICERCA BULLONI ORIGINALI B2B - RICERCA CAPS ORIGINALI B2B - R...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mak eBook CLIENTE

64 views

Published on

MAK eBOOK CLIENTE

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mak eBook CLIENTE

  1. 1. CLICCA SUI TASTI PER ANDARE ALLA SEZIONE DEDICATA CLICCA SUL TASTO PER RITORNARE QUI ALLA HOME MAK WORLD Customer Service CERCHI IN LEGA MAK CERCHI IN FERRO & ACC. CERCHI AUTOCARRO RUOTE CARRELLO RUOTINI DI SCORTA TPMS e STRUMENTI ACCESSORI RUOTE HOLO Esclusiva MAK CATENE DA NEVE KIT RIPARAZIONE KIT COMPLETI Montati PNEUMATICI (Con Eccezioni di Categoria) LAMPA Officine e Gommisti PROMOZIONI MISTE MENSILI INIZIATIVE COMMERCIALI CONSULENZA DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS HELP DESK HOME 1
  2. 2. MAK WORLD Customer Service CATALOGO MAK B2B RICHIESTE PREVENTIVI DA WEB CAR CONFIGURATOR 3D CORPORATE VIDEOSPEDIZIONI IN TUTTA ITALIA Info sulle SPESE ATTIVE 2
  3. 3. CERCHI IN LEGA MAK 3
  4. 4. CERCHI IN FERRO & ACCESSORI CATALOGO MAGNETTO CATALOGO ALCAR PROMO FIAT PROMO LISTINI QUANTITÀ COPRIRUOTE CATALOGO & PREZZI 4
  5. 5. CERCHI AUTOCARRO ACCIAIO CATALOGO GIANETTI ACCIAIO PREZZI A PEDANA LEGA PREZZI PER TIPOLOGIA DI ACQUISTO LEGA CATALOGO ALEXRIMS 5
  6. 6. RUOTE CARRELLO PROMOZIONI ATTIVE 6
  7. 7. RUOTINI DI SCORTA PRESENTAZIONE RUOTINO MAK NPK NO PROBLEM KIT PROMOZIONE ATTIVA SU NPK E NON CATALOGO RUOTINI NPK E NON CON LISTA NETTI 7
  8. 8. TPMS e STRUMENTI 8
  9. 9. ACCESSORI RUOTE 9
  10. 10. CATENE DA NEVE 10
  11. 11. KIT DI RIPARAZIONE SLIME FIX & GO (ESCLUSIVA MAK) RICARICA 9,90€ SLIME SMART REPAIR SCATOLA COMPLETA DA 6 PEZZI, SCONTO 5% E SPEDIZIONE GRATUITA 11
  12. 12. KIT COMPLETI - Montati IN ATTESA NUOVE PROMOZIONI PER LA STAGIONE 12
  13. 13. PNEUMATICI (Con Eccezioni di Categoria) POSSIBILITA DI ACQUISTO PNEUMATICI PER LE SOLE CONCESSIONARIE, OFFICINE E RIVENDITORI CAMPER Nuova sezione a B2B in ALTRE RICERCHE 13
  14. 14. HOLO Esclusiva MAK FLYER PROMOZIONE ATTIVA VIDEO 14
  15. 15. LAMPA LINK CATALOGHI APPLICATIVI 15
  16. 16. PROMOZIONI MISTE MENSILI 16
  17. 17. PROMOZIONI MISTE MENSILI 17
  18. 18. INIZIATIVE COMMERCIALI VIDEO 18
  19. 19. DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS MENU 19 ORANGE MANUALI ORANGE - VIDEO TUTORIAL RETROFIT CAMPER E MOTO AUTEL MANUALI AUTEL - VIDEO TUTORIAL STRUMENTI TS508 e 601 APPRENDIMENTO TPMS AUTOMATICO e OBD II APPRENDIMENTO TPMS - VIDEO STAZIONARIO (FORD e OPEL) ORANGE - VIDEO TUTORIAL RETROFIT VW e TOOL COBRA
  20. 20. DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS ORANGE MANUALI MANUALE TOOL VT 56 MANUALE TOOL OE 46 MANUALE TOOL OPS II ORANGE TPMS COVERAGE LIST 20 TORNA MENU DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS
