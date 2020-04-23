Successfully reported this slideshow.
Una breve presentazione introduttiva al flusso di CI/CD e relative tecniche di sviluppo

CI/CD - Presentazione Introduttiva

  1. 1. Continuous Integration and Deployment
  2. 2. Cos’è il CI/CD CI = lo sviluppo avviene attraverso un sistema di versionamento (ambiente condiviso) CD = automatizzare e aumentare la velocità delle fasi di build, di test e di release, e rendere il software disponibile per l’utilizzo
  3. 3. Perchè il CICD Non avere a che fare costantemente con i processi di build e deploy, ma una volta configurato correttamente il sistema di CICD l’unica operazione che bisogna fare è quella di integrare il codice.
  4. 4. Pipeline stages:   - build   - test   - deploy build:   stage: build   script:     - mvn clean package test:   stage: test   script:     - mvn verify deploy:     stage: deploy     script:       - mvn deploy     only:       - master
  5. 5. Pipeline: ricerca di un errore Individuare il modulo che fallisce per velocizzare il fix:
  6. 6. Schedules Pipelines Avere sotto controllo lo stato complessivo dei progetti.
  7. 7. Schedules Pipeline Concentrare lo sviluppo nell’automazione: ● Automatizzare i test introducendo moduli ad-hoc ● Sostituire i simulatori manuali con progetti che fanno l’invio schedulato di messaggi
  8. 8. Esempio: impatto di un progetto sull’ambiente: modifica di un dato sensibile
  9. 9. Esempio: impatto di un progetto sull’ambiente: modifica di un dato sensibile
  10. 10. Esempio di pipeline completa:CI/CD
  11. 11. Continuous Deployment Il continuous deployment dovrebbe essere l’obiettivo principale dello sviluppo dei nostri prodotti. ●  Gli errori bloccanti vengono intercettati nelle fasi precedenti al deploy ●  Il deploy non può avvenire se ci sono errori nelle fasi di build e test ●  Il deploy contiene il codice di tutti i contribuenti allo sviluppo (completezza) ●  Il codice viene forzatamente sottoposto a review (collaborazione) ●  Gli ambienti sono utilizzati in modo più efficiente ●  Il software in produzione è sempre aggiornato, stabile, versionato
  12. 12. CI/CD: Considerazioni In base alla dinamica degli sviluppi della nostra azienda, facilita lo sviluppatore perchè: ● Isola il codice da integrare ● Rende molto più facile il mantenimento di un progetto ● Nel caso in cui lo sviluppatore deve modificare il codice di un progetto conosce lo stato del progetto nell’avanzamento dell’ambiente in cui è integrato ● Evidenzia gli errori all’istante e permette di operare senza dover cercare l’errore ● Riduce il rischio nel modificare la configurazione delle piattaforme di storage, iot e big-data ● Riduce il rischio di avere in produzione codice compromesso anticipando il fix di eventuali errori