  21. 21. DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS ORANGE VIDEO RETROFIT - MOTO 21 RETROFIT - PICKUP & CAMPER TORNA MENU DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS
  22. 22. DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS ORANGE VIDEO TPMS VW/AU DIRETTO COBRA TOOL 22 TORNA MENU DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS
  23. 23. DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS AUTEL MANUALI TS508 MANUALE SPIEGAZIONE TOOL TS601 e TS508 PROCEDURA AGGIORNAMENTO TOOL MANUALE CORSO TPMS CON TS508 e TS608 906BT e 906TS MAXISYS MANUALE SPIEGAZIONE TOOL 23 TORNA MENU DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS
  24. 24. DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS AUTEL VIDEO TS508 VIDEO SPIEGAZIONE TS601 VIDEO SPIEGAZIONE 24 TORNA MENU DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS
  25. 25. DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS TIPI DI APPRENDIMENTO TPMS PROCEDURA APPRENDIMENTO OBD II PROCEDURA APPRENDIMENTO AUTOMATICO SCRITTURA SENSORE/I VERGINI MONTAGGIO SU PNEUMATICO/I ACCENDERE QUADRO VEICOLO (MOTORE SPENTO, FRENO A MANO ATTIVATO E LEVA CAMBIO IN FOLLE) PRENDERE STRUMENTO, SELEZIONARE VEICOLO E LEGGERE TUTTI I TPMS NELLA SEGUENTE SEQUENZA.. AS-AD-PD-PS ENTRARE NEL VEICOLO E CHIUDERE LA PORTA, COLLEGARE OBDII (PRIMA PRESA STRUMENTO E POI PRESA VEICOLO) E SEGUIRE PROCEDURA SU STRUMENTO SCRITTURA SENSORE/I VERGINI MONTAGGIO SU PNEUMATICO/I TENERE IL VEICOLO FERMO 20 MIN. GUIDARE IL VEICOLO PER 20 MIN. LA PROCEDURA DI APPRENDIMENTO AVVERRÀ IN MODO AUTOMATICO DA PARTE DELLA CENTRALINA DEL VEICOLO IN QUESTIONE 25 TORNA MENU DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS
  26. 26. DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS TIPI DI APPRENDIMENTO TPMS FORD (STAZIONARIO) OPEL (STAZIONARIO) 26 TORNA MENU DIAGNOSTICA & TPMS
  27. 27. HELP DESK MENU 27 MATERIALE SUPPORTO AL CLIENTE SUPPORTO TECNOLOGICO
  28. 28. HELP DESK MATERIALE SUPPORTO AL CLIENTE 28 TORNA MENU HELPDESK PROCEDURA OMOLOGAZIONE RUOTE NUOVE REGOLE PER ACQUISTARE RUOTE OMOLOGATE
  29. 29. HELP DESK SUPPORTO TECNOLOGICO B2B FUNZIONALITÀ 29 MENU TORNA MENU HELPDESK COMING SOON.. COMING SOON..
  30. 30. HELP DESK SUPPORTO TECNOLOGICO B2B FUNZIONI GENERICHE B2B - RICERCA BULLONI ORIGINALI B2B - RICERCA CAPS ORIGINALI B2B - RICERCA KIT COMPLETI B2B - RICERCA RUOTINI DI SCORTA COME FUNZIONA IL NUOVO B2B MAK COME ACQUISTARE BULLONI ORIGINALI SU B2B COME ACQUISTARE CAPS ORIGINALI SU B2B COME COMPORRE I KIT COMPLETI CERCHI + PNEUMATICI SU B2B COME ACQUISTARE RUOTINI DI SCORTA COMPLETI SU B2B 30 TORNA MENU SUPPORTO TECNOL.

×